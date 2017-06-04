DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Troop visit, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. 02 June 2017

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING HIS VISIT TO

102ND INFANTRY BRIGADE

[Delivered at Brgy. Igsoon, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay | 02 June 2017]

[speech starts] …or Davao nangyari. But I decided just anyway to land to Davao.

I’d be going back via Cagayan to visit the wounded soldiers then I will proceed to ‘yung mga sundalo kong namatay.

You know, we’re having really hindi naman rebellion of a large scale. But we have pockets of rebellion everywhere. And, ang away natin sa NPA, I don’t know what will be the developments kasi sumulat sa akin si Agcaoili and ipinakita ko sa ating mga officers.

They have offered to fight alongside with us against terrorism. Maybe they realized na kung manalo ang… We are overwhelmed at manalo — the ISIS will prevail in Mindanao or even a part of Mindanao, wala silang kasali sa gobyerno.

The ISIS will never allow anybody to have in their company a group of persons which have di — iba ‘yung ideolohiya.

And, I don’t know but I’m not so keen about it. Anyway, it’s a show of goodwill. Kasi ako mag-pranka naman sa kanila ngayon, it’s either we continue to talk about peace but we have to stop fighting.

I will not allow any talks on my behalf or ako kasi ang nandoon si Dureza pati si Bello. I will not allow them or authorize to go back to the negotiating table without them signing a document, unilateral kanila, they say that they would stop fighting.

Because ako, tapos na ako. Ako ang nauna. And I even released… I conceded so many things. Ini-release ko ‘yung mga rebelde na komunista nasa Muntinlupa.

Sabagay if it’s a consolation to you, huwag naman kayong magalit because ang ni-release ko ‘yung matatanda na. May TB, may diabetes, may lahat about — basta 70 years old sabi ko.

It’s more of a humanitarian… Wala na ‘yan. Maski bigyan mo ng baril ‘yan, ‘di na abot ng — makalakad ng isang kilometro.

But I did concede to that. And in many times in groups, kaya ako sabi ko, it no longer behooves upon me to do anything to makipag-usap sa kanila until there is peace.

Dito naman sa extremism, mananalo tayo. But we will have losses, ganon lang talaga ang buhay. That is how life is governed in this universe. You would never know when.

Pero sabihin mo matalo tayo, imposible ‘yan. It will just take a longer period kasi alam mo kung tayo, we are not concerned of civilians kagaya sa kanila na p*** matamaan mo diyan, ke ma-civilian, okay ‘yung kalaban mo, okay lang.

But no we are a government and we are bound by rules and even treaties, ‘yung mga Geneva Convention. That’s their favorite sanctuary. They also refer the Geneva Convention ‘pag pabor nila. ‘Pag nadehado sila, wala silang ingay sa Geneva Convention. And that is always the problem because the government can never ignore treaties and the laws of the land.

Kasi kung wala lang talaga tayong… Kung terorista lang din tayo, madali na natapos ‘yan. Bombahan mo lang lahat, tapos na isang araw. Eh marami na akong jet planes ngayon, sampu na ‘yan.

But you know, this is a rebellion where we fight parang — civilized way of dealing with the problems of the country.

But there’s always a limit to that. Sige lang. Hanggang kaya ng — kaya tanggapin. ‘Pag hindi tanggapin, then we raise the fighting to a higher degree — raise it one bar.

Eh kung gamitin mo lahat na ‘yung jet pulpugin mo na buong — isang munisipyo eh ‘di tapos na ang giyera. That’s… Ang terorista ganon eh.

But we cannot… Hindi naman tayo pwede sabihin sundin natin sila.

We are a civilized nation and we have a military well-disciplined and we also value human life even if we have to destroy sometime but alam natin na siyempre, lalo na ang kalaban natin Pilipino rin. Sometimes, you are in a quandary.

So ‘yan lang maiwan ko sa inyo. Pero during my time, nandiyan na tayong lahat. Kumpleto na ‘yung jets natin.

By the time I’ll be out of… Kung buhayin pa ako ng Panginoon Diyos, you will have about 24 jet planes. Mag-acquire pa ako ng 12. Subukan ko.

You have the best equipments, ‘yung — ang sources natin sa baril ninyo is just two nations. I will not mention the names. Pero hindi ako nag… At saka hindi ako nagbibili…

During my time, wala na akong secondhand mga barko, barko. It has to be brand new.

Hindi na ako tatanggap ng mga equipments ng military na secondhand. Iyong ibinibigay ng Amerikano, ayaw ko na ‘yan. Even I have to spend double the money.

So ‘yan ang maasahan ninyo. At may… Sometime… But I have already a part of the funds that will guarantee na ‘yung anak ninyo, edukasyon will continue even if you are somewhere.

May nakita na ako. It’s a 20 billion initial. If I could have reached 50, sobra-sobra na ‘yan.

If I can have a 50 billion trust fund para lang sa edukasyon ng mga anak ninyo, even if you fight or you are somewhere else in this universe, sagot na ang edukasyon lang ha, sagot na ang edukasyon.

So wala kayong problema. I have already 50 — the 50 — the 20 of the 50 billion. Maski interes na ‘yan.

And you have the best equipments now maski sa Jolo, Cagayan, kinumpleto ko na.

You have a new building sa AFP Medical — MRI, baric to fight ‘yang infection. You have all the equipments now and you will have the best of everything.

Fighting is a — it’s always a risk. But as I have said, there is always a time for everything. A time to fight and a time to rest, a time to retire, eh hindi naman — or a time to die.

There is always a panahon sa buhay natin. We choose to be in government so we are always in jeopardy.

But that’s beside the point. The point is we are fighting for a principle and that is what it is — what is the most important things.

Huwag kayong matakot na ano… In this martial law, you just do your job. Pagka sinabi ng commander ‘gawain mo,’ gawain mo ’yan. I will, I said, I will take full responsibility, legal and everything else, ako ang sasagot.

Kaya ‘yung kasalanan, sabi ko nga noon, nagbibiro ako, hindi ako nagbibiro ng rape-rape noon. Sabi ko, lahat ng kasalanan ninyo kung mapatawad ka, sabi ko rape mapatawad kita siguro pero kung tatlong beses, baka ako na ang makulong.

That was just being sarcastic. Alam mo kung bakit? Iyong Amerikano, wala man silang kalaban. ‘Pag nandito sa Pilipinas, ang kalaban nila ‘yung mga babae natin, eh sila ‘yung nagre-rape eh. It was really an indirect…

Hindi ako nagpapatawa ‘yung rape-rape-rape. It was just to stress the point. Hindi ako nagpapatawa ng sundalo. Ang sundalo hindi naman tumatawa.

So para maklaro lang sa media na it was not intended to be a joke. It was intended to be a sarcastic or sarcasm.

It was not intended to my soldiers, it was intended to somebody else’s… Patayin pa ‘yun minsan. Rape-in tapos bigyan ng visa, bigyan ng hanapbuhay ang pamilya, tapos na. Walang problema, no liability.

Iyan ang ibig kong sabihin. Ang gumagawa niyan ang Amerikano, hindi Pilipino.

Well anyway, let me go back again to my guarantee, protektado ko kayo. I will answer for everything. You just fight and fight. Huwag kayong matakot na ano…

Minsan may pagkakamali talaga pati ‘yan, sagutin ko lahat. For all of the consequences of the proclamation of martial law.

I am not appealing for a personal loyalty. Hindi ko type ‘yung ganon. I just want you to fight for the Republic and maintain your loyalty to the Constitution. Period.

During my time, as your President, I can give you only the inspiration and the protection that you would need. And I will attend to your needs and during my time, you will have the best.

Maraming salamat po.

—END—

