FDC coal plant in MisOr connected to Mindanao grid

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews/02 September) — The Filinvest Development Corporation said on Friday it has synchronized the energy production of its multi-billion peso coal-fired power plant at the Phividec Industrial Estate in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental to the Mindanao grid system.

In a statement, Filinvest said two units of turbine, each of them generating 135 megawatts are already producing electricity and connected to the Mindanao grid.

A third turbine, also capable of generating 135 MW is expected to be online by the end of September, the company said.

“To date, FDC Misamis Oriental has a generating capacity of 270 megawatts and is currently supplying 200 megawats to the Mindanao grid. We expect to attain the full capacity by this month,” FDC Utilities President and Chief Executive Officer Mario Pangilinan said.

FDC’s 450-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Misamis Oriental is the biggest of its kind in Mindanao and is using circulating fluidized bed boiler technology, touted as one of the cleanest in the industry.

National Grid Corporation of the Philippines head of Mindanao operations Ambrosio Rosales welcomed the entry of FDC’s coal plant, saying it will help secure the stability of the energy situation in Mindanao.

Presently, Mindanao only has a power reserve of 131 MW against a peak demand of 1,574 MW

Upon commissioning of its third turbine unit this month, the FDC coal plant will supply 500 MW to the grid and is expected to secure supply contracts with Mindanao’s energy distributors and industrial centers.

FDC is the holding company of the Gotianun-led Filinvest group, one of the country’s leading conglomerates with interests on property development, banking, hotel and resorts, sugar and energy. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)