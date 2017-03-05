DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Media interview, CDO. 03 March 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)
Presidential Communications Office
Presidential News Desk
MEDIA INTERVIEW WITH
PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE
[Cagayan de Oro City| 03 March 2017]
PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Andam ko makigstorya sa mga rebelde. Ayaw lang nang mga killer, kanang mga… Andam ko makigstorya. Andam pud ko na muundang ta ug giyera. Mas gusto nako wala tay gyera. Pero kinahanglan magstorya tag kinasingkasing permero. Pero mao nay akong gianhi…
Maakitan. Masakitan gyud ko pag mamatay ang pikas. Puro pilipino eh. Kaning ako, nia ko sa gobyerno, naa koy trabaho. Sabta na ninyo. Pero sakit saako makakita ug mag away nga mga pilipino. Ang gusto nako kapayapaan.
Andam ko basta sabot gani ug tinarong. Andam ko mag ceasefire usab. Pero tinarong nga istorya unya kanang tinuod. Kaniadto gud, tung naa pay ceasefire, gipamatay na man akong mga sundalo. Lisod na. Pero kanang klaseng klaseng istorya andam ko. Andam ko mag ceasefire basta tungo sa kapayapaan. Dili ko gustog gyera. Sayang ang kwarta. Imbes ipalit nakog bala ipalit nalang nako ug makinarya ipanghatag nako sa mga tao para makatabang. Para saako walay mudaog eh. Kitang pilipino mag away ra, puro mo pilipino, way mudaog. Saako walay mudaog eh. Ang pildi ang bayan, ang nasod sa pilipinas.
Q: President Duterte, Wala moy plano sa lain nga hugna sa peace negotiation?
PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Well, naay ongoing karon pero dili pa nako ma storya. Pero basta ako naay ceasefire na klaro. Irelease ang tanan nga mga sundalo ug sibilyan na bihag nila. Ika tulo, muundang silag pangayo. Daghan na kay sige nag pang sunog ug mga kuan edi dili ta magkasinabot ana. Mapahiya mi mga taga gobyerno. Tagaan mi ug pagsalig unya walay mabuhat, lisod na na.
Q: Sir, unsay plano atong na bihag na usa ka police officer sa bukidnon?
PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Oh, mao na. Isa na sa mga butang. Dapat nila irelease tanang police, army, taga gobyerno. Irelease nila. Ikaduha, dili sila mangayo ug revolutionary tax.
—END—
