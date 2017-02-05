DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Visit to WIA, Camp Siongco, Maguindanao. 27 Jan 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING HIS VISIT TO WOUNDED-IN-ACTION (WIA) SOLDIERS [Camp Siongco Station Hospital, Awang, Maguindanao | 27 January 2017]

Hanggang ma out of control. But anyway they started it. I have made overtures to everybody — to the MI, MN na mag usap tayo but this will be old fogies, ‘yung matatanda na. And ang intention lang noon was to Mindanao.

We are ready to admit. Well of course I am part of the Moro community, lola ko but we are ready to admit that nauna sila dito that’s why the coming of the Christians kasi Islam naman lahat. There were a lot of injustice committed against them. I have recognized that and I admitted that in all of my talks.

But andito na tayong lahat and nagsama-sama na tayo. I was pleading that if we could just talk and maybe make some adjustments and correction.

Ang gusto nga nila ‘yung federal type kaya nung eleksyon yun yung centerpiece ko and I have committed to the Moro people that it will come to pass.

Because If we do not give it to them or convert Mindanao into a federal system for the entire country for that matter, talagang walang katapusan ‘to and when I pass on it to my children and my children who are also Moro and Christians alike.

But ito ngayong development, I would like to congratulate the Armed Forces and General Año for beating them hard and we have to sustain it. And you have to sustain it, you have to fight all the year round.

I would be asking you, pleading with you to make the sacrifice. Tutal, ‘yun naman ang pinili natin na trabaho, especially you.

And the imponderables of life, kung ano mang mangyari is God’s decision. Hindi naman atin ‘yan eh. Including ‘yang kamatayan.

But we have to sustain it because we have to protect Mindanao. Pag nagkagulo itong Mindanao, the economy will suffer kasi nandito sa Mindanao ang ating bread basket.

Nandito ‘yung agrikultura, nandito ‘yung mga saging. Nandito… Wala sa Visayas, sa Samar. Maybe mining o ano. But it could not sustain the food for the Filipino.

Ang Luzon ganon din. Tinatamaan ng bagyo. So Mindanao, not only because it is food but because nagsama-sama na tayong lahat dito. Mga Moro pati Christians.

So I am pleading that I still want peace. I am ready to talk. Pati ‘yung mga extremists kung ano ang correction na gusto ninyo.

But kung ’yung ISIS contamination, I can no longer control it. It’s out of my — So ang magawa ko is to talk to MILF pati MN.

Now I was shown the map where the encounters were. I am earnestly asking, nakikiusap ho ako sa MN pati MI na do not provide sanctuary itong mga terorista sa lugar ninyo. Kasi pag ka ganon, then we will be forced to go after them within your territory.

And that could mean trouble for all of us. Ayaw ko mangyari ‘yan. But ako nakikiusap, huwag ninyong papasukin. Do not provide a refuge there. Kasi hinahanap ng gobyerno. Kami. Hinahanap kami sa kanila.

Kasi may atraso sila. Marami silang pinatay na inosente, bombing and all. Look, ako I’m ready to talk with you. Kagaya ‘nong Mamasapano, maybe nilunok na lang ng lahat because they went inside without the blessings of the MILF.

I’m not saying that wala kayo doon. Government says that MI nakitulong pati BI, pinakbabakbakan ninyo ang mga pulis, sundalo.

Okay na lang ‘yan kasi nagkamali ang gobyerno. There was a serious flaw. Nagkamali ang—Nagkamali ‘yung sa gobyerno noon at pinayagan ang ganon. So ang ginawa ninyo, halos pinatay ninyo ‘yung [unclear].

We never said anything about you, ni hindi kayo sinisi namin. Kasi there was this agreement na hindi tayo pwedeng pumasok except really to catch a criminal. But you know that’s a grey area.

So parang we swallowed it, pati ako. Wala kayong narinig. But you know this time, I am pleading. Do not allow the Maute and the other terrorist groups to enter and seek refuge in your camps.

Otherwise, mapipilitan akong sabihin sa Armed Forces pati pulis, pasukin ninyo. Then it could result in a, you know, magkalabuan tayo dito.

I am not… I hate war. Matanda na ako, mga anak ko, children ko halo nga eh. Pero pag ka magbigay kayo ng teritoryo ninyo, hindi mo kami papasukin, tapos po-protektahan ninyo. Ibang istroya ‘yan.

Then you might… forget about, forget about peace. Away na lang.

Then I’ll just pray to God that kokonti lang ang madisgrasya because gyera ‘to but I will use the might of the Republic of the Philippines to impose our stand.

In the same manner, sabi ko sa mga komunista, gusto naman ninyo i-release ng 400 but gusto ninyo kaagad na may wala pang — sabi ko, bigyan ninyo ako ng dokumento na ceasefire. Eh ayaw ninyong ibigay eh di ayaw ko rin.

Pag sabihin niyong uwi kayo, magtabla eh di tabla. You know, sabi ko I still maintain I have given so much. Huwag ninyo akong pigain kasi ang gobyerno hindi lang akin. I do not make decisions alone.

In violent activities, I consult the people. Kasi hindi ko pwedeng —Sabihan ko ng — alam mo pag pinilit ninyo ako ng ganoon ang papatay sa akin, ito lang rin mga sundalo.

So you have to understand that even kayo may politburo. I do not just decide on my own without consulting people in government. I have to talk to the Defense Secretary, I have to talk to the commanders, I have to talk to the Chief of Staff, ‘is this acceptable to you?’ I am guided by the majority of the will of the — in government.

It’s not my practice to decide things alone. Tinitimpla ko ‘yan eh so kung makinig kayong mga kalaban sa gobyerno, gusto ko muna ceasefire lahat, mag-usap tayo. Pero kung ‘yang sinasabi ko na ikapote mo ‘yung mga Maute tapos ito namang ganyan, the communist head is demanding too much, it is not mine to give alone. It is a collective will of the people, particularly on the government side. Sa military command.

It’s a chain of command, they’re willing to do it but it is a collective decision of the Chief of Staff, Defense, sa Armed Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force.

In the coming days, there will be— select you to — sinabi ko na may programa ako, naghingi ako ng tulong sa inyo dito sa anti-drive. I have a plan.

I am not prepared to discuss it publicly. Bahala na ’yung mga opisyal ninyo na magsabi sa inyo. But I said these are the things.

I’m glad that I am here with you, Iawarded the wounded personnel medals to all and thinking seriously of also nitong Valor sa mga pulis.

I feel that it was arbitrary and did not recognize the sacrifices of those who died. I’m trying to think of correcting just — itong mali na tingin ko. Or it’s not mali, it’s actually it is not fair, hindi equal.

Everybody here for the general up to the President and down to you, kayong ano, we can have one line of… it’s equality. I am not special. Kaya sinabi ko, pag ka ano, gamitin ninyo ‘yung eroplano, ‘yung presidential plane. Kailangan na i-transport kaagad sa ano.

I have bought you the complete machines, Barrett lahat na. Barrett is to prevent amputations kung gangrene.

Basta mailipad na kaagad kayo doon, malibre maski kamay. Do not worry about me, I can take care of myself. I take the commercial airlines.

You can have the resources of government to make yourself comfortable and in the years to come, makukuha ninyo lahat ‘yung kailangan niyo. And I will see to it that you are a soldier of this Republic, comfortable with your vocation.

Maraming salamat po.

