DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: 120th anniversary of DOJ. 26 Sept 2017

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s speech, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

SPEECH OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING THE 120TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

[Delivered at Reception Hall, Philippine International Convention Center | 26 September 2017]

Salamat po. Kindly sit down. Thank you for the courtesy.

Ako po’y miyembro rin ng Department of Justice many, many years ago, 1977 to ’87, prior to my appointment as vice mayor of the city. Tapos, in 1988.

But when I was a prosecutor of Davao City at that time, the Ombud — ‘yung predecessor, the Tanodbayan also appointed me as special prosecutor for the Tanodbayan. So there are a lot of experiences ‘yung panahon na ‘yun touring Mindanao, prosecuting cases. And I find myself back in the department where I started my career in government.

The Secretary of Justice Aguirre II; the members of the House of Representatives; officials and employees of the Department of Justice; mga kasama ko sa gobyerno; mga mahal ko na kababayan.

Now it’s raining hell outside — cats and dogs. Tapos I get to read about three pages. Basa… Nabasa ako tapos ito lang. [laughter]

You know, I think you deserve more. [applause] But… More money ibig kong sabihin. ’Yung hinihingi ninyo, ‘yun rin ang hinihingi namin. The perennial and maybe generational problem sa gobyerno is actually pera.

And ‘yan because of sometimes an enormous problem crops up in your life, huwag kayong mainsulto but kulang talaga.

If one gets to be — May mga ano sa pamilya, cancer ganun. Talagang kulang. And I have experienced it also. But somehow we managed.

Now, let me just be clear. There’s a lot of publication about my millions. Kayong nakakilala sa akin, I’m from Davao, alam ninyo ‘yan.

But you know, my father was governor when he died. At least alam niya maghanap-buhay because we had an ice plant and a lumber yard. Construction was booming at that time in Davao. It was a developing city.

But when he died, we could not agree with each other, the brothers and sisters, so we decided to sell all.

‘Yung nakuha ko, substantial. At sinabi ko, if you… I authorized everybody, everybody as in everybody to look — to dig into the IBAA, Insular Bank of Asia and America. That’s the Union Bank now.

You’d find there that ‘yung fourth year pa kami, I had a million already. ‘Yan ang totoo. So ‘yung naiingit. You know, I’m sorry if you are a son of a very poor. I don’t know from where you come.

Kami dumating sa Davao hirap. We had to climb our way. And as a matter of fact, that space there between Ateneo de Davao tsaka ‘yung likod was a wetland noon.

So akala ng tatay ko, pwede doon. Only to find out that Davao in spite of the sloganeering of the Americans that go to Davao — ay go to Mindanao because it is a land of promise.

Unfortunately, it was not really so. Davao City was already divided. May mga homestead, homestead na noon. It’s like seven hectares; 24 if you’re a corporation.

And so Davao was just owned by about — you can count them, seven families. That is why ‘yung squatting problem is very serious there and Davao has one of, on record, the highest of — in the acquisition of lands kasi alam ko.

In the sense that there was that promise land, but it could not apply to all. My father became governor, I became mayor, by destiny maybe, and President.

In 1988, I became mayor. I never lost an election and to the presidency. ‘Yan talaga ang historical ano ko. And I governed Davao for almost 22 years as Mayor. And I challenged everybody: Go to Davao. It has posted the highest, this year, growth rate of nine percent.

When we talk over the rains, just right after martial law, Davao was just growing economically by two percent. Ang growth rate, ‘yung sa human. Ang mataas…

Because you know, the proximity, Mindanao and the Visayas, a lot of them went there to find out and for the greener pasture.

Some made it good. Others became rich enterprising. But mostly ‘yung lupa ng Davao, just a bit of history para malaman ninyo — ang Tagalog. Kasi ‘yung Bureau of Lands nandito. So when they started to — and I do not blame them.

Actually, at that time, in the 48, 49, 50. We went there 48. Malaki masyado ang Davao because maliit ang tao.

Now, Davao is so small because of there’s a two million people in it and they need land. Kaya that’s why pati ako, hindi naman sabihin tumayo ang tatay ko doon na talagang wala kaming matulugan.

But he tried kasi wetland eh. Pagatpatan ang tawag diyan sa Bisaya. So ‘yon. Pero kung abogado ‘yung tatay ko, he practiced. Kasi itong mga unbelieving, pati the dirty minds, wala akong magawa sa inyo. And I am not…

Ayaw ko magyabang. ‘Yun hindi akin ‘yun. And even the — during the campaign. The 211 million, that’s a b*** s***.

Alam mo sa totoo lang, I’ve given the waiver. Kung tiningnan lang nila noon. I was already — And I am ready to step down now.

Baka may makaturo lang niyan totoo na meron akong deposit maski one dollar diyan sa Hong Kong, I will step down as President of this Republic. Wala akong problema diyan.

I have always lived by — I would not call it… I live by the values na nakuha ko sa tatay ko pati nanay ko.

And that’s the same thing that I’m giving to my children. Now, bahala na sila. Kanya-kanya na sila. ‘Yung isa mayor na, nanununtok pa nga eh. Ewan ko kung may kaso ‘yan hanggang ngayon diyan sa Ombudsman.

Pero ‘yan ang totoo. I have to tell you the story. It’s not a sad one. It’s just a factual thing in my life so that we can understand each other. I was a prosecutor.

And as a special prosecutor of the Tanodbayan, look at my records. Tingnan ninyo ‘yung record ko. Magtanong kayo ng mga taga-Davao.

Let me just begin by saying that… Ito kasi ‘yung [EJK, EJK], sinakyan talaga nang husto eh.

But I hope that the Americans are here, especially those connected with the Human Rights. ‘Yung kanila ‘yung Rights Watch, which is a Soros thing, kay Soros ‘yun eh, ‘yung manipulator ng currency.

Dapat pag-usapan natin because this is the first time that I will tell you. You know, you cannot operate a drug business by just selling it to anybody just like a balut, or vendor ice cream, or ‘yung mga sigarilyo diyan sa highway na ‘pag nag-stop, the crowd everywhere to sell cigarettes.

The operation with drug business is always an organized crime. It is always a result of a syndicated agreement.

Kayong mga prosecutor, alam ninyo ‘yan. It has to have the organization to operate. There has to be some cooking and there has to be some loyal lieutenants to make the distribution, down to the peddlers who take the orders from the above.

So they would know if the supply is there or if there is no supply at all. Would it be hard for them in the coming days because nakuha ‘yung ilang tonelada. So walang business, so they have to parlay something else, marijuana and…

You know, I have always been a hardliner. Maski tanungin ninyo sino. Talagang hardliner ako sa krimen. Magtanong kayo. Sabi ng iba, “Pumapatay ka ba?” Pumapatay ako ng tao.

Many times, three months into the presidency, I had this encounter with — and it was covered by the networks. So ‘yung magsabi kayo that “killer-killer”. Anak ng — Nandoon nga kayo eh.

ABS-CBN was there and everybody. They covered it during ‘yung sabi nila pinatay ko ‘yung — ‘Yung istorya nung madre, ‘yung lay minister ng Australian. Tapos, totoo ‘yun sinabi ko ‘yun sa galit.

Sabi ko, “P***** i** mga ‘to. Tingnan mo mga u***. Mas nauna pa sa magandang babae.”

Kasi ‘yung… Tinuro ko ‘yung lay minister. Kasi sa Pilipino, exotic talaga ‘yung puti, maganda talaga ‘yan. Ganun ang ano. It’s always the reverse. Kung ikaw magpunta ka doon sa mga puti, gusto ka rin nila because it is an exotic thing.

Sinabi ko talaga sa galit ko. It was a derogation of their manhood. “P****** i** ‘to. Kapangit-pangit. Ito pa ang sinagot ng Ms. Philippines.” Parang ganun.

So totoo ‘yun. Talagang… Tsaka ‘yung… Alam mo kasi, hindi ako nagyayabang. Ako lang ata nag-presidente who had had a — who have had the experience of being taken also as a hostage.

‘Yung sa Dapecol ‘yun. And there was an outbreak. So each prisoner got hold of one hostage. Ang may naiwan kasi doon ‘pag takbuhan, isang yaya ng bata. Kapatid… Ang nanay, kapatid nung — ang yaya.

Eh ang problema naiwan, na-hostage. So kinabukasan, it was a Sunday, Corazon Aquino called me. “So what’s happening there?” I said, “Bakit, ma’am?” “Ba’t hindi mo alam?” Sabi ko, “No, ma’am.”

May ano sigurong proximity, baka akala niya diyan lang sa kanto. Sabi niya, “Why don’t you find out kung anong nangyari doon?”

So it was a breakout, a kidnapping. Tapos they were able to commander — ‘yun ang hiningi eh. And g*** rin ‘tong mga tao doon sa penal colony which is kasama natin dito.

Bumigay kayo eh. ‘Yung penal authorities, bumigay, pumayag na sumakay. They were able to take control of ‘yung Sarao.

No advertisement but ‘yung Sarao na matataas sa probinsya. So nandoon sila. So I got the chopper of the Armed Forces, pumunta ako doon. Sa harap talaga ng kidnapping. It was going on. It was evolving to be a kidnapping incident.

But sinabi sa akin ng sundalo, “Mayor, ‘yung bata mamamatay na. Blue na.” Tinignan ko. Diretso ako. Lumapit ako, sabi ko, “Sandali, sandali. Tignan ko lang ‘yung bata, blue na.” Sabi ko, “Kung bitawan mo ‘yang yaya pati bata, ako ang magpa-hostage.”

So I was hostaged. So nakaupo kami. The human waste, ihi, doon na. So overnight pati hapon na ako dumating eh. So magpapalak-palak ‘yung sapatos ko sa…

So it was a messy and a terrible, a horrible condition inside the — kumakain kami ng pandesal, so kasama na ako.

Bandang alas kwatro na, sabi ko, “Tutal ako, hostage ninyo. Why don’t we go to my office at para mag-usap tayo? Makapaglinis ’yung mga babae pati kayo. Kasi may banyo sa city hall.” Pumayag. Imagine, ako ‘yung Mayor, ako ‘yung hinostage sa city hall ko.

Kaya tiniis ko lang. P***** i** ‘to, bantay kayo. Tapos nung nandoon na, nag-surrender na ‘yung iba, may anim na naiwan. Umuwi ako, ito totoo, buhay pa naman sila lahat eh. Si Calida, he is a Mayor now of Hagonoy, ‘yung chief of police noon; Dureza, who was there; Galicia, the chief prosecutor of our place sa City Fiscal’s Office.

Sabi ko, ‘pag hindi dumating ang nanay, kung hindi makita, yayariin ko itong — tutal ang hawak nila, knife lang man. Maka-distansya lang ako ng mga 2 meters ubos ‘to.

Then I called my brother, Benjamin. Eh shooter ‘yun eh. Eh hindi ako mag-kumpyansa ng iba, sabi ko “Tayong dalawa lang ang magpasok. Alalayan mo ako.” Sabi ko, “Barilin natin lahat.”

Narinig ni Dureza, ‘yan ngayon sa Peace Process, he was a congressman then. Tumawag siya kay Aquino. Eh walang iba. Siya ‘yon —wala, hindi ko narinig pero wala mang ibang may access kay Aquino. Sino? Fiscal? Walang… Galicia? Walang access ‘yon, chief of police. Siya lang ‘yun.

So sinabi niya na “Patayin ni…” Tinawagan ako ni President Aquino. Sabi niya, “Mayor, I want that problem solved peacefully. Do not harm anybody, tutal in control na naman kayo.”

Eh wala akong magawa. Would you believe one month after, on a visitation day, nagkita — meron, kasama na ‘yung Australiana. P***** i**, nagkaisa na sila.

Tapos sinabi ko, pagdating ko naghanap sila sa akin. ‘Di pumunta ako. Sabi ko, “Sige, mag-usap tayo uli.”

Sabi nila, “Huwag Mayor.” Hindi na ako pinayagan ng PC noon kasi yayariin ka talaga. “Bakit?” “Eh nung negotiation, sabi kasi nila, wala kaming kaso nito.”

Sabi ko, “Oo, wala ‘to. Hindi ‘to kasali. Bale, experience lang ‘to.” “Ma-pardon kami?” “Oo,” sabi ko, “Mga next week ‘yan.”

Istorya man lang ‘yan. When your life is in danger, you can promise even the throne of satan. Ikaw na doon paupuin ko. T*** i** mo.

So oo lang ako nang oo nang oo. Ngayon sabi ko, “Pero huwag mong galawin ‘yang mga babae.” Tapos usap kami. Binigyan sila ng… Sabi ko, “’Yan ang hingiin ko. Do not harm the women.”

Sabi ko talaga, “’Pag may mangyari diyan, papatayin ko kayong lahat.”

Nung gabi, sabi ng mga sundalo, there were a lot of speaking, crying, talagang na-rape ‘yung ganun.

‘Yung first na lumabas na babae na ginawa nilang cover, nakita ko ‘yung blood stain sa skirt. Sabi ko, “Mga animal na ‘to.”

So nung nakalabas ‘yung — patay na — bata, patay na. Kasama ng nagbisita doon na tatay sa…

Kaya nung [inaudible] na, alam ko ang mga — alam ko itong mga sundalo eh.

You put them under stress for about 24 hours, huwag kamag-kumpyansa, maniwala pa ‘yan. ‘Yung mag-ganun nandiyan na tapos sabihin mo, “Hold ka lang.” After 24 hours, gutom na, uhaw na ang — may mga sungay ito, hindi na maniwala sa iyo ‘yan. Basta puputok na lang ‘yan.

‘Di nung nagkaputukan na, sabi ko, “todasin natin lahat”. Because they were — may isang inmate kasi doon na sundalo. Eh kabaro eh.

So ito namang mga PC, kasi Army ‘yun, he was allowed to go in and out. Eh ganun ang sakit talaga nitong mga ‘to eh.

So mayroong mga… Umuwi ng mga CHDF pa noon, kinuha ‘yung armas na nilagay lang diyan sa labas, tabi lang ng kampo sa canteen, dinala sa loob. So they had this bargaining.

Eh ‘di putukan. Talagang pinatay ko lahat. ‘Yung ano, [EJK-EJK]. On the record man lahat — nandoon ang lahat — GMA, ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN, isa ka pa. [laughter] Dapat na-hostage ka si Gabby Lopez doon, isali kita.

Sa totoo lang. Kung hindi ako naging Presidente. Tanungin ko kayo diyan sa publiko, “Makuha kaya ninyo ‘yung property ng Mile Long? Kung hindi ako na-Presidente, mayara kaya ‘yung abuso ng mga network?”

Sino naka-p****** i** ninyong lahat. Ikaw? Gabby Concepcion, mukha kang pera, p****** i** ka. Eh totoo man. Eh sus.

You know, ako kasi tumakbo ng Presidente okay, walang bumigay sa akin ng pera. Naintindihan ko ‘yan. Naintindihan ko ‘yan, nationwide.

Wala akong problema diyan. Walang bumigay na may pera dito. I just relied on mga Davao — si Tony Boy, Charlie Gonzales, may mga pera ‘yan.

At puro kababata ko ‘yan. Ito si Dominguez, nandito ba? Eh may-ari ng Marco Polo ng Davao ‘yan. ‘Yan ang valedictorian namin nung Kindergarten kami, ‘yan ang nag-graduate. [laughter]

Kaya itong mga bright, totoo ‘yan. Itong mga bright, marunong talaga. Marunong sila mag — kasi hindi naman mahirap kami lahat o mayaman. Pero mag-super rich ka, marunong talaga itong mga g*** na ‘to pag-anong pera.

So walang nagbibigay-bigay kaya wala akong pera but — eh sa rating, hangggang 3, 4, 4, 3 lang ako lalo na Maynila, 4. So nung lumabas ‘yung nag-landslide ako dito.

Nagbigay ako, konti-konti. So last minute — makinig ka, Gabby Lopez — nag-place ako ng advertisement. Tinanggap ninyo ‘yung pera kong 2 million para kasi wala akong advertisement.

Kita mo ‘yung sa debate? ‘Yung debates. Tapos every break sinisingitan nila ng propaganda ng mga kandidato. Ako ang wala kasi wala man akong pambayad.

Ngayon, tinanggap ninyo ang pera ko but you never showed the advertisement. And despite the fact that we were placed way ahead, pinalabas ninyo despite of a court injunction na ‘wag because Trillanes was using little children na — which is not really allowed by law.

Common sense should have warned you that talagang there was a violation of the law. And ang tinanggap ko na pera ko na hindi mo ginamit para sa show ko is actually estafa. And I am not the only one. — Chiz Escudero, ako, marami kami.

Tanggap nang tanggap kasi kayo ng pera in the name of greed. Tanggap ng pera tapos kung makasalita kayo pati ‘yung Inquirer, kaming mga — kung babuyin ninyo kaming mga taga-gobyerno, you picture us to be the corrupt o ano. Excuse me. Unfortunately, hindi ako ganun. I would not have survived.

Now, bakit ako nanalo? I had about Imee Marcos. No problem because I know Imee. Why? Because my father was a Cabinet member of the first set of Cabinet way back when he won for the first time.

My father was Secretary of General Services. It’s now — it was the Bureau of Supply, lahat ng… Kasi kaya sinuportahan ako ni Imee kasi suportado ko rin siya. At Bongbong was in a hurry kasi hindi wala — ayaw ko nga tumakbo.

Tapos, you know, dumating ‘yung mga pera kokonti kasi during the last four days, nag-shoot ako ng 32, steady sila.

Now, what was my message? Sa debates, I was the first one to just say, “That is all that I have for you.” What was my message?

Corruption, drugs, criminality, economics. Sabi ko sa inyo, bobo ako dito sa economics. Hanggang… Hanggang… As a matter of fact, kay mas bata ito sila sa akin.

As a matter of fact, ako ’yung first set sa K-12 noong panahon ko, [laughter] K-12 na ako. Kaya sabi ng anak ko — itong si Kitty, bright ‘to eh. Ang nanay niya, valedictorian eh. Kaya sabi ko, “Marunong mag-nego,” — ngayon nakita ko na ‘yang mga — paano sila mag-squeeze in ng opportunity.

Eh ito si Kitty sabi niya, bright ‘yun, “Why don’t you tell Secretary Briones to do away with K-12? But he’ll just make it longer…” Sabi ko, “Anak, dahan-dahan ka. Makakasagasa ka ng tao. Ang tatay mo, original K-12 talaga ‘to.” [laughter]

It took me seven years to finish high school. Second year, na-expelled na ako sa Ateneo. So I finished doon sa Digos. Classmate ko ‘yan si Dureza.

Dureza is a brilliant guy. ‘Yan ang ano namin valedictorian.

So ang valedictorian diyan: Sonny, Dureza, Aguirre, Delfin Lorenzana. Valedictorian ‘yan. Sa klase niya sa PMA, valedictorian — valedictorian din ‘yan sa eskwelahan ‘yan.

Lahat sila valedictorian. Ako, last ten ako sa klase. Totoo, eh tanungin mo ‘yang mga Justices pero okay lang man. So where am I now? Where are they now? [laughter and applause]

Valedictorians? T*** — trabahante ko lang. ‘Yan ang buhay. That is the —

So sino ang congressman ko? Nograles pati ito si Lord Velasco, kay kaibigan. Imee, Abet Garcia. Mindanao, isa lang, si Agusan del Norte. Bumaligtad, hindi nakatiis. Mahirap ang pag-ibig. Nakikinig ‘yung asawa ko. [laughter]

Noon ‘yun. Noon. Noon, noon, way — matagal na. Hindi man sabihin na walang ano, ano lang…

So ‘yun lang nag-suporta sa akin. Kayo, hindi ko alam except for the few guys, mga classmate ko taga-San Beda.

Hindi ko alam kayo kung sinong sinuportahan ninyo. Kasi kung nalaman ko na majority si Grace o si ano, Roxas, bababa ako dito. Bahala kayo sa buhay ninyo. [laughter and applause]

Now, let me begin by just saying… I’m — I’m revealing this for the first time to the nation. Drugs can be operated only by one means. It has to be organized. Correct? Correct.

And the members there have to conspire with each other, so making them equally liable criminally. Correct? Correct.

You have to pres — proceed against all who appears to be responsible therefore. Correct? Correct.

That I cannot be choo — choosy in my judgment. Because the act of one is the act of all equally responsible for the distribution. Correct? Correct.

There is no law which says that I can only enforce this, the — the grave crimes, the grave offenses only against the rich and those who have the money but I cannot prosecute the poor. So, if it is an organized crime, then the tentacles are there.

Itong pinakamataas na mayaman, pati itong pinakamahirap, wala akong magagawa. My oath of office says to enf — ‘di ba, nandiyan sa ano eh — enforce the — obey the Constitution and enforce the laws of the land.

It does not exempt, “except those who are poor.” ‘Yun ang ibig kong sabihin, ‘yun talagang lumaban. Hindi, hindi, ito ang mahirap, kasi because ‘yung procedure natin is American, ‘tong Revised Penal Code is Spanish.

Pero ‘yung you have to operate within the bounds of the law. I will not tolerate people shooting children and I — I will never allow… Hindi — parang hindi ka naman lalaki eh, nakatali na o — why do you have to do that? O naka-surrender na?

Hindi ka lalaki niyan, so huwag mo akong salihin sa ka-p****** na ganun. Ang utos ko is that, go out, enforce the law against all, and you have to take the guy into the custody of the law. You have to overcome a resistance whether lights — light or serious. And if there is a weapon, be it a bolo or a knife, and you feel that you’re attacked and your life is in jeopardy, shoot.

Wala tayong problema diyan. Kayo diyan, fiscal, mga justices, that’s the rule — the law. Ako, wala akong magawa. Sabihin mo na namatay sa engkwentro ito. Pero kung sinalvage [salvage] mo, eh p***, ibang istorya na ‘yan.

Ang salvaging kasi, can also in — afflict, [inaudible], and it will be practiced by everybody. The — the criminals — and the police, and the criminals will do the same thing.

‘Yan, ‘yan kayong taga-Mindanao, taga-Davao, ‘di ba? We — we lose about, at that time, three, four policemen a day. It’s because ‘yung impunity na hindi gaano. Pero ang impunity na maraming patay.

I’m sorry to disappoint itong mga Human Rights. Hindi — hindi ninyo ako kilala eh. That’s the problem. But I am — I was asked during the debates, “How will you treat terrorism and drugs?” I said, “I will treat it — them harshly.”

So if you could find the appropriate synonym of what is harsh, then that’s it. Ngayon, today, the drug problem or issue is all throughout the world. They have taken over the Bamboo Triad and the 14K sa lahat ng operation sa Southeast Asia.

And ikaw noon na taga-luto ka, you are only given a franchise for distribution. Now, I — I made public ‘yung matrix ni — ni Parojinog, because he was there in the middle, and the Albuera mayor, ang sabi nila na ‘yun ang extrajudicial killing kasi binaril doon sa loob ng detention.

You know, as the Chief of the bureaucracy, as the one in control of the police, sino man paniwalaan ko? ‘Yung testimony ng mga inmates — ang witnesses ng inmates man — or ‘yung mga pulis ko?

Common sense would say that doon ka maniwala sa pulis mo. Bakit ako maniwala doon sa mga prisoners na sinabi na… Well, let the courts take it. Ngayon, sabi ni Aguirre, sabi niya, “Mayor, it’s murder.” “Okay, fine. File the case. Wala akong problema.” Pero I would protect people who are really doing their work.

If that is the theory of the case, I will believe them, kasi pulis ko ‘yan. Now the only reason why sabihin nila noon walang patay, it was a paralyzed law enforcement. Maraming corrupt na pulis until now. Cebu City, maski ikaw taga-roon, mga taga-Visayas, alam ninyo ‘yan. Manila.

Sinabi ko totoo. I — I almost — I almost became a liar, because I said that I will finish the job three to six months. But when I became the President, when I had already the access to every information, anak ng… Nine generals of the police were involved.

And believe me, two months into my term, first two months, hindi pa kami nag-operate kasi kapa ako nang kapa, “Sino ba dito sa Metro Manila ang corrupt?” But there were already a series of killings. And alam mo kung sinong namatay diyan?

Tingnan mo ha. Hindi pa kami nag-operate, and hindi ko lang masabi, “Sino ‘yung namatay? Bakit sabi ng mga punerarya, puno na ang… walang claimants.” Well, my God, because they were all aliens. Alam na ninyo kung sino ‘yan.

They were operating, and the police, itong [inaudible] nila, knew them. Kaya napuno ‘yung punerarya, walang nagke-claim because they were strangers in our land.

Two months after na-set up ko, ‘yun na. Well, kung may nab — itong — if there’s one stupid policeman there killing, ganito ‘yan eh. It does not apply to the two deaths in Caloocan. I will disabuse your mind.

But, ako, ayaw ko gustong sabihin. Senator Pangilinan is my friend. At may utang na loob ako diyan, kasi ‘tong anak kong si Inday, ‘yung Mayor ngayon, when she was grade six — grade five, sabi ko, “Anak, anong gusto mong birthday gift ko sa iyo?” Sabi niya, “Pa, gusto kong makasama, magkain kami ni Sharon Cuneta.” [laughter]

Eh mag-isang anak ko lang ‘yun. Ngayon, dalawa na ang anak kong babae. Eh may reserba naman ako, isa. May pangalawa na akong asawa. ‘Yan si Veronica, sabi ko bright. Ang nanay niyan, valedictorian ‘yan. Walang bayad-bayad sa eskwelahan ‘yang Honeylet na ‘yan.

Kaya ‘yan ang — ang… Lahat ‘yan halos, nailibing. Hindi ba kayo nagtataka? Bakit walang claimants? Almost a thousand. ‘Di ba? Sinong pumatay? Hindi pa nga ako nag-operate eh. So hindi ko sinasabi ‘yung mga police generals. It would not be right, because I do not have the evidence.

But most likely, the persons interested in doing them away is a group that gusto nilang mawala ‘yan sila. Ngayon ako, gagawin ko rin, basta lumaban, sabi ko, “Patayin mo na lang rather than be choosy at that moment na ano ito?”

Kaya ako bilib… The — the best example na order ko na galit ako, ‘yung sa Caloocan. There was this CCTV footage na sinasaksak na siya ng a deranged addict. Now, he kept on parrying na hawakan pa niya ‘yung blade na dito.

It was until only after he fell down and the idiot was on top of him, alam niyang mamamatay na siya, binira niyang dalawang beses. Kaya saludo ako sa pulis na ‘yan, sinabi ko, “Hanapin mo ‘yan.”

That is actually ‘yung — nagalit na sabi ko, do not — ‘yang salvaging, salvaging. Kasi masisira ako niyan. I get to answer for everything because ako ‘yung Mayor. I do not call myself President, nako-kornihan (corny) ako. Mayor lang kasi matagal na ‘kong Mayor eh. If you want to address me really, say “Mayor.” ‘Pag tinawag mo akong “Presidente,” hindi kita kakausapin. Nako-kornihan ako eh. Sa Bisaya ‘yan eh nahilasan ako.

Itong drug ngayon is being operated by the 14K, Bamboo Triad. They have taken over. They are cooking the shabu on the ISIS. Tapos itatapon — kita mo sa Region 1, maraming mga — mga bins na ma — empty, may Chinese character. It’s actually Taiwan and lahat na.

And I — I cannot blame the — the Chinese government or the people because we were doing it here before. Marawi, what precipitated — what was the flashpoint of Marawi? They were serving a warrant for the arrest of a drug personality. There was a firefight and lumabas na nga ‘yung totoo.

Now, we admit that… We knew that they had firearm, but I never expected that it would be that enormous. On the third month na tayo, going fourth, they have still the ordnance and the bullets, at ang lahat. May mga Barrett pa sila.

[Excuse me ‘yun, pag-landing ba ‘yung ano — ng pollens. May allergy ako diyan eh.]

‘Yan ang problema. Ang kawawa nito, ang Amerika. Tingnan mo. They will take back ‘yung pang-ano nila sa akin. Kasi ‘yung heroin, travel… Dito, ang shabu, lulutuin lang ‘yan. The favorite ano talaga nila is cocaine and heroin. It’s grown organic. It’s a plant, poppy.

Kaya hindi masyado masira. Pero itong shabu — alam ba ninyo ‘yang shabu, ang tubig niyan, tubig ng baterya. ‘Yang sa battery? ‘Yan. Hindi ‘yun tubig — eh ‘yung tubig ngayon, tubig na ano lang ‘yan. ‘Yung original na baterya natin na luma na acid na if there’s a spillage you — you see something bubbles.

Ngayon, ang transshipment is Philippines… Ganito ngayon. Genetically, I would say that ang Amerikano talaga ang pin — the richest market. I don’t know why. But itong atin, maliit lang ‘to. Sila, lahat, pati artista.

Hindi ka — maski tayo dito, kita mo naman ‘yung ano, kita mo parang g******. Hindi lahat, hindi lahat pero ‘yang… Combo, diyan ‘yan naguumpisa eh, ‘yung mga — mga bangag talaga ‘yan halos. Hindi naman lahat. Kaya maraming sumali sa kampanya ko ‘yung sila Jimmy Bondoc kasi they realized the serious dimension of the drug problem.

Kung maniwala ang America, mabuti. Kung hindi kayo maniwala, mabuti, basta sinabi ko sa inyo.

Now, sabi ko, what is my stand? In Davao, noong nag-mayor ako, kasi prosecutor ako and I faced so many cases. Maniwala ka ba pagdating sa korte, p***** i** alum pala ang hinahawakan ko.

Ganun ang switching sa pulis noon, kung hindi, hindi magsipot kaya pinapaaresto ko talaga. Hindi ako pumapayag ‘yung sabihin na doon taken for granted ‘yan, he’s absent or on a mission.

P***** i**** mission-mission ka, halika dito. “Your honor, I move to file this i**** in contempt.” Hindi ako pumapayag ng ganun. Noong fiscal ako? Wala. Walang pulis-pulis sa akin. Anong pulis? L**** ka, testify ka dito.

Nung nag-mayor ako alam na nila, I was trying to… You know, I am a President, I build a nation — for the human rights… But I enforce all the laws of the land, and I have to enforce it even if it is not to your liking.

But I’m telling you well in advance, that ‘yung kayong mga nandito, it’s a — a political thing doon sa Davao because ang sabi ko sa Davao noon, first time I became mayor, alam ko na ang droga, at alam ko lahat because ang tatay ko nga governor.

So alam ko ang laro. I could get my information from anybody, from anyone, kasi alam ko ‘yun. So I said, do not destroy my city because I will kill you. Do not destroy the youth of the land because I will kill you.

Alam mo tayo dito, walang milyonaryo sa atin. Sino bang—? O, wala talaga eh, ni-isa. Dito… O si Congressman, siguro. Pero, Delfin Lorenzana, nakilala ko ‘to siya when I was mayor, he brought in the second ranger battalion ng Scout Rangers.

Siya ‘yung nagdala doon kaya kilala kami. And after that we became friends but ano, eh bumilib ako sa tao. When I was shopping for my Cabinet, I remembered him. Eh talagang honest, tapos istrikto.

So magpunta ‘yan… Matagal na ‘yan sa America siya. Alam ko siya eh, agent ‘yan siya. Pero okay lang, sabi ko kasi magbolahan naman kaming dalawa, eh ‘di ito sabihin mo sa kanila.

Ako, many — many issues ako diyan sa ano. I do not hate America. I mean, I don’t… Wala akong dynamics sa mga tao. As a matter of fact, ‘yang si asawa ko ngayon, was an OFW.

Kaya lang sa kabisita-bisita ko doon, one time nagbisita, paguwi ko sabi niya, “Buntis man ako.” Nako na naloko na. [laughter] “Uwi ka na lang dito”.

Ganun ka-simple ang buhay ko, magpunta kayo, makita ninyo ang bahay ko. Bakit? Magtiis kaya ako kung meron? Ganito ‘yan, ‘yan tignan ninyo ‘yung IBAA pinasok ko ‘yan sa double your money.

Tingnan niyo, I encourage every one of you. Kasi sabihin mo lang “paki-silip ‘yang kay Duterte”. Kasi ‘yun I was a prosecutor in a very troubled place. I knew na patayin talaga ako. Kaya sabi ko, one of these days, matamaan talaga ako nito.

But because I love my country, more than anybody else, tinanggap ko ‘yung challenge na ‘yan, even ‘yung Tanodbayan where I have to travel around Mindanao most of the time.

It was really my… Kaya ako noon, ‘pag sabi ko, do not f*** with my country, because I will kill you. Now, find me a law, international law, internal regulation that says that I cannot say those words as a leader of a country?

Is it wrong to say to protect my country and to threaten you? I have every right to threaten anybody who’d attempt or actually destroy my country, I will really kill you.

Ito namang masabi ko, do not… Walang milyonaryo dito. Bakit? Ito magprangkahan tayo. When you reach 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, pagka nagkasakit ka, ‘yang pension natin sa gobyerno sapat kaya ‘yan?

We have to eat and you have to eat with your family, lalo na may mga grandchildren ka, maluwang ka sa pera, lalo na sa apo, maghingi ng ganito. You think ‘yung pension natin will last?

If you get to live when you retire, would you get to live for fifteen years, do you think you have the money to support yourself? Who will buy the oxygen for you? Who will pay the antibiotics? Who will pay for the blood chemistry, it’s P5,000 isang tusok lang?

Sino? Sino ang maglibing sa inyo? Sinong magbili ng kabaong niyo? It’s our children. Maswerte tayo, kung ang mga anak natin mabuti, but how about the others?

Ang masakit sa akin, maniwala kayo, okay lang ‘pag hindi, ‘yung mga OFW, because some of them endure rape every night. Because in other country, there are countries, ayaw kong sabihin, that when you are there as a helper or as a slave brought from the slave markets of Africa, you are treated as a slave, and you can be used tapos pinapakain pa basura.

Hindi naman lahat. I’m trying to say, hindi ko na sabihin sa inyo, nababasa ninyo ‘yan. Na ang pagkain makatulog lang, alas dos, alas tres, the most humiliating degradation of…

‘Yung gamitin ka ng mister, ‘yung anak na may anak na binata, tapos ‘yung bayaw ng p***** i**** ‘yun, gamit lahat ‘yan. Kaya alam nila, kaya pinapakain nila ng pills eh.

Hindi naman lahat, hindi ko nilalahat, hindi lahat ganun. Pero ‘yung dito ma-assign ka ng — gaya ng Abra ganun, ah patay. Riyadh, wala, wala ‘yan kasi…

Ngayon, magpakamatay ang trabaho — ang tatay sa ibang lugar, engine or construction. Dito ‘yung — they keep sending money hoping to — na ang mga anak nila makapag-aral.

They are now the targets of the small sindikato, from the big syndicate kasi alam nila na ito may steady… Ang market ng shabu hindi mayaman.

Ang mga mayaman, cocaine ‘yan pati heroin. Walang mayaman dito na nag-gamit ng shabu, ang market nila ang mahirap. Konti-konti lang ‘yan, puro buong Tondo sige man, Sta. Ana.

Eh… Pardon me for saying this but it’s a — sabi ko nga do not be offended because you know I have a Chinese grandfather and a Maranao mother, so no problem. Murag Inintsik gani ginagmay lang volume, hindi ‘yung malaki. Sige, ginagmay.

Kasi alam nila marami eh. Now, itong bata na ito, targeted dito sa ano, pabilihan nang pabilihan hanggang magbigay. Maisip ko lang na ang nanay, hini… Ang tatay magkaroon na ng spinal problem sa kabigat ng trabaho nila doon.

Tapos pagdating dito, for all of their sacrifices, for all of the hardships, and for all the humiliations, pagdating dito, ‘yung anak nila walang nangyari, bangag pa. Maligayahan ba ‘yan?

Maligaya kayo? Sabi ko, “P***** i** papatayin ko talaga kayo.” If he cannot demand a pound of flesh, bantay kayo sa akin. Kaya itong mga malaki, t*** i** yayariin ko talaga kayo. Anak ng jueteng… Believe me.

I am prepared to go whatever hell or — Preso? Susmaryosep. Tutal si Aguirre man ang… [laughter]

Ito p*****, kung may kubol ‘yung mga yawa na ‘yan, eh ‘di may kubol ako sarili. [laughter]

At kung maswertehan ako baka may — may tiga-service pa, Secretary of Justice. [laughter]

God d*** i*. ‘Yan ang ano. So araw-araw ito, hindi ito mahinto, nakikita ko kasi, sinasakyan talaga, [“EJK, EJK, EJK.”] So be it. So be it. Make it the issue all throughout my term.

I am not available anymore for reelection. So why should I be intimidated of itong mga Human Rights, makademanda doon sa — itong si Gascon. He’s a spokesman of the Liberal. Kita mo naman, araw-araw ‘yan ang ginagawa, “Teen, teenager.”

You know, that day — the day after, rather, namatay ‘yun si Kian. But because of drugs really are flooding the country and Caloocan, there was a police operation.

Pagdating ng pulis, inunahan, dito. Naka — may — may ano, may vest, may protective ano. Tinamaan dito, patay. And one another police sa Surigao. That day, dalawang pulis.

Hindi pa ito — kung tingnan mo, hindi talaga u*** ‘tong put — puro pulitika. May nakita sa footage, may dalang maleta, may dalawang two-years old, tangan-tangan niya. Pamangkin pala niya.

Nag-check-in sa hotel, he raped the child, chop-chop, nilagay nila sa maleta. Labas siya, wala siyang malagyan, iniwan niya ‘yung — ‘yung bata parang kinilaw.

Bulacan, limang pamilya, ni-rape ‘yung bulag na nanay, ‘yung asawa ng anak, tapos pinakialaman pa ‘yung one-year-old.

Tapos… Ito na lang… You are familiar with the statistics, especially crime. Tell me honestly, bilangin mo ‘yung mga victims ng drugs, rape, multiple murder of recent memory police — how many police, drug connected, na namatay sa akin? Ilang pulis ko? 32. Bago lang ‘yan, sa akin lang ‘yan, 32. Or 32 if you want to…

Army, marami. Kasi doon sa Mindanao, pag-break mo ng ano — kung ang pulis, patay. Pagkaharap niyan sa M60 eh, it has to be — ang mag-entry is always the Army.

Mas maraming patay sa Mindanao na military sa drug-connected rage. I think sa military, almost — more than 100. Kasi minsan tapunan ng IED eh.

Kaya ‘yung — ‘yung sa Marawi. Ano ang umpisa noon? ‘Di ba a drug personality was being taken in?

They were not able to do it because lumabas na ‘yung armas. At bakit ganun karami? Sabi ko sa inyo, itong — ayan o si Delfin o. Noong ako ang nagtawag ng command conference for the first time, we were talking almost everything — terrorism, threats from the outside.

Pagkatapos, there was this drug pero statistics. Bago magtapos, sabi ko — ayan si Defense Secretary. “Gentlemen and ladies, ‘yung mga…” Sabi ko na, “I think we forgot to really discuss, I see the dark clouds looming in the horizon.” And I told them, “Prepare for the coming of the ISIS and extremism.”

Extremists na kasi ang Abu Sayyaf. Sinabi ko sa kanila ‘yan. Then I bought plenty of it, ISIS, ibinigay ko sa kanila. Lahat. Sabi ko “Must reading.” “A must read for everybody, police pati military. Basahin ninyo ‘yan and prepare.” Dumating nga.

Now, why are — what’s taking us too long? Sabi ko nga sila they have to revise the doctrine after this. Iyong mga doctrines nila. Because ang training nila Scout Rangers, mga rivers, ganun.

But it ain’t so now. Kita mo ang giyera ng Iraq, Syria, Libya? And it took them to take Aleppo and itong Mosul until now kasi there is a natural cover. Concrete building. So they were positioned there.

I’ve lost about mga two-thirds sa sniping. Nandun lahat ang Barrett. ‘Yung Barrett that he can take you down in almost a kilometer and a half. Kaya kang tamaan, meron sila. Kaya ang casualties ko, bilangin muna nila ‘yan.

What was really funding the terrorism in Mindanao? As I have told you before repeatedly in my — drugs. That is why nagkalat. Sa Visayas ang malaki. Ang tinamaan ang Leyte. Maraming bangag na diyan. Wala na talagang silbi ‘yung utak.

‘Yung Albuera Mayor, ‘yung si Espinosa. P***** i**** y*** na ‘yun. Siya ‘yun eh. Eastern Visayas. Western Visayas, Odicta, ‘yung mag-asawa. Pinatay diyan sa pier galing Batangas ata ‘yun.

Then ito si Mabilog. Sumibat na ang loko-loko. Eh gusto ko nga na mabigyan sila ng briefing pero national security. I’ll just invite them pati si Drilon. Pinsan kasi niya ‘yan si ano. They’re worried… You are worried about extra judicial killing?

Count the number of Filipinos and children all lost their lives for nothing. [inaudible] Rape? Mayor pa ako. 18 months, pamangkin niya, kinuha niya doon sa nanay. “Ito ba ‘yung pamangkin ko?” Tapos nawala bigla. Eh hindi — “O, kamusta ka? Kamusta?” Maya-maya, wala na, hindi na makita.

So everybody started to — na-ano. ‘Yung party nila only — meters away, nakita nila ‘yung bata, buka na ‘yung abdominal cavity. Talagang bumigay. Nandoon ako eh. Alam mo ang p***** i** nun… tinanong ko “Sir, bakit mo naman ginawa ‘yan?” Alam mo ang sagot niya?

Ito, gusto ninyong i-cut? Okay lang. “Ah, ano.” Bangag eh. “Ah ganun talaga ako, mayor. ‘Pag naabutan ako ng gusto, ‘yung kambing namin, ‘yun na lang ang h****** ko.” Ikaw, mayor ka, sagutin ka ng ganun, anong gawin mo?

Sagutin ba ako ng ganun? Susmaryosep. Kasi nung isang araw, ano ba ‘yung bago? Na [inaudible] “Eh durog ako eh.” He committed a crime. Nakalimutan ko na lang. Mas matanda ako sa lahat sa kanila eh.

I think it’s about rape again or killing? Tapos… Ah ‘yung nagdala ng ano, ‘yung nag-chop-chop ng bata. Tignan mo ang sagot. Tinanong siya. Tinanong siya ng ano eh. “Bakit mo naman ginawa ‘yun?” “Eh, naka-ano ako, barag — basag ako sa droga eh.” P***** i**.

Buti ka hindi ka umabot ng Davao na ganun ang sagot mo sa akin. Mapareha ka doon sa h**** ng kambing. B***s*** kayo.

That will be… that will — you must have heard me. Mga classmate ko walang… kilala nila ako, mga brods ko sila.

That is my characterization of my administration. Talagang ano ako sa crime. Sabi ko sa inyo, there will be no corruption. Marami na akong… Even kasama namin, I fired one during a Cabinet meeting.

‘Yan kami nila Delfin, kami ni Vit. Sabi ko, “You’re fired. Go out of this room. I do not want to see you son of a b****. Umalis ka.”

Iyong harap-harapan ng lying through his teeth. Tapos ganun ang isagot mo sa akin. Lahat ng corruption pati ‘yung si Paner.

‘Yung babae na — ganun ‘yan eh ‘pag pinaalis mo, magpunta ka diyan ka sa opposition. Sugar Regulatory Board. Mag-employ ka ng mga kaibigan mo, ilagay mo 200,000 a month? Mga consultants? Nabuang ka?

Eh ang sweldo ko nga noon 47,000 lang. P***** i**** ‘yan. Buti ngayon inincreasean. Naging 100 na. So ilan lang ‘yang 100? Tag-50 ang isang pamilya.

Eh ang para sa akin? Kaya sabi ko, what was really my complaint? Maliit ang sweldo. Totoo ‘yan. For my needs, maliit talaga. Two families eh. Hindi naman matanda lahat. ‘Yung bunso ko sabi ko nga sa nanay niya. Eh ‘yung apo, rumami na lalo.

‘Yan si Conchita Morales, kapatid ‘yan ni Mans, son-in-law ko. Pero ‘yung lahat dinemanda mo puro naman opposition ang… Mag-demanda ka naman ng isa o dalawa diyan. Asus. Pati — lahat.

Hindi ako nag-ano ha. Ayan [inaudible] mo ‘yang mga classmate ko. ‘Pag sinabi kong “P***** i** ka,” p***** i** anong pakialam ko?

Ewan ko kung… I do not know if I’m an added blessing to the country or the Republic of the Philippines. Or I’m a burden to the people.

But I can assure you, eh nandyan na ako eh, there will be no corruption. Wala ‘yang mga deals na… That’s why I fired this guy, going to Austria to buy a bumbero truck. 18 million?

Sabi niya grant. Grant is ‘pag i-grant ka ng pera, when it is a grant and accepted by the Republic of the Philippines, it becomes public money. Even if it’s a grant from Austria, if it is public money, you have to go into the bidding process. Huwag mo akong bolahin. Mas marunong ako sa iyo.

Kaya nga matagal ako sa eskwelahan eh kasi natuto ako ng lahat ng [laughter] pagnanakaw, lahat. Tapos bolahin mo ako? Maalaala ko tuloy si Justice Solidum. Sino gani si Laurente, ‘yung classmate natin?

Eh ang mapronounce lang ni Justice Solidum, last syllable lang. “Te!” P**** i**, Laurente pati ako, tindig. Sabi niya “God d*** it, I did not call you!” Sabi ko “Sir, I thought, sir, my name was called.” “Ah because you are always talking there. I have observed you all a talkative God d**** it, come here!”

Pagdating ko sa front, sabi niya “Okay, you’re a show off. Recite!” Pinatindig niya ako. “Wow.” Ganun ako. “Recite!” Sabi ko “Sir, there is no question ‘yet, sir!” [laughter] Ah sabi niya “God d*** it!” and said, “Duterte, do not scratch your head and distribute your dandruff.” [laughter] “Leave it on your head because that’s only one that you have.” [laughter]

Ang buhay talagang malupit. Kami lahat dumaan diyan sa mura. “God d*** it, you…”

Kasi ako ‘pag magalit, mimic… nimimimic ko si Solidum. “God d*** it!” Pero ano ‘yun lahat kami sa remedial law, ang dali naming natapos. He was sa remedial law siya.

Kasi “do not scratch your head and distribute your dandruff in this room. Leave it on your head because that’s the only one that you have.”

Thank you. [applause]

—END—

