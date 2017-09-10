DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS. Media Interview. CDO. 09 Sept 201

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s media interview, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

MEDIA INTERVIEW

WITH

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

FOLLOWING HIS VISIT TO THE WOUNDED-IN-ACTION (WIA) SOLDIERS

[Camp Evangelista Station Hospital (CESH) 4ID, PA, Brgy. Patag, Cagayan de Oro City | 09 September 2017

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Okay…

Q: Hi, sir. Good evening. Kaye Imson sir, from TV5 Manila.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes?

Q: Sir, first question po. ‘Yung mga commanders natin, they keep on telling the media that the fight will be over soon. And in fact, within the month daw po, kaya. Sir, first, kaya po ba talaga within the month na matapos ‘yung krisis sa Marawi? And second, ano sir ‘yung standing order ninyo sa mga commanders sa ground, sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ganito ‘yan, matagal na sanang tapos ‘to. Kung military lang pag-usapan, fight. Madali ‘yung away eh. Bomba kayo, bomba ka lang diyan.

Problem is ‘yung the last stronghold, nag-bivouac sila diyan sa isang mosque na malaki. Ayaw ko naman na wasakin, na bombahin. Mahirap ‘yan. That’s a sacred place to the Islam believers. At hindi maganda.

Kaya sabi ko na basta… kasi pagka winasak mo ‘yan, you’d have wounded the feelings of the entire Muslim world.

Now remember that maraming Muslim nakadeploy. Pilipino, mga Muslim, o karamihan kay Kristyanos. They are deployed in the Middle East. And they number around by now, two and a half million. Kung ikaw ang Presidente, anong gawin mo?

‘Yun nga, nandoon sila eh. So, and they are mostly in Muslim states. So hindi ko basta-basta na lang… Then again, pag ginawa mo ‘yan, o talagang pinilit mo, kung maari lang — kung maari lang na dahan-dahan lang.

The moment kasi na mag-rush up ‘yan sila, mag-away, ang mangyayari niyan, ‘yung bihag, talagang bihag, puputulan ng ulo ‘yan. Terorista ‘to.

Hindi naman ito matino na… I mean, that is not Islam. Eh ako ano… Apo ako ng Moro, ano bang kalokohan ‘yang ganoon na Islam, gamitin mo ang pangalan ng Diyos. I mean that’s not to behead.

So how do I explain to the people? I mean, we could do that as a last resort but it’s a very horrendous thing to do.

Ewan ko kung kaya rin ng sundalo ‘yan na pagpasok nila, puputulan lahat ng ulo ‘yan. But ultimately, ang sundalo, mag-order lang — ang mag-sunod ng order. Eh sinong… eh ‘di ako. Ako ‘yung nagdeclare ng martial law. Ako ‘yung nagsabi sa kanila na pumunta kayo doon para makipag-away, masugatan, pati mamatay. Kaya ako sensitive sa issue na ‘yan.

So ultimately, I will be fishing the nation for an — to give them a sane explanation. So, hayaan ko na sila na paano gawin. Pero this has to end. This cannot go on. Kung mag… kay may nag-surrender naman, eh ‘di kung mag surrender sila, okay lang.

We will try them, give them due process, provide them with a lawyer, and they will… there will be no oppression or harassment, or anything. No violence will be inflicted upon them if they surrender.

‘Yan ang i-guarantee ko sa inyo. Pag mag-surrender sila, walang — ‘yung sabihin mo na bugbugin mo o you oppress o gutumin. Nothing of the sort. I will not also allow it. That is not the way how we treat people, especially even they’re criminals. They are not POWs to me. They’re simply criminals. Period.

So ‘yun ang problema ko. Kasi ako ang managot niyan lahat pagkatapos nito.

Q: So sir, with the situation now, kaya po ba siya? Doable po ba within the month?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I am not placing any timetable. Because pagsabi nila na, “Well, we need another six months,” eh ‘di, we’ll just have to wait it out.

If I can save one life there, I am willing to wait one year. Makalibre lang man ako ng isang buhay, eh ‘di trabaho ng sundalo ‘yan. Eh ‘di, they just surround the place and camp there until kingdom come if it could save a life.

Pero kung wala na, I said this has to end, and I dread the day that it would come, then I must be prepared to the — to explain to the Filipino nation what happened.



Q: Mayor President, good evening po.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes.

Q: Si Ian Cruz po ng GMA 7. Good evening din po sa mga sundalo nating mga bayani. Mayor, kanina po doon sa Mindanao Business Conference, may nabanggit po kayo na may ilalabas kayong bank account ni Senator Trillanes. Siya rin po ‘yung gustong magpa —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes. Pero ako —

Q: — magpakita nung tattoo ni Vice Mayor Pulong.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, we will… we will show it and of course ‘yung sa mga more than 200 consultants niya sa DAP. May kaso siya sa DAP.

Abogado ako, just looking at it. Inubos niya sa pamigay and he will have to answer also.

Q: Ano po ‘yung —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: May mga account ‘yan na joint. Ang kasama niya, puro Chinese tapos paulit-ulit ‘yung pangayo… pangalan. But it’s in Hong Kong, in Malaysia, then there’s in Australia, and meron rin sa United States.

Q: Mayor —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Just like him, nakuha — ang anong nakuha niyang basura, itong akin, hindi ito basura. Nandiyan ako sa gobyerno eh. So bakit ko kailangan ng basura?

All we have to do is to get the goods on him but… matagal na ‘yan hawak ko. But you know, medyo sumosobra na kasi.

Q: Opo.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: He has been at it against me, my son, and my family since election. Tapos na ‘yung kampanya, and when I thought all the while na ganoon talaga pulitika. Pero ito, he is bent on destroying me. So I destroy him or he will destroy me. Ganun lang ‘yan eh.

Mr. Cruz: Mayor, may mga nagsasabi naman po ‘no na hiniling daw ng pamilya Marcos ‘yung pagdedeklara na maging holiday ‘yung birthday ni former President Marcos. Totoo po ba ‘yun, sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes. And I readily agreed. Bakit, what’s wrong?

He was a president. To the Ilocanos, he was the greatest president. Why do we have to debate on that? It’s one day where they can celebrate the anniversary of a great Ilocano. As far as the Ilocanos [are] concerned, Marcos is a hero.

Kaya to dwell on this thing for so long a time will just divide the nation. ‘Yung… ‘Yung north na puro Ilocano, galit ‘yan. Akala mo ‘yung mga yellow-yellow nila, walang nagagalit sa kanila. Galit ‘yan sa [unclear]

But itong mga Ilocano kasi, eh peace loving eh. I can say that with the Cotabato migration ng Ilocano. They assimilate. ‘Yung iba, nag-asawa talaga ng mga Muslim. Either they become converts, Balik Islam, o…

There’s nothing wrong in religion, really. Most of the peaceful settlements, nandiyan ‘yung Ilcoano. Kaya itong mga Ilocano, ayaw lang mag-ano… kunwari ayaw makipag… walang gulo. That’s their nature eh.

Ang Ilonggo, ‘yan ang medyo… lalo na Ilonggo na taga-Mindanao. Sanay kasi sa… sanay sa… it’s always a day-to-day fight for existence. So wala ako… ako… I see nothing wrong there.

Pagka… pagdating ng mga Pampangueño, they want to celebrate also a great son of theirs, then go ahead. O Cebuano, o ‘di sige. Bakit pa natin pag-awayan ‘yan?

Sa kanila, tingin nila, si Marcos, masamang tao. But that is not shared. That sentiment or that view is not shared by all. To the Ilocanos, that’s a lot of hogwash. Basura ‘yan.

Itong mga yellow na hanggang ngayon puro ignorante pa. Pareho kay Trillanes, hindi naman abugado, pati si Alejano, nakakahiya na.

Sayang ang ginastos ng gobyerno ninyo na hindi naman ninyo alam ang batas, pasok kayo ng pasok. Puro idioto.

Trillanes, tignan mo. Tattoo. P***. Ako? Presidente — ako anak ng Presidente ng Pilipinas, bigyan mo ng tattoo to recognize me? B**** s***.

Kaya tama ‘yung si Pulong. Dapat ninyo makita ang tattoo ni Inday. Nakita ninyo nasa likod ni Inday? O, hintayin ninyo mag-ano. Araw. Buong… baka magalit ‘yun pero… Baste, buong katawan. Kita mo ang kamay ni Baste, puro tattoo? Ako.

[shows his tattoo]

It’s a rose. Dito, [points to his tattoo] ‘yung number ko ng Guardians, I don’t know what year is that. Guardians Brotherhood. Ito ‘yan o.

Tignan mo kamay ni Pulong at tingnan mo ‘yung kamay ni Honasan. [Ilando pa diay ‘to?] That’s a brotherhood.

Mao na, ‘nung unang panahon, naging Ram ako in the early days of the rumo… tapos naging…

Tingnan mo ‘yung Greg Honasan. Ipa-decode mo ‘yan. [laughter] Sabihin ko nga kay ano, kay Greg. Sabi ko, “P*** ‘yan, ipa-decode mo ‘yan mga pinagdodrawing mo.” Marami ‘yan dito. Tingnan mo ‘yung kamay niya.

Ito talaga si ano. Na… ‘yung ano mo, idioto na imong ano? Biro mo ipa-decode mo ‘yung… hanapin mo kung saan ‘yang…

‘Yung mga ganoon na issue, dadalhin mo doon sa Senado. You cheapened the… you cheapened the institution.

Gagamitin mo ‘yang Senado na mag-ano ng mga hearsay. “Sabi niya, sabi ito.” Tapos mag-produce ka ng bangko. Eh ‘yung akin nga na 200 million hanggang ngayon hindi niya makita. 211 million sa election. Sabi ko nga, “’Pag makita mo ‘yan, kung totoo ‘yan, mag-resign ako.”

Q: Sir, maayong gabii. Ako si Divina Suson. I am writing for Davao Today. Is it true that former Mayor Omar Solitario negotiate or attempted to negotiate with the Maute?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, correct.

Q: Do you have any knowledge?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No, no. Yes. He was commissioned by Dureza. It was with the acquiescence, not expressly, ni Secretary Lorenzana.

Dureza and I, Lorenzana, had a talk and they talked about the desire of Solitario to surrender because he found out that his name was on the list. Sabi niya, “I’m better off working for you than putting me in prison.”

Then he proposed many things, mostly about talking peace to the Mautes or bargaining doon sa ‘yung mga hostages. More ako doon sa release ng hostages. I confirm that it really happened.

Q: Aside from Mayor Solitario, sir, may iba pa bang emissary?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I don’t know. Pero wala na. Wala akong kausap na iba. I only agreed to the suggestion of Dureza. It was the initiative of Secretary Dureza.

Q: Are you in favor, sir, of the negotiation with the Maute?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: They will be treated as criminals. If they surrender, they will be prosecuted. But they will be treated as human being.

If they choose to fight, then the State has the right to kill them. Simply, they are rebelling.

So with the NPAs. Kasi ang NPA hindi mo na kasi ngayon ma-ano eh. Actively, ‘yung front nila. Wala na silang tago-tago. Their meetings are in public. Hinayaan ko lang, sige. Pati ‘yung liga nila, mga leftist organization, harap-harapan na nakikipagkita na sila.

Sabi ko, “Sige.” Sabi ko, “Hayaan mo.” But do not commit the mistake.

Ako, hindi ako nananakot ha. Do not commit the mistake of staging a rebellion. ‘Yung sabihin mo na there’s a fighting on the streets.

I will not hesitate to impose martial law all throughout the country and order the arrest of everybody.

Ke may kampo ako o wala. Hindi ako nananakot. Pero gagamitin ko talaga ang Armed Forces pati pulis.

Ayaw ko makipagpatayan but if you do that, I will arrest all of you. All of you. Hindi ako nananakot, sinasabi ko lang sa inyo ‘yan.

Huwag kayong magkamali. You can demonstrate sa streets in the coming days. I am ordering the military to stay in the barracks, but be prepared for war.

Ang pulis, sabi ko, “Sa istasyon lang kayo. We’ll just assign a few traffic policemen.” But kung sabihin nila na mag-demonstrate sila ganun, marami. Okay, fine. Pababain ninyo lahat sa, ‘yung nasa bukid. I don’t mind.

But I will declare that day a holiday. No government time. Stay at home. Mga estudyante, kung gusto ninyong sumali sa ano, you are free.

You can have the city. But do not create trouble. ‘Yan lang talaga ang warning ko. Do not resort to destruction and trouble because I will order the military and the police to go against you.

Pagdating niyan, ewan ko kung anong mangyari. Then, do not create trouble here. Alam ko ‘yung mga legal nila na fronts, pati ‘yung usap — Harap-harapan na. Okay lang ‘yan.

Pero huwag kayong magkamali na magsunog dito, mag-vandalism. I will not accept it. Ang kaharap ninyo baril, sigurado ‘yan. Sigurado ‘yan. Paglabas ng sundalo pati pulis, baril ang kaharap ninyo.

And if you want something to happen, let it happen para magkaalaman na ano ba talaga itong bayan natin.

You want to destroy it? Fine. So we can start anew. Let us go into spasm. Wala akong problema diyan.

Pero kung eternal ‘yan na dito, ambush dito, ambush dito, ambush doon. Nauubos na ‘yung sundalo ko pati pulis.

Raid ng mga istasyon dito. Kay wala man kayong istasyon, wala akong magantihan. Pero ‘yan ang hinihintay ko. ‘Yan talaga ang hinihintay ko. An overt act to destroy government and I will decide kung hanggang tayo… saan tayo aabot.

I am prepared. I do not expect anything but I am prepared for everything.

Q: Sir, Froilan Gallardo, MindaNews, sir. Sir, in the future or in the near future, if maganda ang outcome, this is Marawi again, sir, maganda ang outcome ng Armed Forces, ang victory in Marawi, will you lead the raising of the flag just to signify the closure of the problem? And the second question, sir, kung ‘yung si Omar kasi nag-a-ano siya na the Mautes can leave the camp in Marawi in exchange for the safe release ng hostages?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ano sir? Hindi ko narinig. Nagba-bounce kasi sa… Ano ang… ano ang statement niya? Can I have a lady…

Q: Actually, it was triggered daw by you, sabi nila, by your statement. Sabi ni Omar na, “Okay, safe passage for out ng Maute and safe release. Iwanan na lang ang hostages sa Marawi.”

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No way.

Q: So…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No way. Sabi pa ni Pulong kay Trillanes, “No way.”

Q: So you will lead the raising of the flag at the —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: It’s not a time for celebration. You do not celebrate because you killed a fellow Filipino.

We will do it because we have to restore the dignity of the place. And aside from that, maybe I’ll congratulate them but that’s all.

We do not have to spend money for food and wine just to celebrate the defeat of another Filipino tapos pinatay. That is not a cause for a joyous event. It saddens us. Sabi ko sa iyo, Maranao ang lola ko.

So what do you think? Anong iniisip ko ngayon? Sige daw. Try to fathom it if you can. I’m mixed. My father is a Cebuano. But what do you think of the suffering there? Including my cousins, nandiyan sa evacuation centers.

It is not a cause for celebration. The eventual end of this sad story, saga, is that it will teach all of us. The Army, they have to revise their doctrines about fighting because it’s a new thing about building per building.

Kagaya ‘yan ng Iraq, Syria, na hanggang ngayon, sige away. Because sa Mosul, Aleppo, talagang nasa building, naka-position na eh. So kaya marami akong patay. ‘Yung first batch. And what precipitated the whole thing?

They were there. The police were there to serve a warrant. Binakbakan sila ng — Kaya pumunta ang Marines. Two days or three days after, I had these Marines all dead.

Kaya ako pumunta sa— Pagdating ng mga labi kasi — Sabi ko, “What do you think?” Ako kasi mixed ako eh. So I have my own reasons to whatever there is to it. But first and foremost is the Republic of the Philippines.

My duty as President is to protect the people and to preserve the nation. That’s the long — That’s the start and end of my — That’s why I’m standing here and pinning the awards to the soldiers. Okay?

— END —

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments