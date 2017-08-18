DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Ozamiz City. 17 Aug 2017

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH

OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING HIS VISIT TO OZAMIZ CITY POLICE STATION

[Delivered at Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental | 17 August 2017]

Sa atong halandong mayor, ang officer-in-charge, office of the Mayor, mga konsehales, mga officials, mga katauhan sa Ozamiz, ang mga pulis ug military na-assign nganhi, ug ang akong mga kaila, maayong hapon kaninyong tanan.

(TRANSLATION: To our honorable Mayor, the officer-in-charge, office of the Mayor, the councilor, the officials, the people of Ozamiz, the police, the military who are assigned here, and to other people I know, good afternoon to all of you.)

You know, there is always a lesson to be learned. Matagal na akong nagsabi sa inyo, kandidato pa lang ako pagka-presidente, na ang prioirity ko kung sakali ako’y manalo na, kung kaya lang, matapos na sana ang corruption sa gobyerno at ang kriminalidad lalo na ang droga.

Nag-warning ako sa inyong lahat niyan. And if you’d care to ask, there was a time, about two months ago, where I called for all the mayors all over the Philippines to assemble in Malacañan.

Marami silang pulis kaya tatlong batch. At kinausap ko sila and my message was really very simple: Huwag kayong pumasok sa droga because it will destroy my country.

Alam mo ‘pag bayan na ang pinag-usapan, wala tayong pinag-usapan. At sabi ko, huwag ninyong sirain ang mga anak namin kasi karamihan po sa atin, kagaya kayong mga pulis, unless you have a private business, ang ating pag-asa at ang ating kayamanan dito sa mundong ito ay ating mga anak.

Alam mo, walang mayaman dito sa ating nakatindig ngayon, walang mahirap.

Unya, inig ka tiguwang nato, ang mupalit sa atong medisina, oxygen, ang mubayad sa hospital ug punerarya inig ka matay nato, atong mga anak.

(TRANSLATION: And when we grow old, the ones who will buy us our medicine, oxygen, pay our hospital bills and our funeral expenses when we die will be our children.)

Kita kay mga anak naka agi ta’g kalisod sa atong ginikanan, ka pobrehon. Sa ilang ka tiguwangon, either old age, we are responsible for their welfare.

(TRANSLATION: We went through the same hardships that our parents did when we were younger, like poverty. And as they grow older, either old age, we are responsible for their welfare.)

Kagaya ko, pagkamatay ng nanay ko, I was the one na halos mag prenda na rin ng lupa para isustener sa hospitalization sakong inanan.

(TRANSLATION: Like me, when my mother died, I was the one who almost pawned my land juust to sustain her hospitalization.)

Kasi walang anak na gusto niyang makita ‘yung tatay, kapatid niya mamatay kaya ginagawa natin ang lahat.

Ganon rin ang mangyari sa akin, maybe in about three to seven years, wala na rin ako.

And I do not expect my daughter and my two sons to answer for the financial, even in the burial sana.

Kaya ganun ang masakit sakin as I ponder on the things. And I have been to the Middle East. Nakita ko gaano ang mga tao doon mag buktot nalang ug trabaho. Sa ubang lugar, taga tulo ka trabaho ang mga nurses just to earn enough money.

(TRANSLATION: I saw how people there almost cripple themselves working. In other countries, nurses juggle three different jobs just to earn enough money.)

Ang tan-aw pud nila ang mga Pilipino gawas… Ang kaning nia ngari gawas anang mga lugar na asa naka assign atong mga anak, abi nilag gwapo ang kinabuhi. Buktok silag tinrabaho didto.

(TRANSLATION: Some of us here view overseas Filipino workers… Some of us here far away from where our children are assigned think that they are living good lives. They’ve crippled themselves working.)

Ang masakit diyan para sa akin kanang mga asawang maadto ug laing lugar sa Middle East unya ang bana usa pud ka lugar diha sa Africa. Makita nako ang separation agony sa usa ka nanay ug tatay nga wala sa ilang balay kay nag trabaho nag pakamatayg trabaho para maka pa iskwela ug ilang anak.

(TRANSLATION: What hurts me very much are the married couples who go to other countries like the Middle East and then the other goes somewhere in Africa. I can see the separation agony of a mother and a father who are not in their homes because they are working themselves to death just to send their children to school.)

T**** i** ninyo. Sinabi ko, huwag mo gawin ‘yan kasi—

Kadaghanan ngadto ma rape anang kultura anang lugara diha sa Africa. Kay mag trabaho ka diha, apil na ang rape.

(TRANSLATION: Many of them get raped because of the culture in Africa. When you work there, rape is part of the job.)

Para kang slave, you are treated as a slave. And yet, ang mga kababayan natin sinisikmura nila ‘yan just to earn money to remit to their families so that their children can finish their education.

Ang masakit diha when a family is left alone by the father or by a mother or both parents, that family becomes dysfunctional.

Kaya they’re easy prey to — sa mga barkada. Musulod ug mga bisag unsang unsang bisyo. Karon, ang shabu. Mag tanaw ko satong mga isig ka tawong Pilipino. Siguro ug mamatay ko ugma or karon, di mahimutang akong kalag. Basig mag multo-multo ko.

(TRANSLATION: That’s why they’re easy prey to — to groups of friends. They’d enter any kind of vice. Then, the shabu. I look at my fellow Filipinos… maybe if I die tomorrow or today, my soul won’t find rest. I might turn up as a ghost.)

If I fail to do, the things that I must do because I am your…

Mao na. Unya ang mga tao, wala nay makitang kaayuhan sa ilang pamilya. Pag uli nila, makit-an nila ilang anak na buang na, na lulong sa droga.

(TRANSLATION: So that’s it. And then the people will no longer see anything good about their family. When they get home, they’ll see their children going insane because they’re already deep into drugs.)

You know, kayong mga pulis, meron din kayong— Kaya dito, I am ordering the PNP Chief — dito man si Bato — to order somebody there in Crame to prepare a list.

Kayong mga pulis nasa droga o [inaudible] ang bayad ko sa ulo ninyo two million. No questions asked. Hindi ako magtatanong kung sinong pumatay sa iyo. Que se joda.

I want you there down dead.

Kayong mga pulis na nanibat, for one reason or another, were involved in the killings of their fellow policeman. Matagal ko ng alam ito, mayor ako ng Davao for 23 years.

Magandang economy dito, sa totoo lang sa Ozamiz.

Pero ang inyong ekonomiya kadaghanan pud namaligya ug shabu, nia ang supply. Unya tanawa atong situation karon. Even ngadto sa Lanao del Sur.

(TRANSLATION: But your economy… a lot are selling shabu. This is where they get their supplies. Now look at our situation now, even those in Lanao del Sur.)

Ang unang bakbakan dito, it was not about a rebellion, it was about the Maute gang producing shabu to fuel the insurrection.

Kaya nung unang mga pulis pumunta doon, patay. So the Marines, the Armed Forces had to be the persons would make the entry kasi kaharap mo doon mga M16, bazooka. So what happened? O, tingnan mo.

Now, magtanong kayo, ang Pilipinas: Are we or are we not a narcotic country? Yes we are.

Kung hindi ako na-presidente, hindi ko naman talaga alam nung mayor ako. Alam ko sa siyudad ko. Ang Davao meron.

Pero ‘pag ka pumasok ka diyan sa droga, patay ka talaga. Ngayon Presidente na ako, sinabi ko doon sa mga governors pati mayors, do not ever, ever f*** with drugs because if you destroy my country, I will kill you.

I’ve been repeating that. Human Rights, p**** wala akong pakialam sa inyo. May trabaho ako at gagawin ko.

If you destroy the youth of the land and rob us of our most precious, ang ating mga anak. ‘Yun ang tinatamaan ninyo eh.

Kaya ako ring Presidente, mayor, mag dumot ko sa — nag antos akong katawhan.

(TRANSLATION: That’s why as President, mayor, I’m holding this as a grudge against — my people are suffering.)

Di ko kaya ‘yan. Bakit isakripisyo ko second generation after this? Kung ganito ang sitwasyon, ano ang pag-asa ng mga anak natin dito sa p******* i** bayan na ‘to? Kung lahat na lang, pati Customs.

Sabi ko, tama ‘yan silang mga kritiko ko. “Eh sabi mo, nung nag-Presidente ka, three to six months.” Hindi ko alam pagpasok ko, eh Davao lang kasi ako. So ang template ko Davao.

Eh Davao, makita naman. Nakapunta na kayo lahat doon. May droga. Pero sabi ko sa’yo, maglaro ka doon patay ka talaga. ‘Yung p****** i** Dela Cruz na ‘yun, taga-rito, taga-Davao ‘yan. Halos pamilya niyan walang ginawa kung ‘di kalokohan.

O tingnan mo, umuwi, eh ‘di patay. Hindi kita… Wala akong… Pero to think na ‘yang pamilya na ‘yan, puro Duterte ‘yan sa eleksyon.

‘Pag sinabi ko sa’yo, ‘pagka ganun walang kaibigan, kaibigan sa akin. Either patayin kita or patayin mo ako, pareho lang sa akin. Basta, stop I said, playing with drugs.

Ang mga mayor, Mayor ng Albuera, ito si Parojinog, lahat basta pamilya. Kita mo itong— look, kayong mga pulis and the army.

Look what happens if drug is allowed to flourish in the place. There is narco-politics. May election ba dito na malinis?

Ako g*** ako, ni wala akong isang pinatay na. Ako ‘pag galit ako sa’yo hinahamon kita ng barilan. Alam ng pulis ‘yan, buong Pilipinas.

Pinapa-draw ko kayo kung gusto ninyo. But I never killed a… Sabi politiko, kalaban ko? Bakit patayin?

Pag-umpisa ko 1988, diretso-diretso na ako. Hindi ako nakatikim ng talo hanggang maging Presidente ako. And that is the reason why I feel so bad about all of these things.

Kasi nalaman ko, paano ko makontrol in six months, three to six months?

Ang mga generals na pulis nandiyan. Tapos ang mga Bureau of Customs, ‘yung ahensya na inaasahan ko ‘yung pulis, p**** i** nasa droga.

So how can I succeed even if you give me the whole of my term?

Hindi nga napara ng Amerika ngayon. Ngayon alam ko na nagkamali ako. Nagkamali talaga ako.

Hindi ko naman akalain ‘yang Bureau of Customs na ‘yan, akala ko kaalyado ko. Pero si Faeldon is not the one. He is not that kind of policeman.

Hindi ko siya dedepensahan. Si Faeldon has written me thrice, tulo, asking me to relieve him. Noon pa ‘yan pag-umpisa pa ‘yan.

Sabi niya, “Hindi ko natupad ‘yung pangako ko sa’yo.” And he was — he was right. Sabi niya, “Hindi ko na-control sir, hindi ko talaga kaya eh”.

Eh because the Customs is — pagka X-rated pa hard core; it is corrupt to the core.

Kaya makita mo dito buong Pilipinas, magaganda ang bahay, magaganda ang ano — BIR pati pulis. Tingnan mo ‘yung mga bahay nila. Tingnan mo mga kotse nila.

Kaya ako nagwa-warning. Hindi naman ako nagpakapalinis. Meron ako — pero ‘yung p***** i**** corruption, hindi ko style ‘yan. Pati… I will not sit on my a**.

Magpaburot ko sakong lubot diha sa office of —

(TRANSLATION: I will not sit on my a** and let it grow big in the office of —)

…na hayaan ko ‘yung bayan ko na lulutang sa droga. Eh ano ang sabihin ng tao sa akin? Eh kasi kita mo ‘yung panahon niya.

Kaya ako nagalit kay… Kaya tinawag ako ‘yung former President “gunggong”. Eh talagang gunggong siya.

Tinanong siya, “Kumusta ang pagtingin mo sa fight against drugs?” Anong sagot ng — eh simple-minded rin talaga eh. Sabi, “Wala mang nangyari.”

Anong walang nangyari? Bakit ka magsagot ng ganon? Eh ‘yung na-embargo ko na shabu, katumbas lang sa six years niya. Ako, mag-iisang taon.

Tapos sabihin niya walang nangyari. Masakit ‘yan, I am sensitive because marami na akong pulis na matitino namatay.

Marami na akong sundalo nandiyan sa Marawi, araw-araw ‘yan may patay. Kaya kung you oversimplify everything, para namang iniinsulto mo ‘yung mga nangamatay doon.

‘Yung unang birada doon, hindi ‘yun rebellion. The police were there to serve a warrant. Tingnan mo, narco-politics.

Tingnan mo kung anong magawa ng isang pamilya, hinawakan niya ang isang siyudad.

Ang mga tao dito, ‘yung nakatikim sa kanyang patronage, pulitika, trabaho, ‘yan, paiyak-iyak kayo. Sumunod kayo at kayong isusunod ko.

Hindi ko hintuan ‘to. Hindi na ako hihinto dito. That’s why my order to the police and to the human rights, if you are listening — stupid. I said to the police and the military: “Destroy the apparatus, the organization of drug syndicates.”

Kaya ikaw ‘pag namatay kayo, ma-mayor ka, ma-congressman, gobernador ka, pasensya ka. That is my order.

I cannot fight… O sige, mag-operate kayo kay Mayor Parojinog pati kay Albuera, isa-isahin mo. Hindi mo matapos ‘to. [Saan na ba ‘yung? Sino may hawak ng listahan dito sa Army?]

Ipinapakita ko lang sa’yo kung gaano katindi ang buhay ng Pilipino. [shows narco-list] Listahan na p***** i**, puro —

Naa diri hastang mga judges. Ngano matingala man mo ug mangamatay na sila? Pati pulis. Una, tan-awa imong pangalan. Basin ugma, patay ka na.

(TRANSLATION: Here are the judges. Why should you even be surprised if they die? Even the police. First thing, look for your name. By tomorrow, you might be dead.)

T*** i**. Eh lokohin mo ako? Ipatawag ta ka sa Maynila. Pagdating doon sa EDSA banatan ta ka di ha sa — malipay ka? O, o, mga high-profile, ang uban ana pulis, bantay mo sa akong…

(TRANSLATION: Are you fooling me? I’ll have you called here in Manila. When we get there at EDSA, I’ll lambaste you — will you be happy with that? O, o, these are high profile. Some are from the police. You better watch out…)

…basta mag — ako wala akong magkulang. Kaya ang — ito namang — the inquisitive minds, bakit karon daghang pulis nagtrabaho? Kasi protektado ko. [applause]

If the police and the military get into trouble in connection with the performance of duty, maasahan mo, hindi talaga ako papayag makulong kayo. [applause] Sorry na lang. huwag kayong ma-ano.

Kaya ‘yang Albuera na ‘yan, ‘yung ce — hindi ako tumatawag, ni hindi ko nga alam ang cellphone ni Bato. I do not make calls.

Alam mo, ‘pag naggamit ako ng cellphone, sino ang nakikinig? Ang Amerika, China, Russia. Pati ‘yung nandito mga kalaban mo, nakikinig lahat ‘yan.

Eh ako mayroon akong sarili eh. So nakikinig ako palagi. “Hello, Love. Magkita tayo diyan sa ano.” Si Love ni. Ang ako man ning Love ang gitawgan aning y**** ni. Duha na diay mi ani.

(TRANSLATION: This is Love. That’s my Love that this fool is calling. So now there’s two of us here.)

Hindi ako nagtawag. Basta ako, sabi ng Secretary of Justice. Sabi niya, sa Cabinet meeting, “President, murder.” “File mo.” ‘Yun ang finding, hindi ako makialam. Trial?

Trial. Sige, trial. Conviction? Sige, convict mo. O human na mo? Tapos na ‘yang imbestigasyon, trial?

Sasabihin ko na ngayon sa publiko: Anong susunod? Next? May baraha akong nakita diyan sa Constitution, “The President shall have the power to pardon. Either absolute or conditional or can grant amnesty with the concurrence of Congress.”

‘Yang pardon, exclusive ko ‘yan. Kung ngayon kayo nandiyan, nasa problema na ‘yan, maasahan ninyo.

Ngayon sabi nila si Albuera mayor walang baril. Wala akong pakialam diyan. Ang sabi ng pulis, may baril. Diyan ako maniwala sa inyo.

Ang warning ko lang: Do not lie to me. Just tell me the truth because there is always a remedy. In the performance of duty, wala kayong problema.

I-convict mo. Tapos, “Sir, ang balita sir, convicted raw kami.” O ‘di maayo. ‘Di paka gusto ana, ex-convict ka. Pagkahuman, pilay sintensya? “Reclusion perpetua daw, sir”. Sige, akong aide, prepara (prepare) pardon diha.”

(TRANSLATION: That’s good. Don’t you like that? You’re an ex-convict. And then, how long are you being sentenced? “Reclusion perpetua daw, sir”. Okay, my aide prepare a pardon there.)

Pagkahuman ug basa sa sentensiya, ipabasa pud nako ang pardon.

(TRANSLATION: After the reading of the sentence, I will have the pardon read too.)

Restored. Granted absolute pardon. Restored to full and political rights. Orderan ko ang PNP, “promoted to the next higher rank.” O ayaw pa ninyo ‘yan? Ayaw ingna di mo gusto ana? O ‘di sige ayaw na lang. [applause]

Kanya-kanya tayong baraha. I cannot control Congress, they can always —sige. I cannot control the courts. P****** i** mga corrupt pud.

Prosecutors, maraming corrupt. Anak ng… Piskal ako noon bago ako naging mayor.

Ito lang ang — pumunta ako dito just to assure you at kayong mga taga-Ozamiz, nakatikim na kayo ng narco-politics. It is here to stay for a while.

I hope that I can get rid of it before I go out of my office. Sana lang naman maabutan ko. Dahan-dahanin ko lang ‘yan sila. Tutal ‘yang listahan na ‘yan, pwede mo man ‘yan isakay lahat sa barko ‘yan, hindi mo naman kailangan patayin.

Dalhin ko doon sa South Pole kay tugnaw, doon ko sila bitawan. Sige, swimming-swimming muna sa ice hantod mu-gahi mo mga p**** i** ninyo.

Basta ako, I am committed to that and do not ever think it is the clearest and unequivocal.

Usa ra, walay duha.

(TRANSLATION: Just one, not two).

Equivocal is duha or ambivalence, ‘yung paganon-ganon. Ako dito wala, diretso-diretso ako.

What can I assure you is meron nang mga benefits but before I go out sa President, meron na akong seed money na 20 billion. Kung makuha ko ’yang amount na 50 billion, hindi na ninyo maubos ‘yan, ang interes lang.

Ito sa edukasyon ng mga anak ninyo. Alam mo tayong mga sa gobyerno, we are always conscious na as we travel, as we work, baka ma-timingan (timing) kita.

Be careful with the NPAs also. They are very active. ‘Yung namatay doon sa Mabini, nakatanggap ‘yun ng Glock. Kasi lahat ng Army ngayon, binibigyan ko ng Glock.

Sabi ko, pag-board ko kanina, sabi ko kay [inaudible], ‘yung Eastern Command, you have to change ‘yung mga doctrines ninyo, change it. You must study some more.

Ewan ko. Nandiyan man ‘yung mga opisyal, sila ang mag-aral kung papaano. But itong sila Bato, they have been there — second lieutenant pa dito dumating sa Davao. Ako na ang ninong ng kasal nito. Kakalabas lang sa PMA noon sa Davao, I was also a fiscal.

So sila ‘yung mga beterano, lalo na sa Davao ‘yung sparrow, be careful with — lalo na armas kayo kasi naghahawak kayo ng armas.

And better risk, huwag lang kayong maglabas na mag-isa. Dalawa o tatlo. Tatlo, may isang maghawak ng M16. If you are in doubt, shoot.

Ako na lay mangayo’g pasaylo kung dili mao. Uy si Konsehal man diay ni. Naa iyang listahan ni Heneral? Wala man. Unsaon na ni run.

(TRANSLATION: I will be the one to ask for an apology if it’s not the one. Oh, it’s the councilor. Does he have the list of the General? No. So what are we going to do now?)

Sabi ko change your doctrine about [dealing or billing?] Taga dito sa [inaudible] sa inyong style of fighting. Kagaya ng sira na makikita ninyo sa CNN, BBC, building per building. Kaya when they went in there, everything was already critique.

We knew that there was a build-up but we never thought that may underground stock. Kita mo hanggang ngayon, may bala? All we have to be is together we came from above. No, we have changed. Baka may re-intrution. Alam ko pagod na ang ating mga sundalo pati pulis. They just have to make the sacrifice.

…basta mag — ako wala akong magkulang. Kaya ang — ito namang — the inquisitive minds, bakit karon daghang pulis nagtrabaho? Kasi protektado ko. [applause]

If the police and the military get into trouble in connection with the performance of duty, maasahan mo, hindi talaga ako papayag makulong kayo. [applause] Sorry na lang. huwag kayong ma-ano.

Kaya ‘yang Albuera na ‘yan, ‘yung ce — hindi ako tumatawag, ni hindi ko nga alam ang cellphone ni Bato. I do not make calls.

Alam mo, ‘pag naggamit ako ng cellphone, sino ang nakikinig? Ang Amerika, China, Russia. Pati ‘yung nandito mga kalaban mo, nakikinig lahat ‘yan.

Eh ako mayroon akong sarili eh. So nakikinig ako palagi. “Hello, Love. Magkita tayo diyan sa ano.” Si Love me.

Si Love ni. Ang ako man ning Love ang gitawgan aning y**** ni. Duha na diay mi ani.

(TRANSLATION: This is Love. That’s my Love that this fool is calling. So now there’s two of us here.)

Hindi ako nagtawag. Basta ako, sabi ng Secretary of Justice. Sabi niya, sa Cabinet meeting, “President, murder.” “File mo.” ‘Yun ang finding, hindi ako makialam. Trial?

Trial. Sige, trial. Conviction? Sige, convict mo. O human na mo? Tapos na ‘yang imbestigasyon, trial?

Sasabihin ko na ngayon sa publiko: Anong susunod? Next? May baraha akong nakita diyan sa Constitution, “The President shall have the power to pardon. Either absolute or conditional or can grant amnesty with the concurrence of Congress.”

‘Yang pardon, exclusive ko ‘yan. Kung ngayon kayo nandiyan, nasa problema na ‘yan, maasahan ninyo.

Ngayon sabi nila si Albuera mayor walang baril. Wala akong pakialam diyan. Ang sabi ng pulis, may baril. Diyan ako maniwala sa inyo.

Ang warning ko lang: Do not lie to me. Just tell me the truth because there is always a remedy. In the performance of duty, wala kayong problema.

I-convict mo. Tapos, “Sir, ang balita sir, convicted raw kami.” O ‘di maayo. ‘Di paka gusto ana, ex-convict ka. Pagkahuman, pilay sintensya? “Reclusion perpetua daw, sir”. Sige, akong aide, prepara (prepare) pardon diha.”

I-convict mo. Tapos, “Sir, ang balita sir, convicted raw kami.” O ‘di maayo. ‘Di paka gusto ana, ex-convict ka. Pagkahuman, pilay sintensya? “Reclusion perpetua daw, sir”. Sige, akong aide, prepara (prepare) pardon diha.”

Edi maayo. Di pa ka gusto ana, ex-convict ka. Oh pagkahuman, pinasentensya, reclution perpetua raw siya.)

(TRANSLATION: Edi mabuti, ayaw mo pa niyan, ex-convict ka. Then sentensya, reclution perpetua raw siya.)

Restored. Granted absolute pardon. Restored to full and political rights. Orderan ko ang PNP, “promoted to the next higher rank.” O ayaw pa ninyo ‘yan? Ayaw ingna hindi mo gusto ana? O ‘di sige ayaw na lang. [applause]

Kanya-kanya tayong baraha. I cannot control Congress, they can always —sige. I cannot control the courts. P****** i** mga corrupt pud.

Prosecutors, maraming corrupt. Anak ng… Piskal ako noon bago ako naging mayor.

Ito lang ang — pumunta ako dito just to assure you at kayong mga taga-Ozamiz, nakatikim na kayo ng narco-politics. It is here to stay for a while.

I hope that I can get rid of it before I go out of my office. Sana lang naman maabutan ko. Dahan-dahanin ko lang ‘yan sila. Tutal ‘yang listahan na ‘yan, pwede mo man ‘yan isakay lahat sa barko ‘yan, hindi mo naman kailangan patayin.

Dalhin ko doon sa South Pole kay tugnaw, doon ko sila bitawan. Sige, swimming-swimming muna sa ice hantod mu-gahi mo mga p**** i** ninyo.

Basta ako, I am committed to that and do not ever think it is the clearest and unequivocal. Usa ra, walay duha. Equivocal is duha or ambivalence, ‘yung paganon-ganon. Ako dito wala, diretso-diretso ako.

What can I assure you is meron nang mga benefits but before I go out sa President, meron na akong seed money na 20 billion. Kung makuha ko ’yang amount na 50 billion, hindi na ninyo maubos ‘yan, ang interes lang.

Ito sa edukasyon ng mga anak ninyo. Alam mo tayong mga sa gobyerno, we are always conscious na as we travel, as we work, baka ma-timingan (timing) kita.

Be careful with the NPAs also. They are very active. ‘Yung namatay doon sa Mabini, nakatanggap ‘yun ng Glock. Kasi lahat ng Army ngayon, binibigyan ko ng Glock.

Sabi ko, pag-board ko kanina, sabi ko kay [inaudible], ‘yung Eastern Command, you have to change ‘yung mga doctrines ninyo, change it. You must study some more.

Ewan ko. Nandiyan man ‘yung mga opisyal, sila ang mag-aral kung papaano. But itong sila Bato, they have been there — second lieutenant pa dito dumating sa Davao. Ako na ang ninong ng kasal nito. Kakalabas lang sa PMA noon sa Davao, I was also a fiscal.

So sila ‘yung mga beterano, lalo na sa Davao ‘yung sparrow, be careful with — lalo na armas kayo kasi naghahawak kayo ng armas.

And better risk, huwag lang kayong maglabas na mag-isa. Dalawa o tatlo. Tatlo, may isang maghawak ng M16.

If you are in doubt, shoot. Ako na lay mangayo’g pasaylo kung dili mao. Uy si Konsehal man diay ni. Naa iyang listahan ni Heneral? Wala man. Unsaon man ni run.

(TRANSLATION: I will be the ones to ask for apologies if it’s not the one. Uy, it’s the Councilor. Does he have the list of the General? No. Paano na ‘to ngayon?)

But sabi ko, “Change your doctrine about dealing…” At tsaka dito sa — it’s a new style of fighting. Kagaya ng Syria, ‘yang nakikita ninyo sa CNN, BBC. Building per building. Kaya when they went in there, everything was already prepared.

We knew that there was a buildup. But we never thought that may underground na naka-stock. Kita mo, hanggang ngayon may bala. All we have to be is to very, very careful about, you know, the whole thing. Baka maka — may reinforcement.

Alam ko, pagod na ang — ang ating mga sundalo pati pulis, but we’ll just have to make the sacrifice. Tsaka hindi ko kayo pababayaan. Kung may anak na kayo, sigurado makatapos. Libre naman ngayon ang edukasyon, I just signed the law. Iyong 50-billion, iyon ‘yung mga bata na gustong mag-doktor after four years, they want to enter —

Alam mo kasi — huwag naman sanang mainsulto, I do not mean to offend anybody — the best learning centers kasi because of materials and everything, at tsaka the comforts: U.P., Ateneo, La Salle. Mabigyan naman sila ng… Pero ‘yung — ‘di na ako gagastos ng anak ninyo, mag sige hithit, ah binuang ‘yan, binugoy.

Pera ng tao ‘yan. So iyan ang ipangako ko sa inyo. Dito, automatic. Pagka may nabi — lahat ‘yan since na-President ako. Pagka — simbako lang. But, you know, lahat naman tao namamatay. Pati ako nga dito, hindi ko alam kung…

Pero, merong — hindi mapabayaan ‘yan, edukasyon pati… lahat ng biyu — asawa ninyo, automatic ‘yan.

[(Inaudible) ano dito? ‘Yung taga-Malacañan?]

Puro ra babae, ihatag sa inyo sa pulis arong ingnon. Wala pa may byuda. Mupatay pa ka’g pulis dira mag sige ka’g dala dala og listahan.

(TRANSLATION: Puro lang babae, binibigay sa inyo ng pulis para sabihing ano…. Wala pa namang biyuda, papatay ka pa ng pulis diyan, dala ka ng dala ng listahan.)

Iyon ang ano… Siya ang… Pagka ano, automatic ‘yan. Usually, DILG, fieldwork, but as near as the barangay na where your family resides. Tsaka 4Ps. Pati ang — ang importante kasi diyan sa atin ta — mga tatay, maski na ‘yang — ako, ganoon eh.

Ako, sa totoo lang, minsan na-checkpoint ako doon sa Davao. Kita ko talaga ‘yung M-14 dito sa ulo ko. Alam mo ang pumasok sa isip ko? Hindi naman takot mamatay eh. I was just trying to figure out, I would remember the last noise that I would hear would be a burst of a gun. Pero ang pumasok sa isip ko, pamilya.

Iyong Sebastian na ‘yan, sigeg tangag tangag ana ni Adarna. Nandiyan pa ‘yan sa tiyan ng nanay niya.

(TRANSLATION: And that Sebastian who keeps on tagging along Adarna. He was still in his mother’s womb.)

Ang naisip ko, sabi ko, “Kawawa naman ang bata, hindi makakita ng tatay niya.” Eh, nakalusot ako.

Kaya ito si Sison, isa ring ugok. T*** i**, gusto niya, siya lang ang sosyalista. Ako daw, peke. Paano ko hindi maging sosyalista? I’m always left because I’m — migrants lang kami dito sa Mindanao.

Dumaan rin kami nang hirap. Dumaan kami ng demolition ng bahay namin. Tapos, just because you are not joining the armed struggle, peke ka na.

Ang sa kanya kasing inisip, ugok, ang gusto niyang maging leftist ka o sosyalista ka, na kailangan sumali ka sa New People’s Army, makipag-away ka. That’s not my style. Eh gusto mo daan natin ng politika lilipat kaagad ako sa partido ninyo.

But, it has to be a mainstream political party. I do not want to kill a Filipino just because of — ayaw mo ‘yung… Ang armed struggle ang ayaw ko diyan, hindi ko gusto. That’s the problem.

Solohin nila na sila lang ang marunong magpatakbo na they have a monopoly of talent in this world. Kung magsalita. Kayong mga nakikinig, mga NPA, kala ninyo sino kayo.

It is as if kayo lang ang may prinsipyo sa kinabuhi, sus.

(TRANSLATION: It is as if you are the only ones who have principles in life, sus.)

I’m — kikita mo na pre-education, ang land reform, ang irrigation, wa nay bayad. Tinanggal ko lahat. Kung hindi ba naman tulong ‘yan sa mga mahirap. Wala nang irrigation fee ngayon. It’s always 5,000.

(TRANSLATION: I’m — you’re starting to see that the pre-educaiton, the land reform, the irrigation, they don’t require payment anymore. I took all the payments away.)

Asa mangita ang farmers ana ibayad? Kaya tinanggal ko ‘yan.

(TRANSLATION: Where will farmers find the money to pay for that? That’s why I removed it.)

Pati medisina, at least meron.

Na ano — mao ra man ang atong kita.

(TRANSLATION: That’s all that we’re earning.)

Kaya nga eh dapat alisin natin ‘yang — that hinders our progress. Walang papasok na negosyo dito sa Mindanao kung ganun ang sitwasyon. May komunista, left and right.

Apil na pud ning mga terorista, sigeg kidnap.

(TRANSLATION: The terrorists also keep on kidnapping.)

Dalawa, tatlo ang kalaban ninyo ha? Criminality, mga hold-upper. Ito, ito, famous ito sa mga Kuratong Baleleng.

But ‘yung nawala na si Dictador Alqueza, at tsaka nagkasakit na, it deteriorated. Pumasok sa Kuratong Baleleng ang ex-army pati ‘yung mga bugoy, mga tulisan.

Mao tong sigeg pang-holdap sa Maynila, RCBC, harap-harapan.

(They were the ones who perpetuated hold-ups in Manila, RCBC, right in front of you.)

Kaya itong mga pulis na sumali, kung gusto ninyo ng pera, no questions asked. Two million per head ako. Free — o gusto ninyo, may dagdag ako, free Hong Kong, all expenses paid.

Samahin mo asawa mo okay, kabit imong ubanon, sipaon ta ka. Ibutang ko nimo sa problema. Promoting what? Philandering?

(TRANSLATION: If you bring along your wife, okay. If you bring along your mistress, I’ll kick you. You’re bringing me into your problems. Promoting what? Philandering?)

Ako, basta law and order. At tsaka ayaw ko ‘yang — I said, you are now freed of narco-politics. Huwag mong sabihin na wala talagang tao na matapang dito. Do not ever, ever allow politicians. ‘Yung…

Dito, may history kayo, mga apat na pulis over the years, attributed to the… Si Albuera Mayor, may pinatay ‘yon anim. Harap-harapan pa sa palengke. Binaril niya. Pulis. Ayaw sumunod eh.

Itong mga tao na ito, akala ninyo kriminal kayo, ‘yung taong may prinsipyo, pinapatay ninyo. Dito tayo mag-engkwentro. Then you will have to contend with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the entire PNP, pati ako.

And I will not hesitate. Sabi ko nga, “Destroy. Destroy the apparatus, the organization.” Kung may mamatay? Sorry. Collateral damage ka. Magpahilas ka pa diha demanda-demanda. T*** i** mo. Niloloko mo ang buong Ozamiz pati ako.

Justice Pila ka tao ang nabuang, pila ka tao, mga bata ang na rape hantod patyon? Tanawa tong sa Bulacan.

(TRANSLATION: How many people have gone crazy? How many people, children were raped and killed? Look at the case of Bulacan.)

P*** gi rape na ang nanay na buta, gi rape ang asawa. Pinakialaman pa yung one –year-old gituhog-tuhog pa. Kita mong epekto ng droga? Ang isang lugar na may tama ng droga walang — walang tamang politics.

(TRANSLATION: The blind mother was raped and also the wife. Even the one-year-old did was not left untouched — was stabbed. Do you see the effect of drugs? A place which is filled with drugs is — it doesn’t have the right politics.)

Look at the Albuera. Hasta ang mayor didto niadto, katong giilisan niya, ‘yungpinalitan niya, pumunta ng Davao. Nagsumbong sa akin.

(TRANSLATION: Look at the Albuera. Even the mayor there, the one whom he replaced, went to Davao and reported to me.)

Sabi niya, “Mayor, anong maitulong mo sa akin?” Sabi ko, “Maitulong ako sa’yo, bigyan kita M16, puntahan mo sa bahay isang umaga, ratratan mo lahat.” Bakit ka man matakot magpatay? Bakit sila lang ba ang marunong pumatay? Mamatay man tayong lahat sa mundong ito, sino bang lulusot na buhay?

Kaya ‘yang magsabing, “Patayin ko kayo diyan.” Sabihin mo, “Halika. P**** i**.

Murag ikaw lang ang may itlog y*** ka.

(TRANSLATION: It’s as if you’re the only one here with balls.)

Mga ganun na style? Tan-awa sa Davao. “Wala ‘yan si Duterte.”

Wala bitaw, kay mawala ka man. Iyan ang problema diyan. Ako’y imong anaon? Adtuon ta ka sa imong balay, sa tinuod lang. Ganun ang style ko. Magkatok ko sa imong balay. Ingnon ta ka: “Unsay — gipangita daw ko nimo?” Ganun ang style ko.

(TRANSLATION: He’s nothing because you’ll be gone. That’s the problem there. You’re treating me that way? I’ll go to your house, to be honest. That’s my style. I’ll knock on your door. I’ll ask you: “What — were you looking for me?” That’s my style.)

Ngayon, kayo dito, alam ko dito… Di man ni City Hall. Ang city hall, Pag bantay mo diha ug dili mupinti ug bato na dako. Hutdon ta gyud mo ug — hay nako.

(TRANSLATION: Now, here, I know… this isn’t City Hall. In the City Hall, watch out or huge stones might hit you. I will really finish you off with — hay nako.)

Remember, I still have five years.

Kung hindi ninyo ako mapatay, p**** i**, hinay-hinayon ta gyud mo.

(TRANSLATION: If you can’t kill me, p**** i** I’ll finish you all of slowly.)

Pero kayong pulis na nagta-trabaho, you know, pinili natin ito eh. Maliit lang talaga ang sweldo, sa totoo lang. Hindi ako magtaka ‘yung mga pulis na Manila ‘yung isa mapipilitan.

Kaya ang utos ko, ganito. Anumang problema ninyo, mag-communicate lang kayo sa Chief of Police ninyo, at tatawag kay Bato. Sabihin, “Sir, nandi — assigned ako dito sa station, may problema ako.” “Anong problema mo?” “Sir, nagkasakit ang — whoever.”

“Cancer, sir, dakog bayronon…” “Sige, sabihin mo sa akin. Akoy magpatambal, tanan.” O mag-ingon ka, “Sir…”[applause]

(TRANSLATION: “Cancer, sir. The bills are really expensive.” “Sige, sabihin mo sa akin. I’ll take care of everything.” Just say, “Sir…”)

“Sir, may magandang babae dito, sir. Ms. Ozamiz. Ayaw ako sagutin. Gwapo naman ako kaya lang may asawa na ako.” “Tonto, huwag ka na diyan. Ibigay mo na lang sa akin.” [laughter] “Presidente ako.”

Ingnon lang na siya ug kuan sexist. Sinong sexist? Sinong ayaw ng magandang babae? Minsan ‘yun ang nawala eh, hindi ka na makabiro ng magandang babae. Gukod ug gwapa, eh di pahibaw-a una ko. Pangita na ug laing imo diha.

(TRANSLATION: They’ll say that it’s sexist. Who’s sexist? Who doesn’t like beautiful women? Sometimes that’s what’s missing. You can’t joke about beautiful women. If you chase after women, first let me know. Find another one for you there.)

Dili na ako magdugay kay I still have to honor so many commitments tonight. Mulupad nako.

(TRANSLATION: I won’t stay long because I still have to honor so many commitments tonight. I’ll fly now.)

I’m here to congratulate you. Mabuhay ang PNP! [applause]

Mabuhay ang nagsakripisyo ug katong mga taga-Ozamiz nga nitindog sa tyranny against sa… Kamoy amo, amo sa…

(TRANSLATION: Long live those who sacrificed for the people of Ozamiz and those who stood up against the tyranny against… You are the boss…)

We are just workers, inyong mga pulis, ako, we are workers of government. Wala nang opisyal-opisyal. Nothing of the sort.

Bayad kami sa aming trabaho. So no problem. Tawag lang kung anong magawa ko para sa inyo.

Hindi mo na kailangan punta ng mga Intsik diyan, mga durugista. Kaya ko ‘yang bayaran. We do not have to beg, steal or borrow.

Unsa man ang daghang kuwan?

(TRANSLATION: What is it that has a lot of…?)

—END—

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments