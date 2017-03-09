DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS. Media Interview. Malacanan. 07 March 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

[Rizal Hall, Malacañan Palace | 7 March 2017]

Q: Mayor, mag-a-appoint ka ba ng bagong NFA? Kasi medyo hindi sila magkasundo ni Secretary Evasco.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Well, let me see. You know, ‘yung traffic kasi, it’s really a question of money, if they will give Tugade the funds and he can do it in a jiffy or we can take the new route. There’s no other… wala mang… because we’re dreaming about the person — traffic cannot be solved by just anyone, one brain there.

Q: Sir, you mentioned the DDS earlier, so sir in your knowledge of it, sino ‘yung creator ng DDS?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: You should ask Jun Ledesma. He’s a journalist in Davao. He would give you the history of ‘yung… well… Ayaw ko ‘yung to sound apologetic. You just ask him. He’s a kolumnista sa Sun Star Davao. He would give the right person because he was part of it actually.

Q: Sir, sabi ni Lascañas that you were the one who created the DDS?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I need not do that. Hindi na kailangan. I did not create an air force, I have an Air Force. I will not create a DDS, may police department ako.

Q: Sir, si Lascañas ang sabi nagbigay daw kayo para sa [ano ‘yun?] pang-dialysis, pang kidney transplant?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I don’t know, I don’t know. But we have a Lingap sa Mahirap sa Davao.

Q: So Mayor, ano na ang instruction sa nangyayari ngayon sa NFA na parang bangayan sa NFA ngayon with Secretary Evasco at tsaka ‘yung NFA administrator, si Aquino?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No, I will… I said I am digging, digging deep.

Q: They’re still studying it?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I’m not studying, I’m investigating. Kaya nga I said, ‘digging deep.’

Q: Sir, si Visaya namonitor niyo po ‘yung statement — ‘yung testimony kahapon?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: [inaudible] will respond to that.

Q: Sir, do you think he’s a credible man? Is he telling the truth?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I don’t know. Nandoon man kayo.

Q: Sir, may bago na kayong NIA administrator?

Q: Si Visaya daw sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes. I have appointed retired General Chief of Staff Visaya.

Q: Visaya sir, confirmed?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Visaya.

Q: Si Ricardo Visaya?

Q: Sir, ano po ‘yung update po natin sa —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Tapos ‘yung 150 billion budget so I’m very careful about the man on top.

Q: Sir, dun lang sa isa, sa testimony ni Lascañas, ‘yung sinabi niya sir. ‘Yung may isang pamilya na pinatay daw kasama ‘yung bata?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I do not know what he’s talking about.

Q: Sir, ano po ang update doon sa peace talks po?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Well, ano lang, hang on, hang on kasi… do not spoil. We have… well I must admit nasa backchanneling.

Q: Sir, sa CNN lang sir. Sorry. Quick. Sir, for freedom — sir for Freedom Day lang ng CNN. Meron po sa March 14, may Freedom Day po sir by CNN. So we’re asking world leaders po sir, what is freedom to you sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Freedom is to believe and do what is right and just.

Q: ‘Yun po sir ‘yung free — sir, pakiulit?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Freedom to believe in and do what is right and just. You get out of that ambit and that is anarchy.

