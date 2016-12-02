DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Butig, Lanao del Sur. 30 Nov 2016

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE

DURING HIS VISIT TO BUTIG, LANAO DEL SUR

[Delivered at 103rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army, Butig, Lanao del Sur | 30 November 2016]

Alam mo I really wanted to go to where the structures of government were destroyed and occupied.

You know, I’d like to inform the Moro people of Mindanao that I hate to wage a war against them. Alam mo hindi madali. It’s very easy to start a war, but how to stop it and to heal the wounds, mahirapan iyan, mahirap iyan.

And to think na hindi na ako magtago ng sentimiyento, in all of the Muslim areas here in Mindanao, nanalo ako overwhelmingly. And for that, I would like to thank my kadugo ko, dito sa Lanao del Sur iyan eh. Salamat sa inyo at sana naman magkaroon tayo ng middle ground.

Alam mo mahal ko kayo at sana tulungan na lang ninyo ako kaysa makipag-away ng gobyerno na wala namang katapusan. Panahon ng Español, Amerikano, kay Marcos hanggang ngayon, so hanggang kalian ito?

Para sa ating mga anak. Tayo gasgas na eh. Ang problema Presidente ako ng Pilipinas and marami ring tumulong ‘yung mga non-Moro. Ang problema nito tayo ang nag-aaway wala naman akong nakikitang rason at bakit naman mag-away?

Nag-uusap nga tayo. I am going out of my way to talk to the communist. Okay na nag-uusap na tayo sa Oslo.

The MI to which I commend them for showing an entity that should be a part of government maybe later on ang federalism. Because nothing short of federalism will bring this country at peace. (applause)

Ngayon, si Nur, ang away niya hindi naman ang deperensiya hindi naman ang gobyerno. It’s between Nur and ang MI. So I deal separate sa MI, then I’ll talk to Nur, but at the end of the day, it’s federalism.

Iyan ang pangako ko then I have to convince the rest of the nation that it will be good for us. Ganito na lang sabi ko, we will begin the structure next year but we will set aside — tabi mo muna, tabi natin ‘yung mga Constitutional provisions na hindi talaga acceptable. Ilagay muna natin what is good and at the same time, matanggap muna for the moment.

And when the federal setup is there, ilagay na lang natin lahat. Iyan ang pangako ko. Ang problema is how to come up with a peaceful community in the meantime. Alam ninyo ‘yung Maute if they are inspired doon sa ISIS magkaleche-leche ang buhay natin. Because noon ang ISIS hindi sumusunod. Meron silang sarili and they take orders from the outside. How could you be a Maranao here, a Tausug, Maguindanao and you take orders from outside just to fight to what? Hindi ba talaga matatapos ito?

And this is a republic, the republic will survive. Although…But what is very certain is that I do not want to wage a war against my own countrymen. (applause)

So nakikiusap ako sa lahat na tulungan ninyo ako. But there is a certain point na kung depredations pati na ‘yung mga civilian, Christians and Moro alike in Mindanao, hindi ko na kayang tanggapin iyan. Hindi na ninyo kayang tanggapin pati kayo.

Because when we have here fanatics, terrorism who would just kill and kill. At pupunta doon at sabihin, ‘bakit ka nandito?’ ‘I want to die as a martyr.’ For what cause? Eh tayo we pray to Allah, o anong mabuti? ‘So, Allah, help me to enlighten me to guide…’ Eh papaano ‘yang kung patayan lang ang isagot ninyo? Mahirap iyan eh. Hindi kayo. I’m addressing ‘yung…

Ayaw kong makipag-away sa inyo. Ayaw kong makipagpatayan but please do not force my hand kasi may limit ho naman ang problema na ito.

I cannot be forever travelling here every month para lang makipag-usap at pagtalikod ko patayan na naman.

There has to be a timeline. It could be forever. It could be during my term. It could be beyond my term. But there is certain limit. And when that limit comes, I’ll have to deal with you harshly.

I do not want to mention anything but please do not force my hand into it. I do not want it. Pati ang droga because when the time comes it’s going to be a war against terrorism and drugs. And I would tell you now: I will be harsh as harsh I can ever be.

Hindi ako nanakot ng tao. I am pleading to my Moro brothers and sisters: please help us. We will build a nation. Ibabalik ko kayong mga Tausug, kayong mga Magui…If you want I will restore the barter trade. I will open Zamboanga again. (applause) Walang problema iyan. Bubuksan ko ‘yan uli. And you are…Well, siguro maski sentimos na lang ang tax diyan.

Basta promise us that if we get to have an understanding, I will introduce reforms not only to make government happy but to make you happy because that is the function of government: to make its citizens happy.

Pero nagpunta ako dito…Ayoko na kasi magpunta dito manakot lang eh, panget. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Nag-iiwan ng masamang…

But I said again, I plead to you, I plead to all of you, to all the Muslim Moro political leaders, men of influence, ang mga iskolar, we can continue talking either dito kung saan ninyo gusto and try to sort out what is something na ‘yung mabagay lang sa ating bayan.

We will admit Sharia Law in areas, fine. Hindi ako bago diyan, kababasa ko lang. Wala akong problema diyan. In places where you want Sharia Law, good. If it’s a…Just be fair to everybody Moro and Christians alike. Because that is what life is all about.

Now if we think unfairly to the next guy, then again it will start a new — ignite a new hatred. Kalimutan na lang natin iyon. I know that…Bakit kayo lang ba? How do I know na pati ‘yung mga tatay ng mga pinsan ko kasali noong namatay noong minasaker (massacre). Everybody has a lost to ponder. But, you know, at this age let us try to…

Kaya sabi ko, as-salamu alaykum, I come in peace. I do not want war. But please do not — pigilan ninyo ako na magdating doon sa limit.

Kasi pati ‘yang droga sumasabay eh. Iyon ang dalawang problema na sumisira sa ating bayan. I am asking Allah to help me. Ayaw ko talaga. Ayaw ko…Ulitin ko, ayaw ko makipag-giyera. Ayaw ko mag-istrikto. Anything that would make your life comforta[ble], basta pag magdating ‘yung mga aid unahin ko ang Mindanao. Ibuhos ko dito sa Moro areas. Sigurado iyan. Pangako ko ‘yan. (applause)

I will open the barter trade there and whatever that could make our life more comfortable. But please tulungan ninyo ako. Kayong mga Moro na nakakaintindi sa problema ko, tulungan ninyo ako kasi mapipilitan kasi akong — to do something drastic. And when that time comes, hindi na ako magdadalawang-isip, I said, I will be harsh.

So iyan lang ang pakiusap ko sana, sana I am asking God to guide me at maintindihan ninyo ako, ang bunganga ko kasi ito ‘yung makakatulong sa ating lahat.

Maraming salamat po. Salam. (applause)

—END—