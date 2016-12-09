BATANG MINDANAW: Politically Incorrect

Alexandria M. Mordeno, 12/07/2016

But you didn’t stay long enough

For my Karl Marx and Socialism.

How I still dream of a classless Utopian society

Where everyone gets equal opportunities,

Even though I know this is practically impossible

Given our society’s current situation.

You didn’t stay long enough to know

That if we were from different classes,

One a proletariat, the other a bourgeois,

I would still have chosen you.

During the French Revolution I would have

Waved a flag with my one hand

And held yours tight with the other.

You didn’t stay long enough for my Adolf Hitler.

How if I were a German and you were a Jew

I would still be on the other side

Of the Berlin Wall with you,

Even if it meant living each day

In fear of being gunned down in the street.

You didn’t stay long enough for my Ferdinand Marcos.

How I would have searched for you

In each and every prison camp

If you suddenly disappeared without a trace one day;

And if I didn’t find you

Then I would be among the protesters in EDSA

Shouting your name at the top of my lungs

Until my throat is dry and sore.

But this isn’t the French Revolution

Or the Holocaust

Or Martial Law.

This is the 21st Century

Where boxers and actors

Become senators;

Where plutocracy hides

In the face of democracy;

Where people are unjustly shot

In the pretense of achieving

A safer society.

This isn’t the French Revolution

Or the Holocaust

Or Martial Law.

This is the 21st century

Where promises become excuses;

Where uncertainty hides in the face of love;

Where the one who was supposed to

Throw away the gun

Is the one behind the trigger.