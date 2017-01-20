DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: PNP Oath-taking. 19 Jan 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING THE PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE (PNP) OATH-TAKING

[Delivered at Rizal Hall, Malacañan Palace |

19 January 2017]

Secretary Emmanuel Sueno, Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Police Director General Roland dela Rosa, newly-appointed Philippine National Police officials, fellow workers in government, my beloved countrymen.

May speech na naman pero I’ve never been used to reading speeches. Walang p****** i** dito eh. [laughter]

I just had a talk with the governors. Kasama ni — kasama kami ni Bato pati Sir Ben, Delfin Lorenzana.

And I gave them the same message that — sa mga mayors, the other week. And I called them to something which medyo problema ng Pilipinas.

I…I’m really…Tinanong ko kung bakit sa panahon ko pa ito lumabas itong ano na ito. Sana doon na lang sa iba.

We have a huge problem actually. It does not only involve national security but likewise the Filipino man, human being and ito ‘yung — which has destroyed many lives. Police generals, lahat, mayors, governors, and barangay captains.

Ang ano ko lang dito is…Ayaw na lang. Iyong tayo-tayo na lang. Lahat ng sektor dito tinamaan. And the enormity of the problem is staggering.

The consequence and the result of this industry has destroyed millions of Filipinos. Were it not for just really sabihin mo na limited— or in a province or city okay lang sana ‘yan.

Ang problema, the last count was given by General Santiago. And he said that at that time at alam naman ninyo ‘yan, magkatrabaho tayo, was three million.

Noong tayo na, panahon ko na. Kayo ‘yung trabaho rin ninyo and we matched the intelligence from the military to you and to you from the military and NICA. Parang the problem is still is staggering.

Can I have the…? Nakita na ninyo ito. Pero ang karamihan kasi which the…Medyo ano ako kasi…

This is the drug industry of Philippines. And… Ito listahan. It’s a list actually. And ang nandiyan, a few city mayors, maraming municipal mayors, barangay captains about 40 percent of the entire country, maraming pulis.

Now ang pulis kasi, the explanation there is hindi naman magkaiba ng Navy ‘yan, pati Army or Air Force, pati ang pulis kasi, the ordinary pulis is expose to the law and order situation of any given day in the country.

Sila kasi ‘yung — they go for drugs, traffic violations and all. So sila ‘yung sa madali sa temptation. And maybe because really na maliit ‘yung sweldo and despite the adjustments hindi magkasya-kasya. So it’s not really felt down na talagang may impact.

But rest assured that I will correct it along the way this year. Sana magkaroon lang tayo ng konting magandang ekonomiya so that I can meet the challenges of the expenses of governance.

Ngayon, kung ito ibinigay ko kay Senate President Pimentel pati kay Alvarez, Speaker sa Lower House. Hindi ko ‘to kaya. At wala sa atin ito — sa ganito kakapal? So I really do not know how to — how to proceed with this thing.

May ‘yung mga iba may mga pictures. Galing man rin ‘yan sa inyo. And I had the occasion, I said I talked to the mga mayors. Nakita ko si Loot. Hindi ako nakapagpigil. Minura ko siya.

Sabi ko, you are guilty of treason. You’re once a police officer. Inasahan ka ng gobyerno, ginastusan ka ng gobyerno tapos ganon ginawa mo sa bayan.

So nagalit ako. Nandiyan siya. He wanted to—Nag-usap sila ni Bato. Unforgiveable ‘yung ganoon eh. Hindi ko maisip… I cannot reconcile how you can be so corrupt na pati ang kalaban mo ang mismong tao.

You know, drugs, sabi ni Santiago three million. Iyong akin ngayon, when I began my crusade, so there were hundreds of thousands surrenderees.

General Dela Rosa said to me kanina sa baba, it’s 1,300,000. So there are about four million. Actually ang kawawa nito is they are slaves. Mabuti pa ang slave, kasi kung mabili mo sa African market, magamit mo pa sa trabaho mo.

Ito they are slaves eternally to a chemical sponsored by a criminal, his pockets full of money at the expense of the Filipino.

Iyan ang masakit sa akin. And for the many times that I’ve been out, when I was a congressman, mga mayors hindi naman kami pinapalabas because it’s an independent body, they go every time kung saan-saan, so I had the chance to visit other countries.

Ang makita ko ‘yung, sabi ko, ‘Saan ‘yung asawa mo?’ Sabi niya, ‘Sa Qatar,’ ’Ako dito sa Saudi Arabia.’ At makita ko sa mukha nila, the years of, talagang, ilang taon ka na?

And usually ang average doon is about… They are only allowed to sleep four, three hours a day. And meron nga akong gustong sabihin, kaya lang ‘pag binitawan ko ‘yan maraming mag… Marami na silang isipin sa ‘yung nandito kung anong nangyari noon.

Kasi I had a one-on-one talk at one time with my counterpart because when I was a congressman, ako ‘yung public order and security member na nagpunta doon. So I had a talk with my counterpart at may sinabi siya about the working conditions and how slaves are treated

You know, a slave is a slave. Para sa kanila if you are bought, I said, from the markets of slavery, o bayaran ka man, treatment is the same.

And ang problema is aside from toil almost 21 hours a day meron…Hindi ko lang masabi dito kasi maraming maging bakokang sa ulo. Tapos one-third of the OFW, mga anak nila nasa droga. Iyan ang unang sakit ng dibdib ko. Nagtatrabaho sila, nire-rape ka, walang tulog, tinitiis, nagpapadala ng pera dito. And when they come home, they find their families in shatters. It’s either the daughter or the son hindi nakapag-aral. And sa average nila, kakaunti lang ang mga anak nilang pinapaaral dito na talagang nag-aral because it is a dysfunctional family.

Kung wala ‘yung asawa, wala ‘yung the husband is also working. Wala talaga…So every time ‘yung worker aalis dito at may pamilya, it results automatically in a dysfunctional family. Iyan ang talagang nauubos ang ngipin ko sa…

I may not be the best of the Filipinos now but ako in my own small time lang ako. Mindanao lang ako, it’s just a corner. But I really…Hindi ko kaya. Hindi ko talaga kaya kaya ipinatawag ko ang mga mayors.

Nandiyan naman lahat ng networks, ulitin ko na lang, sinabi ko talaga: Huwag kayong pumasok diyan. Papatayin ko kayo. Wala tayong…Huwag na huwag kayong pumasok diyan. And do not give protection because I will run after you. At marami kayong…Alam ninyo kung ano ‘yan. Kakalkalin ko ‘yang AF ninyo and I will explain item for item bakit. Because if your city or town is in disarray at ang influence ng drugs malakas, you justify to me your operational and your confidential…Kasi kung ang siyudad mo magulo, eh ‘di hindi mo kailangan — ibig sabihin hindi ka nagtatrabaho.

So you do not need those extra, you know, money. Alam naman ninyo ito matagal na kayo. Matagal na tayo at alam natin kayo ang taga-ano, lalo na pulis, mayor, governor.

Sabi ko, there’s an assessment there, hindi ko muna bitawan pero ito ibigay ko kay — ibigay ko na sa inyo and if your name happens to be here, pero wala naman, karamihan nito mga ano ninyo.

Kindly, I don’t know how you’d make the arrangement. Ibigay ko ito para makita — bitawan ko na lang ito lahat kasi hindi ko talaga kaya. Pati ‘yung mga barangay captains. Problema, sila ‘yung…

Three, four years ago, we were already a narco-politic state. Little did we know, ‘di ko talaga alam kung hindi ako naging Presidente na ang mga barangay captains, halos 40 percent, nandiyan pumasok. Now, may gusto akong tanungin, sabi ko nga sa mga negosyante noong isang gabi — was it last night?

Sabi ko sa inyo, how many years did it take you to earn your first million? Tayo? How many years of savings and hard work makapatayo naman ng bahay? Eh ilang taon sa serbisyo hanggang mag-retire kayo? Iyon lang ang kaya mo.

Itong mga ito overnight. Itong mayor ng Albuerra, itong sila Odicta, Mindanao, both the Moro and Christians na nandiyan naglalaro.

So ito, walang pagod ‘to. All they have to do is to order their servants there and say, ‘cook it in front of me’. And if you have an organization, eh ‘di ipagbili mo.

In one month’s time, they own hotels, ships, good life. Anak nila Australia, Amerika nag-aaral. Why? Because they go around as war lords. Protektado sila mayor, barangay captain, tapos may pulis na bodyguard, may army.

Kaya the first thing I did was really to sabi ko, ‘all of you, return to your mother units’. So I left them naked. Sabi ko, ‘I’ll give you 24 hours or else I’ll kill you’. ‘Punta kayo doon sa pulis.’ Takbuhan sila doon kay, sa inyo, Crame. So doon natin nakita na papawis-pawis pa, tapos bobolahin ka pa na, ‘Mayor, hindi totoo ‘yan. Intriga lang ‘yan sa pulitika.’

‘Pag raid ng bahay mo, maraming shabu. Eh anong gawin ko sa iyo? Tapos, sabihin nila, sinalvage. Ha? Sabi ng pulis ko lumaban eh tapos sasabihin nila ito mga — sabi ko, wala akong pakialam.

You know, I should believe my police or otherwise I’ll tell them to stop working. Pero hindi ko, sabi ko hindi ko pababayaan ‘yang pulis na nagtatrabaho.

Kaya ang ano ko sa — is if you work in the performance of your duty, I will protect you. Wala kayong problema. Kita naman ninyo I — ako ang sumasagot lahat. If there is somebody who’d go to…Sabi nila mga extrajudicial killing? If there’s somebody who would go to jail, I will rot in jail. Wala kayong probklema. Ako. And if somebody is killed there along the way, I’d like to volunteer. Matanda na ako eh so 72 years, give me about two or three years, wala na, ganun rin.

But somebody has to take this problem by the horn. Hindi talaga kaya because it has permeated into the very community natin. And slaves. Sinong maligayahan niyan?

Itong mga mayaman, okay lang ‘yan, they can criticize us using their newspapers, lahat. They just don’t feel it, it’s easy to criticize. But kung extrajudicial killing? 32 policemen na ang patay ko and I have 19 soldiers also killed. If it is really extrajudicial killing, why do you have to face your enemy? Just shoot him behind.

Itong mga tao na ito, pati pari, mga u***. Criticizing, hindi nila alam… Sabi ko kahapon doon sa — nagsawa na ako, gusto kong itapon doon sa…Sabi ng dalawang pari doon, ‘We are with you.’ Siguro for respeto pero try to solve this problem. Hindi madadala ng — extrajudicial killing?

You know, I said, I have to declare war. If I do not do it, we will to go to the dogs. How do you…Pulis man kayo, okay.

Region II elected official: Licerio Antiporada. Barangay captain siguro itong… Big-time pusher, member: Antiporada, porado, drug group.

How do you… I would give a million policemen to just build a case, mag-surveillance ka and sad of it all is itong shabu is an instant crime.

Magdala ako ng shabu, we meet diyan sa Ayala. ‘Pag nakita kitang pulis, itatapon ko. Tapos sabihin niya, ‘anong tinapon mo?’ Eh ‘di sabi ko, ‘shabu’. Baka mahuli, ‘arestuhin mo’. O tapos pagdating doon sa korte, sabihin, ‘o may statement ka sa harap ng pulis mismo, shabu.’ Sabihin, ‘nagbibiro man lang ako.’

O, so after that, anong iprisinta mo? Wala ka namang ipakita ‘ito ’yung shabu na…’ Ganyan. Kaya ito, dito sa mga shabu laboratories, kung hindi mo mahuli diyan mismo nagluluto na diyan sila, purnada ‘yan but we can only, malaman na natin ang totoo.

Pero sabihin mo, hulihin mo and build a good case, my God. It will take eternity. Kaya ‘yang mga istupido na ’yan… ‘Bakit si Duterte patayin niya?’ ‘Bakit niya na…’ Sino nagsabi pinatay ko? Pinatay kasi lumaban. O eh ‘di kung hindi totoo, o ‘di you prove your case in court. Why do you have to — yakyak kayo nang yakyak.

May isang simbahan pa roon ipinapakita ‘yung mga extrajudicial. Anong ginawa ng simbahan? Kayong simbahan ng Katoliko. Milyon ang kita ninyo linggo-linggo all throughout the Philippines, karaming simbahan. Saan ang pera ng tao?

Kami, ‘yung pera namin, ine-explain namin sa tao. Kayo? Kayong mga pari, mga Obispo. Ang gaganda ng suot ninyo, mga kotse. Meron ba kayong isang bahay lang maski limang kwarto para rehab? Anong ginawa niyo sa simbahan ninyo?

Nagbibilang kayo ng pera instead of going around the neighborhoods explaining to the people why they should not be in that industry because they will die. Na ngayon gusto ninyong matapos ang patayan? All you have to do is to preach kasi karamihan dito Katoliko.

Kung mahusay ka na pari, ipaintindi mo, mamamatay ka. Umalis ka sa droga. Eh ‘di nakakatulong pa kayo. Hindi instead na maghintay kayo na may namatay na you criticize the police, you criticize me. For what? Kayo ‘yung may mga pera eh. Siraulo pala kayo.

You know, huwag ninyo akong anuhin, kayong mga pari. When we were young, kausap ko mga Cabinet members. When we were making confessions to you, we were being molested, hinahawakan na kami. Kayong mga… What is your moral ascendancy in the Philippines? Religion? What is the meaning of it? Hindi kayo nakakatulong, daldal kayo nang daldal.

Kayong mga Katoliko isipin ninyo ‘yan. Ano bang itinulong ng relihiyon sa inyo? Pari? Saan amin pari tatlong pari tigda-dalawang asawa. Apat kami. Isang mayor, tatlong pari.

There is a book. It is entitled “Altar Secrets”. It’s online. It was written by a narrator of the CBCP. After his long years nagtatrabaho diyan sa inyo, he wrote a book now. It’s called “Altar Secrets”.

Basahin ninyo. Homosexuality, scandal, lahat na. Kayong mga pari, remember you ask, mga sakyanan kay Gloria? Knowing fully well na mga pulis nga walang masakyan. Kayo de Pajero pa mga p***** i** kayo.

Binigyan kayo knowing that there is a principle of separation between Church and State. It was sheerly, purely graft and corruption because you did not deserve it.

You cannot use property or money for your comfort. Hindi ‘yan para inyo para sa gobyerno but you had the gall. Kung kayo ang magkamali, okay lang.

So bakit kaming mga nasa gobyerno na pwede ninyong sabihin, kayo ganon ito. O kami na ngayon ang magtanong. Katoliko man ako. Anong ginagawa ninyo sa pera? Anong gawin ninyo kabaklaan ninyo diyan sa mga seminaryo ninyo? Anong pinaggagawa ninyo sa mga bata noon? Did you investigate us? Mga l**** kayo.

Mabuti ‘yang prangka-prangka tayo. My term is a presidency of — prangka-prangka tayo. Wala nang tago-tago dito. Huwag tayong magtaguan.

You expose me, fine. I expose you. Bakit? Ang mali ninyo okay lang, ang amin hindi? B******. Kalokohan ‘yan. Extrajudicial killing, tumulong kayo.

Ito nga eh, ibigay ko sa inyo. Basbasan ninyo ito ng…Totoo man kaya ‘yung holy water. Paliguan ninyo ng isang toneladang tubig para gumaling.

I thought that is a — miracle ‘yung tubig ninyo. Eh ‘di ipainom ninyo. Daldal kayo nang daldal diyan eh tapos kayo ang…With all the pageantry and ceremony, pa-gold-gold pa kayo ng mga chalice diyan. Eh samantalang ‘yung nakikinig sa inyo mga walang kain. Mga chalice, chalice pa kayo, de gold pa.

Gusto ninyo tunawin ko pa ito, ibigay ko sa inyo chandelier ng Malacañan. Dagdagan ninyo ‘yung gold ninyo. Gawin ninyong mga medalya. Tingnan mo ‘yung medalya ninyo, kalalaki, gold. P****** i*** bakit si Kristo ba ipinako ng krus doon…?

Huwag ninyo…Do not, you know…. Kasi ako I can go down. Why do you I’ve been making everybody almost [inaudible]? Kasi kayo catechism sabihin, ‘O you will go to hell, you will burn.’

Ano bang sunugin mo doon? Tapos, bata pa, ‘yon, hell and heaven. Wala namang bumalik dito sinabi na…Iyong San Pedro ninyo may manok pa. P***** i** umakyat ‘yang manok sa langit? Buang kayo.

Eh you ask for it eh. So kung gusto mo talaga showdown, eh showdown na sige. Magbago kayo ‘pag hindi…If you cannot mend your ways, if you cannot even give justice to the, you know, the small boys that you have molested in the past, you do not have that moral ascendancy to lecture on what to do. Sanctity of life? You’re enjoying your worth. Pagkatapos sanctity. Kayo diyan mga palasyo. Ang mga tao nandiyan sa squatters tapos sanctity? Tumingin nga kayo salamin ninyo.

Ngayon itong… Ito, punta kayo dito, kausapin mo ‘yung… Ewan ko sa kanila kung sino ang naka-extrajudicial killing diyan. Wala naman siguro. Hindi man ‘yan sila. Ang ano ang… Alam mo ito graduate ito ng PNPA. Four years ‘yan sacrifice. PMA, ito sila Bato. Akala mo papayag ‘yan sila to commit a crime? They are ordered Day One sa PMA or PNPA: ‘Obey legal orders.’

Hindi ko ito mautusan sabihin mong, ‘magnakaw, magpatay kayo’. Whether it is a right or wrong to kill. Bakit mo ituro ‘yung mga tao na — ? Hindi ito. Alam mo ‘pag pilitin mo ako, ang mangyari sa akin? Mag-coup d’état ito. Ako pang maunang ma-salvage nitong mga ‘to. Eh ‘yung may drug war ayaw ninyong maniwala eh.

Ngayon may pumasok na ang Mindanao. I’ll explain to you. It’s supposed to be confidential pa. Ang ISIS pati ang Abu Sayyaf have already pledged allegiance to the ISIS. Kaya nagbibidahan ‘yan sila, who is the more cruel and brutal? Because that would be the body that would favor the accreditation ika nga.

Nagbidahan diyan… Now, sa Mindanao tonelada ‘yung shabu. Not only the Moro but also mga warlords na Christians.

Ngayon ang ginagamit nila… We do not, we’re not still clear on this but ‘yung mga taga-Mindanao pumupunta na dito sa Leyte pati ‘yung pumutok sa Davao. They were all Maute. We know that because sa signature malaman namin. Mga bright itong pulis eh. Hindi kagaya sa inyo mga pari, bugok, bugok.

Alam namin ‘yan. So ang strategy is really to lure the communi — to a — reduce it to slavery all of those people there. By the time that they are ready, puro bungog na, then it would be easy.

The thing is they want everybody, Islam. Wrongfully taken out of context almost heresy but that is their thing. Ano na ‘yun, they are trying to dislodge the homegrown doon. So nagpapatayan ‘yan sila ngayon.

Same here. Hindi ako mag-ano. Meron din masasa— Gaya ng pulis na nag-kidnap. Aba they will… Sabi ko nga, kayong mga nasa gobyerno, I don’t know about your officers, but if you ask me, you will suffer the same fate. You will suffer the same fate.

Ewan ko kung kailan, pero may araw talaga na ma-timingan ko kayo. I am not saying… I never said inorderan ko si Bato, inorderan ko ‘yung regional ko to… I’ve always said, ‘papatayin ko kayo’.

Kasi noong hindi pa ako na-mayor killer man rin ako. Mura lang. Hindi masyado mahal ang kubra ko doon.

Do not try to… You might take me one as an evil person but to me marami tayo dito.

Pardon, ang kalat ang discussion ko because talagang… Alam mo ma’am, hindi ako makatulog dito eh. Saan ko ito ibigay? Sabihin naman ni Bato, ‘Ibig mong sabihin, sir, ipapatay mo lahat ito? Hindi pwede, sir. Maubusan tayo ng bala.’

Six thousand policemen, 40 percent of the barangay captains, the basic political unit ng ano… Kaya it’s time I said to take stock of everything, lahat tayo.

Ako I will do everything to preserve my country. Huwag na ‘yang martial law, martial law na issue, issue. I-headline lang naman ‘yan para maka — may magbili.

I will do everything. I will not allow my country to go to the dogs. And I will do everything to preserve my country, the Filipino people.

That is my job. That is the job of General dela Rosa. That is your task, your mandate. Trabaho lang tayo and you will have everything.

You need not worry about legal cases. I will protect you. I will provide everything. Wala kayong sakit sa ulo. Just do your work. Just follow the law.

You order your men, arrest them, if it’s still possible. But if they present a violent resistance, placing in danger the life of the police, and then shoot them. Iyan lang.

Wala tayong inorder sa kanila to commit crime, maski saan naman eh. Whether it’s in America or another scalawags. ‘Di mo mapigilan ‘yan. But I know that you have reached your level now because of toil for so many years that you are in service.

I’d like to thank you in behalf of the country for your service. And I hope that we have returned to you at least by giving you the dignity of a rank of being a general.

Just continue to do your work. Maybe huwag kayong matakot about the future. I’m still here six years. I can always harness you back to government by the time you get out of the police.

Maaga kasi kayo, at 56 wala na… Nanghihinayang ako. But most of the… Halos lahat ng mag-retire nandiyan man sa ano…

I gave you the sensitive jobs because I realized it early on na itong bureaucracy talagang… It’s either the police and military lang talaga ang maasahan.

For the years that I’ve been mayor for 23 years, four years congressman, four years vice mayor. Ang pulis lang talaga. Even ‘yung sa mga calamity. Wala kang ibang maasahan. Talagang pulis o military mauna kayo doon.

That’s why I would not want to bring this up but there are still disturbing issues surrounding Mamasapano. I only have one question for all. I am not trying to revive or revisit the issue. But what’s bugging me is mayor kasi ako eh. So may pulis ako. So I feel for the police.

And again, just one question: Why you were seated there was a war the whole day? At hindi pinapasok ‘yung — sa Awang, sa Davao City, Gen San, bakit hindi tinawag ‘yung air assets? Iyon lang.

Huwag na ‘yung, sino ang nagkapera doon? Sinong kumana ‘non? O partida o pang-ano mo, pang-retire mo. Huwag na ‘yan. O sino ang nagplano doon na bright? Maniwala kayo bright ang nagplano noon?

Akin lang is bakit hindi ninyo tinawag ang CASFP, ang TOG? Karaming helicopter diyan, walang gamit. Trapo nang trapo ‘yung mga sundalo araw-araw . Iyon lang ang ano. I report it because celebrated the… When was the Mamasapano anniversary? Yesterday? I’ll meet the widows and I’d like to talk to them, to the officials. I’m not trying to scare anybody. I’m not trying to go into politics again.

I have been the RPOC chairman. Tanong ninyo iyan sila, iyan sila Aaron lahat. For the years that I was mayor I was the RPOC chairman.

And I could not have succeeded in my governance, made the people of Davao City happy, kung wala akong backup sa pulis.

But I will remind you, when I was a fiscal, lahat ng kaso because I was — tanungin mo si General Verzosa. I was the only one tasked for Region 11 to investigate police and military and rebel cases. Lahat ng kaso kanila, performance of duty, trapped talaga, automatic dismissed ang kaso. Iyong iba ‘yung tig-dalawang asawa, sabi ko, ‘Bay, dagdagan mo pa ng isa para may kaso ka bukas uli’.

I have always protected hindi lang ninyo alam iyan. But nobody dito sa Pilipinas walang nakagawa nito. I provide sak — wala man sasakyan, pulis walang pera. I provide… ‘Pag nagpunta kayo ng Davao magpunta kayo.

Tingnan mo lahat kumpleto. Communications, sasakyan. Meron pa bang grocery? Si Inday? Tinitingin ni Inday? Ah bugasan.

I was saying, sabi ko sa police, maski anong problema mo maski ngayon, if you think that you have a problem or whatever tapos hindi ninyo makukuha diyan, go to me directly. Tumawag kayo kay Bong and tell me about the problem. And let us see, whatever.

Alam mo kung minsan ayaw ko lang — it leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Maraming problemang darating sa buhay natin. Sakit, whatever.

Huwag na kayong magpunta… Marami pa silang madaldal sa inyo. Go directly to me. Just tell me the truth. Iyon lang ang hingi ko. Maski sila…Sabihin mo kung ano ang nangyari. At kung tutulungan kita ako na ang bahala.

‘Sir, ganito.’ So wala talagang ano kung magkaintindihan tayo. Limitado tayo sa trabaho. I just want to assure you that ako ‘yung hindi nag-iiwan ng tao basta sa trabaho lang.

If don’t believe me, you ask your seatmate na dumaan ng Davao. Wala akong binitin na isa. Kaso, lahat. Kung walang abugado, ako magkuha ng abugado.

Lahat ng kaso ng pulis sa Davao…When I was a fiscal I was really — had a standard. Performance of duty medyo sumobra lang ng konti, dismissed na. And even the military. Hindi alam ng military iyan. Halos lahat ng problema sa — sinasagot ko, all in the name of public service.

So hindi na ako magtagal. I am sure that you want to — kailan ba birthday mo? Siguro itong mga isandaang baka ito. Hindi biro lang. Pero totoo sa Davao kasi isang kampo lang naman, ‘pag may celebration baka ako. Basta okay lang. You tell your men that we have a bad case ‘yung nangyari doon but maski saan, maski saan.

You cannot expect everybody to be anghel itong — millions of Filipinos. Just take it in stride. We can always receive the problem and try to correct it. But there will always be prosecution.

Itong ito nandiyan naman, nahuli na, it will proceed accordingly. But do not be ‘yung dampening of the spirit just because may problema ka.

Trabaho lang tayo at sa aking panahon wala kayong problema. Mauna pa Armed Forces pati kayo. Not because I want you to be loyal to me. Maski iyan sila.

Do not cultivate a loyalty for me. I do not need it. Lahat kami padaan lang. Ako in six years wala na ako. Or I don’t know kung hanggang kailan.

You just remain loyal to the flag and to the Constitution. That is all that I ask of you. Huwag nang sabihin na, ‘bata ni Duterte’. I never… Sabi ko nga, huwag kayong pumunta sa akin para maghingi ng ranggo maski military, maski iyan sila. Maski iyang station commander, iyong mga barangay captains. Gusto ng… You go to the… Huwag kayong pumunta sa akin para maghingi ng assignment niyo.

Sa military… Lahat ‘yung dumadaan sa akin, hindi na kayo kailangan makiusap. Pirmado iyan ‘pag nandiyan na. Recommended, tapos validated ng Commission on Civil Service.

Basta atin trabaho lang. I said, do not cultivate a loyalty na personal sa akin. I do not need it but the country needs your dedication.

Salamat po.

—END—