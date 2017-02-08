DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: BIR Large Taxpayers. 06 Feb 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING THE BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE-LARGE TAXPAYERS SERVICE TAX CAMPAIGN KICK OFF

[Delivered at Reception Hall, PICC, Pasay City |

06 February 2017]

Maupo po kayo. Do not clap too much. After six years wala na kami.

Secretary Carlos Dominguez; Caesar Dulay; Nestor [Velasco]; Lance Gokongwei, how are you?; the Bureau of Internal Revenue officials and employees; large taxpayers officials; fellow workers in government; my beloved countrymen.

In every event, the PMS, Presidential Management Staff, prepares a speech. Ito o. [laughter] Dalawang minuto ‘to. Uwi na tayo. Problem is, I do not read my speeches because I do not know how. I tend to go out of the ambit or the topic of the day and I usually — pati, nagmumura ako. [laughter]

Kaya sabi nila, “Basahin mo na lang sa English, mayor, kasi you tend to be emotional.” I am not actually. It’s just my style of talking to people. I’ve been around for quite a time and I do not give speeches. I just talk with the audience better and I can communicate ‘yung ano ang gusto ko.

Kasi bago lang ako nag-Presidente and baka hindi ninyo ako kilala talaga. Ako po’y probinsyano lang at kasama ko noon sa aming kabataan si Carlos Dominguez III, ‘yun talaga siya. Kaya naging Finance kasi mahilig sa pera. [laughter]

Noong Kindergarten pa kami, ang baon niya could buy a turon and a barbecue. Ang amin biscocho lang. So that how life was in the province. He was our consistent valedictorian, Kindergarten hanggang taas. [applause]

Kaya nagkaroon ng hotel ‘yung Marco Polo pati maraming pera. Nadagdagan na ngayon pero hindi sa kanya. And I chose him because he’s my childhood friend and I trust him. Though noong nag-third — second year ako, napaalis ako sa eskwelahan, nagpaiwan sila. It took me seven years to finish high school.

Sila, they were already from sa labas. I was still struggling to finish high school. But I finished my law course on time. Dulay and Bello were roommates in front of our room. Ang kasama ko si Yasay. Ito ngayon si Yasay, magsalita akala mo, “I’d like to talk to you… Are we going to…” [laughter] Even in his dreams when he is talking,[laughter] “I was talking about things that you can hardly hear. Well, discern what I said….”

Kaya sabi ko noong ano… But he’s bright, anak ng pastor ‘yan eh. Buti ninyo makilala ninyo — how I stumbled on to them.

Billy is from Baguio. Bebot is from Isabela. Bebot is a son of a judge. Ma-ano kami mga… Iyong Cabinet ko almost probinsyano ‘yan. Hindi ninyo alam. Tugade is from Cagayan Valley, but he’s bright. Valedictorian ‘yan namin sa law school. Talagang bright. He’s a billionaire ngayon. May pera talaga si Tugade.

So pinilit ko lang rin ‘yan. Kasi ayaw niyang mag-trabaho. Malalaki na anak niya. Sabi niya, na-turnover na niya, “Pagod na ako.”

But he was the top honcho of Delgado Shipping when we were students yet. So ibig sabihin talagang naka-pwesto na sa buhay. Halos lahat ‘yan sila mga bright. Pernia is from UP, si ano naman, si Briones used to be National Treasurer. They’re really brilliant people.

Ako, would you believe it? I never got more than mga 79. Hindi ako umabot ng 80. [laughter] Pero ‘yan sila lahat, Caesar Dulay, very conscientious. Mga bright ‘yan and you can read whatever ‘yung sinusulat namin. Pero ‘yung sa awa naman ng Diyos, ako ‘yung 75, 76. Okay lang naman kasi nakatapos rin.

Pero, ang destiny talaga, sabi nga ni Billy, sometimes ‘yung mga 95 pati valedictorian, nagtatrabaho lang sa 75. [laughter and applause]

Ganoon lang ang buhay. Wala akong… Totoo ‘yan, marami… Kilala ninyo ako, marami kayo dito and even the military. I have no outstanding achievements to present to you. Wala akong ipagyabang na ano. All I have is a common sense, a strong one maybe, a horse sense maybe. Ganoon ang pagpatakbo ko.

But I have… I hold it as an article of faith. Noong na-mayor ako, now, if I cannot improve the law and order of this city, there can never be any development or progress that can happen.

And Billy used to work there sa Alcantara. Para lang magbarkada-barkada kami noon in Davao. And I told them that, “Pipilitin ko ‘to. We must have order and we must have peace. Otherwise, I would consider it a failure sa aking pagka-mayor.”

Though I coasted along for 23 years as mayor, then one term in Congress and one term sa noong panahon na si Inday, ‘yung anak ko ang naging mayor. Iyon ‘yung panahon binugbog niya ‘yung sheriff. [laughter] Bantay kayo kay na-mayor na naman ngayon. So, nasa, ‘yun ang alpha ng family. Maldita talaga.

So, wala akong ibang… Pinilit ko. Nandoon kami sa crossroads after the martial law and I was appointed—I was a prosecutor and I never wanted to be a politician.

And I said that if you want to repay my mother for leading, at least one of the leaders of the Yellow Friday, tatatlo lang ‘yan sila noon magmamartsa diyan sa Davao, three, four, five.

But sabi ko kung, if she means anything to you at all. Sabi kasi ng nanay ko, ayaw niya. Sabi ko, ako, prosecutor, judge na lang kasi ang income can really, I can send to — my children to Manila to study. Pero kung sweldo lang ng prosecutor.

So when I became OIC vice mayor, I was just saying that after the stint, you might want to place me in the judiciary. But I would have wanted to join the Sandiganbayan. But fate nga, I quarrelled with the OIC mayor and found myself running against him and I won, and I never lost an election since then, until I became President.

So ganito ‘yan, what I’m trying to relate to you is something konektado sa statement and my mission dito. Wala akong… I’m not a valedictorian. I’m not an eloquent speaker. I am not faithful to my wife that is why I have two. [laughter] I drink even when the doctor says “stop drinking” because I have bad case of Barrett, it’s esophageal erosion.

All the things that the doctor says, sa kabila ako. Kasi pagkatapos nang sumakit, punta ka naman sa kanya. Ganyan ‘yang doctor eh, maski na galit pero gagamutin ka.

Noong na-mayor ako, I started with the criminals. And ang problema kasi malala masyado, because aside from the — mga drug lords, drug… Everybody who wanted to be known as an anti-communist, ‘yung Alsa Masa, was handed a firearm freely. And in the barracks itself merong late machine doon, they were producing paltik and giving it to everybody. And, of course, it was quite successful kasi lumaban ang tao eh. They were really maybe dead tired of the abuses of the communists.

(Note from MindaNews: lathe machine, NOT late machine)

And ako naman on a higher level, magkaibigan kami because we share the same horizon. Maybe not in all points of socialism, but I was never a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Pati ‘yung mga land reform, ‘yung mga ano, I was there all the time and even as mayor, doon talaga ako sa mga tao. But I also saw to it na I do not antagonize capital. Medyo naglaro-laro lang ako. So ayun.

All those years sinabi ko nang… I laid down the rule at totoo ‘yan, wag na natin taguin eh magbobolahan pa tayo eh.

Sabi ko sa mga kriminal pati durugista, “Get out of my city because I will kill you.” “If you destroy the youth of my city, talagang papatayin kita.” And that was the rule of the day. How many? Siguro mga dalawa lang. Kung makinig ‘yang mga human rights, baka isa lang.[laughter] Magtanong na lang kayo doon sa Davao kung ilan.

So when I became President, ang aking mindset or paradigm maybe of running a city afflicted with drugs hanggang doon lang sa standard ko sa Davao. But when I became President and already had the access of all information, lumabas sa akin like a can of worms, hundreds of thousands and that is what you saw before on TV. People ang mukha parang walking dead, zombies, lining up, surrendering by the thousands.

So I was really horrified. And the only thing that I could really react to was ganito. Stop it or I will kill you. Do not do drugs and destroy the youth. Umabot na ng 4 million eh.

So if it’s 4 million, you are creating a sector of slaves in my country. They are addicted to a chemical to fatten the pockets of the drug lords. Eh ‘di mas mabuti pa ’yang binili mo sa Africa sa slave markets, mapakinabangan mo pa, mapatrabaho mo. Itong mga ‘to, 6 months to 1 year of constant use of shabu, shrinks the brain of a person. How am I now? Paano ko… What will I do with this 4 million sick and insane? At kung hindi mo… Patayin ko?

Kasi kung hindi mo ano, they will go out again and commit so many heinous crimes just like dito sa Manila: holdup in the streets, in public alleys, and public utilities could no longer be used by the law-abiding citizens.

Either diyan sa truck hoholdapin, pagbabarilin babae, lalaki, pati bata. Kaya ako, sabi ko hanggang 75 lang ako, kasi ang utak ko pang-gangster talaga eh. Eh sino bang bright na gangster? Puro ugok man ‘yan. [laughter] Hindi ito pwede. Now I said, I, I… Kung hindi pa nakikinig itong mga — t*** inang ‘to. “I”.

Hindi ko sinabi, “I will order the police to kill you.” I, ako. So dito ka nakatutok sa akin. Kung maabutan kita, talagang papatayin kita. At kung sinabi ninyong nagawa ko maraming beses na. Pero I. Eh ang sabi “extra.” Galing na ako, na-late ako, pardon me nag-APG ako. Kasi I was not feeling well. Sabi ko, masakit man ang puso ko.

Pagdating ni Dra. del Rosario sa Cardinal Santos, dala-dala niya APG niya. Sabi ko, “Wala man diperensya ang ano mo.” Baka ano ka lang sa EKJ. Ang sakit mo, extrajudicial.

She was caught in a snarl sa traffic. I had to…Mag-by land nga sana ako, nag-chopper na lang ako kasi I was really late.

So first things first. Disorder and crime must stop. I have five years, so many months to go. I will try. I will not say that I will succeed but I will try. Talagang banggaan ito.

And they would say na takutin ako ng mga human rights doon sa International Court of Justice? I can rot in whatever prison that you’d like me to be in. Wala akong pakialam.

Ang tao, kung ano ang destiny ko, then that is my destiny. You know, nobody… Dito sa kwarto na ito, do not be offended. Mabuti nandito kung isa, dalawa bumoto sa akin. Sige nga itaas ninyo ang kamay kasi manuhin kita. [laughter]

Wala, wala nga akong isang barangay captain sa Manila. Doon sa rating nga na ano, 4, 3, 4, 3. Kayaako naman hindi ako nag-ano, do not ever, ever I mean take it, embrace it totally ‘yang rating-rating, ‘wag kayong maniwala diyan.

Kasi ako I never expected to win because sa rating. Sabi ko na wala akong pag-asa. But then because there was no candidate talking about Mindanao, I had to throw in my card.

Kasi ito, warning ko lang sa lahat and I heard the, itong mag-frame ng ’87 Constitution, they would never allow it to be amended because it’s the best, the most humane, blah, blah, blah.

Buti na lang ‘yan, sabihin mo, si ano pa, sabi niya, “over my dead body.” O di sige, over my dead body. Patuloy tayo. Kung ayan ang gusto mo, dead body lang pala, maraming dead body dito.

You know, if you do not give the Moro of Mindanao the very setup that they think could mean salvation for them, kung wala ‘yang federal setup, you will never, never, never find peace in Mindanao.

And so, Mindanao cannot be fully developed because there is war and there is so many fronts. I am facing the drug front, the communist front, and the insurrection in Mindanao.

Remember, mabuti nagkita tayo…I’d like to thank you all for sharing this moment with us, invitation, para you’d learn, wag na ‘yung taxes. Magbayad lang kayo nang tama. [laughter and applause]

This I can promise you: There will be no corruption. It behooves upon you to stop it. The first whiff of — or suggestion na maghingi —murahin mo, sampalin mo p***** i** ka, ako nagbabayad dito nang tama. Huwag mong magickin (magic). Kay baka magre-assess uli, hindi ko na makuha ‘yung pera mo. Huwag —

Kayong nagpaiwan sa BIR, no offense intended, alam ko hindi kayo. Pero ‘yang unang suggestion paghingi. You know, you just have to be assertive. If you can assert against people in government, okay na tayo. Because in the airport sinabi ko, “Huwag magbukas ng bag.” If it’s just one, two piece of luggages, huwag mong…

Kahit may ilang beses na ‘yan, not only once, twice. ‘Pag kami ang magpunta ng abroad, mga mayor, congressman, senador, maski ilang bag mo, isang train ng luggage, bag, lusot ‘yan may salute pa.

P***** i**, pagka mga OFW, kung anu-anong pinagagalaw ng — tapos kukunan pa. Sabi ko, “Sampalin mo.”

You create a scene because it will come to my attention. Then I will call for the idiot and explain to me, “Why? Anong nakita mo sa p****** i*** bag na ‘yan?”

And that goes for everybody: Customs, lahat. At saka ‘yang permit. Each department of government…NEDA? It takes them forever to process papers. I’m giving them one month exactly, lahat, lahat. Agriculture, Defense, one month.

The directors are given 15 days and I want them to report the first in the office and the last to leave. I do not want papers not signed because the office head is not there and nobody is going to sign except himself. Cut the signing authority into three-fourth. Huwag na ‘yang maraming lamesa.

From one desk to another, it travels forever and you have to look for the idiot who will sign. Usually niyan after lunch, nandoon na sa mall, nanood na ng sine, bakante ‘yan. You do that and I will… I will ask the Civil Service for a summary dismissal.

Pati mga pulis. Kaya ‘yung mga pulis pina-retraining ni Bato. I countermanded his offer. Gusto ko sila mag-report p***** i** ninyo diyan sa Malacañan. Diyan sa tinutulugan ko mag-linya kayo. Bukas, sabi ko. Hintay kayo diyan huwag kayong pumasok diyan sa bahay ko. Diyan kayo sa labas t**** i** ninyo, l****.

Gusto ko maglinis sila ng Pasig River dahil maraming [laughter] Oo. Tutal bayad man sila. Different kind of work. Sabihin mag-pulis ka p**** i** mo, magko- corrupt ka na lang diyan, hingi dito, hingi doon, mang-holdup pa, ipinapatay pa.

Hindi lang naman ‘yan, its not the first time actually. But in fairness also to the Philippine government, and for the information of the South Korean government, just an information, I do not want a quarrel with your country, we are the best of friends.

Maraming Pilipino diyan sa inyo and in Davao City, there are a lot of Korean students. Pero in Cebu malakas ang negosyo na hawak ng Koreano. Drugs, prostitution, sila ‘yung mafia diyan sa Cebu.

Doon sa Davao, walang Koreano. Alam mo bakit? Magtanong na lang kayo diyan sa… Ayoko, nahiya ako. [laughter]

So dito tayo ngayon sa… Basta kung ano ‘yung ibinayad ninyo, accurate and correct, on time collection, and the spending will be there for you to see.

If you want the expenses of the day for any department or program of works, right after the news, I will ask them to — kung ano ‘yung mga kontrata na ibini-bid out.

And ‘yung mga… There’s a lot of bidding in the coming months. Ito ang… Kayong mga walang equipments and wala kayong capital, huwag na lang kayong sumali o mag-korpo ka na lang ng ibang tao kasi ang gusto mo ang papel lang eh. Ganoon ‘yan.

Bidding? Ibigay sa iyo. Tapos sub-contract kasi ‘yung animal na nanalo kumpare mo rin itong p***** i**, ipakain ko sa inyo talaga ‘yang bidding. Ay t**** i**.

Huwag na tayong mag… Talagang may ugali ako na hindi rin ninyo magustuhan. Naninipa talaga — nanampal at naninipa talaga ako ng tao. ‘Pag sinabi mo, “Sipain ko ‘yan.” Sipain kita. Kasi pagka ganun, totoo ‘yan. You can ask any Davaoeño. Iyong taga-Davao talaga dito.

Kapag ka sabi kong ‘yung correct lang, ‘yung tama lang, look at Davao. Have you seen any local leader to hit nine percent sa growth? Davao lang. Why? It’s clean, walang krimen, you can walk around, lahat, everything, disiplinado ‘yung tao.

Mga Moro at Christians doon. Sabi ko nga, do not talk about religion anymore. Mga slur ‘yang baboy- baboy diyan.

Wala kaming gulo doon. Wala naman kaming away- away. We just behave. So Davao was able to progress. I’m not extra ordinarily or inordinately proud because Davao is really the product of the sweat and toil of the Davaoeños.

It so happen na ako lang ang naano, na hindi ko matanggap ‘yang basta kanya-kanya na lang kung sinong tigas diyan. Huwag kang magpatigas-tigas diyan. Merong gangster, si General dito ang hawak, major, p****** i**, general-general ka, tumabi ka.

Ang gwapo sa Davao, ako lang. [laughter] Para walang…[applause]Para walang gulo. Kasi if you compete with me, “Mas gwapo ako sa mayor. Sino ba ‘yang p***** i****, mayor na ‘yan?” Eh marinig ko ‘yan ma-touch mo ang pride ko. Kasi ang pagkaalam ko talaga gwapo ako sabi ng nanay ko eh. Saan ako maniwala sa inyo o sa nanay ko? “Gwapo ka man, nak.”

I grew up with that notion na gwapo ako tapos sabi ng tatay ko, “tigas ka anak”. Eh ‘di tigas talaga ako. So huwag kang magpatigas-tigas diyan. Same here.

Ngayon, lahat ng…Iyang extra-judicial killing, I accept full responsibility. If there’s anybody who would go to prison, it will be me.

As I have said, I’m willing to rot in jail for my country. I am a worker of government, I am not an official… You’d never hear me say, “Address them officials.” I would just say, we are all workers of government and I work for the people. Period tayo diyan.

Walang pa-cornyhan ‘yan, walang pa-importante. I do not impose my presence. I do not, you know, do things that would impress people na ganoon ako.

Let us be clear on this: All the military and the police and everybody ako ‘yon. Akin ‘yon at kung sasabog kung meron man, akin ‘yan. And you can kill me if you want.

But kung takut-takutin mo lang ako na presuhin mo ako, you are wasting your time. Kulungin mo ako, I’m 72 years old, by the time that I’d through with this term, 76, 77. Tamang-tama lang paghatid mo sa Muntinlupa kinabukasan patay na ako. [laughter]

Paano ba ‘yan? Tingnan mo ‘yung mga kolumnista. May isa pa diyang idioto na pumunta daw ako ng… You know this guy, Tatad, he read the Proclamation 1081. Hindi nahiya ang g****, kapal ng mukha niya. Then slowly he redeemed himself by writing saying that I went to China.

Ang totoo talaga sabihin ko, Tatad ha, hindi sa inyo ‘to. Totoo nagpunta ako ng China. Totoo nagpunta ako ng hospital. Nagpatuli ako. [laughter] Sabihin mo sa kanya. Nagpatuli ako uli kay bumalik eh. [laughter]

Kaya ginamit ako sumali sa ano probinsiya. Every summer magpila. Eh ‘yung nandoon mga 5th grade, mga ganoon. Six and above, five wala. Sumali ako doon. Iyong pukpok lang. [laughter]

Pagka tagal bumalik. Kaya pumunta ako. Tatad. Sabihin mo totoo iyan. Pinaputol ko ‘yan, ‘yan malinis, no dangling ano. [laughter]T******i** mo.

[inaudible] Staying with Marcos for so many years tapos ngayon parang sino kang santong magsalita. Ngayon, sakit ko? Sinong 72 dito? Huwag tayong magbolahan. Si Billy ba nag-iinom ng medisina iyan. Ako meron. ‘Pag 72 kayo, tapos wala kang iniinom, ay siguradong mamamatay ka na. [laughter]

That’s management eh. Meron kami. Ay sus, Barrett, lahat Buerger’s because of smoking. I have to take some medisina. Sino bang 72 dito sa buhay na ito na hindi nagkasakit?

Balita ko nga ‘yung San Pedro noon, 35 lang marami nang… So ‘yon ho ang — iyon na lang ho ang masabi ko sa lahat. [laughter]

Basta ako, walang corruption. At kayong talagang Pilipino by heart, ‘yung pag-articulate mo — talagang pupunta iyan. Correct collection and correct spending.

Dito sa taas wala kayong makita. Ako sabihin ko sa inyo, ito totohanan, magtanong kayo maski sino sa Malacañan, walang kontrata sa gobyernong dumadating sa Malakanyang. Only appointments. I do not accept for review any… Nandiyan si Andrea, nandiyan si Jorge, PSCO. Magtanong ka sa kanila.

Noon dadaan ka sa Malacañan eh. Siyempre, the reason is obvious. I do not have to say it. Ah wala. Only appointments. At saka ‘yung mga dokumento na ‘yung sa ano natin international relations.

I do not…Sabi mo i-review ganoon mag-okay ang President. Ako basta ako may tiwala ako sa PAGCOR. May tiwala ako kay Jorge. May trabaho tayong lahat. We just work. And I pray to God that magkaintindihan tayo.

Basta ang akin, I just do it honestly tutal matanda naman tayo. Maski bigyan tayo ng pera, hindi naman natin magastos iyan. You cannot even travel because you’d hate the long haul. ‘Di mo naman ‘di mo na kaya.

Kaya ‘yung pagpunta sa Peru? Susmaryosep. Sige paggising ko lipad. Lipad, p***** i**, mabuti pa mahulog na ito [laughter] para… Biro mo iikot ka ng ganoon.

I really… I cannot… Sabi nila bakit ako nagpasyal? Because we are the host of the next ASEAN Summit. And I have to go to the member countries to sound them off what they want for the agenda. That’s why I had to go around early.

I was not wasting money. I said, I do not want to travel. But I had to get the inputs so that they can prepare properly and maybe correctly kung anong pag-usapan natin pagdating nila. That was really the reason. Pero sabihin mo na. I do not even, you know. Iyong eroplano ko nga ibinigay ko na sa Armed Forces.

Use it if there is trouble somewhere to ferry the wounded kaagad. I spent about half a billion sa kanilang… Saan ka makakita ng ospital dito na walang MRI? I was really horrified. So ‘yung building nila na original ‘yung drain was… Sabi ko, “How can you eliminate germs here if you — bumabalik ‘yung drainage ninyo.” So I had a new building for them.

I have to take care of the Armed Forces and the police because they are the ones ready to go and die anytime even without a reason or for a stupid reason.

Tignan mo ‘yung Mamasapano. Ako, isa lang ang ano ko doon, because as mayor alam ko ang deployment ng CASFP, Awang, Cotabato, Davao pati Gen San. There was fighting the whole day. Iyan lang ang tanong ko. Iyan lang ang tanong ko. Wala na ako… I am not, sabihin, I’m not…

Si Kris nag-text, sabi, “Huwag mo naman ipakulong ko si Noynoy.” Sabi ko, “No, Kris. I am not out to find faults. I just want to know the truth.” It could be nice to you — not be pleasing. Almost one day of fighting, bakit ni isang chopper na may rocket pumunta doon just to — or the M60s on both sides magamit mo ‘yan for shipping? Iyon lang. Iyan lang ang tanong ko.

Hindi ako nagtatanong kung sinong mali, sinong nakatanggap ng…And I am not going ahead with the creation of the commission because apparently, the Ombudsman has said that it’s still pending before them.

So I do not want to have a multiple incongruity especially if one finding fights with the other. Hintayin ko na lang. But there are so many things that have to be answered.

Ako, may one single solitary question is: Bakit hindi kayo gumamit ng air assets to save the pinned down soldiers? Iyon lang. Wala na akong ibang interes diyan.

Kasi ‘yung iba mga taga-Davao, at saka nakakaawa. Wala akong… Wala akong maghabol ng tao, ipakulong ko ‘yung mga dating official. I am not into the habit of sending to prison the guys on the other side of the political fence or whatever.

I just want to give the Filipino the truth. So nagkaintindihan naman tayo sa taxes. We really need it. But you know, I’ve never… I’ve never seen so much money in my life.

Tingnan mo ‘yung isang tao lang dito. This guy is worth siguro billions. Kaya, probably sabi nga two-thirds of…Sabi ni Sonny, “Mabigat dito, huwag mo silang takutin.” Hindi naman… Wala naman akong takot. Kasi sabi ko, “Son, ano bang sabihin ko dito sa kanila? P***** i** magbayad kayo, kung hindi patayin ko kayo.” [laughter] Sabi niya, “Do not say that.” [applause]

Sabi ko kasi pagupo ko, “What should I talk about?” “Collection, tapos no amnesty.” Ganun, okay. Sabi ko sa kanya, “Eh kung sabihin ko na lang, p***** i** magbayad kayong tax kung hindi papatayin ko kayo.” “Do not say that.”

Eh istorya lang man ‘yan. [laughter] Istorya lang, huwag kayong maniwala. Walang ano ‘yun, walang katotohanan diyan.

‘Di naman kayo kriminal. Durigista kayo, o corrupt kayo, ‘yang mga opisyal na, lalo na pulis. T*** i** ‘yung mag-retraining. Walang retraining. Maglinis ng Pasig River ‘yon. [laughter] Oo, tingnan mo.

Pulis-pulisan ka diyan. Foolishness. So ‘yan lang po, that is my report to you. Too early to be talking about achievements. I have none at this time.

Well, if you want to know the efforts that we have expended so far, yes. And I’ve gone anywhere and everywhere to trying to fix the nitty-gritty problems of…

And also, in the coming days, I’d be strict dito sa government corporations. No more exorbitant or excessive allowances. I will not allow it. I will control it.

Ako totoo ha. Ang sweldo ko, 130,000 a month. Dalawa ang pamilya ko. [laughter] Hirap ako.

Hindi ako hirap sa unang…But you know, kagaya nito ni Baste. Iyong si lover boy. [laughter] Ayaw ko lang siraan baka magalit. Ako ang nag… You know, some are making good. Inday, she’s mayor, Pulong is vice. Itong kay Baste pati ‘yung ibang apo ko, ako ang nag…Kaya sabi ko na nasasaktan ako ‘nong marinig mo na, “Love mo papa mo, mama mo?” “Mama lang.”

Iyong anak kong si Baste ‘yung tatay. P****** i** Baste, nasaan ka? Hindi ko naman talaga alam kung nasaan eh. I took advantage of the national coverage. [laughter and applause]

Tingnan mo, tanungin ko sa mga security, “Tawagan mo si Baste.” “Sir, hindi sumasagot.” Sabagay nandoon kay ano, kay love niya si Ellen. [laughter]

Hay naku, ang buhay. Mabuti tayo kay lumaki tayo sa disiplina. Tama ‘yan. And I’d like to congratulate you for the things that are happening now. It’s evolving and I think that we have a responsible taxpayers base. Kayo ‘yung malalaki.

Do not… No more, no less ako. I will not tax you to death if I think it’s unrealistic. Hindi masyado ako sa taxation.

Alam mo totoo lang, maski tingnan ninyo sa record. Alam mo ang taxation, alam mo ang grado ko ilan, sa bar 68. [laughter] Malapit ako nadisgrasya doon. [laughter]

Eh ‘pag below 50 ka, wala disqualified. Well, of course, sa ibang subject, I’ve always love criminal law so I became a prosecutor pero ‘yun ang…So this…

Billy said that this is once a year. Basta kung magbayad lang kayo, tingnan ko nag-exceed na kami sa trillion, I can invite you again dinner tapos mag-program tayo.

Magkanta-kantahan tayo dito. Mag-karaoke. [laughter]

Salamat po.

