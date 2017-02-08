DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Q&A, Cagayan de Oro City. 05 Feb 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY

Camp Evangelista Chapel, 4th ID, Patag, Cagayan de Oro

05 February 2017

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Well, I will consider, you know, Sison has been categorized as a terrorist. Therefore, to me, the organization that he heads and controls is also a terrorist group.

I do not look upon the communist party NDF, CPP as a rebel organization anymore.

Q: Strategy ninyo sa kalaban para mabuhay?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No, they have nothing to do. We are united, the opposition and the administration have always considered the enemy of the state ang Communist Party of the Philippines.

Now, the reason why I categorized also the entire organization is because of what they did. They announced publicly that they were lifting the ceasefire order February 10 but they were killing my soldiers and policemen in the meantime.

Saan ba ang honor mo diyan? And ang problema, you know, army-to-army, so sana may respeto. Why do you kill a government soldier 73 times? Anong kaputahan ‘yang p***** i**** ‘yan? Why do you do that? Ano ang sundalo aso? Eh ‘di wala ka man lang respeto na kalaban mo in the field of battle, there is always honor.

And that is why nasaan ang belligerency diyan? And they are banning equipment of companies who refused to pay revolutionary taxes. They have wreaked havoc in the economy.

So, kung anong gustong gawain ninyo sa gobyerno o sa tao, eh gagawain ko rin sa inyo.

Q: [inaudible]

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I do not…Geneva Convention is only good if you are a rebel front. You do not have the honor. Wala akong…Geneva-Geneva…And the human rights will [inaudible] into the killing of the soldier.

Q: Sir, are you considering declaring all out war against them?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No, I said that’s a law enforcement but I have the Armed Forces. They are considered terrorist, legitimate ano ‘yan.

Q: Mr. President, are we expecting an all out war or martial law?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No, no. Law enforcement lang against terrorists, period.

Q: Sir, panawagan ninyo sa taumbayan na Pilipino?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Well, I said, mamili kayo. Maniwala kayo sa komunista which has been fighting government for 50 years. I went out of my way sometimes being humbled when they retort to insulting remarks.

Nilulok ko ‘yan because I wanted to end a 50 year of war. But apparently, it seems to me that itong mga terorista wants another 50 wars of killing of Filipinos. Patayan tayong Pilipino ang gusto nila. Okay.

(Note from MindaNews: Nilunok ko ‘yan NOT Nilulok ko ‘yan)

Q: Iyong arrest orders for the — ?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: They were released on condition that they will participate in the Oslo talks. The only way to do that was to give them the right to bail. But actually leaders sila, they should not — they are not qualified.

But we had to convince the judges despite of the objections of the judiciary, nakiusap na lang kami so that the talks will succeed because ako personally I’m desperately trying to find a way to end this 50 years of war.

Sabi nila by the way that they have behaved, they do not want it; and so, I will oblige. Sabi ko sa kay — tumawag si, I think, it was Bello or Dureza, just called in this afternoon, earlier before I went inside the — for a conference with the military officer. “Ano ba?,” sabi ko. “Fold your tents and I’m…” Iyong lahat ng nasa labas, kayong na-release, umuwi na kayo dito because you are wanted. And upon your arrival, I will arrest you and place you back in prison, okay.

Ngayon, kung ayaw ninyong bumalik, you are fugitives, I will cancel your passports and I will inform the international police for an international warrant.

Ngayon, gusto ninyong mag-asylum sa Netherlands? O sige diyan. Because you know the most ignominious that can happen to a Filipino is to die in somebody else’s country.

You want that for yourself? I’ll give it to you and not come back dito.

Q: Ano ang mensahe ninyo, sir, sa mga ordinary NPA combatants na — ?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Mamili kayo, 50 years hindi natapos ito. Kayong mga sundalo diyan sa bukid. I am offering you peace. Wala na kayong ano, bumaba na lang kayo maghanap ako…I will find money to place you in settlements and I will proceed with the land reform.

Q: Sir, they are covered with JASIG?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: What justice?

Q: JASIG, Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Wala akong [inaudible]…Basta lahat mag-surrender tanggapin ko.

Q: How about Joma Sison?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Huwag na silang bumalik dito. La-landing talaga sila sa Muntinlupa. T***** i**, la-landing. Doon sila papunta lahat. Kung ayaw ninyo sige magpalibing na kayo diyan sa bayan ng…[Ina, nililibing ang mukha mo diyan sa poste ng mga camera, lumabas ka diyan.]

Q: Ay sorry, sir, but do you actually have an accounting on where the released NPA leaders are? Because I understand the Tiamzons are said to be just in Metro Manila?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Again, again, I cannot…

Q: Sir, do you actually have an accounting or do you have information on the whereabouts of the —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Of course, of course. The military has been keeping tabs on their activities. But I have issued an alert kay — sa Immigration na kung magbalik sila, they will be subjected to an arrest.

Q: Iyong mga nandito po sa Metro Manila…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Alam namin. Alam ng military. Alam namin kung sino ang mga lider, mga fronts… I do not want a bloody thing but if they choose to do it, fine.

Q: Kailan mag-umpisa na hulihin?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ano?

Q: Kailan umpisa na hulihin?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Hindi ako mag-umpisa, maghintay lang ako. Ang sabi nila reactionary ang gobyerno, yes, of course. We will not do anything. But I will wait.

Basta ako kung ano ang ibigay ninyo sa gobyerno, mga sundalo, ibigay ko talaga sa inyo. Fair is fair.

Q: Sir, deadline for their surrender?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Wala na ako diyan. Iyong pag-lift ko ng ceasefire, they can begin their attacks and we are prepared.

And I will use the assets. Maraming eroplano diyan na — karami natin may mga jets na tayo, ihulog ko lahat iyan.

Q: Sir, may offensive ba na military versus the NPA ngayon?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Well, I leave it to the military to do it. It’s their job. I will not interfere. I will never interfere. Hindi ko trabaho iyan. Trabaho nila iyan.

Okay? Ano pa?

Q: Sir, ‘yung CBCP po nag-release ng statement against your drug war, nire-require po nila ‘yung lahat ng simbahan na — ?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Kayong mga Katoliko, magpapaniwala kayo diyan sa mga pari pati Obispo, doon kayo. Kung gusto ninyo magpunta ng langit doon kayo.

Kayo ‘yung gusto nang matapos ang droga pero magpunta ako sa impiyerno, sumabay kayo sa akin.

—END—