untitled, 12/1/2016

i shall keep silent,

watching how your body withers;

remain serene as one by one your castles fall,

because i know that only you

can fix your fissures

and if you can’t then there’s no cure for you at all

but i will hold your crumbling parts

together

until you find a peaceful place to sleep;

without a word, hold on to you

whenever. . .

until you have

no reason left to weep

(Alexandria M. Mordeno, 17, is a 2nd year Political Science student of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.)