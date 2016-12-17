DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Meeting with Filipino Community in Singapore. 16 Dec 2016

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING HIS MEETING WITH THE FILIPINO COMMUNITY IN SINGAPORE

[Delivered at The Max Pavilion & Hall 9, Singapore Expo | 16 December 2016]

Kindly sit down.

I am not adept in the Tagalog dialect nor am I well-versed in the Visayan. Kasi sa Davao po pinaghalo—There’s a evolving dialect there. Pinaghati ng mga anak namin ang Bisaya pati Tagalog.

So if you are not from Davao and you’re talking to the younger generation, ‘di ho kayo magkakaintindihan kasi ganito ang style nila.

Pupunta tayo doon sa lugar na [Speaks Bisaya]. Kasi pupunta ‘yung Presidente [Speaks Bisaya].

Let us go to that place that is how they used the dialect of Tagalog and Visayan.

But if you are a stranger there, galing ka Maynila, you will have a hard time navigating where you are.

Ako naman, one of those that really practice well, minsan ‘yung Bisaya ko naging Tagalog at ako pa ang nagagalit. Sabihin, ano, anong sinabi mo? Yawa ka. [laughter]

You do not know how to talk in Visayan, you better– That’s your worry… [garbled] pero actually, no offense intended, maybe I’d talk in… ‘yung English ko, ‘di rin masyado ano.

Matagal na kami dito, this will be penultimate activity that I have to honor, and it’s the greatest one that I’m proud of because I‘m with you this moment. [applause]

Matagal na ako dito… It’s almost, I’ve been travelling from Cambodia wala na akong medyas o. [laughter] Naubos na.

Tinatamad naman ako maglaba. Nahiya naman ako magtawag ng mga pulis kasi marami ‘yan sila dito. A lot of army men, military pati ang mga babae karamihan pulis. Nasaan na ‘yung mga g***? Wala man dito?

Let me introduce to you the people running the government to assist me. Dapat malaman ninyo talaga sila, so that at least makita man lang ninyo personal.

On the leftmost is actually the Mayor of Taguig, she’s the misis of Senator Cayetano, Lani; [applause] then you have Imee Marcos [applause]; then you have the Ambassador, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines [applause]; medyo, I have to go back… you have the General Miranda, sa DND [applause]; and you have General Tabaquero, also retired of the DND [applause].

Then ‘yung abugado ng mga artista, ‘yung mga… ‘yung mga iskandalo ng mga naghiwalayan, nag-kaliwaan, agawan ng asawa at inaareglo niya. At the end of the day, sa kanya nahulog lahat, Atty. Panelo Salvador. [applause]

Then you have ‘yung PNP natin, chief, si Bato. [applause] Then you have General Esperon, ang aking National Security Adviser [applause]; then you have Ramon Lopez, sa Trade [applause]. Bebot Bello, from Isabela ‘to, Ilocano, [applause], Secretary of Labor.

Then you have si Yasay. Narinig na ninyo ito sa TV? Well, when he talks as if he was really an American and Mr. President [unclear]–

Sabi ko noon, kababata ko ito, classmate ko pero ‘nong… ewan ko bakit nag-iba ang diction niya [laughter]. [unclear] Sabi ko, sino ‘yang Amerikano diyan nagsalita?

Then, you have the Defense Secretary, he comes from… [unclear] Cotabato City. [applause]

Then you have Senator Alan Cayetano. [applause] Then you have Ernie Abella, [applause] kayong mga taga-Davao kilala niyo ‘to, pastor ‘to. He’s a pastor really. And I got him because malinis ang bunganga niya pangkontra sa—P****** ko.

May brod ako na kasama ko sa Law school. He’s a Maranao, he takes care of the concern of the Moro, Muslim affairs. Dubs, Atty. Dubs Mama-o. [applause]

Then you have the Chief of Staff, ang pinaka-mabigat sa Armed Forces, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. [applause] Si General Año.

Then you have Bong Go. [applause] Ang official aide ko, pati official bugaw ko. [laughter] Siya ‘yung tiga-traffic, siya ‘yung mamli kung sino ngayon, sino bukas, at iba pa.

Live ba tayo? Hoy, makinig kayong taga-Pilipinas. Storya lang ‘yan ha. Maniwala pala kayo.

Then we have, Martin Andanar. [applause] Siya ‘yung pinaka—Ito ‘yung hinahanap ng mga babae, ang yawa. [laughter] Kami ang hindi. Saan na ‘yung Communications Secretary? Siya ‘yung dala ng PTV 4, basta ‘yung lahat, sa Malacañan. Kanya ‘yun.

At ang mga taga-Malacañan na Presidential na Security Command. [applause] Sila ‘yung—Ayan lahat, ‘yang naka-barong, pareho sa akin.

I’d like to thank first the Republic of Singapore for hosting about 100,000 plus Filipinos and giving them the opportunity to work and earn money and of course for treating my countrymen the way you just did also an ordinary Singaporean citizen.

It’s almost being equal here and [applause] thank you for the use of this auditorium and nakausap ko si—We had lunch together with the Prime Minister and I expressed to them our gratitude for and behalf of our countrymen and the government.

Meron ako ditong prepared speech. Ang problema, agtrabaho nito, utak nila, hindi akin. So, but… lahat naman fundamentally, kung ano ang nangyayari.

But let me start, kasi baka mapahiya kayo. In the crawler, ‘yung sa TV, ‘yung tumatakbo, sa CNN, pati BBC since yesterday, said that Duterte admits killing or shooting the criminals.

Hindi sila nagkamali. P***** papatayin ko talaga mga g*** na ‘yan.

Well, let me put it this way. Actually, when I was campaigning, I only promised you three fundamental things, about the factors that would come our way pag nanalo na ako, I said they would be there as long as we come up with a peaceful and clean country.

Alam mo ang experience ko niyan ang Davao. Were you have been to Davao? Tingnan mo ang Davao, ang growth rate namin, community, internal, alam mo ba ang growth ng Davao was, is 9. It’s the highest, 9.

Ang country natin is 7.9, national. Talagang lumalaki.

But Davao was very peaceful since about three years after or two years after I took my oath of office as mayor.

I’ve been your mayor for 23 years. Kaya nalinis ko ang Davao. Na-perfect ko ‘yung gusto kong gawin.

And the sloganeering that I used coming from my mouth is the very same words now being used by the human rights of the United Nations [girls?], the State Department, eventually pati si Obama.

This is what—And if you’re from Davao, alam ninyo ‘to. Sinabi ko na if you are here, and if you are into crime, kindly leave Davao.

If you destroy Davao, I will kill you. [applause] If you are into drugs and destroy our youth, the next generation after us, pag ginawa ninyo ‘yang g******* at marami ang sira ulo, and I would hate it and I will kill you. [applause] Simple like that.

And wala man akong record na sino ‘yung tinamaan, sino ‘yung natumba. Paki-check na lang ho sa mga punerarya, nandiyan pa man sila.

Look, it can never be a crime to say that I will kill you if you destroy my country. That is a very legitimate statement. Maski sino.

Eh kung sinabi mo, sisirain ko, you deprived us of the next generation of the Filipino, I will destroy you.

And when I was mayor, I was already favorite whipping boy ng mga human rights, extrajudicial killing—I said, we are not into it… Hindi kami… I would not allow the police na paluhurin ’yung tao tapos tatalian ‘yung kamay sa likod. That’s a lot of garbage. Hindi ka pulis niyan, hindi ka sundalo. Why would you do that?

And if you are the police, why would you wrap a body with masking tapes all around until sa ulo? Na hindi naman tayo nagma-manufacture ng mummy. Sa Egypt lang ‘yun.

Only if you want to do away with these guys, simply… [unclear] bullet and hit him in the head and that’s it. Bakit pa ‘yung patali-talian, itapon mo?

Kasi when I took… I took my oath of office, I mentioned seven generals of the police involved in drug and I told them, you can have the option to resign or else I will go after you.

So nagmatigas sila, so I was force to divulge their name. And even before I became the President sa oath taking, there were already a lot of killings, marami, if you can review in time.

Take a few backward steps and it would tell you na sila mismo naglilinis na. They were cleansing already, purging. Hindi amin ‘yun.

Ours came—Ang order ko kay Bato almost one month… Pinag-aralan. Sabi ko pag-aralan mo ang terrain, what is it really. And so they were killing each other to avoid being known, especially the general.

But I would not want to venture further because hindi ko naman talaga alam kung sino. But there were a lot of killings.

Then came ang pulis. And I would admit again, that maybe a third, one-third, one-third, one-third is one. One-third of the killings were in connection with gunfights by the, itong mga drug addict who chose to fight it out with the police.

Now remember, kayo mismo, alam ninyo ‘yung mga kapatid ninyo, mga pinsan ninyo. And drug addict is always affected with paranoia.

Kaya sila nagdadala ng baril. Sabi, may naghahabol sa kanila, may galit sa kanila.

And that invariably, it ends up with a violent death. Ngayon, sabihin niyo, bakit sa panahon mo mayor maraming patay?

Alam mo sa totoo lang, kasi ngayon nagta-trabaho talaga ang pulis. Kasi sabi ko— [applause] Do not, do not give me that stupid thing about hindi makita.

So sila nagta-trabaho pero ganito kasi ang stiwasyon noon at alam ninyo ‘yan. Maybe a good number of… ang pulis noon takot magkakaso. Takot bungguin ‘yung mga politiko. Kasi imbes na sila ‘yung arresting officer, at the end of the day, sila pa ‘yung may kaso.

Kasi ‘yung mga politiko, eh siyempre malapit sa Malacañang, tawag ng ganon. Tapos maraming bodyguard dito, military, pulis.

Ang mga tao takot [unclear] ang military individually pati pulis… mahirap na magkakaso, patay ka pa. They cannot go the camp and tell their commander na samahan mo ako kasi inapi-api ako.

‘Di sabihan ka ng camp commander na, eh ‘di huwag kang lumabas. Diyan ka lang sa kampo.

And besides the police, do not really, or cannot go out of camps, without the permission of the camp commander.

And like the police, they are the law enforcement. Sila ‘yung manghuli ng shabu dito, jaywalking diyan, wrong parking. Kaya they are almost open to temptation.

But more than anything else, ayaw kasi ng pulis magka-kaso because dapat malaman ninyo… kasi pag may kaso na-file, that day, tapos na ang pagkain ng pamilya niya.

There’s no protection. Bahala ka na. Pag sabi niya, Sir may kaso ka. Maghanap ka ng abugado. Alam mo ba ang entry fee, ang initial pay ng pulis pagpasok ng pulis, 14,000.

At ang mga nars, doon nagta-trabaho. Kayo alam naman ninyo. 7, 8,000. Kaya maraming nurse na nag-pulis… O, totoo.

Kaya takot ‘yan sila. Pero ‘nong ako, sabi ko. Alam mo marami sa inyo, nasa droga. Ngayon, mag-surrender kayo. Pag hindi kasali kayo sa—

So ‘nong binitawan ko, makita mo, they were surrendering by the hundreds of thousands. Sabi ni General Santiago noon, nandoon pa kayo sa Pilipinas, if you’re around four years ago, sabi ni General Santiago ng Army who used to head the PDEA, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, there were already three million addicted Filipinos.

And, 92 percent, all of the barangays. Noon, Maynila lang. Then later on, they say, 92 percent of the total police… barangay, buong Pilipinas.

And itong aking figure, iba ‘yung kay Santiago. Three million, noon pa ‘yun. Ako, I’m still counting. I’m waiting for the figures at the end of the month because then I would know kung magkano.

But I’m sure that I would breach the million mark also. So easily it’s 4,000. Four million Filipino addicts.

Sino ba naman Presidente na hindi magalit? So sinabi ko, surrender kayo or else. So lahat ng mga mayor na mga u****, ‘yung mga hambogero from Mindanao… Pati ‘yung si Albuera, ‘yung pinatay doon sa jail, kasali ‘yun.

Pumunta pa naman sa akin ‘yun nagsabi na, mayor, hindi talaga totoo ‘yan. Huwag ka maniwala. Intriga lang ‘yan sa… Sabi ko, p****** ninyo, huwag ninyo akong lokohin. Do not lie to me.

And even the police, pati ang military, huwag ninyo akong bolahin. Sabihin mo lang ang totoo, kung tulong lang gusto mo, maghanap tayo ng paraan. Pero huwag ninyo akong bolahin, ayaw ko ‘yan.

Kasi ‘yung buhay pa ang nanay ko, mamatay na halos sa kakabola ko, bolahin ko araw-araw. [laughter] So naawa ako sa nanay ko.

Hintuin na ninyo bolahan, kay ayaw ng nanay ko ‘yan. Galit ako diyan. So, ‘yun.

Sorry. Tapos ngayon ‘yung Albuera na mayor na namatay, gusto pa ipakulong, dahil daw sabi ng NBI… I did not [unclear]… because ang NBI, as head of chief of, head of state, lahat ‘yan—Department of Justice ‘yang isa. DILG ‘yung pulis. I never really think that—Imbestigahin mo lang.

But I promised the police, na mag-trabaho lang kayo at tama ‘yung trabaho, I will protect you.

Lahat ng patayan. [applause] Lahat ng patayan sa Pilipinas. Trabaho ng military pati pulis because of my order, that is my personal liability.

Po-protektahan ko talaga sila, magtrabaho lang kayo. Ngayon, sabihin nila na kung totoo sinalvage itong p****** mayor na ‘yan, si Albuera.

Well, sabihin ko, okay, you want these nine policemen sent to jail, suffer? Because of the one, life of the son of a b*****. Siya ‘yun sa… Western side, from Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Samar, siya ‘yun. Siya ‘yun.

Dito, sa Western side. Si Odicta, ‘yung mag-asawa na pinatay rin doon sa pantalan. Kung sinong pumatay, sa totoo lang, ewan ko.

Pero sila ‘yun nagpapatakbo. Ilan ang victims nila? So there are 14 million. Liberal, incremental increase, [unclear] sabi ka lang may mga one million naging g*** and these are really the people creating havoc in our country. Why?

Pag ka pumasok ang anak ninyo ‘di ba, ang family is dysfunctional already. Magnakaw ng bagay, makipag-away, saksakin ang nanay, patayin ang tatay.

Ang lola niya, akala niya demonyo daw pag picture. Sira na eh. So the social cost, ang pagbabayaran ng isang pamilya, it’s not about drugs alone, kung hanggang diyan lang, okay lang. Kung hanggang diyan, okay lang.

Ang problema, ang pamilya, ang mga bata. Ang pag-aaral. Ang pagkain. Then the violence against the wife.

Suspetyoso ‘yan eh. Akala niya ang asawa niya nangangaliwa. Sabagay ‘yung iba totoo pero—

Manahimik kayo diyan. Ginawa [ko pala…?] ‘Yan sira na ang buhay. Future ng bata wala na, thrown to the dogs. Gastos, krimen, and ang society.

You’re remitting about 10 billion to the country. Let me give you—Kung ang anak mo doon ang iniwan mo, o ‘yung anak mong babae, na-holdup, na-rape, na-ano.

Dito nagpapakamatay kayo trabaho and that goes for everybody, OFWs. ‘Yung isa sa Riyadh, ‘yung isa sa Qatar ang asawa.

They remit money, thinking that they are there for the sacrifice. So that they can educate their children.

Pagdating nila, uwi two to three years after. Ang bata na lalaki, lulong na sa droga. Ang anak ng babae, nagkalat na, nag-ano na lang, o na-rape, victim of abuse.

So ‘yan. Ilan tayo nagsasakripsiyo? Alam ko ‘yan. Tapos gawain mo lang… Look, one—is 50, 60, 100 ‘no? 200 pesos [unclear] once a day, times one month is 6,000.

Wala pa ‘yung akin, just pegged it at the three million, times three million, is 18 billion a month, times one year, that is 216 billion industry.

Kaya naman kung buhayin pa kita, g*** ka talaga. Anak ng p***. Huwag mo talagang gawin ‘yan. P******* talagang papatayin kita. Stop f***** it. Stop f***** it.

Huwag mong gawain ‘yan. Maghintay ka lang. Tutal six years man lang ako. O magdasal ka lang, mahulog ‘yung eroplano ko pag-uwi.

Habang nandiyan ako for six years, hintuin mo na ‘yan. Talagang madi-disgrasya ka.

I will not allow even… maski na, it will grow bigger than what it is today. Ngayon paliit nang paliit, mahal na ang droga, it would, something… thousands na isang gramo, 200 lang.

Ngayon by the thousdands. Pero kung nandiyan ka pa, wala talaga akong magawa. Ngayon, I was castigated by the human rights.

Ang una kasi diyan sa Pilipinas. Ang yellow… nila Mar ayaw makatanggap ng talo. At alam mo kung sino ‘yung military aide niya ‘nong siya nasa Gabinete panahon ni—Si General Garbo.

General Garbo, ‘yung isang pinangalanan kong involved sa drugs. Kung nanalo si Roxas, kasi b**** hindi niya alam ano nangyari diyan.

Ako sa Davao, sa totoo lang, hindi naman ako nagyayabang. Pulis lokohin mo ako, babarilin kita diyan. O totoo. P****** pag sinabi mo tapos bolahin mo ako, l**** ka.

Hindi kita binaril sa b*****. Huwag mo gawin mo sa’kin. Hindi ako pwede sa ganon. Huwag mo akong bolahin. Kaya ‘yan.

So, anong silbi mo? Of what good would it be… [unclear] you’d hit seven, maybe 10, and yet the people are wallowing in agony and suffering.

Kita mo naman ‘non. Tingnan mo ang crime rate ngayon. Halos wala. Magtanong ka doon, magtawag ka nga mga [unclear], kakalakad na sila.

Tanong kayo ngayon, may cellphone. Sabihin mo, totoo ba itong sinasabi ng p****** g***** ‘to? [laughter] Totoo ‘yan. And it will improve and improve, and improve.

My campaign against drug will not stop until the, until the end of my term. That will be six years from now. Until the last pusher and the last drug lord are – [applause]

Alam mo, sa nakikinig kasi simultaneous… nakikinig ‘yung mga u****. Hintuan na lang ninyo, talagang hindi tayo maka—Hindi ako papayag na—

Mapahiya na ako nang mapahiya, huwag lang ‘yung ganon corruption, walang ginawa. O sabihin lang na… ang issue sa akin is ganonan sa Davao pati babae, babae, babae.

O ‘yung isa, hintayin mo lang maya. [laughter] Baunin kita sa Davao, paalis pa naman kami. Biro lang ‘yan.

So I was put to task. Ang masakit lang ganito. Away kami ni Obama. Sabi ko sa kanya, kasi ‘yung una ‘yung human rights. This is not a human rights. It is not genocide. It does not… about race, ‘yung ethnic cleansing.

‘Yung ayaw mo, tapos ito hindi ito atin, patay na. That’s what’s happening in the Middle East.

‘Yun ang human rights and religion. ‘Yung patay mo kasi, ito hindi ito Kristiyano, o hindi ito Islam, you go like crazy. ‘Yun ang… itong criminal na fight, I—

Nandiyan ba ‘yung figure? T**** itong mga u*** na ‘to. Pati ‘yung listahan na ilan na ang namatay na—

Mga mahal ko na kababayan. This is the drug industry of the Philippines. Ito na ‘yun, nandiyan ‘yung mga pangalan. Ito ‘yun for example, hindi ko mapakita sa inyo ng ano—Ito…

Andiyan si General Loot, ang g***** ‘yan. Itong isa hindi ko makita. Ito kakapal ha. Dinala ko talaga ‘to para makita ninyo para how sad it would be if we just… mga pangalan ‘yan. Elected public official. [unclear]

Six thousand police, barangay captain, city mayor. Si… Pati, karamihan pulis, wala masyado sa army. Ganito kakapal ‘yan o. This is the drug industry of the Philippines. ‘Yung pulis na listahan, namatay.

Isang pager lang ‘yun. Just a one pager. Kasi sabi nga nila, extrajudicial killing.

Ito… judges. Ayaw ko lang kasi mawalaan kayo ng gana. Puro judges ‘yan. Judge of Dasmariñas, Baguio, Iloilo, Kalibo, Iloilo, Calbayog, Surigao.

Tingnan mo ang mga titulo, judge. Alam mo, ‘di man ako matakot demanda—Huwag na. Ito mga generals. PNP, tingnan mo, ganon kakapal. General, general, deputy general, general, PO3.

Sabi nila, sina-salvage raw. Look, in the fight against drug, sa Philippine National Police, may 30 na ako namatay; wounded in action 60.

Armed Forces of the Philippines, kasi sinasali ko na sila. I raised the level sa drugs, with national security, that I told them– killed in action, the Armed Forces, 58, wounded 256.

Eh kung, kung extra ‘di ba namamaril ka ng tao, kaagad na wala… Eh paano ‘tong namatay dito? It’s very easy for the idiots to say that. Kaya ako na… well of course, Pilipinas, the left, hindi nga makatikim ng—Ayaw tumitikim ng talo, so they continue to demonstrate.

Nakikisali naman ‘yung left kasi ‘yung pinatay ni Marcos panahon niya inilibing ko doon sa Libingan. Nagalit sa akin.

Pero ‘yang left, ‘di papayag ‘yan na alisin ako diyan. Isa ako sa kanila. I’m the first left leaning President of the Republic of the Philippines. [applause]

Pero kailan man, I’m just a socialist. Anak lang ako ng mahirap eh. Anak lang ako ng migrant sa Mindanao. Ang tatay ko galing Cebu… Paano ako magkaroon ng mindset na isip mayaman? So always ang ano ko is ‘yung namulatan ko sa mata ko ang hirap.

Do you know that in Davao, sa likod ng Ateneo de Davao used to be a wetland. Pagatpatan tawag sa Bisaya. Nagbahay ang tatay ko diyan pagdating namin, two months after we arrived Davao.

Alam mo na-dismantle. ‘Yun pala lahat ng lupa sa Davao may may-ari na.

Ako naglaki ako ng… So ‘yang left, hindi talaga papayag na alisin ako. Iba-iba lang ‘yung kanila kasi… ‘Yun nga eh. Si Marcos daw, you know. You have to end the hatred. [applause]

You cannot hate forever and you have to stop. Kasi pag hindi mo pinayagan ‘yan. Mine is the law, either you are a president or a soldier or a soldier… You are qualified there.

Marcos was a President. No doubt about it. He was a soldier. Wala naman nagsabi na, eh kung sabihin mo ‘di duwag siya. Eh ‘di where’s your evidence? Eh may medalya ‘yung tao eh. Ako nga maski ribbon sa high school wala. [laughter]

We have to… to stop hating each other. You know, whenever there is that move to bury Marcos sa Libingan ng mga Bayani at itong ayaw, sabihin ko lang sa inyo, mag-prangkahan tayo, the Ilocandia, the Spanish-speaking Filipinos nasasaktan.

Kaya ang hatred, tapusin na natin ito. Ba’t ba, sige na, wala na… ashes na ‘yun eh.

It was a bad dream. Kung ginusto ni Cory pati ni Noynoy, tutal na-presidente, na-presidente na lang sila, bakit hindi nila iniba ang batas?

Ba’t nila sinabi na ‘yan si Marcos hindi pwedeng ilibing ‘yan. Isali mo na si Duterte—

Ngayon, kami dito, we are just trying to, you know, you have to temper the ages of time.

Hindi naman siyang pwede palagi na lang tayong galit. Wala ng katapusan ‘yan. Hayaan mo ‘yan diyan. For after all, he was really a President and a soldier.

Eh itong mga Amerikano, sunod… Ang ayaw ko kasi diyan—President Duterte… Noong mayor ako ‘yun na rin ang banat sa akin. Extrajudicial killing. But this… okay lang ‘yun mayor ako.

But when I became President, these idiots, hindi nila alam kung ano ang batas ng international law.

You do not reprimand me because I carry the sovereignty. Non-interference.

Lecturan ko lang ‘yung mga Amerikano pati mga UN. Hoy. Pati si Obama. Baka balang araw kung anong posisyon niya. We are members of the United Nations. Correct?

So if there is something that you are against in my policies or my behavior, you go to the United Nations and complain.

Then the United Nations will order its organs or agencies, o human rights, you investigate. Then and only then when there is a report submitted to the assembly that you will bring it for to the floor.

Huwag mo akong pagalitan na boy mo ako or ano. Kasi I am the President of the Republic of the Philippines. [applause]

That I said—Alam mo kasi ganito ang Amerikano eh. Every time mag-criticize sila, hindi lang ako. Talagang pa-itoy-itoy lang tayo, pasunod-sunod. Pati armas, hindi tayo makabili sa ibang bansa.

We have to seek the permission of the Americans. Now we bought about four F50s from Korea. American technology. So end user ka Philippines. You would have a final say. Home to sell. Home to deny. Hindi tayo talaga free.

Ang mga foreign policy natin kung dito sila, dito tayo. Kaya sabi ko high time, I will craft an independent foreign policy. [applause]

Hindi na ako susunod sa’yo. Matapos mo kami, babuyin mo kami. Kasi sabihin kaagad niya, you know if you don’t stop this practice of extrajudicial killing in your country, we will be forced to cut of the assistance and the aid that you are receiving.

Ang aid kaagad sabihin putulin. Pagka sinabi ko p***… Sinabi ko sa TV, p****** kayong lahat. Mga l**** kayo.

We were under Spain for 400 years and we endured it. We were under you for 50 years, the Americans. You lived off the fat of the land. You got the best of our worlds and everything. And you have the gall to say to me, we will cut your aid. Sabi ko kay Obama, Obama go to hell.

You criticize… kasi parang I’m likened like a dog on a leash. Para na tinalian mo ako sa isang poste na kung sabihin mo magkamali ka, mag-training ka ng aso mo, hindi marunong magtindig, itapon mo ‘yung pan malapit tapos palayo nang palayo pero naka—

There’s a Visayan idiom. I don’t know if it’s yours also. Amin ‘yung huwag mo kaming tingnang patay-gutom, as if we will die—Patay is dead. Gutom is hungry.

Para bang sinabi… kayong mga patay gutom. P******* ninyo. Kayo ang nagtira sa… I said you occupied us for 50 years. You lived off with the fat of my land. Do not b******* me. [applause]

Kaya sabi nila, magbili tayo 23,000. Kasi ‘yung bore, maluwang na katatapos ng bala. May rifling tawag nila.

Pagpasok niyan doon sa loob merong umiikot diyan eh. Para nag-ganon. Para ‘yung spin. Paglabas ng ano, may sarili siyang momentum. Pag mag-hangin o ganon, diretso-diretso ‘yan. Kasi may sarili siyang—

Eh kung wala, maluwang na gumaganon na ang bala. Pag tama ng target, ‘di na butas, ganon na.

So that would indicate to you that—

Kaya nagbili tayo ng 23. Sabi ng isang u*** na senador we will not sell you the rifle… Okay lang.

Sabi ko… tuloy sa China, pag sabi ko lang na magbili kami, one week after sabi niya nandito na. Kunin na ninyo. Inaapura pa ako. Totoo.

Sabi ko na, ‘You know Ambassador, I have to look for the money, I go to Congress ‘cause we just cannot get the money from nowhere.’ ‘No, never mind. You pay when able.’

Russia, anong sinabi ni Putin? We have everything you need. You can get it. ‘Di sinabi ko sa mga Amerikano na, no more I will not buy from you. Why? Do not like you and besides, Russia told me buy one, take one. [laughter]

Pero hindi ‘yun. Sinabi ko lang para pang-ano. Hindi mo naman kailangan ng armas. Bakit? Gagamitin ko lang patayin ko ‘yung kapwa ko Pilipino mga NPA.

Tsaka ‘yung mga NPA tumahimik na kayo diyan… Pero every time I sign anything that buys a bullet, I always think that either it’s used against the Moro na Pilipino o mga NPA. Kaya ako ‘di masyado ako, istorya na lang tayo.

So we’re talking with the NPAs. Wala ng giyera ngayon. Wala ng giyera… No more. Because there’s a, [applause] there’s an ongoing talks.

Sa MI naman, we have agreed to talk. Si Nur naman sa ano, he wants a separate. But it has stopped.

Ang nandiyan ngayon ‘yung Maute. ‘Yung parang nag-pledge ng allegiance sa ISIS. And that is a problem. And Jolo doon sa mga Abu Sayyaf. So nandito man si, ‘yung classmate ko. Brod ko pa ‘to sa frat.

Sabi ko tapusin mo na ang giyera doon. Mag-sacrifice ka. Ikaw ang magpapako sa krus doon. [laughter] But I know that he’s good, he’s a good negotiator. Classmate ko talaga ‘yan. Brod ko pa sa frat. So ‘yun ang story.

Economy, it will improve. It will improve by itself. Kita mo mga negosyante kausap ko.

Ang sabi lang kasi sinisiraan ako ng Amerikano. You [unclear] nagsialisan raw kay independent policy… That has nothing to do with your money. I don’t intend to get it.

You can go in, I can guarantee you, your return of investment. Dalin mo, balik sa inyo, and that’s business. Sabi ko.

And I encourage everybody at marami naman… ‘Yung iba na napaniwala nitong mga unggoy na ‘to. P*******.

Kaya sabi ko, sabi ko, do it to some other presidents not me. Hindi ako papayag na [unclear]—Nambubuhay tayo. Para sigurado mag-overtime kayo hanggang umaga.

Anyway, I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. [applause] For contributing to the economy. And I will assure you, I will assure you, corruption will stop. [applause] Talagang stop [unclear] stop na.

No, you look kayo bang mga Pilipino, learn to be assertive.

I am… ako may fire out ako ngayong dalawa. Pag-uwi ko ngayon merong akong sabihin na talagang paalisin ko. Mataas na opisyal. Malaman ninyo ‘yan.

Learn to be assertive. Sinabi ko na sa inyo na lahat talagang hinigpitan ko. Konting pagkamali lang. Even a whisper. Do not do it because maski na bulong lang.

Either magsugal pa ako kung hindi totoo o hindi o paalisin na lang kita. The better practice is if I am in doubt you go. Huwag na akong mag-ano na baka hindi totoo ‘yan.

Ngayon kayong lahat, nagta-trabaho kayo. Sa Labor I want online na. And they’re going to perfect it one of the… Next year. Online na.

Mag-punta na lang kayo doon bigyan kayo ng date. Ayaw kong makita ang Pilipino nagpipila. [applause]

Or kung meron man ganito ang sabi ko. Pag lagay ng Pilipino pupunta ako ng Singapore, anong gawin ko? And you will be given a shopping list. Ito. Ito. Ito. Birth certificate ganon.

Sabi ko sa kanila. Ibigay mo ‘yan. Do not add or take away anything there.

Kung one to seven, one to seven lang ‘yan, and give him a plastic slip. Be back, tapos tumingin kayo sa p*****, laki ng gastos ko diyan sa computer na ‘yan. Gamitin niyo ‘yan.

O ang workload namin. O, sige, balik ka dito next week. Three o’clock in the afternoon makuha mo.

Now, ngayon kung hingian kayo ‘yung mga lupa-lupa ninyo, kasi kayo nagbibigay.

You create a scene, mag-bastos ka doon. Huwag kang matakot. Basta malaman ko, wala ‘yan. Sabihin mo, ano? Sabi ni Duterte, bastusin raw kita pag hiningian mo ako.

Huwag kang matakot i-demanda. P****** ka. Gusto mo sipain pa kita dito? Gusto mo? Be—Huwag kayo, huwag kayo magpaloko niyang mga corrupt.

Pag hiningian kayo—tsaka pag-uwi ninyo ngayong Pasko… mag-tingin lang, pero you are not allowed, pag magkuha ka doon, kunin, hindi ‘yan iyo.

Sabihin mo, sabi ni mayor, mayor lang kasi ang tawag. Gusto ko tawagin ninyo ako mayor lang. Ayaw ko ‘yung Presidente.

Mayor lang, mayor. Pag hindi mayor, hindi ko kayo—Next time, snub-in ko na kayo. [laughter] Harapin ko na lang mga Indonesian pati ano… Mayor lang, mayor kasi mas maganda pakinggan mayor.

Ayaw ko ng presidente. ‘Yan. Tsaka I said, I have to go. Lilipad na—Going home now. Pero ‘di bale, magkikita… mga taga-Davao.

But if you happen to pass by Davao, itong hindi ka makapsaok sa bahay minsan, kasi sa isang kanto, sa Doña Luisa ako, ‘yung Teachers’ Village doon ‘yan eh.

Pagpasok mo, meron na diyan, tapos isang kanto, meron. Isang kanto… Sabihin mo, alam mo sabi ni mayor, pag hindi mo ako papasukin, kunin ko ’yung baril mo, barilin kita.

Hindi, Sabihin mo lang na ano, mag-radio ka lang, kami ‘yung tiga-Singapore na sabi ni mayor… ang regalo ha. ‘Yung mga pabango.

Wala akong amoy na… Kung ano lang. Kung ano-anong… Huwag masyadong mahal.

But be assertive. ‘Yun talaga ang kulang ng Pilipino. Huwag kang magpaloko. Kasi kayo nagpapaloko eh.

Pagbigay ng ganon, magbigay daw tayo ng, balikan mo kaagad. ‘Ano… hingian mo ako? Punta ko kay mayor.’

Alam nila eh. Alam nila. Sabi ko pag may narinig ako, pupuntahan ko kayo, sipain ko kayo sa maraming tao. Tadyakan talaga kita. Ginagawa ko sa Davao noon ‘yan eh. Either sampal o tadyak ang abutin mo sa akin. Oo.

Tanungin mo ang taga-Davao. Kaya, assertive ka. Basta niloloko ka doon sa atin, huwag dito… Doon ka sa—

Doon sa atin lang. Learn to be assertive. ‘Yang pine-pwersa mo ang iyong karapatan. Kung lokohin ka diyan sa pulis, ganon, sabihin mo, p****** mo, huwag mo akong lokohin ha.

Sabi niya, huwag mo lang daw—Ang babae, huwag daw ninyo saktan na pulis. Hindi daw sila marunong mag-away.

Anyway, if you get my cue properly, when you are in the right, stand your ground. Pag magkuha-kuha diyan sa bag, maghingi, meron ba tayo… Lahat, papuntang taxi driver, tingnan mo ‘yung, ‘yung number, tingnan mo.

Anyway, sabihin mo, pag ka ‘yung niloloko ka, sabihin mo, ang mga driver, ayaw ko mag—Pero galing ako Singapore bago siya umuwi para Davao noon, sinabi talaga niya, pag niloko kami, kaming mga returning… pati ‘yang pulis, mag-parking-parking, magpara-para.

Tingnan mo, pagka-ganon niya, mag-para-para… Mawalaan ng trabaho ‘yan, kung hindi ko babaril. Totoo.

Pag ako ang pinainit ng ulo mo… Marami na akong napatay. Pag-ibig. Wala, wala na akong girlfriend. Pinatawad ko na silang lahat. Pinatawad ko na sila sa kasalanan nila sa akin.

Sabi ko, matanda na ako. So again, before I forget, it’s Chrismas time. Merry Christmas. [applause]

Sana you’ll have a safe Christmas. Again, I said, ang slogan… huwag na politiko, hindi naman ako pwede tumakbo– Be assertive of your right.

‘Yun lang. Pag wala dito, sabihin mo, huwag kayo magpaloko ‘yang mga p****** ‘yan.

Sabihin mo, p****** ako nagpa-sweldo sayo tapos ganunin mo ako. Hindi ba ninyo alam—Paano… kinuha mo ‘yang sweldo mo. Pagod namin ‘yan, t***** ka.

Huwag mo kaming ganonin and that goes for everybody, the President down to the last barangay. [applause]

Maraming hong salamat at I have to go, I have to fly.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

— END —