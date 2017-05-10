DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: with Davao farmers’ group in Mendiola 09 May 2017

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

REMARKS OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

AS HE SPEAKS WITH FARMER GROUPS IN MENDIOLA

[Mendiola, Manila | 09 May 2017]

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I would like to remind everybody na… Alam mo kagaya na ‘yang Sunvar, dumating na sa Supreme Court ‘yan.

Ngayon bumalik na naman doon sa mga korte at pinagpasa-pasa naman ninyo open ‘yung — forum shopping. Open sa inyo palagi ‘yan as a tool to delay. I would like… I am not warning the courts. I’m just saying that do not make it difficult for government to recover the property of the people. [applause]

Isauli ‘yan. Kasi nakuha ninyo ‘yan sa koneksyon ninyo kay Marcos, kay Aquino, hanggang ngayon. At ang bayad ninyo hindi sapat at for 25 years naging 50 years. Tama na ‘yan. Panahon na isauli ninyo, ipagbili ko ‘yan kasi kailangan ko ng pera para ibili sa lupa ng taong Pilipino. [applause] Iyan ang totoo.

So all those rich guys na may mga utang na malalaki sa buwis, start to pay or otherwise I will start to confiscate. Kayong mga korte, nandiyan ‘yan palagi ‘yang TRO, TRO ninyo, hindi nakakagalaw ang gobyerno. ‘Wag ninyo gawin ‘yan, kasi mabaho na style ‘yan.

Do not allow people to go around for — shopping for a court, hanggang ngayon, ilang taon na iyan, almost 50 years, 100 years aabot ‘yan, ‘yung mga pribadong kamay, na ‘yung mga tao lang na may koneksyon.

Dito wala tayong koneksyon kasi ang nagpapanalo sa akin ang taong-bayan. [applause]

So at trabaho ko, ibalik ninyo sa tao ‘yung lupa nila. Ipagbili ko kasi kailangan ko pang maggawa ng ospital, magpagawa ng eskwelahan, magpagawa ng bahay kasi nag-agawan na nga itong mga sundalo natin.

Ilan dito ang Kadamay? Ay katakot kay mangilog man. [laughter] Relax lang kayo, ikuha ko kayo. Mag-gawa ako uli ng bahay ng sundalo, ‘wag ninyong pakialaman.

Bibigyan ko kayo. Lahat ng Pilipino makatikim dito sa administrasyon ko ng husti… Iyan, ‘yan hustisya. Iyan ang ang librarian namin noon. Maagang nagkiskis ng kilay ‘yan…[laughter]

Kausapin ko muna ‘yung ano… Kumain na kayo ng hapunan? [Farmers answer: “Hindi pa.”] Ilan kayo lahat dito? [Farmers reply: “200”]

Bong, mag-reserve ka ng 200 sa Manila Hotel. [applause and cheers] Oo nga, doon ko kayo [overlapping voices]… Ayaw ninyo? [cheers]

Bong, 200 sa Manila Hotel. [applause] Manila Hotel, gusto nila Manila Hotel.

Basta ‘yung naka-barong lahat doon, naka-gown, ‘wag ninyong pansinin ‘yon. Hindi tayo magkakilala. Sabi ni, Mayor, dito kami magkain ng hapunan. [applause] Manila Hotel. Para makatikim kayo. [Farmers say: “Salamat po.”]

Handa ba kayong mag-rebolusyon? [Farmers say: “Handa.”]

Sinong leader ninyo? [laughter] [“Lahat kami leader”.]

[?] Dito nga ako nag-aral. Sarado eh.

Hindi, ganito lang. Tutal sadya na talagang pinili ninyo ako, bigyan niyo ako ng kaunting panahon. [applause]

Nangyayari naman lahat. Ang pangako ko na corruption muna. Talaga-talaga, ayaw ko talaga ng korupsyon, papatay ako ng tao diyan basta korupsyon.

‘Wag kayong pumasok ng droga kasi pumapatay talaga ako ng tao diyan. Ngayon trabaho lang, ang trabaho ko maghanap ng… Maghanap ako ng oportunidad para tayong lahat mabuhay ha.

Wala ng [?] ang lahat. Ito, ito NPA ‘to. [laughter] Ito kaya ayaw tumingin, sa finance siya… Oo… [laughter]

Ito from RGU, sa Guerilla Unit nila. [laughter] iba iyong ngiti niya…

Nag pari nga minyo man hinuon. Naa ba si Badiang? Ikumusta kong Badiang ha, ingna siya. Ingna nga, ‘Niuban pa ka, kakaon kag Manila Hotel.’ Sige, ug puno gyud, di nato mapugos ug naka reserve na gyud daan.

(TRANSLATION: Why become a priest when you will still get married anyway? Is Badiang here? Please send him my regards. Tell him, ‘If you came with us, you would have been able to eat at Manila Hotel.’ But if it’s already filled with reservations, we can’t force our way in.

So ug wala, pangita mo ug kanang… unsay gwapo na restaurant diri? Dili kanang—basta kanang lami, kanang lami. Tagaan tamog bus para ma sakyan ninyo. Unya pag uli ninyo—unsa pag uli ninyo mag truck mo? Pila ka adlaw? Tulo?

(TRANSLATION: So if there are no seats anymore, just find… Where’s a good restaurant here? Not the kind that—just as long as it’s delicious. I’ll give you a bus for all of you to ride on. When you go home… How will you go home? Will you ride a truck? For how many days? Three?)

Unya kalibangon mo diha? Asa mo malibang, sa (inaudible)? Padunlan tamog arinola… Dili ah, basta– Pila mo kabuok, dosentos? Bong, pasakya sila ug eroplano. Unya mag ampo… kinsay atong kontra, Lapanday? Kay mahagbong nang eroplanoha. Kung mao ra na inyong problema, hay salamat kay Duterte! [laughter]

(TRANSLATION: What happens when you want to defecate? Where will you defecate, in the (inaudible)? I’ll give you a chamber pot to bring along. How many are you here, 200? Bong, let them all ride a plane. And then you pray… Who are we against, Lapanday? Because the airplane might crash. If that’s just what’s troubling you, then thank you for Duterte!)

Pero saan ang PMS? PMS. Uli na mo, ayaw na mog—ayaw na mo sigeg anhi diri kay naa na ang leader diri. Ari si Secretary na sa DAR. Ako’y tig—ako gani’y tigsulti na sige na. Wala na tong korte korte kay dugay na.

(TRANSLATION: But where’s the PMS? PMS. Go home, refrain from coming back here too much because the leader is already here, the Secretary of DAR. I’m the one who keeps on saying go. Let’s not go to court anymore because that takes too much time.)

Ayaw na mo ana basta og kanang balaod pabor ninyo, pabor gyud na sa inyo. Dili ako. [cheers]

(TRANSLATION: If the law is in favor of you, it will really work in your favor, not mine.)

Kung dili pabor sa inyo, mangita ta og paagi, dili lang pugsa kay… Manguli na mo didto. Inyong pamilya, gibilin ninyo? [farmers say: “bilin”] Unya inyong mga anak nga gagmay? [farmers say: “bilin”]

(TRANSLATION: If it’s not in your favor, we’ll find another way, but don’t force your way… Go home. Your family? You’ve left them? [farmers answer: We’ve left them.] How about your children? [farmers reply: We’ve left them.])

Imong uyab? [laughter] Ay sus. Daga pa ka? Kinsang commander imong boyfriend? [laughter] Nagsalig mo sa NPA mga yawa. Ang mga NPA dira, ayaw mo’g binuang dira ha. Storya lang gud ta. Kamong mga NPA nganong sige man mog pamatay og mga sundalo? Nasuko na man na si mayor sa inyo. Undang na na kay magstorya ta para hapsay. Nganong patyon man akong mga sundalo? Masakitan man ko. [inaudible] Magbaylo ta. Kamong mga NPA diri unya kami ngadto sa gawas. [inaudible] magluthang dira sa gawas. Lipay mo?

(TRANSLATION: How about your boyfriend or girlfriend? Are you still single? Which commander is your boyfriend? You just depend on the NPA, you fools. The NPAs there, don’t fool around. Why don’t we just talk? Those NPAs, why do you keep on killing soldiers? Mayor is already mad at you. Stop that so that we can talk peacefully. Why would you kill my soldiers? It hurts me. Why don’t we switch places here? You NPAs take my place and we’ll be the ones outside [inaudible] floating outside. Would that make you happy?)

Ayaw na kay para lang sa atong mga higala ba. Do not do it. Sige, kaon mo unya uli na mo. Dili mo magkapareho og eroplano siguro kay dos cientos kabuok. Lahi lahing eroplano unya lahi lahing oras. Pero una mo mangadto sa airport, muhawa na mo ngari unya mularga na mo.

(TRANSLATION: Just don’t anymore, for the sake of our people. Okay, eat and then go home already. You probably won’t be riding in the same planes because there are 200 of you. You’ll be riding in different airplanes that will leave at different schedules. But before you go to the airport, you leave here and then fly back home.)

Naa mo bus unya pakan-a na daan kay mahagbong sila. [laughter] Katapusang… Last supper. [inaudible] [laughter] Ibaligya nato. Kaon mo unya hinay hinay mo manglarga kay iba ibang oras ‘yan, basta i-book ko kayo sa eroplano. [farmers say: “thank you”]

(TRANSLATION: We will provide a bus for you. Let them eat first because their plane might crash. It will be the end… Last supper [inaudible]. We’ll sell it. Have your meals so you can depart because you’ll all be leaving at different hours. I will book you plane tickets.)

Unya panghugas mo og tiil ha. Wala koy question, kita tanan singhot unya ang piloto basin mahubog sa baho. [laughter] Mutirik. Nganong nahagbong man to? Kay wala man mo nanghugas og tiil, baho kaayo.

(TRANSLATION: And then wash your feet, okay. Don’t get me wrong. We all stink here but the pilot might faint due to foul stench. The plane will stop mid-air. You know why the plane will crash? Because you didn’t wash your feet and it smells really bad.)

Mao na nang sabot nato ha? Pasagdi si Mariano ha? Og kanang mga leader ninyo, magstorya mo. Pakan-on mo unya sugod na mog uli.

Okay na na?

(TRANSLATION: We now have an agreement, okay? Let Mariano do it as well as your leaders. You should all talk. Go eat your meals and then go home. That’s okay now. Long live the Filipinos!)

Mabuhay ang Pilipino!

– END –

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments