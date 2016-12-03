untitled, 12/1/2016

i shall keep silent,
watching how your body withers;
remain serene as one by one your castles fall,
because i know that only you
can fix your fissures
and if you can’t then there’s no cure for you at all
but i will hold your crumbling parts
together
until you find a peaceful place to sleep;
without a word, hold on to you
whenever. . .
until you have
no reason left to weep
(Alexandria M. Mordeno, 17, is a 2nd year Political Science student of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.)