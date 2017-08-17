DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: VACC 19th anniversary. 16 Aug 2017

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING THE 19TH FOUNDING ANNIVERSARY OF THE VOLUNTEERS AGAINST CRIME AND CORRUPTION

[Delivered at Rizal Hall, Malacañan Palace | 16 August 2017]

Kindly sit down. Salamat po.

I have here with me two pages. Happy Anniversary to VACC and mabuhay. Now, we go home. Wala naman… [applause] Two pages lang eh.

I can finish this in about a minute and a half. Tapos ‘yun na. But it would not do justice to the victim and that is the Filipino. ‘Yung sa gobyerno, sa graft, the incompetence at tsaka ‘yung crime.

Alam mo, sa totoo lang, nandito man si Director Santiago. He used to be the PDEA. He’s now the Chairman of the Board sa Philippine Drugs. I reappointed him because he is more than capable of handling the job. He was doing good and I hope that he would do better.

‘Yung namatay daw kanina sa Bulacan, 32, in a massive raid. Maganda ‘yun. Makapatay lang tayo ng mga another 32 everyday then maybe we can reduce the — what ails this country.

Ayaw lang kasi maniwala ng mga tao. Well, hindi ‘yung ano… ‘Yung the… Well, of course, we are all bleeding hearts here because most of you are really victims of crime and criminality and extreme negligence.

Inuna ko ‘yung droga. Sabi ko that I will stop drugs. Well, the problem itself, in about three to six months. And I was talking with a background of what my experience was when I was the mayor of Davao City.

Sa awa ng Diyos, sa Davao, still not perfect but ‘yung droga pati ‘yung — everybody behaves. And because it is not that I directed them to behave while I impose rules that are…

They wanted it to be that way because alam na nila ngayon, mas maganda ang disiplanado na isang lugar.

Let me just give you a story. ‘Yung si Albuera Mayor, Espa — Espinosa was lording it over doon sa Albuera, Leyte. At walang eleksyon doon. Pinapatay.

At pati pulis na ayaw sumunod sa kanya, pinapatay. About six. Walang… No political expression there. No political free will to choose the leaders na gusto nilang magpatakbo ng bayan nila. At ‘yung mga kalaban, pinapatay, ina-ambush.

Doon naman si Parojinog, almost two decades. Walang magsalita doon pari and you can buy shabu diyan sa sari-sari. ‘Di ka nga over-the-counter eh. It’s freely sold.

But I have observed him closely dito. ‘Yung si mga General Loot ng pulis at ‘yung ibang high profile, masyadong kalma.

And you know, like Loot, a general and he was a PMAer, if I am correct. We paid for his training as a soldier. We paid for his clothing and food and this idiot upon his retirement goes into drugs and makes money.

Ayaw ninyo kasing maniwala — I’m addressing not you, lalo na ‘yung mga human rights — that drug was eating our country.

That if you do not do anything drastic. “Si Duterte walang ano, drugs palagi.” ‘Yan ang problema. Kaya tayo nagkikita-kita dito eh.

Kaya ngayon, nakita mo 32, kanina daw sa Bulacan. It’s really a problem. It takes a toll on the lives of people whether you are really the victim or the criminal.

Walang katapusan ito. And when I said that I could solve it, I was referring to an environment na ako ‘yung mayor na parang Davao itong Pilipinas.

Anak ka ng… Maghanap ka na kung anong — sino ‘yang nanay na ‘yan. Anak ng… Hindi ko alam na ‘yung pulis na kasama ko dapat nandoon, mga generals.

And little did I realize that the very agency I was relying on to protect us from the smuggling of drugs from abroad, ‘yun pala ang nag-i-import rin ng drugs.

So how can I finish it? I will… Hindi ko matatapos ‘to. Then I realized, ‘yung Amerika nang Amerika, with all its power and… Hindi kaya.

Kaya hanggang ngayon problema nila. Eh kung hindi kaya ng Amerika, mas lalo na itong Pilipinas ngayon kung…

So I will be able to solve the problem. Patayin ko lang ‘yan lahat. But how about the next generation? Eh ‘di talagang mag-wala ako.

Many… You can prosecute me after or now, whatever. You can assassinate me. But it do not really help unless we are all — like persuasion na tapusin talaga natin ito for the next generation.

‘Yung mga gunggong diyan na sinasabi na hindi kaya. Sabi, “Hindi pala niya kaya.” Kung kayo ilagay dito sa lugar ko. Eh ako mismo ang nag-uutos ng patayan, hindi ko nga kaya, kayo pang mga —

Huwag na tayong mag-drama dito. You will be far worse than what you have now.

Isang ano ko kasi bakit ako tumakbo? You were around. Sino ang kandidato sa amin mentioning about Mindanao?

Wala. Mga kuwan improving education, ang favorite refrain is will improve the roads and —

Tingnan mo what can a narco-politic do to his city? Two decades no election, no opponent. ‘Pag pumunta ka doon sa Ozamiz noon pati sa Albuera, you will exactly experience what you would have seen had you been to South America. Parehong-pareho.

Malalaki ‘yung politiko diyan. May baril dito, may bodyguard na pulis, may bodyguard na military, at may bodyguard ‘yung Kuratong Baleleng.

So tingnan mo. It… Mabuti’t na lang it destroyed some parts. But there are many of them in Mindanao.

And I called all the mayors of the Philippines here, dito. Marami sila, tatlong batch. Ang governors, isa lang — isang kwarto lang sila.

Sabi ko talaga sa kanila, “Do not f*** with me. I will kill you. I will kill you because you are destroying my country. Do not destroy the young of the Filipino because ‘yun ang aming kayamanan.”

Lalo na kami sa taga-gobyerno, itong mga pulis na ‘to pati sino diyan, wala kaming kayamanan. Ako, wala akong negosyo. I started very early as a prosecutor.

The reason why you will see now how I hate criminals. Marami akong kasong bumagsak dahil lang sa pera. Marami akong bumagsak na kaso noon.

When I presented the evidence, supposedly drugs turned out to be alum, tawas. ‘Yun pinapalitan nun. And the corruption.

Ayaw ko na lang. Sabi ko, “Sige.” Karamihan kasi nung kasama kong mga piskal, halos patay na.

Ako lang ang nabuhay kasi ako siguro ‘yung papatay pa nang iba. [laughter] Sus trabahong ito uy.

Paano ko matapos kung ganon? Nasa likod ko, sabi ko, we all shout in unison, “Stop drugs.”

Mga pulis ngayon. [Saan na ‘yung?] Ito. This is an updated… As of August 8, 2017. If this is a bible, I will — I will make a solemn oath na trabaho ito ng pulis na walang ano dito kalokohan.

Nandito… So how can you stop — ? Ang listahan nito per region, ganito rin o. Every page, Western Visayas. Mayor diyan na — sabi niya, malinis daw siya.

Pero walang mahay. Sinabi ko talaga, “Do not do… Mahay is huwag kang — huwag mong sisihin.

So na-late ako kasi kausap ko ang mga RAM. At kami ni Dante, we had a short —

It’s getting out of hand. Gusto kong i-control ang corruption. Kayong mga abogado, how?

May transaction tayo dito na malinis. ‘Yung natalo, mara… Itong… Itong Manila dapat sunugin ‘to, isali na ang tao dito eh.

Dito mag-negosyo sila. They participate in biddings. Tapos ‘pag natalo sila, all they have to do is — hanap-buhay eh. They go to courts, corrupt naman ‘yung huwes. Kaya sinabi ko, “Bantay kayo sa akin, l****.”

Mag-issue ng TRO. So the project cannot proceed immediately. So ‘yung nanalo naman sa bidding, just to start will have to talk to the guy who filed or who sued him.

So bigyan mo ako ng — ganun ang raket dito sa Maynila. ‘Yung lowest bid is the source of all graft and trouble dito sa corruption.

Kasi ‘yung lowest bid, walang pera ‘yan. And he will dive and bid for the lowest price. ‘Pag na-award na ‘yung bid niya, he will go to another sub-contractor.

Sabi niya, “O, sige. Ikaw na. Bigyan mo ako.” Tapos doon ‘yung city or provincial engineer, tapos ‘yung checker, auditor, treasurer, governor, mayor.

So ‘yang 100 million mo na project, 40 lang ‘yan. Kaya nung nag-kampanya ako the presidency, I toured almost all of the provinces and cities. Diyan ako makakita ng basketball court na tig-200 meters, 300 meters. Wala namang basketball court na ganun. Kasi may goal eh. Maraming goal. Sabi ko, “Bakit itong… Bakit mataas itong — ?”

Kasi nila-landing ko ‘yung helicopter doon. Sabihin nila, “Mayor, hindi man ito basketball court. ‘Yung runway man ito.”

Tapos tingnan ko doon pagbalik ko. ‘Yung mayor na ako, pagbalik ko minsan. Titingnan ko. Tapos na. Pati ‘yung terminal. Wala ng pasahero, walang eroplano kasi basketball court man lang.

Alam mo, something must… I don’t want to do it but… I would say that I’m not so much interested ‘yang five years completion ko. I hope there would be a spasm somewhere.

Then… Hindi mo madala ng ano eh kasi ‘yung due process na ‘yan, alam man natin na — due process, you know, means sa atin years.

Ang kaso sa Pilipinas could reach five, 10, 20 years. ‘Yung sabi mo na “victims of injustice,” kung wala talagang ano diyan, you will suffer the injustice. You will have to live with it and die with it. Ganon ang — ganon ka-ano ang Pilipinas.

Hanggang diyan lang tayo, kagaya nitong sitwasyon. Traffic, so Duterte nandiyan ‘yung traffic. Gusto niyong i-improve? You give me money.

I need money to whatever — to destroy there and magbago. Emergency fund. Sabi nila baka ma-corrupt, hindi ibigay. Eh ‘di huwag.

So ang EDSA, ganon pa rin. Tanungin ninyo ako, “How can I improve it?” “Where’s the money?” So I’m waiting for China and Japan to do us the favor and maybe they would start next year.

I hope to improve on the things that we do not spend kasi wala naman tayong ganong pera.

Eh ganon lang ang kita ng Pilipinas. What do you expect of me? I cannot print the money to pay the wages of the laborers. And where do I find the money to buy all those expensive things?

Ganyan talaga ang ano.. Tama si, ‘yung rant ni ano, Dante. Lahat. Dito, may judges. [flips through the narco-list] Hinuli ko kay para huli silang patayin. Hintayin na lang ‘yung ano ninyo.

As you can see from a distance [shows narco-list] judges. So may mga judges na namamatay? Tanungin mo. Ewan ko. Gobyerno na ‘to? Hindi. We will not do that. Magalit ang human rights pati itong si u*** na mestizong itong si Gascon.

Mas marunong pa sa iyo. And they make so much noise. What about the human rights? Hanggang rekomendasyon lang sila. They can write anything. Condemn the police, condemn everybody, pagdating ng recommendation, wala naman.

So everything seems to be not functioning well as we, citizens, envision it to be. Ang drugs talaga o. [shows narco-list]

Alam mo kasi ang drugs, two months operation, bilyonaryo ka na. Kaya marami talagang — ayan si General Santiago, alam niya ’yan.

Ilan sila dito? Almost practically all the municipal mayors ng Pilipinas. That is why I said during our caucus with the congressmen. Sabi ko, “bahala kayo,” mga senador. “But I’m telling you: If you call for a barangay election now, the drug people will win.”

May pera sila, bilihin nila at ang mga municipal mayors na talagang into it will begin to produce more shabu so that they can win.

Sa international seas, meron naman diyan ‘yung ibang countries, they are cooking shabu, placed them in plastic cans, sealed, lagyan nila ng GPS. Kunin dito ng mga smugglers.

Kaya makita mo, Regions I, II and III, maraming nakikita ‘yung blue pale, parang — tapos ‘yun. Eh ang laman diyan shabu.

Marami nagkalat diyan sa coastal waters dito sa Regions I, II, and III and sometimes IV. They cook it diyan sa — ‘yan pareho sa America

Itong mga simpleton who made a statement na — just to really destroy the person, “Hindi niya kaya ‘yan.” “Akala ko ko ba six months to one year?”

Anong hindi kaya? Papatayin mo naman, tingnan mo. I think there will be an outcry again na itong 32 na patay kanina in a mass — joint operations by I think it’s all. And they would grieve again for justice.

Eh kung kayong mga durugista, you do not observe justice, you destroy the people. Ang order ko naman sa military, hindi naman specific eh.

I never said, “You kill, Mr. Aguirre.” Ang order ko sa kanila is, “You destroy the apparatus.” And it is my order to General Santiago. “Destroy the apparatus.”

Ngayon, pag namatay ka, pasensya ka. Pumasok ka diyan eh. You are not specifically being hunted. Kanina, I’m sure na ‘yung — wala namang plinano (plano) ‘yun. Ano naman ang makukuha ng pulis diyan? Kaso lang.

And that is why noong ito — bakit ngayon? Itong human rights, “Bakit marami — ?” Kasi ang pulis, nagtatrabaho. Alam mo bakit? Kasi protektado sila sa panahon ko.

Binibigyan ko ng pera ng pulis, totoo ‘yan. We are trying to stop drug trafficking.

Ang pulis, ‘pag binigyan mo ng pera ‘yan, gamitin ‘yung pera pambili, that money — marked money — becomes the property of the case filed. It can no longer be retrieved.

Kaya in every meeting noon sa Davao, binibigyan ko talaga ‘yan, “O pambili.”

Kasi, because if there is no buying and selling of drugs, it is not trafficking. And kung maliit lang kasi ang mga runner man nila ang magtakbo, it’s just possession. Pagka possession lang ‘yan, may pera ‘yan sila, out, tomorrow or the day after, naka-bail na ‘yan. That is the story.

‘Yung iba naman, pagdating doon, sabihin lang doon sa prosecutors na “I-downgrade mo lang.” Sabihin na lang possession tapos may plea bargaining. May mga judges naman na pumapayag because of corruption.

May isang judge nga dito sa Maynila, not a single case of — walang conviction. Mga 1,000, walang conviction. P****** i** itong huwes na ‘to. Tsk.

Ayan ang sitwasyon talaga eh. Eh ang sabi, “Hindi pala kaya ni Duterte.” Hindi ko talaga kaya. Mismo ‘yung Customs ko, pumupuslit sa likod ko. Eh kaya mo ‘yan? Iyo na ‘yang Customs ha.

But Faeldon, I will stand by him. He’s really honest. Kaya lang nalusutan siya because lahat diyan sa Customs, corrupt. My God.

I hope I would not offend any particular person but almost all. Sila ‘yung magagandang bahay, mga BIR, magaganda ang bahay, magaganda ang kotse.

Aside pa ‘yung mga director-director. ‘Yung mga director ng Bureau of Lands, wala ‘yan. Kusina lang ‘yang mga director ng — I can’t… Sino ‘yang bahay na ‘yan.

Ngayon, sa Davao, sarado na ‘yung… Tapos ako nakatuloy ‘yung 200 billion p*****. Kaya ko kaya silang babuyin? Sabihin ko harap-harapan: “P**** i** kayo, l**** kayo.” Kayo ‘yung mga ruling elite dito sa Pilipinas nakikinabang sa p***** i**** gobyernong ‘to. You get contracts, you get grants, tax exemption and all.

Mababoy ko kaya isang istasyon? Sabihin ko, “P****** i** ka. Mukha ka, mukhang pera ka.” Kaya ko kaya silang ganunin? Kay sabi nila, ako? Sige, hanapin ninyo. Kalkagin ninyo Central Bank pati lahat ng bangko — Rural Bank. Kaya ko kayong babuyin kasi wala kayong makuha sa akin. Ang pinaka-issue ninyo sa akin, sige lang babae, babae. [laughter]

Eh ‘di kung walang lalaki, paano na ‘yung mga babae diyan? [laughter] Sabi ko nga sa — during the debates, I was asked point blank by — I cannot remember who.

Sabi niya, “You have known to have so many girls, at different times, different women.” So I answered na — babae ‘yung nagtanong eh. “It’s biology.” Ang ano, “It’s simple biology.” It’s an instinct actually.

Ang pari lang naman ang nagsabi na kasalanan ‘yang ano… Binigyan ka ng… Hiwalay rin ako sa asawa ko. Alang-alang mag-uwi ako doon sa amin, ako mag-isa tapos mamartilyuhin ko ‘yang ano. [laughter]

Huwag na lang tayong magpakornihan niyang prim and proper. I’m not into it kasi — Hindi ako makaprangka eh.

Sabi ko, kayong mga… Tapos ngayon maghingi kayo ng areglo. You [inaudible] Filipino people, you return the property. Get it as soon as —

Lahat, lahat ‘yang – isauli ninyo ‘yang propiedad ng tao. Pay your correct taxes and return all the properties of the people.

So ‘yang Sunvar na ‘yan, I’m selling it, bidding ‘yan. You want that piece of property? I’m putting you a notice. I’m selling that so that I can build more houses for the soldiers.

[applause]

Kasi ‘yung iba doon kinuha naman ng Kadamay. So sabi ng mga sundalo, “Sir, paano ito, ‘yung bahay …” Ay sus Pilipino rin ‘yan pareho ninyo. Pareho lang tayo.

Sabi ko, mag-gawa na lang kayo ng — huwag na kayong — no heartaches here. I’ll endeavor to look for the money and build you another one.

Huwag mo nang awayin ‘yan si Kadamay kay kadamay rin niyo ‘yan — sa totoo lang, kadamay rin ninyo ‘yan sa kahirapan. Hayaan mo na. Ibigay mo na lang ‘yan sa kanila.

Itong Marawi. Marawi… What precipitated the fight in Marawi? How did it start?

Did it start by an outright rebellion? Of course not. They were there — the police were there to serve a warrant. Then there was a fight. And if we weren’t thinking — alam namin na maraming armas.

But ang hindi namin nakuha na underground, puro na pala — kita mo, hanggang ngayon may bala. For three months na tayo nag-aaway. Parang Viet Cong, doon sa ano, mga tunnel.

So ako, ako ‘yung nag-declare ng martial law, ako ‘yung nagsabi doon kila General Esperon, “You send the soldiers there.” And so they are dying, eh hindi naman ako guilty kasi I am doing it for the Republic, for our country.

But the problem is, hindi ko malunok ‘yung — I lose everyday at least two, three, four soldiers pati pulis.

Kaya ako, I was offended. Nung tinanong si President Aquino — I’d like to repeat this all over again kasi totoo eh.

He was asked, “How do you find the fight against drugs?” Sabi naman niya na, “Walang nangyari.”

Anong walang nangyari? ‘Yung the whole of six years mo, ‘yung whole mo sa drugs, is just equivalent to my — what’s now, one year.

At tsaka huwag kang magsalita ng ganon kasi marami na akong pulis pati sundalo namatay.

Minsan, [inaudible] akin kasi hindi naman gaganon ‘yan eh. You know, the President is the Commander-in-Chief of all Armed Forces.

So hindi ‘yan sila basta makagalaw kung wala ka na sabihin mo na specific order na… Kasi when I talk, I said marami na akong pulis pati sundalong namatay.

Kaya ‘yang Marawi, walang areglo na ‘yan. Cannot be. Sabi ko sa mga mayors, wala na silang police power ngayon, isauli ko lang ‘yan kung matapos na ang giyera, at sabihin ng pulis pati military, “Mayor, okay na.”

But kung pagbalik ko niyan, kung kayo you cannot control drugs in your city, tanggalan kita… I might just go outright suspend you. So that’s my next move.

So marami na namang korte, away ‘yan. I-TRO na naman ako ng mga huwes. Sabihin ko sa huwes, “Kaya mo? Kasi kung kaya mo, sige.”

Otherwise, itong mga i***** na pulis… Ah itong… Kasali na. Mga mayors, you have the authority over the police. If you cannot control drugs in your city, I will just suspend you. Magbakasyon ka na lang.

Wala man rin kayong silbi. So I will not return the police power to you. Wala kong pakialam sa inyo. ‘Yan ang… That is the sad story.

I’m just articulating a little bit what was… Halos emosyonal si Dante diyan. ‘Yung Evangelista. ‘Yung member nila na ‘yung nag… Magbili ng kotse tapos sa casa. Hinide (hide) ng anak niya just to show the — para patignan na okay ‘yun. Tapos kinidnap ng mga u***, pinatay pa, sinunog.

I could still remember sa TV. Sabi ko sa kanya, “Hindi bale. There will be always a time. There will be a time to commit wrong, and there will be time for retribution.” Sigurado ‘yan.

Dito, mag… Droga. Hindi na nila naisip ‘yan. Alam mo ‘yang liquor, ‘pagka nag-liquor ka, ang sunod niyan droga. Kombinasyon ‘yan eh. They will always… ‘Pagka naka-hit ‘yan, maghanap talaga ng alcohol ‘yan.

Tingnan mo sa Bulacan. Pati ‘yung one-year-old, pinapakialaman. [inaudible]. Ni-rape na ‘yung biyuda, ni-rape na ‘yung nanay na bulag. Pinag… Pinagsasaksak pa ‘yung…

Tapos ‘yung Human Rights ngayon is investigating. One of these days, kayong Human Rights, kayo ang imbestigahin ko. Totoo. Conspiracy. [applause]

You know, when you… Buti na lang ‘yung ano. Sabihin mo pulis, barilin mo na ‘yang kasali diyan. If they are obstructing justice, you shoot them.

Para makita talaga kung anong klaseng human right… Galit ako sa inyo. Because hindi niyo tinitimpla kung anong klaseng papasukan ninyo. Basta human rights.

Eh ilang biktima na dito? ‘Yung lima na namatay, anong… ‘Yung one-year-old na ginulgol doon? ‘Yung Human Rights diyan nasaan?

They could not even utter it in public. “Look, do not do that to me,” sabi ng human rights. Wala. Tapos itong mga criminal, babandera ka, “human rights, ano…” T*** … Kaya ito.

Uwi na ko. Uwi pa akong Davao eh. I have to go to somewhere else sa Mindanao.

Ganito ‘yan eh. Straight-straight na lang tayo. There are judges here, prosecutors, the public, maybe some of the members of the Supreme Court, Ombudsman nandito.

Kagaya nitong si Albuera. Sabi ni… Ito, prangkahan tayo. Nandiyan ‘yung mga Cabinet members. Sabi ni Secretary Aguirre, Justice Department. Hindi ako nakikialam. Sabi niya, “Murder ‘to, Mr. President.” Sabi ko, “Sige. Bahala ka. Mag-imbestiga ka. Wala akong pakialam.”

Sabi niya, “I file…” “You file the case.” Ngayon, na-downgrade, homicide na lang. Mga pulis naman, pinagtrabaho, wala naman silang ninakaw doon. Nademanda. ‘Di ba sinabi ko na, I will protect you sa trabaho? Ngayon ang sabi ninyo, pagpasok ninyo sa jail cell, si Albuera Mayor Espinosa, may baril.

Doon ako maniwala sa police kasi ‘yan ang — subordinates ko lahat ‘yan. Bakit ako maniwala dun sa mga testigos na it was a rubout? For all I care. ‘Yun ang istorya mo. ‘Yun istorya namin dito sa gobyerno.

Kaya sabi ko, “I-convict mo ‘yan?” No problem. Sabi na naman, “Baka masentensyahan ng…” “Oo, okay lang.” May card ako dito, the Constitution itself.

“The President shall have the power to pardon a criminal whether absolute or conditional or grant amnesty with the concurrence of Congress.” Sige, ubusin mo ‘yang proseso lahat ‘yan.

Pagdating ng panahon, “Sir, convicted kami.” “Sige. Kailan ang promulgation?” “Baka bukas, sir.” [whistles] “Pardon. Mag-gawa ka ng pardon diyan.” [laughter] Dalhin ko sa pulis. Pagkatapos, “You are hereby…”

Isa pa itong pulis, bantay kayo. “You are sentenced to reclusion perpetua.” Life… perpetua is… Madali ‘yan. Pagkatapos sabihin ko sa clerk of court, “Basahin mo ‘yan ha?” Pabasa.

“And here is an order also from the Office of the President. Pardon is hereby granted to the following: Corporal General… And they are restored to full political and civil rights, and hereby promoted next rank higher.” [laughter and applause]

What could be the charges? Impeachment? U*** ka ba? Nandiyan sa Constitution. That’s the sole privilege of a… Sabihin niyo, maraming mag-revolt ‘yung mga pulis… Wala. I-amnesty ko ‘yan. Mag-revolt-revolt diyan.

I-amnesty ko na kayo para tapos na. Kasi alam mo, wala kaming power. If I do not have that or if I do not threaten to use it, binubugbog kami eh. Media. And you are portrayed to be the worst. Merong editorial, ganon, ganon, ganon.

You are pictured to be the worst. Mga krim… Kagaya ng Inquirer. Kung mag-picture kayo sa editorial parang lahat kami kawatan. Kayo ‘yung p*****i***** nakatira diyan sa gobyerno, 50 years. Walang extend ‘yun and used…

You know what’s the crime? Fifty years nakinabang kayo. Then it expired, no extension. Tapos, you never paid government ang taxes. And then you collected diyan sa Mile Long. Alam mo kung ano ‘yan? Pareho ‘yan kay Mighty King. Mag-pay ka ng stamps? That is economic sabotage.

‘Pag ‘yan ang finile ni Aguirre sa inyo, pasok kayong lahat. Kasama kayo ni De Lima. No bail ‘yan. [applause]

Kayong mga tax — ‘yung mga evader ng taxes? I will not file a civil… Collection? Hindi na ako interesado sa perang ninakaw mo. I’d be happy to see you there, sa Crame.

File ko sa inyo, economic sabotage. That is non-bailable. Ganon lang ‘yan. Basta kami na lang… We are portrayed to be in the worst of… It takes two to play this game in the world in this life.

Kaya maski ganon lang ‘yang si Erap, he’s a sage, talagang wise. Dito sa buhay na ito, weather-weather lang. Huwag ka talagang mag-kumpiyansa na hanggang diyan ka na, na nobody…

I know I will have my own downfall. I cannot be President forever. I know that they will demand to answer for all of this patay. Eh ‘di okay lang. Kung ako ang ma-no bail, eh ‘di…

Basta gusto ko ilapit ako doon sa kwarto ni De Lima. [laughter] Nakita ko man ‘yung ano niya. Sabi niya nag-peeping Tom daw ako. Ikaw ang i-peeping Tom ko? Hindi na ako kailangan. Manood lang ako ng video, may kopya ako. Bakit i-peeping Tom kita? [laughter]

Sinabi niya sa news. Nakapunta raw ako… I was there because it was the anniversary of the police. I was invited to talk there. Noong pumunta ako sa equipment na ano, ‘yung sensitive, mataas ‘yan eh, it’s at the top of the building and nobody’s allowed there. But sabi ko, manood ako how does it work.

‘Yung pinag-usapan natin sa Cabinet, ipinagbilin ko because there’s no need — we will… I will approve it. Tapos sabi niya nag-peeping Tom? Peeping Tom? Maski saan ako magpunta nandoon ‘yung video mo, peeping Tom? [laughter]

G*****. Ako, nandoon ako, payag ako. Sabihin ko lang sa pulis, magkaibigan man kami. Ilabas mo ‘yung kamay mo kay maghawakan tayo, handshake.

So that’s the… I’m just in the… This government is not totally bereft of any, you know, measures that… Tabla-tabla tayo. Dito ‘yung habulin ninyo. Ito, itong mga pulis na loko-loko, kidnapping? P** … ‘Yan ang may tama. Kaya sabi ko, pati pulis, patay.

Do not… Klaseng pulis ‘yan, ‘di naman ‘yan dapat pulis, wala dapat ‘yan diyan. Marami talaga rin napasok na mga u*** eh.

‘Yung mga kidnapping, sabi ko kay Dela Rosa, summary dismissal. Bantayan ninyo ‘yan, ‘pag wala ng trabaho, baka ‘yan naman ang… ‘Yan ang next generation na naman ng mga mag-holdup, mag-droga. Bantay kayo. Foolishness, puro foolishness lang gagawaan niyo.

We all behave here. Kasi ‘pag wala ng — wala na tayong ano, kanya-kanya na kayo.

Mahirap ‘yan. Mahirap ‘yan. Magpatayan… Please stop that nonsense.

So ‘yan ako. Hindi naman kami ano. Pero ‘yung sabi ni Dante kanina, kaya kami natagalan, I was with the relatives and widows sa SAF44.

Of course it is a stupid charge. Kasi isa doon was corruption. Wala namang corruption dun eh. In the sense that you created a prejudice to somebody. Saan pang — something like that.

Pero ‘yung usurpation of authority, if you are a police, you are there to arrest. Ganon lang ‘yun. As Commander-in-Chief of all the Armed Forces, ang local officials supervision lang ang Presidente. Pero sa national government structure, mga Cabinet, I have the complete supervision and control.

What does “control” mean? Control is I can super… I can change, amend or superimpose something there na…

Kaya ‘yung finile ng Ombudsman na usurpation of authority, kasi sa trabaho ng pulis — trabaho ng pulis, trabaho ng Presidente ‘yan. Akin ‘yan.

But at that particular job does not mean to say na kung ako ang mag-supervise, may inagaw ako, wala akong inagaw. Ako ‘yung Commander-in-Chief ninyo.

How can the case prosper? Marami tayong abogado dito. How can… Usurpation of authority, of what? The police? I cannot usurp my own power. That is mine. The Commander-in-Chief of all Armed Forces. Sunod kayong lahat.

So ‘yan ang… ‘Yan ang sinasabi ni… Ako ang sinasabi ko lang kung anong ibig sabihin niya. Ang ibig sabihin ko, matagal na ko dito sige salita, mag-uwi na tayo.

Magpasalamat ako for listening to my ranting also. But galit rin ako, kasi o. [shows narco-list]

But with God’s help… [gives narco-list to aide] Death certificate na ‘yan balang araw. [laughter]

Maraming salamat po. [applause]

—END—

