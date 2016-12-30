DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Typhoon Nina aftermath, Camarines Sur. 27 Dec 2016

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of the speech of President Rodrigo Duterte, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING HIS VISIT TO PILI, CAMARINES SUR IN THE WAKE OF TYPHOON NINA

[Delivered at Camarines Sur Provincial Capitol, Pili, Camarines Sur | 27 December 2016]

Good afternoon. It’s getting late. I have to fly back to…Judge Clavisilla is my fraternity brother and classmate ko talaga fourth year. Ano na, noy? Bakit nangyari ito?

I have here Secretary Piñol of the Department of Agriculture. Hindi nalang ako mag-drama kasi I have to fly out before — hindi ready ang airport ninyo for night flying so I have to be back in Davao.

I wanted to be here the day after. But may problema ako sa Mindanao. Nagpaputok ng — ‘yung simbahan doon. While the priest was lecturing about extrajudicial killing, hinagisan siya tuloy ng granada. So I had to go there and to be with the people at least to…

You know, kasi ang Mindanao there are the Muslims and there are the Christians. So you have to find out immediately what’s the cause so you’d be able to say something to the people para pang-kalma. So it was good that we had the cooperation also of the NPAs and they conducted an investigation and the police and the military and they told us it was drug related.

Ang Mindanao kasi ang terrorism doon ‘yang Maute. You better watch out for this. They are driven by shabu. So ang paggasto nila sa giyera was really producing shabu and throw it everywhere in the Philippines. That’s why we are in a bind.

So it was only today sabi ko na mag-lipad na ako dito because ‘yung lugar ninyo, Virac, and itong… Sa statistics ng military pati sa lahat ang inyo ang pinaka. So sinama ko sila, si Piñol, was the former governor of North Cotabato. He’s the Secretary of Agriculture. He has with him immediately seeds for planting again. [applause]

Yes, meron naman akong ano… He has the money for corn and pati rice, and he has about 50 million to give you. Titingnan ko lang if needed then I might add something to it. Mabuti’t na lang PAGCOR has an earning, a very good one this year, so may — maka-diskarte ako sa tulong sa tao.

I released one billion, I remember, para sa mga tao na, all over the Philippines, one billion. ‘Yung may hawak-hawak na reseta, na wala naman pambili. Then another million for the idiots, itong mga drug addict, community-based, kasi wala pa akong pera na paggawa ng malalaking rehab.

It’s obvious I became President mid-term. I am operating on a budget that was not prepared by me but by my predecessor, a budget which was prepared the other year for implementation this year.

Kalahati ho ng taon ‘yung akin, eh nag-bottoms up, so inubos talaga. I was left with only for maintenance and operating expenses ko, the Office of the President and, of course, its allied agencies.

But this year, meron siguro akong maidagdag sa inyo kung sakali man. We have the seeds immediately, maibigay na kaagad ni Secretary Piñol and I said little money, that’s about 50 million. [applause] Tingnan ko then I can add—

Then, nandito po si Secretary Briones. I already asked her to…Kasi, isa sa mga problema, you know I’ve been mayor for Davao City for 23 years kaya alam ko ‘yung disaster, mga eskwelahan.

So the thing is after, whatever it is, catastrophe, war, sunog, calamity, is really to go back immediately to the normal ways. Huwag na tayong maghintay and wallow in self-pity, nakakaawa tayo. Balik na kaagad kayo kinabukasan. We return to normalcy ASAP, as soon as possible.

Then, of course, I have si Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa Defense department. He is making the assessment overall. And nandito po si Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Department of Social Welfare and Development. Siya ‘yung nabigyan ko sa one billion and ‘yung may mga reseta lahat-lahat, all you have to do—because I released it the other week.

Pwede na ho kayong pumunta doon. Kung hospital, utangin na lang natin. Pag wala na tayo ikabayad, sarahan natin ang hospital para wala ng problema.

Then, nandito po si Secretary Al Cusi, so nandito siya because I know ‘yung electric ninyo. So ang order ko sa kanya as soon as possible.

But give us a little bit of time, lead way to get things done. Pero at least nandito na kami. We have Secretary… I have Lieutenant General Eduardo Año. He is the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, ang pinaka-hepe nila.

But he was with me si…And, of course, si Governor Miguel Luis Villafuerte. I’d like to assure you that we are here to help, nothing more, wala na akong ibang pinuntahan dito, ‘yung aming trabaho lang. Purely trabaho.

So si Ms. Bermejo, the Provincial Disaster. [applause] So mga kababayan ko, ang masasabi ko lang ganito, just like the message that I have — that I gave to the other places. Alam mo itong inyong lugar, kumbaga bahay ang Pilipinas, ang unang bintana sa Pacific where the typhoons are nurtured and cultured by the hot and air current and current nandiyan sa Pacific Ocean.

Now, the reason why mas matindi ngayon is because the Earth is — planet Earth is getting warmer, mas malaki ang singaw ng tubig so mas mabigat ang moisture sa itaas pati nasira, daw sabi nila dahil sa climate change.

Many years ago, sinabihan na tayo na it’s coming. But we kept on cutting the trees and altogether, everybody joined in the fray, ‘yung buga-buga ng mga factory.

But you know, ‘yung climate change, one of the things that really affected mankind was ‘yung, itong mga factory. .00 tayo diyan eh .04 yata ang ating ano. And our plan is to cut it by 73 percent. That’s pretty ambitious but hindi natin kaya. Salita lang —

So I hope that my government would really stick to kung ano ang reality pati doable. I do not go for, you know, ‘yang mga targets just to impress people, ayaw ko ng ganon.

So ang… Itong climate change na sinasabi nila ito ‘yung causa ngayon eh. The reason why I did not agree to it was simply walang sanction.

Ito usapan natin ngayon, ito ha itong limit mo Philippines. And I know that I have to develop the country even how little in my six years kasi kailangan ko ng trabaho para sa tao.

So I’m inviting everybody, including Japan, and naturally, ang development ng mga foreigners is always makina. ‘Di naman magpunta dito mag-araro ‘yang mga ‘yan. So we would need a little bit of an elbow room to move.

Eh gusto kasi ng… Magmura pa… Gusto nila…Sabihin mo saan ang sanction? Kasi ‘pag ang America inipit mo, talagang iipitin ka. Monetary fund, mga utang natin sa kanila, they will just call it good and marami silang… Tayo we are…

Secretary Lorenzana of the Defense department and General Año is here.

Kung sila ang hindi maniwala, walang problema. Eh sabihin lang sa atin, o ano, o ano ‘yon? ‘O sige may violation kami, anong gusto mo?’ Pero tayo, ‘Adre, huwag kang magloko-loko, iipitin ka namin dito.’

So it’s… I don’t know. Pinirmahan ko na lang kasi ‘yung mga NGOs, alam mo naman mga NGO sa Pilipinas bright, mas bright pa sa iyo, mas bright pa sa Presidente. Sige, pinirmahan ko na lang.

That 50 billion, hindi nakalagay sa treaty kung sinong mag-contribute. Eh Amerikano hindi nakakabayad nga sa fees niya sa UN. Eh lalo na mag-contribute. Sabi ko, well, that was the…That was my own reservations about the climate change. It was not because I really did not want to sign it but it was lopsided in favor of the powerful ones.

Kaya ako may alitan kami sa Amerikano at every time na may gusto sila at malaman nila nagre-resist ka, nag-iinsulto kung anu-anong human rights.

Look, human rights, 4 million addicts spread all throughout the country. Itong…Ang ginawa nito sa mga…Ginawa nilang alipin ang kapwa tao nila hindi sa — slaves. They are reduced to being slaves not to their fellowmen but to drugs.

Alipin nila ‘yan. Iyan ang hindi ko matanggap. Iyan ang away ko sa human rights. Four million sabi nila itong Amerikano. They keep on worrying.

You worry how many ang napatay ng pulis pati military? Bakit ako hindi ako napatayan ng sundalo pati pulis? I lost 32 policemen, ang military it’s about 56. Drug-related raids sa Mindanao. Maraming droga doon. Iyon ang gasolina nila sa terrorism. And Maute is IS. They have pledged allegiance to them. Matindi ang away diyan.

Pumasok pa itong isang problema sa droga. Tapos tinuturuan niya tayo. Ito namang pasunod-sunod na mga g***** Pilipino. Ipagpalit mo ‘yang 4 million na kababayan, kadugo mo nitong mga kriminal? Wala namang nagawa ito. Pinapakain mo. Ano bang kasalanan ng nanay pati tatay nito? What have they done to you to deserve such kind of…Gawain mo ‘yung anak nila parang g*** na…And there is a certain point in the use of drugs, beyond that pag nag-shrink ang brain, rehab is no longer possible.

So I have many…Out of the four million, at a liberal computation, bigyan mo lang ako ng one million na buwang na. Anong gawain ko diyan sa mga ‘yan? Gawain kong fertilizer? Magawa ko sa Mindanao ‘yan. Dito? Hindi kayo magsumbong? Eh iyan ang problema diyan.

So, I am not saying na, ‘you obey me’. Far from it actually. Kung may problema tayo at saka may binitawan ako na salita, kindly ponder on it, sleep on it, tulugan ninyo at isipin ninyo. Hindi ninyo na ako kailangan bolahin. I am good for six years and that’s it.

And ang gusto ng Bicol, ang gusto ng Mindanao and ng mga Moro, lahat, they want a federal setup. Kasi ‘pag ganito ang appointment ng secretary ninyo o ang iyong register of deeds manggaling pa sa opisina ko, kaya itong kamay ko nanigas na ito hindi sa arthritis, sa kakapirma. Dito ko na hinawakan ‘yung ballpen na ganun.

You know, I have to sign initially appointments, 1,600. Iyan ang dapat na palitan ninyo na sistema. But I assure you at sinasabi ko kay (Dante?), the exponents dito, if after six years ako but if after three years, nandiyan na ‘yung federal setup ‘pag binoto ninyo ‘yan, my advice is iboto ninyo ‘yan — you will never find peace in Mindanao or the entire country ‘pag hindi ninyo ibinigay ‘yan. Wala talagang katapusan, believe me. Taga-roon ako, taga-roon ako, doon ako lumaki.

Kapag hindi ‘yan pati Bicol would still — magulo. But if you can have it in four or three or two, then ‘pag mag-eleksyon na kay may presidente ‘yan e, I will gladly step down.

You have my word. If you can craft a Constitution na federal, in two years, it should begin by next year, after two years meron ‘yan at ma-plebisito, magre-resign na ako. I will… I will not [inaudible]. I’ll give up the…

Ngayon, kung tanungin ninyo ako, ‘Duterte, maligaya ka ba sa pagka-Presidente mo?’ Sagutin ko kayo, kayo na magintindi, ‘hindi ko kailangan itong trabaho na ito.’

Pero magtrabaho ako kasi hinirang ninyo ako. Pero kung sabihin niyo maligaya ako? Ito ang sagot ko sa inyo, hindi ko kailangan itong trabahong ito.

Pero kami magtrabaho, walang problema iyon. At lahat ng ano…I promised you, hindi kayo nakinig sa akin dito e, ang totoo hindi naman ako nagpunta dito: Walang corruption. Sigurado ‘yan, sigurado ‘yan.

Brod nga namin dalawang Immigration, brod namin ni Judge Clavisilla, taga- San Beda, binullshit ko. Talagang pinaalis ko.

ERC, how can I trust them with fixing the rates kung magkano ang babayaran natin kung corrupt itong mga yawa na ito?

So sabi ko, ‘umalis kayo diyan,’ add others. LTFRB, ‘yung regulatory body, ‘yung tig-gawa ng mga lisensiya, 92, hindi ko na pinapabilis ang — para wala ng, magpadrama lang ‘yan.

Talagang tanggalin ko maski sino, maski sino. Sa Executive department there will no corruption. And I will stop drugs hanggang saan makaya ko. Talagang tatapusin ko, walang makatapos nito.

Kayo kanya-kanya na federal, it will be everybody’s concern anymore. Kanya-kanya, problema ninyo, problema ninyo. And then I will leave you with something that is very, very, heavy. Iyan lang pati criminality.

At diyan sa Mindanao na ‘yan. Ako ayaw ko ng…Ayaw kong pumatay. Ayaw kong makipag-away ng Pilipino. Ang sinasabi ko lang naman sa kanila, don’t force my hand into it. Ako ayaw ko. I am not begging but I am maybe pleading for everybody to…

Sa drugs, itong mga Amerikano, itong maingay, simple lang, gusto ninyong walang patay? O di puntahan ninyo silang lahat, alam ninyo diyan sa lahat ng barangay. Wala naman kayong ibang trabaho mayaman kayo. Go to them, pahintuin mo sila. ‘Pag maghinto sila, wala nang patayan.

Pero habang nandiyan sila, to the last day of my however long or short I may be there, ‘pag President pa ako, until the last pusher is out of streets, until the last drug lord is killed, talagang papatayin kita, mga p***** i** ninyo, kayo ang ano ha…

Kagaya ‘nung sa shabu sa San Juan, maswerte sila wala ako sa Maynila, kung ganun karami isang bahay ng shabu, talagang papatayin kita. Huwag na tayong mag-drama. Ako mismo, ako ang babaril kung walang ibang mag-baril.

Eh ‘yang mga drug lord na isang warehouse, isang bahay puno ng droga, eh di saan ‘yan pupunta? Eh ‘yung mga anak ninyo Pilipino, anong gawain? Gawain nilang alipin, alipin nila para magkapera sila. Ngayon, magne-negosyo na rin ng kanya ‘yon, maghahanap ng biktima para sa kanya. So he has to sell to survive.

So what happens to the country? It goes to the dogs. Huwag sa panahon ko. Huwag na huwag. Kasi que se joda kung anong ibigay ng Diyos sa akin ngayon, hindi ako hihinto, basta kami magtrabaho.

Kagaya ngayon nandito kami, trabaho lahat ‘yan. Huwag kayong mag-alala, walang corruption iyan, we will give you. You have 50 million, I may another 50 million or 100 million. Basta walang corruption. [applause] And it’s all yours.

One billion standby sa calamity, meron man talaga ‘yon. Ibahin ninyo ‘yan at saka walang corruption ‘yan. Ang mag-corrupt dito…Kapag ka kinorrupt mo ‘yan kung sinong — sunduin kita ng helicopter papuntang Maynila, itatapon kita sa labas. [applause] Nagawa ko naman ‘yon, bakit hindi ko gawain ulit?

Mag-kidnap ka ng tao, ‘yung mga Instik. Magbigay na tapos patayin mo pa rin. Anong klase? Meron bang kriminal na ganun? Mag-kidnap ka ng babae pa tapos magbigay na ‘yung mga magulang, papatayin mo pa, rapin (rape) mo pa. Eh di itapon kita.

Mababa lang naman, hindi mataas. Kasi kung sa kahabaan kasi baka magkaroon ka pa ng pako. Tamang-tama lang hindi marinig ‘yung bagsak, totoo. Ganun ang lengguwahe ko kasi ganun talaga ang pagkatao ko. Kung ayaw ninyo, pasensiya. Pero that is the…

Ako po’y pupunta na. May seremonya kasi diyan, ceremonial gift-giving. You know I am not really up to it. Ayaw ko ‘yang may mga television magpa-drama ako na magbigay-bigay. Dala ‘yan namin dito, kung sino ‘yung disaster dito ikaw magbigay. Huwag mong itapon sa akin iyan kay iba ang trabaho ko. [laughter and applause]

At baka paano…Tumatayo ‘yung balahibo ko, nakokornihan (corny) ako. Madrama, panahon ng — maski panahon ng eleksyon hindi ko ginawa. Hindi ko ginagawa sa amin ‘yan. Trabaho nila, eh di sinong…Ano ba ‘yan tinda o?[laughter]

Anyway, I have to take off. It’s getting late. It’s getting dark. I hope that I’d be still around to make another visit. Huwag naman sana ‘yung may typhoon but just an ordinary visit just to say hello to you.

Maraming salamat po.

—END—