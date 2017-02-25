DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Rehab Facility in Samal. 24 Feb 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING THE

TURNOVER OF REHABILITATION FACILITY OF THE FEDERATION OF FILIPINO-CHINESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY

[Delivered at Sitio Maag, Brgy. Peñaplata, Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), Davao del Norte | 24 September 2017]

Kindly sit down. Daghang salamat.

Secretary Salvador Panelo, the Chief Presidential Legal Adviser, Sal, tumindig ka nga, pakita mo… kahit sapatos. [laughter] Kining si Panelo, Bikolano ‘yan, so more or less nakukuha nila. Itong mga Bikolano they can get well with Tagalog ug Bisaya. Nandiyan sila sa boundary kaya halo ‘yung salita nila na Bisaya, Tagalog.

Congressman Antonio Floirendo, sir [applause] tumataba ka sa ligaya. Mabuti ka pa; Assistant Secretary Ricojudge Janvier Echiverri, the Department of Interior and Local Government [applause] there; Vice Governor Alan Dujali, Davao del Norte [applause]; Mayor Al David Uy of the Island Garden City of Samal [applause]; Mr. Eduardo Bangayan ang akong philanthropist na amigo [applause]; Mr. Angel Ngu of the Federation [applause], President; the officers and members of the Federation of the Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Incorporated; sa tanan, maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. [applause] Akong pauban sa gobyerno, my beloved countrymen.

I’d like to ramble on to a foreign policy. Kasi ganito ang nangyari. There seems to be a misunderstanding between the Foreign Department, Foreign Affairs Department of the government of the Republic of the Philippines. [live stream cut]

‘Yung reception ng sa Secretary Yasay. You know, time and again, when I went to China, I said, we are not prepared to raise the issue of the arbitral award sa atin for the simple reason that we are yet to finalize the good relations between China and the Philippines; na hindi tayo pwedeng mag-usap na kagalit.

Dapat mag-kaibigan muna tayo para when we face each other, may respeto and there is dignity on both sides. The problem is I think Secretary Yasay was misunderstood by the Chinese government.

But let me assure everybody, eh tutal this would be carried nationally, televised naman ‘to. I would like to assure China and this is what I have committed to do when I was there: that we will talk as friends, we cannot go to war because we cannot afford it and that as much as possible, the bilateral relations between the two countries would be enhanced and improved and trade and commerce between the two countries greatly improved.

Ang pagsabot sa China siguro nasayop o dili nasobrahan ni Yasay sa iyang naingon sa Secretary of Commerce who’s supposed to be here today cancelled his trip. I don’t know for what reason but I said, if the reason is because of the misunderstanding, I will not deviate from my word of honor. Importante ‘yan sa akin eh. Na sa panahon ko, there will be a time, sa aking pagka-presidente that I will raise the issue of the arbitral judgment with China, but not now.

And we are not duty bound to follow the foreign policy of America. Medyo nag-ano ako ng sariling independent foreign policy because at this time of our lives, we cannot afford violence and go to war.

That would only result is slaughter because we are no match with the China’s armory and power. So ganon ho. Let me correct everything. I remain true to my word of honor and that is what will be the rule until such time that they will be able to find an avenue to talk of the arbitral, ‘yung award sa atin.

It is not a matter of territory, it is only a judgment of the entitlements. Kay duol ang dagat sa imo, plus anang 12 miles nga teritoryo, og kanang mga bunga na lang. Kay kanang dagat, duol sa inyong coastal area, kantil na. Kanang kantila na, naa pa nay yuta sa ilalom nga muabot ngadto. Then that is part of your entitlement. But it is not definitely a territorial jurisdiction. Akoa lang klaruhon.

The first country to respond through a Chinese citizen to our needs during the first days of the campaign against drug and si Mr. Rulun of China and he donated a facility that would house 10,000 drug addicts.

Mas nauna og tabang ang China, wala nay lain. Wala ang America, wala tanan. Ang nakuha nato sa ila, puro saway.

What we had at the receiving end was gripe and allegations of extrajudicial killing, mao kini, mao kana. As if this world, ang mga namuyo ngari, tan-aw nila mga santo, wala sila kabalo nga daghang yawa, apil na tung nagastorya sa ilang atubangan. Eh ako ‘yung na-presidente and I do not want to be remembered, na wala na ko sa kalibutan na inaaging nga presidente na inutil. I am only seven months old. Kana ra nang natigom nila, puro durugista and they have to realize that there are four million slaves, gihimo nilang alipin. Maayo pa ang kadtong mga slaves na gipalit sa Africa nga gipatrabaho pa sa mga maisan og kauymayan, kaning mga Pinoy nga nabuang og naalipin sa droga, wala na’y laing mabuhat kundi kasamok sa katilimban. Mao nang wala nay magkasinabot dira [applause].

Ingon sa human rights, kaning killed by the hundreds, tama na nga nanaay testigos nga niingon nga ‘killed by the hundreds.’ Tama na. That is truth.

Twenty-three years akong mayor kahabol ng droga. Dapat dumating ‘yun sa libo eh. Sabi niya by the hundreds lang. [inaudible] I gave the orders in the first place, but my order was to the police nga huntingon sila, pangitaa, og kung di musurrender, then seriously resist and attack you with arms, thereby ang imong kinabuhi pagka-pulis, sundalo, delikado, patya.

And that is my order and I will assume [applause] full, legal, responsibility for that. Akin ‘yun. Tama ‘yun by the hundreds, 23 years kong mayor by the hundreds lang. Kung naay mapriso unya tinuod, akua na. Ngano ning mga pulis… tama yun, by the hundreds. Twenty three years ko mayor tapos by the hundreds lang? Sa Davao, ingato ka gubot. Pati unom ka pulis diri, patay. T*** i** wala akong pakialam diyan. Unsa may reklamo nila, pati pulis, pati sundalo patay, sa droga kasali ‘yun.

But my order was arestuha, og musukol, og delikado imong kinabuhi, pati pulis, pati sundalo, patya. Alangan namang ang pulis og sundalo himuon nimong biyudo? [laughter] Binuang, tinuod na. Sa Manila, totoo ‘yan. I declared war. I did not declare a police operation, I declared war against the drug menace. Nganong dili man? P***** i**, nine generals sa pulis involved. Gaano kahirap ang laban ko?

There are 40 percent, kwarenta sa 100. Kada 100 na barangay captains naay kwarenta nga naa sa droga, tibuok nasod na. Forty percent of the total, so sa 100,000, 40,000 kada barangay captain nga naa sa droga.They are trying to [looks at the files] — mao ni, puro listahan kada region: 6,000 policemen, 32 municipal mayors. Sobra pa. Naay mayor ng mga syudad. Ang isa dira, ig-agaw ni Drilon, si Mayor Madilog – mayor ng Iloilo, og daghan pa.

Basta si… I’ve named him before and I’ll name him again. Si Rama, governor sa Cebu. Protector eh. Dili pud, mao na, ang mga pulis, magbigay, naa sa Davao, naa sa Cotabato, basta daghan. Pag abot ngari, ambot, naay lima ka army, lima ka body guard, atras jud ang pulis. Mao nang walay patay kay ang nagdula, mga kriminal, mga tambaluslos. Kinsa may tigas2x, akala mo sino.

Eh nung nag-Presidente ako sabi ko, get out. I’ll give you 24 hours kamo mga pulis, or army, balik mo didto. Pag hindi umuwi, akong ihawon. Nganong mag duha2x nga presidente ko.

Of course, I will assume. Wala koy… [inaudible]… Walay problema. Istoryahan nato na. About kay Jun Pala, diba kaila mo? I will talk about him later but it is not true kay kamo nga taga Davao, nahibaw mo. Pag naa koy kalagutan, ginahamon jud nako. Ambush2x, unsa man na…

Akong ma-preso, walang problema sa akin ‘yan. I’m 72. I ran for the presidency. Beyond that the presidential, ganun-ganun, martial law to protect. Mine is to preserve the Filipino nation. [applause] Di na ko muto anang kinahanglan nako mag-habeas Corpus, suspension, martial law, ‘di ko kailangan ‘yan. Dito nga. That I will protect and defend the Constitution of the Philippines and protect the Filipino people.

Naa na na dira, putang ina, kabalo na mo ana. Kasabot man ko, ang problema ana, ingon ni Rizal, gipangutana siya ni Father Sanchez. “Wala ka nahadlok sa mga paratang sa mga pari og gwardya sibil?” unya ana siya na na “Ikaw, wala ka nahadlok?” Ang tubag niya, wala siya nahadlok kay iyaha man nang trabaho.

Ikaw, imong trabaho, convert pagans nga dili mutuo og Gino-o. Akong trabaho, to dignify the Filipino people. Buhata ninyo tanan, mag itsa og coup de etat o unsa pa ba. Ako nag-Presidente ako, way partido, way kwarta. Ambot atong nangampanya ko. Nag haros2x ko diri sa Mindanao. Kang kinsa man nang buot, sa akua? Dili, sa Gino-o. Pangutan-a inyong Gino-o kung asa ko padulong.

Kan na mga Pilipino, Pilipina na asa Middle East, two million na gipaadto na didto. Mao nang kultura, basta binayaran ka o nagtatrabaho ka diha, slave ka, gamiton ka. One-third sa survey ng mga anak sa OFW may diri, maigo sa droga. Ang tatay sa Qatar magpamatay nagtatrabaho, ang nanay magpa… para lang makapag makapadala og kwarta sa Pilipinas. Pag uli nila, ang mga anak, nanga-gong2x, nangarape, kay mga pobre gud na. Dili na gani muadto’g pulis. Mga bata, left and right, pamirahon sa mga yawa.

Diha ko makonsensya eh. Diha ako makonsensya. Mga tao, nagpadala og kwarta, p••••• ina. Dira gyud ko mu-init. Tanang mga Pilipinong muuli, [inaudible], manguli na lang unya ibilin ang mga mestisong Arabo nga anak. Naa unta ko’y iingon pero basin naay masuko.

Kana ang injustice nga wala nila makita. Who wants to kill an innocent person? Dili na ninyo kinahanglan og Gino-o para muadto’g langit. Ngano muagi sa lain? For what? Ug Ginoo ka kanaog ug langit daghan kag kwarta di way gubot. So kamo mga pari ang inyo trabaho pagsuroy mo sa inyong kabarangayan kamoy convincer nila nga buhii ang droga.

Di ko na trabaho naa koy mga city health mag lecture pirmi akoy Mayor dili ko maka usa usa kamoy mag kuwag advocacy sa makadaot mamatay ka pa. Muray inyo buhaton dili maghuwat ramog vendetta nak ng… Unyag ma Domingo kasab an pa gyud mapatay dili mo ug misa ug bisbis ug Domingo ngayon pagka Lunes ang patay baho na masuko man pud nganong magda sa simbahan ug baho kay naa ba day patay na humot?

Grabe pagka hipokrito nato pud ayaw nga ngana di man adto nga mamatay ta bayad pa ta p***** ina… sobra na… Inig katao nako mangutana na ko inahan kabayad sila ni adto 25 centavos ra. Pagka minyo nako mubayad ko diha sa Saint Jude ang nagkasal nako si Father… tan awa nagbuwag naman hinuon [laughter]

Pagkamatay nako sigurado ug pabendetahan ko sa akog pamilya kuyaw kug binuangi ana. Inig kamatay nako ilubong ko 24 oras ayaw na ko ipaagi ug pari kay di na namada. Si Inday mao ngay sa pamilya silbing gikahadlukan siya ako’y gibinlan, “Day 24 oras ko” ilubong walay seremonya ipasunog ko diha sa crematorium unya ang akong abo itapad lang sa akong mama ug papa mao rana, wala na’y buak2x. Kada tao magbayad ka, magpakasal bayad ka, ikamatay magbayad ka, kasab-an kada Domingo binuang ka na.

I am not denying my liability if there is any for those military and police went out to arrest criminals and in the process killed the criminals because they have to defend their lives. I assume for responsibility for their actions. Kadtong gipatay sa extra judicial killings, kadtong namatay, tinuod na. 23 years, spanning 23 years pero tingnan mo ang Davao.

Ang growth rate the highest so far nine percent in the history sa mga local governments. Pinaka-dako ang Davao, tan-awa, makalakaw na ang mga taga Davao. Ang taga-Davao, walay taga-Davao na walay trabaho kay tinilukay na. Walay mag-tindog na building na walay electrician, wala tay plumber, kayang atung mga kama-ona, mga karpintero nga hanas, nakagawas na. Our skilled workers, most of them are out of the country. But Davao City has the highest employment rate. So pilayna kabanga nimo, pilay nagpagwapo sa imong siyudad. But if you disturb the peace of the people and transform people

If you disturb the peace and impose upon the innocents kan na droga that would reduce the human beings into slaves. Ang inyong mga dinedepensahan, ang mga kriminal. Ang akong mga dinedepensahan, ang akong komunidad. You were there to preserve the Filipino people. So ayaw mo’g palabi og panghadlok nako kay dili ko mahadlok nga mapreso. Di ko mahadlok muatubang og firing squad. Kalami na lang mamatay kay aduna kay rason nga giprotektahan nimo ang nasod, you were there to preserve the Filipino people. [applause] Kalami ana.

If I am to be assassinated for whatever reason o sabotahe na ninyo ‘yung eroplano ko kaysa mamatay ko nga naga hit-hit og droga pud. I will, I will glad to die for my country maayo gani wala na na karon, kung naa pa, I would go for it pareha ni Rizal pero itumba lang unta [laughter]. Mao bitaw na.

So I’d like to thank the Federation sa Filipino-Chinese sa ilang pagtabang kanato. Actually the first was a Chinese guy and continuing – Lucio Tan has been there for whatever he is really worth to you. He is a Filipino trying to help his – mga eskuwelahan Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Wala kami alliances sa politika but we were allies now in the fight against what is right and just. Ang hinabol ko lang naman is ano yung totoo at ano ‘yung tama.

Hindi ako hambogero na tao, pagkain ko simple lang, daghan daw kong gikawat, isda o mais, tambok kaayo. Mag antos ka eh. Ingana ko ka stupido? 72 na ko. Natulog kaning pari, Soc Villegas. Birahan man siya ni Inday ron. Nabasa sa Facebook. Grabe si Inday ka-sarcastic. Maldita nang bayhana na. Mao na imong engkwentruhon… na. Basta diba, bira-birahan ‘yung tanan.

Ako man gud, kung ako man, syempre maliwat jud sa akua. The drift of my mindset paradigm. Kasi ako lang kasi simple lang ang concept ko eh, ano lang ‘yung tama, ano lang ‘yung legal. Ngayon ‘yung drugs kung gusto ninyo na walang patayan na ngayon drop, drop the shabu, bitawan ninyo bukas wala ng patay.

Buhii nang droga, ilabay na. Pero mentras naa na, ingnan nako ang pulis nga patya na. Kinsa pa man mupatay, ako? Ang nakadaot, kaugalian ng human rights pati ‘yung mga simbahan kako pag mamatay na basta pobre muingon nga ang pobre ra ang namatay. Ingani ni, kung biyaan nimo ang droga dira, walay kapuslanan. Kung naa pa na dira, pobre o dato og naa kay makuha na droga, muduwa gyud na diri. You have to kill the poor or the rich and the drug lords. Kung naay drug lords, naa sad nay pushers. Kung hutdon na nimo, edi wala nay problema. Ana ka-simple ang dagan sa panahon. Ingna ang mga drug lords na pang hawa na mo diri, tutal tambok na mo.

Tony Boy, do not be offended ha, hindi, tanungin pareho man tayo anak ng migrants dito. How long did it take your father to first earn his millions? Ilang taong naghirap si Antonio Floirendo para maabot niya ang kanyang maybe naiwan at nagawa sa buhay na ito? 50 years? 50 years. He deserves it. Dayo ‘yun dito eh. Mga taga-La Union ‘yan sila. Started with Abaca. 50 years naghirap. O, mga drug lords, mga mayor. Mga pulis. Magluto sila. Mag luto og tag duha o tulo ka shabu overnight, millionaire ka.

Ngayon mga trabahante sa kalibutan na magbakol na lang, magbuktot na lang trabaho, and yet hindi pa rin nila maabot maski disenteng balay. Ngayon mga p••••• i••, tulo, lima, sige pushan ng drugs may kwarta, overnight dato kapalit sasakyanan pero bangag… kapalit nag balay, mao na dili mi magkasinabot sa simbahan.

For as long as you continue to turn a blind eye to the seriousness of the problem, we can never really agree. Ako dili mukuha og pari, pero wala nay mabuhat, gina bira-birahan na man ko. Dapat lang. And this is carried nationwide ngayon. I hope you understand Visayan because that’s fundamentally what I’ve been saying. You seem to think that this paradise, planet earth is inhabited by saints.

You forgot to look at the other side. How about evil? Gusto lang ninyo kayong mga durugista. Mag salig mo’g due process, magsalig mo og human rights, and you think that those two basic principles can protect you. Well I’ll tell you, I’m sorry. It cannot.

Ayaw mo’g salig og due process, og human rights. Dili jud namo mo palutson. Magkita ra gihapon ta sa impyerno. Dili ta mo atrasan. Eh trabaho ko ‘yan eh. When I took my oath of office, tan-awa na, to protect the Filipino people. Stupid. To protect the church or to protect the pushers and I would — Hulihin ko ay.

I’d like to thank everybody for being here and of course I said [applause], my eternal gratitude to our Chinese brothers. Wa mo kahibalo nga Intsik sad akong lolo.

Well, anyway let us rejoice that there are still people who look our way in the light of what we have done and for helping us out, trying to rehabilitate our countrymen.

Maraming salamat po.

— END —