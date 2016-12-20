DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Media Interview, Zamboanga City. 17 Dec 2016

Note from MindaNews: this is the official transcript released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

MEDIA INTERVIEW WITH

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING HIS VISIT TO WOUNDED IN ACTION SOLDIERS

[Western Mindanao Command Headquarters, Zamboanga City| 17 December 2016]

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: So anong magawa ninyo para sa akin?

Q: Hi sir. Sir, Saleema Refran of GMA 7. Sir, can you tell us po about yung pagbisita niyo sa ating mga wounded soldiers? I understand nagkwento po sila sa inyo and also yung mga relatives din po ng ating killed?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, we should take care of our soldiers. They are giving up their lives for this Republic. Eh kung matusok ka lang ng thumb tacks, dito bala ang — at saka just to ease up their pain and their suffering. The least that I — kagaya ng trabaho ko is to visit them tapos magbigay ng kaunting pera at yung mga bagong cellphone nila. Oo, bigyan ko sila. Mas maganda pa sa inyo. Okay man lang yan kasi — ngayon, kung mag-CAFGU kayo, okay lang, kunin ko kayo. So what else?

Q: Sir, follow-up. Other topic, sir. Sir sa war on drugs natin, most of the drugs talaga galing po ng China. Yung mga nahuhuli po natin na foreign national marami po mga Chinese. Ano po ba ang commitment ng China sa inyo regarding yung ating war against drugs?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: You know, when I visited China, I was talking to the President, they have the same problem now, more serious, mas marami. Nagkakaroon na sila ng problema sa shabu. And it’s not a matter of exporting. Ang export naman nila kasi tinatapon nila sa dagat. Sometimes, in the international waters, so as not to — walang violation, international waters, hindi naman piracy yan na you can be charged anywhere and may fine for that matter tapos pipick-upin ng Regions I, II and III, yan sila wala masyadong—

Ang Mindanao, dito, malakas ang luto ng shabu na Lanao area dito lang and diyan sa bandang yang corridor na yan diyan malakas ang— yung mayor na namatay tapos yung — eh ang problema kasi sa the rebels now I think they are also fighting up front using shabu so parang lulungin mo na yung kalaban mo. Ang problem lang is ang mga anak natin ang tinatamaan eh.

Hindi naman tayo papatol kasi ng shabu, abogado at this age. It is always the young and that is why I am outraged because with the 4 million shabu addicts, that’s not a joke.

To anybody who really tries to trivialize it, just like the countries of the west, eh hindi naman pinag-usapan sana magtanong na, ‘how are you doing? Are you able to set up?’ Wala. Doon tuloy sa mga kriminal ang ano, ni walang sinabi na may nag abot na ba diyan maski 50 mil. Even to us, how do you cope up with the contagion.

Walang tanong. Ang tanong tuloy, kung ano yung buhay na anak na — kaya ako nag-iinit ng ulo eh, kaya ako nagiinsulto ng tao, umiinit na. Four million is four million. It is not a joke. Sa panahon ko, 900 na, sabi ni bato kagabi sa Singapore. Nine hundred thousand. Kita mo, 900,000. Idagdag mo sa may tama. Napabayaan, nakaligtaan mo. I am not blaming anybody. Andyan na ang problema eh. But bakit dumating ng ganung numero?

You know, this is my country tapos babalagbag ang salita mo eh talagang mumurahin kita. Maski na — wala akong pili diyan. Yang Amnesty International, they rebuked. Ang sinabi niya, ‘Duterte is talking about killing crominals. It would inspire the police and military to commit abuse.’ What are you talking about? Idioto ka.

Yung sinasabi nilang engkwentro, it really happened in Davao. I was only three months mayor. May kinidnap doon sa Davao maski sinong—. Three months lang ako noon, uso yung kidnap-kidnap. Maski mismo sa downtown dinadampot yung tao kaya 2 months after, sinauli nila ang bata, she was a teeneager, 16 years old, Chinese.

From then on kumain pa sila sa bahay, nagpaluto pa ang mga unggoy. Nagpaluto, kumain doon dala-dala yung pera. Kaya nung paglabas niya, nandun na ako sa hagdaanan. Medyo [unclear] kasi sumakay pa sila pero malapit sa [Lanang?] sa kabila ng — Eh paglabas ng carbine doon sa window eh inubos na namin. So totoo yan eh andun ang media sa likod. Tsaka anong crime doon eh kidnapping?

Eh itong idioto na ‘to, “Si Duterte he killed so many criminals” Eh talaga. Bakit pahirapan mo ang mga tao mo. Syempre mayor ako ng Davao, papayag ba naman ako na mayor ka tapos ang mga tao ko kikidnapin lang? Tapos pakainin mo ng droga, mga p***** ina. Hindi ako susunod sa ganung style.

So kung ayaw nila sa akin, huwag kayong, umalis kayo dito. Masama man kaya kami. If you think that we are not a behaved, civilized people, then go out of the Philippines. We don’t need your — we don’t need the aid, we will survive.

Ano? Magkano bigay niya? China is offering me 50 blllion. Tingnan mo next year. Nag-ano siya ng ano 400 million? Kainin na ninyo yung dolyar ninyo, leche kayo.

Q: Yeah, Mr. President, I’m Julie Alipala, Philippine Daily Inquirer. First, gusto ko lang makuha yung reaction ninyo kasi you made mention about abrogation, the possible abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement —-

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, if that is how discourteous they are. You should — let us — I do not want to have dealings with you. Pinipincture niyo kami na naghihintay lang ng aid, patay gutom o di sige, umalis kayo.

You know, Visiting Forces Agreement what? Tinuturuan nila ang sundalong Pilipino? T*** ina, mas mahusay pa sa — they are 10 times better than those— mga taluhan man yan.

Q: Mr. President, they have a facility inside Western Mindanao Command. What will happen to that?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Aba, they should go. I said we will, I will get the money, the AFP should not worry. I will produce the money to build the thing and much more. Wala pang — no strings attached, wala ka pang marinig.

Q: Another, President, yesterday Vice President Leni Robredo was in Silayan and she responded to one interview and she said that with all the killings, you are seemingly promoting a culture of impunity. Your reaction on this?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: You can ask. There are about how many thousands ang military natin 200 plus, ang pulis mga 300. Magtanong ka ng isa kung may inutos ba akong barilin mo yang tao ng nakaluhod, nakatali sa likod. Magtanong ka isa. Kung may magsabi sayo na ‘yan ang sinabi ni Duterte, mag-resign ako, mag-resign ako bukas. Ihanap mo yung sundalo o pulis na magsabi na, sa sinasabi ni Robredo.

Kasi, sus kung sila ang presidente, ewan ko lang. Kung si Roxas, patay. [laughter] Ano yang mga yan, takot ng kaso, takot mamatay. Hindi ka pwede sa trabaho na ito. Takot ka mamatay? Takot ka ng kaso? Patay ka.

You’re in a paralysis pagka ganun. Hindi mo mapuntahan yung mga sundalo, hindi ka makapunta ng mga kampo, gusto mo lang ang Malacañang tapos ang mga tao namamatay, sumasabog na ang mukha, ni hindi ka man lang magpakita ng solidarity. Ayaw mo pumunta ng [unclear] eh baka may sabog doon eh di wag ka mag presidente. Duwag duwagan dito. Ako duwag ako pero matapang ako bigla kasi — saan ang ibang maganda? Wala naman. Puro man kayo — Sama niyo dito nang binibiro ko. Wala man puro lalaki, susmaryosep. Wag kayo mag kisig-kisig kayo sa akin, ayoko yung mukha ninyo magdikit dito.

Q: Mayor, sir, si UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, nag respond na siya on the demands you imposed on her ‘no. She said that she annot give in to those demands kasi yun nga, they are still contrary to her code of conduct as with regards to her role as a Special Rapporteur. Instead, she’s suggesting that she would rather brief you privately on the findings of her investigation and then you can jointly hold a press conference wherein you can openly, publicly discuss the findings —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I’ve been very open about everything – I said my order is to destroy. Eh hindi nila naintindihan ang law enforcement pati presidente. My orders to the police pati military, sumali na kayo kaya kulang ako ng tao is to destroy the apparatus it includes tangible pati tao.

I’m not ordering a punitive police action. I’m declaring war because of the numbers of people, Filipino, kadugo ko na pinasok ng droga. Four million. Kung sana 50,000 o 10,000 okay lang yun. But 4 million, they cannot seem to grasp the reality of it all that even at the start —

Kagaya ko wala akong pera, because nagpasok ako ng pagka-Presidente midterm. Itong budget kong ito, budget ni Aquino ‘yan. Hindi niya akalain na ganun karaming Pilipino na na—

So walang budget, eh wala diyan saan ako magkuha? That’s why sabi ko na, na ang budget ko ang naiwan eh bottoms up sila nung election eh diba? It was the favorite battlecry of the LP. Bottoms up governance. Eh di tingnan mo, wala nang naiwan sa akin. Kundi maintenance lang pati operation.

Hindi nila na — kaya ang galit ko diyan because they are trying to trivialize, minamaliit nila ang 4 million. Ang mga p***** ina hindi kasi sila Pilipino eh ako Pilipino. Ang problema, naging Presidente ako eh hindi ko matanggap yung

Destroy the apparatus, including the people. God. They cannot understand the — I am not limited to sa arestuhin mo, dalhin mo sa istasyon, isa-isahin mo tapos file ka ng kaso. Pagdating pa ng Supreme Court after 20 years.

Ano ang justice na naibigay ko sa mga tinamaan, pamilya? Nasira na buhay? Pamilya na sumasabog? It starts with a dysfunctional family. Kung wala ka nang maano na trabaho kasi ang money intended for food, eskwelahan sa bata o expenses, naubos diyan sa shabu.

Shabu at 200 per day, that is 6,000 a month times 3 million wala pa yung aking ano, yung figure pa yan ni ano. Itong akin 900 hindi pa kasali times 12, that is 18 billion a month. One year that is 216 billion. Ilan ang ibigay ng America, 400 million? Eh samantalang buwan-buwan, ang nawawala sa ano is 8 billion.

Q: Would you be amenable to the proposal?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No, I want it discussed in public so she can state her case ganun ginawa mo then I can refute her. Kasi tatanungin ko lang siya, where did you get that garbage that — anong extrajudicial killing? Eh kung andiyan ka, eh kagaya nun, How can you now rely on itong Amnesty International. The idiot just said that Duterte admits killing suspect, when I was facing a kidnapper, tatlo. Apat lang kami. Si Estares, Colonel Estares noon, general, retired na. Ako, kasi hindi namin akalain na doon sila…usually kasi pag magpasok ka, hindi ka babalik. Diretso ka na. So yung mga tropa nandoon sa likod ng bahay. Kasi yan pag nandon ang daan eh. So kami dito apat lang naghihintay,bigla lang nag u-turn papunta sa amin, ah ‘di barilan.

Tapos sabi nito na I am encouraging…anong palagay niya sa mga military pati pulis mga g***? Nagaral yan. Yang mga yan kung mayroon nagaral ROTC, itong karamihan dito sa PMA or PNPA. Pagtanda na nila…alam mo sabi ko, if you order an illegal thing to go on, the military or the police might just mount a coup d’etat. Sabihin ko sa inyo hindi sila papayag na illegal ang…yang sunugin mo, you plant there. Iisang putok lang tama na, huwag mo nang ratratan ‘yan. The guy is dead he’s dead. Do not waste your bullet. Pipilitin ko yung extrajudicial? Sabihin ko sa kanya, magku-coup d’etat yan, sigurado yan. Pati ako tuloy makasuhan na, wala nang trabaho. T*** inang yan.

Nasisira ang bayan ko tapos maraming daldal diyan instead of just asking, you know, Mr. Mayor, I would like say to you that 4 million is just a, a serious problem so if we can help. Mabuti pa ang China. Kita mo yung bilyonaryo na Chinese. Magbigay ng facility doon sa (Nueva Ecija), wala man tayo na lupa na malalaki. Ang Army lang man ang may mga reservations. Sabi ko papasukin na lang ninyo in the meantime. Tutal makagawa din ako sa labas balang araw ilipat ko. So, good for 10,000, kita mo?

Ni hi no ha, ayaw magpasalamat tapos niyan, umuwi ka na. Pagsabi ko thank you,”xie xie”…thank you. Wala na, wala na akong balita. Binigay sa atin, yun ang kaibigan.

Ito, Millennium Challenge? Challenge-challenge tapos istorya man ang challenge. [garbled] You just answer the question why is it that there are 40,000 killed annually sa America because of drugs? Tapos ang sagot sa akin ng u***, “but they are not…those killings are not state-sponsored.’

Every police action is always an act of state yan. Wala akong authority na mag-order kung hindi ako Presidente. It is always an act of the state. Ang akin, alam mo kung ano? I’m trying to protect the next generation.

Wala na tayong maaasahan kung puro lugmok nang mga Pilipino, yang mga bata? Self-preservation ang, that is one of the things that I have to do. That’s why I have to destroy you, if I may say so. How can you destroy an apparatus kung nandyan yan, sabi ko “destroy the apparatus” kagaya ng may planta, shabu maswerte sila kay wala ako doon, baka maabutan pa ako nandyan ka talagang wala na, hindi na ako magtanong. Tanong-tanong, mahirap. Total patayin ko yan ganon rin. Bawi na lang sa mga bata na naloko ngayon. Ang unang masira niyan basta mayroon kang anak is magnakaw sa iyo tapos magnakaw sa doon sa ibang bahay tapos gagawa ng masama mag-rape hanggang patayin niya ang nanay niya kasi demonyo na ang tingin niya sa nanay niya.

Yan ang hindi nila maintindihan. Itong mga ito sa opisina, kaya ito malalaki ng pwet kasi upo ng upo lang yung mga gago doon. Malalaki siguro ang suweldo. Mag-imbento ng kasalanan. They are trying to invent a wrong when there is none. And of course, yung namatay, they know very well that at the start, I even fired seven generals. We have…we did not start it. Before I became mayor, look at the facts. Go backwards two steps, tignan ninyo ang namatay araw-araw. Two weeks, one week before I was…tingnan ninyo.Pakitingin lang nga. Sige nasila patayan na sila. What does that indicate?

Anong ibig sabihin niyan? Na itong mga ninja pulis sila sila naglilinisan yan. May tunog sa isang general kaya wala tayong makuha. I promised kasi nung pumunta ako dito alam ng mga tao ng Zamboanga. I had the biggest crowd. I won here despite na wala akong makuhang lider. I won. Wala akong pulitikong makuha dito na ni isang barangay captain. Ngayon sinabi ko walang corruption sa gobyerno. Kung maaari tatapusin ko ang droga pati criminality pati sa bayan.

So corruption, I just fired two assistant commissioners…deputy, mga abogado brod ko pa sa fraternity. So, ang sabi ko basta konting amoy lang ng corruption. I promised the people of the Philippines that these things will be done. It will come to pass. And whether I die or I will be ousted wala akong pakialam. Kung tatanggalin ako sa trabaho, okay. Solve the problem but continue talking with the communists because we are freed of the fighting there. In other places wala na.

Itong MI they’re ready to talk so next year we’re gonna formalize everything,. Nur is taking his…consolidating his influence not forces. So I’ll just wait but he has not declared any war. I do not see any hostile movement on the side of the MNLF.

Q: for 2017?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yeah, I…parang [unclear] Alam mo maganda lang tignan yang bakbakan sa sine. Dito, kita mo yung mga bata diyan…itong si CAFGU Jurado. Pagka magdaan ako kay…magdaan kami kay Manny. Manny was with me. Nauna lang siya paglanding namin ng Singapore the other night, nag-connect pa siya kasi birthday niya so hindi man —

Ang maganda dito hindi man sa media. Sa nurse man siguro (laughter) pwede tayo mag-selfie ma’am? Hindi naman ganoon sa mga media puro lalaki. Siguro may boyfriend itong sundalo kaya takot, patay.

Ah Tausug? Maranaw man ako pero 1/4th lang ako ma’am. [Speaks Bisaya]

Q: Sir last na ho. Just a message lang magpapasko na ho…your message po para sa ating kababayan…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: It comes too early too soon. I was preparing a good speech but since you asked for it, I’d like to greet everybody, lahat na, to the Filipino people, the law-abiding, and of course, if they find it in their hearts though this is not really something for the Moro but you know that this kind of events are closest to the hearts of the Christians. Na we can have a peaceful Christmas. I hope that you would just sendan mo Abu Sayyaf, just take a vacation and if you happen to pass by Davao, let me know and I will treat you to a dinner. Totoo.

Tawagin mo lang yung daughter in-law ko si…may daughter ako diyan taga Jolo ang daugther in-law ko si Lovely “Santullah”…she is a “Santullah” sa Jolo. So, just tell them na may isang branch ako sa pamilya ko rin na puro Moro. Na kasi Lovely is a mestiza Maranaw-Tausug.

Nakikiusap ako sa lahat na if we can have a peaceful Christmas. Maybe we can resume fighting some other day.

I’d like to greet everybody, the communists, the Abu Sayyaf, in behalf of the, sa taong Pilipino, Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year for all.

Q: Mr. President sa mga criminal po anong message ninyo ngayong Christmas?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Sa mga shabu? Bigyan ko kayo isang platong shabu. Hindi ko na ipaso, ipakain ko. Galit ako sa criminal. Hindi ako galit sa revolutionary. They are driven by you know, prinsipyo yan eh. What we have in the Philippines is not really a rebellion. It’s the rise of the Moro nationalism. Hindi yan ano…not simply because they want to be rebels. And actually, they were the first here. Nobody was a Christian here before. They were all migrants. But my father came here when he was signle pero he married my mother who was half-Chinese, half-Maranaw.

Q: Thank you sir, (applause)

–END–