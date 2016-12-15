DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Filipino community in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. 13 Dec 2016

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING HIS MEETING WITH THE FILIPINO COMMUNITY IN PHNOM PENH, KINGDOM OF CAMBODIA

[Delivered at Grand Ballroom 1, Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra Hotel | 13 December 2016]

Kindly sit down. Maupo po kayo. Salamat po.

At nandito lang naman tayo. I’d like to introduce to you the Cabinet, ‘yung some but not all who are here.

I’d like to begin with my si… ang aide ko, Secretary Go, taga-Davao rin. [applause] And I introduce to you the Deputy sa Defense natin, used to be a general in the army at… General Tabaquero. [applause] Ang aking spokesman, he’s from Davao. He’s a pastor actually, si Ernie Abella. [applause] Then you have si Bato, ang tigas. [applause] Tigas-tigas ‘yan. The pride of the PNP. [applause]

And we have Secretary Cayetano. [applause] Senator, rather. [Kahit?] Secretary… si Mayor Lani ang… Nalito kasi ako. Mayor Lani of Taguig, asawa ni… She’s here. [applause] And si Martin Andanar [applause]. Nagbakasyon muna siya sa Hollywood. Naandon ata ito nagtatrabaho doon. [laughter]

Then si, ang ating Secretary sa Trade, si Ramon Lopez. [applause] ‘Yung Secretary of Labor namin si… ninyo, si Bebot Bello. [applause] Another Davaoeño, Ilocano ‘to si Bebot. Isabela, Davao.

And we have si Secretary Medialdea Salvador, [applause] the Executive Secretary. Ito ‘yung parang next to the President. ‘Yung ka… whenever I’m out of town and wala akong maiwan, siya ‘yun, the usual Friday man of any president for that matter is really the Executive Secretary.

Then we have Perfecto Yasay sa Foreign Affairs. [applause] And, kasunod niya si Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Defense Secretary. [applause] And we have Wanda Teo, ang ating Tourism. [applause] And I have the National Security Adviser ko, si General Esperon. [applause]

And of course ‘yung idol natin lahat, Manny Pacquiao. [applause] Mahusay na mag-boxing, mautak pa. Totoo lang. [laughter] Then you have your Ambassador Montero, Christopher. And ‘yung mga abugado ng mga artista, si Panelo, [applause] Atty. Panelo, Secretary of… sa presidential, sa adviser, legal adviser ko.

Then we have the… ang ating Chief of Staff, si, bago lang. [applause] He commands the Armed Forces of the Philippines. [applause] And the other guy—General Miranda sa Army. [applause]

I… Kasi lasered ako. Nearsighted ako. I had my eyes lasered to allow me, to enable me to look at afar. Kasi nagmomotor ako. But kung ma-hayag o masyadong mailaw. Nagre-reflect ang… Parang nag-twinkle twinkle little star ang tao. How I wonder what you are. [laughter]

Ang gaganda pala ninyo sa totoo lang. Sabi ko na kay Bingbong unahin natin dito sa Cambodia eh. Nandito pala ‘yung mga Pilipina na magaganda.

‘Yung mga lalaki, maghanap na lang kayo ng inyong negosyo dito. [laughter] But I’m really impressed by the attendance tonight and I’d like also to report to you what is happening to our country.

Well of course, you know that I had only about three fundamental promises that I made during the campaign. And I thought that I’d focus on the need for the moment, the burning issues. So at… ‘yung una, at the outset during the campaign, I was not able to file my certificate of candidacy for I did not really want to run.

Kasi wala akong pera tapos you know, the… I am just a little guy in a city down south. Hindi naman ako national figure unlike the others of course, the high profile senators ang mga kalaban ko. Of course, Binay who’s known and always in the limelight for being the Mayor of Makati.

But ‘nong nakita ko kasi na nakalinya ‘yan sila diyan and I was not yet an official candidate. Nakita ko na that nobody was talking about Mindanao and about the seriousness of the problem of law and order.

Of course, they mention about drugs and everything but it was more of a lip service, ‘yung padaan lang without really presenting to the people what they intend to do about Mindanao.

Alam mo, pag hindi natin nabigyan ng importansya ‘yan sasabog talaga ang Pilipinas and you might just see one day na nawala na sa atin ‘yan.

Ganito kasi ‘yan eh. When Magellan landed in the Philippines, in Leyte and brought with him first Christianity. And with him were the canons, the gunpowders, the muskets, ‘yung rifle of the old generation, and firearms which are really far superior than the others, ‘yung mga bangkaw pati ‘yung mga bow and arrow, pana.

And so they were able to conquer the Visayas and Luzon easily. And of course also with brutality. You cannot just imagine that they came there with an open arms from our forefathers.

Of course, there was a rebellion, there was a fight. For they were really white-looking Caucasians who were new to the Visayan and Luzon landscape.

And the fact that they had the… the superior [unclear] of arms. They were able to you know—We capitulated our forefathers on bended knees. And so Christianity was [unclear] but they saw Mindanao.

But the entire Philippines, before they came, was already part of the Srivijaya empire of the Malay race. ‘Nong nakita ng mga Spaniard that it was really below the typhoon belt and they could plant anything there that whatever, tapon mo lang, it would grow. They realized that the wind currents of the world was really going up.

And that is why were it not for a fact that ang Samar, Leyte is the window of the Pacific, kaya talaga tayong tinatamaan. Pag ang typhoon, if there is whirling up of the hot and cold air, pag nag-mix ‘yan, it becomes a terrible thing.

And to be hit first really—Well of course, if it starts in between Guam and the Philippines, then ang unang matamaan ang ating bayan, Samar and Leyte.

And that was why the Yolanda was very, very, very virulent. Ganon. So sa Mindanao nakita nila but they were limited to the coastal areas.

They were not able to penetrate Mindanao into the entrails, sa loob because malakas ang opposition. And what is that opposition? Islam.

Ang poste nila Islam. That is why they fought the Spaniards, fought the Americans and they are still fighting us. And everybody, every time they talk about politics and Philippines, I could not see anybody in the horizon talking about the seriousness of the situation.

So doon ako nagda-dalawang isip. Pati ‘yung drugs. They will just… Basta padaan that they will take care of drugs. You know, I turned out kita mo ngayon. It was not that easy. But when I was mayor of Davao City, I was really very, very strict, especially about drugs. And that was my usual warning and of course it was carried on until now by the opposition, which was also the… if you’re from Davao, ang una talaga nila sa akin is ‘yung extrajudicial killing.

It’s not a [unclear] long time ago. And babae. Sige lang. Babae, babae. Diyan sa dalawa totoo ‘yan. Walang problema. I mean… not really extrajudicial killing pero magtanong kayo ngayon, bakit mas maraming mamatay ngayon? Did you ever, have you ever considered that angle? Why? Is it because, nagwawala ang mga pulis and they kill everybody on site?

Or was it really because that the police at that time were afraid? Kaya taga-Pilipinas man kayo, contemporary situation. Makita mo naman ‘yang mga politiko sa probinsya. It was even if you are the relatives. They strut around with police and the army, security guards. O kay lang ‘yan. Minsan if it’s just a plane hubris, pang-hambog lang, kung yabang. It would maybe acceptable to me.

Pero ‘yung sa Mindanao halos and everybody and the mayor of ‘yung pinatay na sabi nila na sinalvage. Well maybe. Maybe true, maybe not. But because I am the President at ang pulis ko under ko, doon ako maniwala.

Sabi, ‘Bakit si Duterte nidi-dipensahan ‘yan? Si Marcos ayaw tanggalin. Ano ba talaga sikreto niya?’

You know, Marcos, classmate niya. So—Sa PMA. Mistah niya eh. Pero I believe in his good faith. Pinalitan niya lahat ‘yung mga pulis ng umupo siya, that were tainted with drugs. But he never knew na pati pala ‘yung mistah niya, nilagay niya doon sa pwesto, may bukol rin.

So ‘nong nalaman ko, sabi ko, totoo ‘yun. Ako ang nagsabi. Huwag mo ng tanggalin ‘yan. Tutal ikaw lang rin naglagay niyan. Hayaan natin. Tingnan ko kung hanggang saan ang na-contaminate niya. He was a regional CIDG. Kung ilan ang pulis na nakuha niya.

And even if the mayor were already there, pero hindi pa ‘yun pumasok sa presohan. That was an order days ago. Sinabi ko lang hayaan mo na lang. At pinuntahan niya ako na, ‘Sir sorry talaga ‘yung… hindi ko akalain classmate ko pa naman ito, mistah ko. Nandiyan rin pala sa droga.’ ‘O sige hayaan mo.’

Kasi meron na ‘yang, may na-konek na ‘yan. Hanapin natin kung sino. Kay tanggalin mo ‘yan bigla diyan, iwan mo ‘yung na-contaminate na niya, infected. Eh wala rin mag-silbi. Then came that—

But that incident there, ‘yung pinasok sa presohan tapos pinatay. Ibang… ibang—It does not relate to the, ‘yung gusto niyang tanggalin si Marcos kaagad. Sabi ko, ‘no.’

And that is my privilege as the commander-in-chief of all armed forces. Armed forces, including the police. May armas ‘yan eh.

So sabi ko sa mga tao, do not. There is nothing really to it except that I just wanted to know how far was the contamination. That was it. Walang ano diyan—Then ‘yung, alam mo naman pinatay doon sa loob ‘yung mayor. Sabi nila, wala daw armas.

If he could corrupt everybody in his, in the western side of the Visayas, from Bohol, Leyte, Samar, including Cebu. Sila ‘yun and ano bang problema ninyo? We have covered, simultaneous. Live cast ito sa Philippines.

Of course I will believe the police. Sabi ng NBI—NBI is still under me. Secretary of Justice is my Cabinet member, under the Bureau of, one Bureau is the Department of Justice, ‘yung iba immigration.

Eh kung talagang lakarin ko ‘di sabihin ko sa NBI palabas mo na lumaban. But sabi ng NBI ngayon murder. Well, sabi ko unless there is a case filed and convicted. I would still believe the police and even the military for that matter.

Kasi sabi ko sa kanila, we are in a bind. There are four million drug addicts in my country. How do you suppose that I will solve the problem? Itong kasing ibang… other countries, especially America. They’re easy to condemn and they do not even bother to find out why is there that there are 40 million drug-related deaths in America every year.

At ang sabi lang nila dito, the 300, the 3,000 na sinalvage raw, extrajudicial killing. How can that be? I have lost about 27 policemen and military, 32. Kasi connected with operation against drugs.

Eh kung extrajudicial nag-salvage ‘yan, eh bakit hindi na lang nila barilin? Bakit pa magpakamatay ka? Extrajudicial killing, the usual is tinatali mo ‘yung tao o pinapaluhod mo tapos binabaril mo.

But that ain’t the case actually. Hindi pumapasok ang gobyerno ng ganon. And when I became President, I fired seven generals, all in the drug industry.

So even before I took my oath of office, there were already a lot of killings and if you kindly refer to the record, you—but two steps backward.

Makikita ninyo ‘yan. So what does that indicate? They were already purging, there were cleansing going on. We came on the third week when I ordered the police to squeeze everybody and to tell me the truth. Ano ang nangyari?

Kayo nakikita ninyo because it was an international splat. Kita mo. By the hundreds of thousands nag-surrender, bata, matanda, babae, lalaki. And you know, if the other countries treat it with triviality, parang… I have here a four million drug addicts to worry. Wala akong pera.

Wala akong pera because I entered the presidency midterm. Ang gastos ko lang ngayon operating expenses, maintenance. Is the product of the previous administration. This is a budget that was prepared last year and next year is being prepared now for operation, implementation next year.

Wala man doon sa ano na malalaking… Sinasabi nila, ‘Bakit pinapatay Duterte kapwa niya Pilipino? Bakit hindi niya bigyan ng rehab?’ Saan ako kukuha ng pera?

Do I get the money of the Defense and give it to the Secretary of Health? Or ‘yung Tourism ko, sabihin ko lang… Hayaan mo na ‘yung mga turista kung ayaw nilang magpunta o hindi.

No. That would be robbing Peter to pay Paul. Ang talagang DSWD pati ang Health, wala. Zero. So I could not do anything.

Were it not for a single, singular Chinese guy, a philanthropist and may God bless him all the way. He donated, kasi sinabi ko sa, sabi niya, meron silang i-donate. A facility for drug rehab.

Sabi nila wala silang lupa. So I ordered the military to open all their camps and accommodate ‘yung mga maglagay ng rehab. So ‘yung nandiyan ngayon sa ano, 10,000-people facility. It’s in Fort Magsaysay. So isa ‘yan.

But ako wala akong nagawa. Next year marami na akong magawa. May budget na ako eh. Ngayon, budget ito ni Aquino. He was the President at the start of the year. The budget time is January to December.

Ngayon, ang sabi patay. Sinabi ko ganito ‘yan ha, mga kababayan ko. The four million is a staggering amount. Maybe sa 3,000, 4,000 namatay, I would admit to you now, sincerely, na ‘yung namatay ‘non lumaban sa pulis.

Lahat man kayo, may kilalang addict doon sa Pilipinas. You know, addiction starts with paranoia. Pag nandiyan siya sa droga, magdala talaga ng knife ‘yan o baril. Ganon ang sakit ‘yang mga ’yun. Believe me, I’ve been mayor of Davao City for 23 years.

Ako mismo sumasama minsan. Kung sabihin mo may binaril ako, baka. Pero nakapikit ako kasi takot magpaputok. Ganon lang. [laughter]

Hindi masyado ako mahilig sa baril. Alam nila kung ano hilig ko pero [laughter] —Nasaan si Tolentino? Nag-sibat na naman? That lady… Matakot ‘yan eh pag ka ako na nagsasalita, ayon doon. Si Annalyn. She’s the sister of Mayor Tolentino of Tagaytay, Cavite.

Siya ang favorite na binibiro ko. Kaya nagtutumago talaga para hindi ko mapansin. Talaga ka ha. [laughter] Matagal na kami. Bata pa kami noon ni, nagmo-motor na kami ng kapatid niya.

Tapos ito siya, she was working for a congressman. Noong nag-member ako ng Congress, nagbababa ‘yan siya doon. At lahat naman kaming congressman tumitingin sa kanya.

Pinadalhan ko ng suha, hindi man lang ako pinansin. [laughter] Suha ng Davao ‘yun. Hindi lang man nagpasalamat. But she’s working in Malacañang. [applause] Hindi ano… Hindi… Kapatid ni ano ‘yan, Francis. [unclear]

Ngayon, bakit ba talaga ako ganito? Alam mo, mag-prankahan tayo. Tingnan mo ang cost ha. Sundan ninyo ako. At 200 per snort everyday, assuming that an addict snorts one a day that’s 200 day.

In one month, that is 6,000. 6,000 ‘yung, times… Huwag muna ‘yung akin, ‘yung kay PDEA munang three million. Wala… Hindi pa ako tapos sa counting.

Times 6,000, times three million, that’s about 18 billion a month. And that is 300, 200, 216 billion a year. Money that should go to the table for food. Money that should be earned and spent for the schooling of the children.

Money to answer for all of the needs. Saan napupunta? Doon sa taong tinamaan ng bisyo ng Pilipinong kawawa. So pag-start ng ano, addiction. There is always a social dysfunction at a family, dysfunctional family.

Maghiwalay na ‘yung asawa, binubugbog ‘yung anak, sinasampal ‘yung nanay, nire-rape ‘yung mga bata at walang pera, nagho-holdup.

That is why crime rate in Manila, of all sorts of brutality– bata, one year old, tatay hinahampas ng martilyo, nanay sinusunog kasi nakikita niya demonyo na at akala niya kalaban niya.

And the horrible things that shabu can create, can destroy the brain. ‘Yan ang ayaw ko.

Kayo, may anak na kayong sa high school o you might be financing one of your nephews or nieces, mahirap ang buhay. Tapos pagdating doon, ang pera na for tuition ibibili ng shabu. Tapos hindi na mag-aral. Tinamaan na.

At ‘yun namang law-abiding magsakay ng bus, hino-holdup. Pati babae binabaril. Anak ng—We were, we were creating a country of—Anong, anong gawin ko? You know I said, this is an issue of country. Huwag lang tayong magsalubong when the interest of my country is at stake. Patayin talaga kita. Totoo. [applause]

I never denied na sinabi ko na if you will destroy my country and if you deprived us of the youth of the next generation at gawain mo puro torpe na ang Pilipino, ‘yung lalaki after us. Who will take care of society if you have a mix of insane person?

You know, shabu, incessant or constant use of shabu will shrink the brain of a human being. If it is shrank then rehab is no longer viable. Saan ko ito ilagay?

Of the four million now, ilan pa ang malibre ko? Ilang tao pa ang mahahatak ko dito. But they have to go rehab or else we will have a problem of people who are users and at the same time.

Kaya kung hindi ka anak ni Ayala, kung hindi anak ni Gokongwei ng PAL, o… ng Pacifc. Dito sa PAL ng Lucio Tan ‘yung sinasakayan namin noon, ngayon… O kung ‘yung mekaniko namin diyan ngayon pag-alis naka-shabu tapos ‘yung hindi masyado tama ang pagkalagay? Maya-maya, p***, tumalon ‘yung… Saan kami pupulutin lahat?

The imponderables of life anything can happen. Sabi nga, Murphy’s Law, if it can happen, it will always happen.

Eh sinira mo ang bayan ko eh. Sabi ko if you destroy my country and deprive us of our happiness, mga anak natin, huwag mong galawin ‘yan, sagrado ‘yan. Ako makipaghiwalay pa ako sa asawa ko kaysa anak ko.

O sabi ng asawa ko, hiwalay daw. O sige, umalis ka. Iwan mo lang ‘yung anak. Eh ‘yung anak, non-negotiable talaga ‘yan.

Sabagay, kikita itong mga drug addict. Iwan na ‘yung pamilya pati anak. It destroys the core. Hindi lang ng ating tribe. The core of the spirit of a human being in this world. Sisirain mo talaga eh.

You create misery, agony, suffering, and everything. Bakit hindi kita patayin? Eh ginawa mo. Sinabi ko huminto na kayo eh. Eh tapos sige ka pa. Then you wreak havoc over your own people. I never denied na sinabi ko patayin. Pero hindi ko sinabi ang pangalan.

Kaya pag tinanong ako ng… Gusto nila akong dalin sa human, International Criminal Court. Totoo sinabi ko. It’s a legitimate statement when you say that you will kill somebody who’d want to destroy your country. When is it wrong? When has it been wrong to say that?

So kung sabi mo, o, pinatay, namatay, iba pa ‘yun sinabi ko, hindi man ‘yan siya. [laughter] Tsaka judge, istorya man ‘yan. Naniwala ka pala. Ka-korny mo ay. Pero ‘yan talaga ang totoo.

Hindi ako aatras diyan, kasi bayan ko. So that was the first. Drugs. Mabuti mag-prankahan tayo. Kasi baka may mga kapatid kayo nandoon nadisgrasya. Well, I’m very sorry. Sinabi ko na nga eh. Huminto. For their own health, for their own—

At tsaka ang drugs it does not stop there. Kasi pagkatapos pag-hithit, it becomes a medical issue.

Why? Because he needs a doctor, he needs the medical, medication and it’s expense. Naloko mo na, sumabog na ang pamilya. Hindi na makapag-gawa ng anong tamang gawa, tapos naghahanap pa ng pera.

Ang naiwan ang mga anak. Mapilitan maghinto, magtrabaho na. Magbili ng medisina. So… It’s really a bloody trail of human agony. Kita mo namang… Wala talaga… Kaya ako bayan ‘to eh. Sinasabi ko nga sa mga Pilipino back home. P********* ninyo. Bayan ko ‘to. [applause] Do not f*** with it.

Kasi magka-disgrasyahan talaga tayo. Na ‘yung iba, ‘yung asawa ni Samson. ‘Yung biblical na… ‘yung asawa niya. Mutya ng halimaw. Ako pa ngayon ang—

Kasi ‘yung bakit ko daw pina—Hindi ko pinataggal. Sabi ko huwag mong tanggalin ‘yan, ke marami… matagal-tagal na ‘yan. Bakit mo nilagay diyan. Meron ‘yan sariling network. Kasi involve siya eh.

So kaya sasama siya, may network siya. Habulin natin. ‘yan ang sinabi ko. Walang ibang drama doon. Eh ako nagdadala, do you know that I… Kaya ko ginawa ito si Bato eh. He was my chief of police sa Davao.

‘Nong una, ‘nong nagpunta ako Maynila. Merong mas senior sa kanya sa PMA. Hindi ko naman kilala. ‘Yung ibang general involve pa. So where do I get the good men in this planet to run the justice system? [applause]

Siya ang kinuha ko. Kasi ‘yung chief of police at mahusay. ‘Di nangungurakot. ‘Di naman lahat. Behave lahat. Kaya lang lahat nasa gobyerno halos. Kasi General Lorenzana was assigned before when I was mayor. He brought in the, a company of ranger, scout rangers. So doon kami nagkilala. Well of course the others—

Manny. Alam mo si Manny noon. Long, long time ago. Nakikita ko sa Davao pag magbaba ako ng gabi, nandon sa bilyaran, alas-kwatro ng madaling araw. [laughter] Hindi man ‘yan siya champion… Kaibigan ko talaga siya.

You know, Manny, huwag kang ma-offend. Every time na mag-birthday siya at tsaka may fight siya sa Las Vegas, sabihin niya talaga kay Bong, sabihin mo kay Mayor, Bong, may ticket siyang dalawa. Eh ako naman kasi magastos ‘yung—

Sabi ko lang, ‘Sige lang, ipagdadasal lang kita.’ Always ganon. Birthday niya maraming tao. Hindi ako pumupumunta kasi nag-iinuman, nag-iiwas putok ako. Alam mo na. But ‘yung he was, ‘yung natalo siya kay Marquez. Tapos birthday niya. Sabi ni Bong, niyaya ka ni Manny.

Sabi ko, ngayon Bong magpunta ako. Pakita ko sa kanya na kaibigan mo ako even if you’re down. [applause] Ngayon nanalo na naman siya, birthday niya, marami naman nagpuntahan. Pero ako naman kasi ngayon, siyempre Presidente na ako, proud siya, proud rin ako. It’s a mutual admiration.

Of course, I am proud to know a Filipino na… noon nakikita ko. Hindi pa ganon kalaki ‘yan. But alam mo ang sabi nila, a short vignettes of life for Manny. Sabi ko, ’nong taga-Davao, mag-sparring ‘yan sila, maski daw sa sparring, pag matamaan ka maski saan, masakit daw talaga. So ganon kalakas sa totoo lang. Naka-tiyamba lang ‘yun si Marquez. [laughter] O, totoo. Tiyamba lang. [applause]

‘Di naman sa lahat ng panahon, ibigay naman ng Diyos sa’yo. Maybe God also wants you to learn defeat so that you’d, you know… How you’d value the blessings of life.

Pero after that, sige na naman siya panalo. Totoo, disgrasya lang ‘yun. Pero p****… nasipa ko pa ‘yung TV ko maliit sa bahay. [laughter]

Hindi naman nabiyak pero nasira talaga. Nagpalyar na. Gumaganon na ang tao, limang beses. Limang tao na ang lumalabas doon sa screen. Sinipa ko talaga ‘yung— T**** l**** mexicano na ‘to.

But anyway ‘yan po. Corruption it will stop. [applause] Wala akong papatawarin diyan. Maski kaibigan. It will stop. [unclear] Sinabi ko talaga. Maski kaming mga kaibigan, sabi ko. Pag ka may nangyari diyan at under sa iyo, I’m sorry maybe even you would have to resign.

Kasi ‘yan ang pangako ko. Hindi naman talaga ako ‘yung honest, very honest. Pero matanda na kasi ako. I’m 72. This is my last hurrah.

After this 77, hindi ko nga malaman kung I would still be around till the end of my term. But I just want you guys, Filipino, to take a taste of, a respite of corruption. Kaya wala na ‘yan. [applause]

You just… Davao. PTV 4 under Martin Andanar. After the news blanko ‘yan, ‘yung screen. It’s actually a program, you just dial, just dial 8888. Then isabi mo doon, para malaman ng buong Pilipinas, sambabayang Pilipino. ‘Sa opisina, dito sa Register of Deeds, pinapabalik-balik ako. Hinihingian ako n—‘

You can name them. Hindi mo na kailangan ilagay pangalan mo and I will take it from there. So ganon ako.

Tapos, akin talaga is dismissal. Hindi ako makontento ng suspension. Dismissal. Kung ayaw mong umalis sa trabaho, ‘di patayin kita. Ganon lang. [applause]

Mga u*** kayo nakikinig sa Pilipinas. Akala nila—Hoy wala akong pakialam sino namatay diyan. Istorya man lang ‘yan. [laughter] Maniwala pala kayo.

So ‘yung mauwi kayo. Learn to be assertive. And even to your students here, sa Cambodian students. Turuan mo sila. Learn to be assertive. ‘Yan ang wala sa Orientals.

But that trait is very strong in the Western world because they are taught to be really assertive. Kaya maski sa anong pag-uwi ninyo. You can report it directly. ‘Yung Customs wala na ‘yan. Huwag kang maniwala diyan. Pagka… Ganon ‘yang mga g**** ‘yan eh. Cutoms ganon.

May makita mga perfume maliliit. Dito pa ’non, dito ang… Ginagawa ata ang mga pabango, cosmetics. It’s being manuctured here, outsourcing. [garbled]Sabihin mo pag [garbled] isauli mo ‘yan. You create a scene.

Pag kinuha, sabihin mo, ‘hep hep hep, isoli mo ‘yan.’ Huwag mong… That is not taxable. Hindi man itong isang sako. Meron ka lang maski lima. Pati sapatos. Tatlo, apat. Eh sabihin mo, busy ako eh. Kaya nga apat ang boypren ko… apat lang. Ganon.

Learn to be assertive unless you are—Limang box parang biyahera sa Hong Kong. That is another story. Pero ‘yung mga ganon na galaw-galawin niyo. Sabihin niyo… Pag ka-ginanon-ganon tapos kunin, sabihin mo isauli mo ‘yan, isali mo ‘yan dito o babastusin kita o babastusan tayo dito? At pag malaman ito ni Duterte, sigurado ikaw ang masipa, hindi ako.

Sabi ko talaga sa kanila [applause] —Dahil kung may mangyaring ganon sa airport at nandiyan ako sa Maynila, naghe-helicopter lang kasi ako because I do not want to create traffic.

You know every time, I do not accept invitations in Manila. Whatever, speaking engagement, birthday, kasal. Kasi pag magdaan ako, well—When I pass by, parang semana santa ang daan.

Pero usually, five minutes before, lahat ng kanto sarahan na and you can just imagine the exponential build up, galing ‘yung kantong sinarahan mo sa likod. At ilang kanto ‘yang sasarahan nila ng PSG.

Alam mo itong PSG, isa pa itong mga korny. ‘Nong nanalo ako pagka-mayor, hindi pa ako nago-oath. Dumating na ito sila sa bahay. Sila na ang bahala. Pati ‘yung mga pulis ko, kasi mayor ako, meron akong mga pulis. Alis kayo diyan, alis na. Kami na.

Galit ‘yung mga pulis, ‘Bakit?’ ‘Wala PSG na daw sir pag ka ikaw ang nanalo, PSG na agad ang hahawak sa security.’ Sabi ko, ‘Sige.’

Kaya paglabas namin ng bahay, eh maraming kanto ‘yun. Maliit na… Alam ko nagpunta kayo ng bahay ko. It’s very small house. Teachers village lang ako nakatira. Pero I had it improved by the second floor. ‘Nong lumabas na kami, sabi, straight na lahat. Naka-blinker. Eh nakokornyhan, hindi ko gawain ‘yan eh. I do not use a blinker for the many years. Magtanong kayo ng taga-Davao. Hindi ako nagagamit ng blinker. Nagagalit ako tuloy pag ka may makita ako. [garbled] Either sunog or life threatening situation.

‘Nong nakita ko na puro naka-blinker, tumingin ako sa bintana, rear view mirror. Haba nito puro ganon. Tapos sa dulo may mataas. Parang torre tingnan sa salamin. ‘Ano ‘to?’ Sabi ko, ‘Tanungin mo kung ano ‘yung mataas diyan sa likod. Doon sa unahan. Sabi nila, ‘Sir, ambulansya ‘yan.’ [laughter]

‘Ha? Bakit ma-ambush pala ako?’ ‘Baka lang sir.’ [laughter] Eh sabi ko, ‘ka ko baka ma-ambush, sabi ko, sabihin mo ‘yung PSG na ‘yan, ‘yan sila naka-puti. Dagdagdan mo na lang punerarya kaya para kumpleto na. ‘Di diretso-diretso na lang tayo.

Pag tinamaan ako ng bala, ilipat mo ako sa ambulansya. Pag sabi ng doktor, ‘Ah wala na ‘to. Patay na ‘yung Presidente niyo.’ ‘Di ilipat na doon sa punerarya. [laughter] Para diretso na doon sa… Magpasukat ng kabaong tapos— [laughter]

Tsaka sabi ko sa kanila, when I die, burn my body, cremation at ilagay mo lang ako doon sa tabi ng nanay pati tatay ko. Ayaw ko ‘yang sa Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Maraming krus doon naka-linya ganon. Eh buti lang sana kung isa ang asawa ko. [laughter] Dalawang asawa ko. Dalawa na asawa ko. Kaya ako talaga tanong ninyo ako, diretso tanong, ito walang bastusan. Maligaya ako pagka-Presidente, hindi.

Kung pabalikin ka, magtatakbo ka? Hindi. Anong rason mo? Parang binabastos mo ‘yung trabaho. Hindi.

But at this time, I found out very late that I do not really need it in my, during my—Hindi ko na kailangan ‘yan sa edad ko nito. Dapat ako pa-ano-ano na lang. It’s not a question of having regrets or none at all. Kasi pumasok ako eh. Tapos sabihin mo maligaya ako… Are you happy? I’ll answer this. I do not need it. I realize now that I do not need it this time of my life.

But sinabi ko, I take pleasure in, after the end of the day. ‘Yun na lang ano ko, ‘yun lang ang consuelo ko, na may trabaho ako ginawa, tama. And I do not need the confirmation, ‘yung mga—Alam mo ‘yang yellow, pati ‘yang demonstration. ‘Yang yellow lang ang gusto akong tanggalin kasi hindi maka—They cannot accept defeat.

Pero ‘yung mga left, kailanman papatayin ka pa niyan pag tanggalin mo ako. Kasi left ako. Anak lang ako ng mahirap. I’m the first left leaning president. But I am not under or I am not a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Eh ‘yung sila ang gusto ng arms struggle eh. Gusto nila kunin ‘yung gobyerno sa away. Eh… Sosyalista lang ako.

Kaya sabihin mo ‘yung mga left… Hindi papayag ‘yan tanggalin ako. Kailan lang ‘yan sila nakikipag-usap sa atin. Ngayon lang. They’re talking in Oslo with Bebot ang negotiator natin. Pati si Dureza.

O ngayon, baka next… pagbalik niya sa pasko, dala-dala niya ang ceasefire. Kasi noon nag-hingi siya na plus 120 more. Sabi ko, ‘Bot teka lang. I have conceded too much even too soon.’ Nandiyan na ‘yung mga malalaking ano nila, Tiamzon. Kausap ko pa sa Davao. They went there also to ask me for additonal 130.

Sabi ko, ‘No, I’m sorry.’ You bring me document which says that there is, or there would be ceasefire. Do not put a timeline. Then i-release ko ‘yan pag nakuha ko. Ayan ang usapan. Kunin niya. ‘Di i-release ko.

Matatanda na rin ‘yan. They’ve been there for 25 years, 30 years. Parang humanitarian ano lang… Pero sabi ko i-release ko kasi mawalaan ako ng baraha. Dahan-dahan i-release ko, mawala ‘yung baraha ko. Hanggang maubusan ako, wala na akong pang-negotiate, sabi ko.

MI, we are talking. Nur Misuari already out. Sabi ko sa military, palabasin ninyo ‘yan diyan sa forest of Sulu. Kasi kung mamatay ‘yan gustong magpagamot tapos hindi makalabas kasi naghihintay kayo, kayo ang maresbakan eh.

And they would blame us. And what is really worst is that pag labas niyan huhulihin natin ilagay natin sa kulungan pag namatay ‘yan

it will inflame the entire Mindanao, then forget about peace talks. ‘Yan sabi ko. Kaya palabasin na, diyan siya sa labas ngayon.

Sabi ko para makausap natin. Alam ko masakit sa military. Marami na silang namatay. But isa lang man for the communist and for… dito sa gobyerno.

We have been fighting this war for 45 years. Do you mean to say that we will fight again for another 45 years? Sabi ko, alam kong masakit sa inyo. Kasi ilan ang namamatay na sundalo.

But then I am a President. I am not a wartime President. I’m a President for peace. And I have to end violence in my country.

Ang violence maiwan diyan mga kriminal. Kasi wala talaga akong patawad. Anak ng–Huwag na ninyo, huwag ninyo akong asahan diyan. [applause]

Mag-rape ka ng bata tapos patayin mo? Then you expect me to treat you na– Susmaryosep. Magpunta ka ng bahay mo.

Magnakaw ka. Pag nagising holdup. Rapin (Rape) mo ‘yung asawa mga anak. Tapos pag nahuli kita gusto mo na, gusto mo pa pa-bendita doon sa mga pari, isa pa ‘yan.

Bishop. Ang bishop ayaw sa akin ‘nong eleksyon sa Luneta. Sabi ko sige kayong lahat na naniwala sa Katoliko, sa mga pari doon kayo sa mga Obispo.

Ang gustong pumunta ng impiyerno sumasama sa akin. Paiwan kayo dito. [laughter and applause]Oo. ‘Di anong lumabas, 15 million. Ang six million majority ko.

Kaya [nilalako?] man ‘non… Eh ginawa kong referendum eh. Sige kayong lahat Katoliko, t******** maniwala kayo sa pari na ‘yan.

Kaya ito tingnan mo yung buhay ha. Itong si Bong, bright sa Math. The forces of PMA-er ka, bright ka talaga. Tabaquero bright.

Ernie Abella, you should hear him talk. Wala ako sa kilingking niya. Kung magsermon. Oo, totoo. He is the Ernie Abella ‘nong Victory chapel sa Davao at ang galing ‘to. Bato, PMA-er ‘yan. Above average ‘yan. Lalo na Cayetano, Andanar, kung saan-saan nag-eskwela abroad.

Ramon Lopez, recognized talaga sa field niya. Bebot Bello kaharap ko sa dormitoryo. Silang dalawa ni Dulay ‘yung BIR na Ilocano. O*****. Tapos Medialdea. Si Yasay ang ka-roommate ko. Si Bebot pati si Dulay sa BIR.

Hindi naman kami taga-Maynila. Hindi man sila ang kakilala ko, doon ako nagkuha ng Cabinet. Delfin… Wanda is known to me taga

-Davao. General Esperon. Manny Pacquiao par excellence sa lahat. Pero hindi na sa lahat ngayon, ‘nong una lang. [laughter] Huli na, huli.

Si Ambassador. ‘Di ka ba–? Alam mo the hardest to tackle? Ang pinakamahirap hindi medicine, hindi law. Foreign Service. Tingnan mo si Ambassador.

Panelo, UP. Si Miranda pati si General Año Chief of Staff natin. Puro bright ‘yan. Tingnan mo kayong taga-Davao kilala ba niyo ako?

Anong pinaka-taas ko na grado. Hindi ako nakatikim ng 8 sa buhay ko. [laughter] 75, 70, Kami nagraduate na lang si Yasay pati si Sonny Dominguez ‘yung Finance.

Dureza. Si Tugade valedictorian namin ‘yan sa law San Beda. Kaklase namin. Kaya alam nila puro mga bright, tingnan mo mabuti. Puro 90, 90 ‘yan. Tignan mo itong 75 dito. Kati ng tenga ko. Yawa. [laughter and appluase]

O, sino sa inyo na valedictorian? Summa cum laude?

You know si Defense Secretary Lorenzana is from Cotabato City. Sinong nagsabi sa akin na bright ‘yan? Pastor Quiboloy. Sabi ni Pastor Quiboloy, classmate namin ‘yan sa Cotabato. Notre Dame. Valedictorian ‘yan. Lahat ‘yan sila. Ngayon tanungin ko kayo, sino ang cum laude? Valedictorian?

O ‘yung 78-77 ganon lang. [laughter] Lahat tayo halos. What is my advice to you? Okay lang magtiis ka.

Kasi balang araw ikaw ang amo itong mga ‘to. Seventy five lang pero… ganon lang man ‘yan. [unclear]

Tanungin mo kung sinong amo nila? Duterte. [laughter and applause] Ilang years ako sa high school? Sa awa ng Dios, seven years. Nagraduate din ‘yan sila Yasay, ako naiwan.

Sabi ng nanay ko na, ‘Anak, Rodrigo kailan ka pala mag-graduate? [laughter] [Speaks Bisaya] Hinay-hinay lang. Graduate sa high school. Okay lang. Sa AB, pati sa Law school. ‘Yung Mendiola ‘di ba? Pababa Legarda. ’Yang kanto diyan. Ice cold beer. [laughter] P***** Diyan kami natapos nag-iinom. Sige lang okay lang.

Naalala ko may isang professor kami. Tapos na tayo. San Beda classmate ko si, ba’t wala ito si Tugade. Bingbong, San Beda ‘yan pero– May classmate ako dalawa eh. Vit Aguirre, Secretary of Justice, pati si Tugade. May professor kami na. [Speaks Bisaya]

Si Villafuerte pati ako nadisgrasya. Ang tawag ‘yan, Te. Duterte. Hindi ko… Duterte o Villafuerte.

Madali. O ‘di akala ko ako rin, ‘di tindig ako. Solidum, kung baka kababayan ninyo iyan. Ilonggo ‘yun. ‘Goddamn it, Duterte I did not call you. Goddamn it. Why are you standing?’ Professor ‘yan ni ano, sa UP rin ni [unclear]

Sabi ko, ‘Sir, I thought sir I heard my name called.’ ‘Because you are always talking at the back.’ [laughter]

Come here in front. Lipat ako. Sige ako kamot. Mamaya nag-iba ang panahon. Sabi niya na, [garbled] Eh wala pang tanong. Sige ako. ‘What?’ Sabi ko sir, [Speaks Bisaya] suplado. ‘There is no question yet sir.’

‘Goddamn it. Stop scratching your head and spread your dandruff in this room. [laughter] Leave it on your head, it is only one you have.

‘Yan ang istorya ng buhay ko. College of Law na… Ano ’yun, terror ‘yun.

Well, anyway, finish it on time. But, other criminality, there’s another one that I would like to… but it would take a, it’s the, it’s the talks now we’re having with the Communist Party of the Philippines and on the other side sa Mindanao, they have agreed to talk.

But there’s a growing ISIS cell inside Mindanao. Kaya bakbakan kami hanggang ngayon.

I am worried about that, the one that are doing the whole of bloody Middle East.

Ang estimate kasi namin ‘yung mga military na if they would run out of the land mass, kasi parang nako-corner na sila sa Aleppo pati Mosul, they will scamper and look for territories, new ones to nurture and cultivate.

They have always been adamant on having a caliphate, parang kingdom comprising Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

So that’s the bad thing there. But we are trying to… Well, we’ve been prudent and trying to assess everything but ‘yung others in the fullness of God’s time, maybe we can make our country peaceful.

But ang sinisiguro ko sa inyo corruption pati drugs talagang hihiritan ko ‘yan. And it will be because of my country no less the Republic of the Philippines.

Salamat po.

— END —