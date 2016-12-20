DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Pacquiao’s birthday celebration. 17 Dec 2016

Note from MindaNews: this is the official transcript released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING THE 38TH BIRTHDAY PARTY OF SEN. MANNY PACQUIAO

[Delivered at the KCC Convention and Events Center, General Santos City | 17 December 2016]

Kindly sit down. Salamat po.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, happy birthday; to the wife, Jinky, happy birthday. The birthday of the husband is the birthday of the wife; the birthday of the wife is always the birthday of the husband. Congressman Ruel Pacquiao of the Sarangani province; Congressman Toby Tiangco of the lone district of Navotas City; Governor Steve Solon, Mayor Ronnel Rivera, good evening sir. Si Bato; Sir, Chavit Singson, misis, ang mga anak, si Manuel, Jr., Michael, Princess, Israel and Queen Elizabeth, may you live forever. Nanay Dionisia, Jubel Pacquaio, Jane Rivera, distinguished guests, my countrymen.

I have a very simple story to tell you tonight. Actually it’s just a message, maybe a reminder and at the same time, to tell you what the raucous is all about. Simple. It is the preservation of my country. It is to protect the next generation so that there will be Filipinos with sound mind and sound body to run this country when we are no longer here in this planet.

Alam mo nung mayor ako, I was really very worried about drugs and of crime and because I wanted to improve the city from the ruins of the martial law years and the insurgency eh gusto ko talaga magpakita ng yabang and I said I wanted my city to bloom. Eh sinabi ko sa mga kriminal, lahat na, lalo ng drugs, ‘do not destroy my city because I will kill you. And do not destroy the young Filipinos because I will simply kill you.’ And so I ordered punitive police actions.

Alam ko ho na, I knew that there were a lot of addicts already in the city of Davao and of the Philippines for I was once upon a time the adviser of President Arroyo nung ginawa niya akong consultant for public order and security. And I had a good chance of reviewing all what was there before us at alam ko talaga na seryoso na ang problema.

But it did not occur to me actually and I was horrified and so are you, I’m very sure na nung nag-Presidente ako at inipit ko na ang lahat at sinabi ko to all that we are in a bind. Seryoso ito and I said, well actually, it was already serious but nobody gave importance to the statement of General Santiago of PDEA that 92 percent of, talagang nakuha na sa mga durugista.

And when he gave us that figure of 3 million, this was not a joke and it was a very grave matter that alam ko noon.. I’m not blaming anybody but nahayaan eh. Hinayaan talaga to — so that when I became President at sinabi ko, nag-warning na ako. Sabi ko, surrender kayo, mamili kayo because I am ordering the military and the police to wage a war. I am not saying ‘hulihin mo.’ Ang sinabi ko, ‘let us wage a war against the apparatus of the drug.’

Kasi ang akin ngayon, three million kay Santiago, my count now, andiyan si Bato, he said it has reached 900. I am sure that before the year ends, I would have breached the million mark.

So easily, sabihin mo, 4 million. Hindi biro yan. Kaya sabi ko, hindi na ito madala na kunin mo doon sa bahay, secure a warrant of arrest then find him or his — hindi mo madala 4 million. Eh fiscal ako dati and how to build a case, go to trial, secure a conviction. Hindi mo madala. The reality of it all. Huwag na tayong magbolahan, maraming piskal dito, maraming abogado.

In one case, dalawa, tatlo mayaman, they can afford a lawyer. Kita mo dito lahat — at sabi nila noon ang tinatamaan, that was the favorite refrain of everybody na, ‘ah itong governor na ‘to, wala. Ang mga mayaman…’ Sabi ko, sige lang. And I have this number na of 4 million. My duty, actually and I stake my life. Buhay ko pati trabaho ko, itataya ko yan. I will solve this problem because I have to worry about tomorrow and being the President, I have to preserve this country for everybody or else we’ll go to the dogs. [applause]

Na ang masakit dito, instead of asking us what’s happening to your country, what steps are you taking to control drugs, may mga… gusto ko magmura eh. [laughter] I’m just trying to get hold of my temper. I have a better bad temper, I know that.

May mga countries dito na kung sabihin nila ‘ano nag problema mo?’ anak ka ng, ang ginagawa ng mga u***, magtanong kung ilan yung patay na durugista. Mga t*******do. Four million? Tapos may mamatay na isa tapos sasabihin nila rubout.

You worry about the son of a b****, yung 4 million hindi ka magtanong kung anong nangyari? Assuming to be true na talagang pinatay because I won’t believe it. I believe what the police says to me. Why? Eh ang pulis under ko eh. I’m the President then Cabinet, there’s the DILG and under the DILG is the PNP. So kung ano ang sabihin nila, ‘sir ganito ang nangyari.’

Look, Albuera. The Department of Justice is under me. I could have just easily, you know, ordered them, follow the theory of the police pero hinayaan ko, hindi ako nang ano. But I told them, you before, ‘If it is in the obedience of my order, you will have my protection.’ Sabi ko, mawala na ako sa trabaho, mamatay ako, you won’t regret anything obeying my order because I will take full responsibility. Akin yan.

Hindi ako papayag na yung mga pulis, mga military makukulong. Itong mga t*** ina kung nabubuhay ka lang — ako simple lang ang pagkatao. I do not even know how I became President, alam ninyo yan. Wala akong pera ni wala lahat but I don’t know why. Maybe what the pastor said was really true. Destiny.

So kung sabihin ninyong tinatakot ninyo ako, na hanggang isang taon ka lang o ma-impeach ka o mamatay ka, so be it. Hanggang doon talaga ang destiny ko, na ma-Presidente ako ng isang taon lang at mamamatay, o ma-Presidente ako at tanggalin ako sa… go ahead, no regrets ako. Alam ko yan, nag-Presidente ako, hanggang diyan lang ako. So that’s my destiny. I at least thank about faith in life and faith in God. Kung sabihin ko, ‘patawarin mo na ako Diyos ko but you know, I have to protect my country.’ [applause]

Itong mga iba, kaya ako nagmumura, akala ko ba ally kayo? Instead of offering help, here comes the idiots pati itong, yung sa newspaper yung Amnesty International, itong representative nila sa Asia, he said that, ‘Duterte when he talks to the police of killing, he is promoting impunity.’ Well, how about the impunity of the idiots here producing drugs? Wala mang impunity, wala man akong patayin kung behaved kayong lahat diyan.

But pag ayaw mo talaga, nag-warning na ako eh. At kung hindi ka — I will not stop until the last pusher is out of the streets and the last drug lord exterminated [applause]. I ordered them, go and destroy the apparatus of the drug menace. It was rich, terrifying proportions.

Indonesia of about, I think Indonesia is about almost nearing 200 million. President Widodo said, he has 4 million and he executes people and he’s pissed off with so many nations calling him to stop the death penalty. Eh sana sabihin na, eh bakit hindi hingiin ni Duterte yang death penalty. Eh may death penalty wala namang nangyari noon. Eh anak ka ng — ibalik mo sa akin yan, ako ang mag — araw-arawin ko yan, lima o anim. Totoo. Kaya ko hinihingi kasi talagang hihiritan kita. Eh kung ayaw niyo ibalik ang death penalty, eh di ibang hirit tayo.

You want it legal, fine; you destroy my country, I destroy you. Wala na tayong pinag-usapan dito. That is my – itong mga kasi, itong mga i— no offense intended ah, istorya na lang ito. Istorya lang man ito. Yung mga demonstration, human rights. Yang mga yellow, gusto nila akong tanggalin. Eh di sige. Panay ang kamot mo. Pero itong left, ang mga left hindi yan, they will never allow na maalis ako pagka-Presidente. It’s only during my time that they agreed to talk. Why? Alam na ninyo kung bakit.

I’m the first left President of this country pero hindi ako myembro ng Communist Party of the Philippines. But I grew up dito sa Mindanao, nag migrate lang ang tatay ko, he married a Mindanao lady. Hirap ang buhay namin, talagang hirap. Kaya I’m a socialist by my political dimension.

Hindi mo ako mapasali-sali ng — I choose my crowd because parang you know, ito hindi bagay sa akin, ito lang ang bagay sa akin. You know this traveling, sabi that I’m traveling. I hate to travel, sa totoo lang, nagpup***, nagyayawyaw ako kaya lang itong Foreign Affairs, we are hosting the ASEAN Summit next year. I have to go around to the member states to ask for their stand on this matter, dito sa trade, mabuti na lang at hindi natuloy yung katarantaduhan ng Americ— Pan Pacific —-

Ano bang—pagka ganun, pag pumasa ‘yan, hindi tay — we will not qualify. And then you have to sell your medicine, wala nang generic, branded lahat, kung member ka ng Trans Pacific Partnership.

So ‘yun ang that was, ‘yung nagkagulo–you have forgotten, I don’t know what happened along the way, kaya kumukuha yan sila, ano ba yang ano natin. Because ako ang magprepare ng agenda, so kailangan ko i-one-on-one sila ano ba ang gusto mo para pagdating doon smooth na. Nandoon na ‘yung gusto nila at ano ‘yung pag-usapan.

Baka sabihin ninyo nag-eenjoy ako diyan. Tanungin niyo lahat sila, nagya-yawyaw, sabi ko ayaw ko na, mabuti mahulog na itong yawa na eroplano na ‘to. [laughter] Oo talaga, totoo. Sinabi ko ‘yan sila, andyan si Defense Secretary. Sabi ko, sige may binibiro ako na babae. Sabi ko, ‘ano, takot ka ano? Mabuti pa mahulog na itong p*****, naka. Nakakapagod ha, sa totoo lang. Saka I hate to travel.

Ayaw ko man magpunta-punta ng mga lugar. Ang akin diyan lang. I’m contented with the bahay ko, ‘yung after that, the After Dark diyan, di naman ako maka-inom. Tapos mag-intriga, sabi ko may sakit ako na ano, headline kaagad, ‘Duterte will die’, g***. Hoy, istorya lang ‘yan, maniwala ka pala, uy. [laughter and applause]

Kaya ko nilalaro ‘yang mga buwang, tingnan mo, kung anong sabihin ko, kunin kaagad nila, totoo ‘yan. Tapos sasabihin ko na ako ganun, pati yung mga babae ko, binabastos yung buhay ko nitong isang — isang kolumnista dyan na, may programa ‘yan. T*** ina ang mukha akala mo — mas maganda pa ‘yung husband niya kaysa kanya, totoo lang.

Alam mo, mag-asawa yan sila. Itong babae, she wrote something about the [unclear] pag kaharap mo yan, pagkapangit ng yawa. Eh kung lagyan mo ng wig ng — siguro doon pa ako magtingin sa asawa niya, maging bayot na ako kasi—

So that’s the way, ayaw, hindi maghihinto ‘yan. Nobody can stop me because ang tingin ko, kung hindi ako nag-Presidente at yung si ano? Patay kayong lahat. Eh p*** ang pulis aid niya nandoon sa listahan, ‘yung tinanggal ko na—ito kung, sus maryosep, buti na lang naisipan ninyo ako. Sabagay, kapitbahay man tayo. [applause]

So, ‘yun lang po. I’m really appalled by the indifference. You know when you do that, America, and the other countries, 400 million and you try to pin me down dun sa namatay na 5,000, 6000. Walang operation si Bato right at the start, but if you take two steps backward, weeks before I became President, patayan na.

So, what does that, what does that tell you? Naglilinis ‘yan sila noon. ‘Yung unang birada, ‘yung ang akin, about a third of the killings, talagang encounter ‘yan.

Kayo dito sa Gen San medyo marami man. Eh, marami kayong nakita. It is always a paranoia thing. When you get addicted, there’s a certain amount of chemicals in your brain, paranoia sets in.

Asawa bugbugin kasi nangangaliwa, buti nga. Tapos ito kalaban niya, ayan, suspetyoso, kaya nagdadala ng baril. I have been mayor for 23 years of Davao City, hindi mo ako maloko dyan sa mga lambutsing na ‘yan, totoo talaga ‘yan.

So, you trivialize the problem of the four million kasi interesado ka lang kung sino ang nagpatay nitong p***** inang ‘to, leche. Four million tapos ganunin mo ako, kaya ako nagmumura ako eh pati si Obama.

Look. Ito ha. Man, magpulitiko ka Man, magigng Presidente ka rin, tingin ko eh, totoo. [applause]. Sundan mo lang ang linya mo at ganun lang ang ugali mo—‘yang style mo, stay humble. Mababa lang. Wag masyadong ano.

Ito kasi ang mahirap diyan. America keeps on nit-picking tapos everytime that they would tell me or warn me or chastise me, they would take the international platform.

Ako noong mayor ako, meron na silang misgivings sa akin talaga, human rights. I was the favorite whipping boy of the human rights and hinayaan ko lang ‘yun, ‘yung ganun eh, CNN —tapos naging Presidente ako. Kayong mga — noon Mayor, okay lang. Presidente ako, I carry on my shoulder the sovereignty of the Filipino people. You do not reprimand me or chastise me in public, I won’t accept it. Nakaka-insulto ‘yang ginagawa ninyo at everytime you talk about suspension of the aid, baka aid siguro yan, ‘yung assistance, ‘we will not give you.’

You have done that to the so many Presidents of this country, tahimik lang ‘yan sila. Macapagal, [Speaks Bisaya].

You, you call down upon Presidents and — who are you? Who are you to reprimand me in public?

You, we are members of the United Nations, akala ko ba may mga abugado kayo? If we have something, you go to the United Nations Assembly—you shout, you complain and you cry there. And then ask for a motion that I or the Philippines be investigated. Then if the result is there, you submit it, then call our attention and we will talk.

You do not, just because sabihin ninyo na ‘ah, ganun, ikaw Duterte. ‘Yung aid mo, yung assistance wala. Yung kahapon, ‘yung Millennium Challenge, we were taken out because of graft ah, ‘yung human rights violations.

Akala mo everytime you criticize us, you always connect it with the aid, b*** s*** you guys. You know what, I’ll tell you straight—you invaded my country, sat on it for 50 years and lived-off the fat of the land and you have the gall to say to us that you, ‘we do not give you the aid’. Son of a b****, you are a son of a b****.

Do not do that to us. Me, I’m just standing for the dignity of the Filipino people. [applause] ‘Wag mo kaming ganunin, you complain to us but do not take away — eat your aid, swallow your assistance.

I’ve been to China, said China, ‘we will give you something like 15 billion.’ P***** ina ‘yang Millennium mo, magkano? 400? Iyo na yan. Tulong mo diyan sa mga Amerikano natutulog diyan sa labas.

‘Yan ang ayaw ko. Forgive me for having this bad mouth, but the reason why I am really so adamant about itong, you trivialize my problem with 4 million and as President, I have to solve it. And you go out proclaiming to the people that the aid or assistance will not go to the Philippines because we have this issue of human rights.

Eh kayo, in America, there are 40,000 lives lost in America, drug connected at sabihin niyo isang u*** sa CIA. Yeah, but that is not state sponsored. G*** ka pala eh, lahat ng ginagawa ng gobyerno, state sponsored talaga ‘yan. Sino nga pala mag-utos sa —

Hindi tayo nagkakaintindihan diyan, it is always an act of state. And what I am doing here is just following the natural law of self-defense. Four million and you do that to us, you must be awfully stupid. Eat your aid and we will survive. I’ll go to China. I will accept the 15 billion. Eh, 400 million lang inyo eh, kayo na nga ang walang pera diyan.

Tapos we ordered M16s, you suspended the transaction. Good. Actually, I’ll tell you the truth, in public. China had been calling us, almost daily, kunin mo na ang 26, we are giving you even 30, libre.

Sabi ko, you know, Ambassador you know, the budget is still in the drawing board, it will take effect next year and if maybe, if I have the money, I’ll buy. Sabi nila ano, we’ll give it to you free, see? Tapos sabi ng Russia, nung nagkausap kami ni Putin, ‘we have everything for you.’

So, tinawagan ko, ‘yeah, we’ll give you. Take one, buy one.’ O, saan ka nakakita ng ganun? Baka istorya lang yan. [applause]

Pero ganun na nga ang takbo, ganun ang takbo ng usapan. So that is the—kasi you ignore us. China is here, saka tabi na Japan, Korea, Taiwan. Puro lahat ‘yan may military bases ang Amerikano. Dito, umalis kayo, umalis kayo sa Pilipinas. I do not want to see any foreigner, any military foreigner. Not even Chinese or Russian, you go out.

According to the Supreme Court, the VFA is a, Visiting Forces Agreement is a, an Executive Agreement, hindi, hindi Treaty. So, start packing your things. Start packing your things and get out of my country. You want to come back here? You pay us. You want bases here? Pay us. Transaction tayo, pera-pera nalang tayo, mabuti pa. [applause]

Wala, wala namang giyera ngayon, why would I allow you here? You want to create World War III? If you do that, if all the nuclear explosives are really — this planet is, won’t be around tomorrow. It’s the end for all of us, so why would be pick up a fight with anybody?

At saka ang ayaw ko, they are training the Filipino soldiers. Itong maneuver, maneuver, p***** ina kaduwag ninyo, kayo? Turuan mo itong sundalo natin na, payag nga na ni walang kain yan tatlong araw.

Itong mga sundalong Amerikano, pag uwi sa kampo, maghanap ng air -conditioned na tent, gusto ng ham and egg. Pilipino? Walay mag-utos, labayan mo karne norte ah, diretso na.

Walay air condition pero we are more durable, more brave, I tell you, do not teach us about warfare, we have the longest insurgency problem here. Kaya sinabi ko sa mga komunista, ‘Anong gusto mo? We fight for another 45 years?’ pati MI, 72 eh, ‘yung MNLF? Si Nur? It’s almost 45 years. ‘You want another 45 years?’ Come on.

Except for the itong mga Maute, they are a very dangerous group because they are, well, allegedly, swore allegiance to the ISIS. That we have to be very careful. I said, I do not want to fight, I do not want to kill anybody, pati ‘yung mga droga pero if it would takeup to the last day of my term, six years from now, fine. I’ll be glad to oblige you. P***** ina uubusin ko talaga kayong lahat, tingnan mo.

Ah, magsumbong ka na doon sa United Nations, sunugin ko pa United Nations kung gusto ninyo. ‘Pag ako napuntang Amerika, sindihan ko ‘yang yawa na ‘yan.

Well, ‘yun lang po ang, I have to, I asked permission from President-to-be Manny Pacquiao [applause]. Ako, nagbitaw na ako ng salita, oo, klaro na ’yan. Basta tingnan mo lang kasi may nakita ako na linya mo eh, ako ang walang linya. [laughter]

Salamat.

—END–