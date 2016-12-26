DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Christmas 2016 Message. 24 Dec 2016

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE OF PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

I join the Filipino nation in celebrating this year’s most festive season. As we gather with our family and loved ones, let us reflect the significance of the birth of Christ. The Nativity story of more than 2,000 years ago is observed by the Christian faith as a season of peace.

Our celebration of Christmas is the world’s longest—a testament that we, Filipinos, are a peace-loving nation. Christmas is also a season of giving and sharing. This wonderful feeling is seen in the faces of our hopeful children, and reflects in the hearts of our loving and cheerful family members and friends.

The true essence of Christmas is, thus, built on the message of both peace and generosity. Peace remains as one of my main thrusts in governance. We, in the government, are walking the extra mile to offer the olive branch of peace to all.

Generosity, on the other hand, is sharing what we have with the poor, the downtrodden, and the marginalized. As your President, I will bring food on the table; create more job opportunities; and make our people feel safer and more comfortable.

May this year’s Christmas serve as an inspiration in bringing lasting peace and in attaining inclusive economic growth for the country. Together, let us join hands to build a peaceful and progressive Philippines.

I wish everyone a blessed and merry Christmas!

​​​​​​RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

M A N I L A

December 2016