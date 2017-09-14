DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Media Interview. Taguig. 12 Sept. 2017

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s media interview, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office)

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

MEDIA INTERVIEW

WITH

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

FOLLOWING HIS VISIT TO THE WAKE OF

CAPT. ROMMEL SANDOVAL

[Libingan ng mga Bayani Mortuary, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City | 12 September 2017]

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, may I help you? [garbled] Si Ms. Andolong…

Q: Good evening, sir. Sir, Senator Trillanes has already signed waivers covering his 12 alleged offshore accounts. And now he’s challenging you to sign… do the same.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Alam mo naman, si Trillanes, he thinks that really people are ignorant. ‘Yung lahat ‘yang ano niya… ‘yung lahat ‘yang joint account niya, may partner siya na Chinese.

So even if he signs a waiver, if the co-signer does not, walang mangyari niyan. And the bank would never, never name who is the partner. Eh nakuha lang namin ‘yan sa — Well, a foreign government supplied that.

Alam mo mainit ‘yang silang ano ‘yung… laundering of money because of ‘yung terrorism.

Dalawa ‘yang palagi ‘yang mga account — joint ‘yan. Puro Chinese. But if you file the case, kung makuha mo talaga, the bank will not give you the account.

Pero kung sabihin mo that he has a deposit there, they will say yes. He is a depository here — depositor, rather. And they will give you…

But the account number — And even if he signs, lahat ng co-signer niya puro Instik. Kaya wala siyang — Kung hindi mag-pirma ‘yung isa, wala.

And it is not made public that the co-signer, the Chinese there is also waiving because ‘yung money laundering agreement is very strict.

Pero definitely, ang amount niya na pinaikot niya is more — is less than the amount that would raise the red flag. 500,000 ganun. Eh pakialaman ka na eh.

Kaya dito sa atin, Pilipinas, if you’d make a deposit of 400 ganun, okay lang. But if you make a deposit of 500, may red flag kaagad ‘yan pati Central Bank. The same.

Pero, he has. He’s the one lying. Marunong eh. He has perfected the art of crime.

Q: You previously, sir, mentioned that you will be revealing his bank records. Are you going… Are you still going to do that? And kasama po ba itong sinasabing offshore accounts?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes. We are building a case. Mahirap kasi. Bank Secrecy Law.

Kagaya rin sa ano… kay Marcos. Hanap nang hanap ‘yung ano. And still, sabi ni Imee, meron. Gusto nilang — That was her explanation. And I said, “Well, I will make it possible.”

Then, I will pass it to Congress. Congress might decide to pass an enabling law for anybody to — Ang kausap na niyan is Department of Justice. Then representative of the Finance, then Central Bank.

Hindi ‘yung sabi na moronic ako na pumayag. I cannot agree or disagree with a proposition na wala akong authority. The President, remember, only enforces the agreements.

The President cannot make the agreement and enforce it for the — ‘yung isang moron na kagaya ko.

Sabi niya, moron daw ako. For his education.

Q: Last sir. So what is your response doon sa challenge niya sir? Doon sa waiver daw po sa inyo.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes. I said, I will make it public, in a few days. But I’m giving the caveat that there’s much thing to do. But it’s not that easy, it’s not that easy.

Pero it is enough that the people know that he has so many bank accounts.

And delikado sa kanya, sa Amerika. Meron siyang deposit doon. Alam mo ang Amerika, ‘pag nag-deposit ka doon, then you are engaged in money laundering, bibirahin ka.

Doon mismo. They will prosecute you. Maski na hindi ka napunta ng Amerika, the transmittal — Forward-forward ka lang ng pera.

Even if you did not commit physically the crime there, mayayari ka. Kaya maraming mga mga company, ‘yung mga Hyundai ganun. They either pay penalties amounting to millions or — Delikado siya diyan.

Q: Sir, I’m talking about the waiver that he’s challenging you to issue to cover your BPI accounts.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Meron na ako. Matagal na ako.

Q: Sir, pero hinihingi po ‘yung may detailed transaction history, which I believe ‘yung SPA na inisyu niyo before does not cover?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: The what?

Q: He’s looking for a detailed transaction history and a waiver addressed to the Ombudsman and the AMLC.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ganito ‘yan eh. If Trillanes wants to finds something of fault with me. Tell him, “Go somewhere else and fly a kite.”

In the same manner that if he want to get evidence, do not get it from my mouth. You must be stupid, even if it is true or false.

Bakit kita — Why would I give you the pleasure? Kung gusto siyang maghanap, ‘di maghanap siya. Bakit niya ako damayin. Ako sa sarili…

I had to go to lengths of mga pakiusap-pakiusap sa mga contact.

Q: Thank you sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: And I think if I were not the President. I would not be able to get that.

But itong Amerikano pati ‘yung iba, they are very strict sa money laundering because ang concern talaga, and you can ask them, is drug cartel pati terrorism, especially ‘yung transmission.

Kaya si Nobleza, nalaman namin. ‘Yung terrorism eh. So nakuha namin. Ito [inaudible] but we have to prove to them…

Kasi lahat ng account niya below the amount that would raise the alarm. Marunong talaga ang ano — This is a guy that we spent public — we spent public money for his education and all.

And ‘pag mag-junta, mag-coup d’etat, tapos ayan. Maghingi. And he has a DAP problem. Believe me, he has.

Kaya nga nagtaka ako kay Ombudsman, that’s why I’m criticizing her. “Why are you so selective?” Wala kaming nakitang dilaw na inexpose mo. The last victim na ano ninyo diyan sa partisanship was Senator Honasan, Gringo.

Q: Thank you, sir.

Q: Hi, sir. Good evening.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Hi, ma’am.

Q: Sir, the Congress approved the P1,000 budget for the Commission on Human Rights. I just want to get your reaction sir. And also, I just want to know if this is your direct order to the majority?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No, he had it coming. Kindly sit down. It could be a lengthy explanation.

Ganito ‘yan eh. Ito si Gascon, palibhasa pro-dilaw talaga, he opens his mouth in a most inappropriate way and he conducts the business of being CHR. Walang alam.

‘Yan galit ang mga congressman. Wala… Ako walang akong ano sa kanya. Bigyan mo ‘yan ng budget. For all I care kung anong gusto niyang imbestigahan.

When you are an investigating agency and you are empowered to investigate and to prosecute recommendation, itong g***** Gascon na ‘to, nakikialam pa doon sa during the incident.

Huwag kang pumasok diyan. Palibhasa nga hindi nga abogado ang t****. ‘Pag may mag-ano, magpadala ng imbestigador at pati siya pumupunta, then there will be a time na ‘yung resulta ng investigation sa baba, papasok ‘yan sa opisina mo, mga report ng mga imbestigador mo.

Then, wala ka ng ano — Because you have already conclude na merong violation dito ganun-ganun.

Ang gawain mo maghintay sila. They cannot just investigate. Wala naman silang prosecutory power.

Bantayan nila ‘yung pulis, tingnan nila. They collate. They collate. Ipunin. Then they make a study and then they file the appropriate recommendation.

Pero kung makihalo ka doon sa pulis, makipagkalkal ka rin. Then pagdating doon sa opisina mo, there is a foregone conclusion already. How are you supposed to be neutral?

Ikaw na ‘yung pulis, ikaw pa ‘yung piskal. Tapos when you decide to prosecute, ikaw ‘yung judge. Kaya diyan nabara.

Ang ibig sabihin, t****. Palibhasa nga hindi nga abogado. And if you are not sure of yourself or where you stand, you might as well just maybe shut up.

Ngayon ‘yang 1,000 na binigay na ng Congress sa opisina niya, kasi galit ang Congress sa kanya.

Pero ako naman, since it is really an organ of government… it’s on the Constitution. Maybe someday, they might review their decision. Ako naman, hindi naman ako… I’m not here to destroy institutions.

Pero galit ‘yang ‘pag ka ganun, ibig sabihin napika ‘yang — Look at Marawi. Day two, day two. [How do you pronounce it? Day two? Two two?]

Nag-isyu na kaagad ng statement na magpapadala sila ng human rights investigator. Kaya talaga ako napika nitong p****** i***** ‘to. Gusto mo makita kita, masampal kita.

You know because the human rights will not investigate the Maute or the ISIS. The Human Rights Commission is geared to investigate government abuses and mistakes, shortcomings, whatever.

Nagpunta na ka — Ano bang imbestigahin niya on that days nine Marines were…

Kaya sabi ko, ‘pag makita ninyo ‘yan, isali niyo, barilin ninyo ‘yan. You’re obstructing a war there that — Magtanong-tanong ka sa mga sundalo.

Kita mo. Bakit ako galit dito? I have lost so many soldiers and policemen. Who declared the martial law? Ako. Who sent the policemen to hell? Ako. And the soldiers.

At the end of the day, who would do the explanation? I will. Kaya tapos, bago pa lang. Sige na kayo ng salita nang salita diyan.

Ngayon, sabi nila, matagal. Eh kasi pinigilan ko ‘yung military. That’s why on the third month kasi may — How am I supposed to decide that? Sabi nila, there are 70 hostages, mamaya 120. Eh sabi nila as far as 300.

‘Pag binomba mo ‘yung mosque, pugpugin mo ‘yan, patayin mo lahat doon. Would that sit well with the Muslim world?

You have to remember. Hoy, mga idioto. That there are about two million Filipinos working in the Muslim states all over the world. Remember that.

You just cannot decide na, “Sige patayin mo.” Bombahin ko ‘yung mosque. Paano ‘yung mga Pilipino nandoon sa Middle East? Ipakatay mo?

Hindi ganun kadali kasi ang trabaho ng — But then sabi ko sa military, huwag ninyong pulpugin ‘yang mosque. Tapos gusto nilang pumasok. Sabi ko, “Pag-isipan ninyong mabuti.” Because once there is an overt act to…

Puputulun ‘yang ulo lahat. Eh kung ilinya ‘yang ulo na ‘yan. Sino naman ‘yung taong mag — tanungin ng Pilipino, “Why?” Sinong magsagot? Military? They act upon the orders of the President. Police? Ako man ‘yan panagot. Hindi sila.

Performance of duty, in obedience to the lawful authority, the President who gives the order. Me? Well, my job is to protect the people and defend the nation.

That’s the long and short of my relationship with the military and the rest of the police and all Armed Forces, which includes the CAFGU pati security. All Armed Forces, armed. May armas.

Madali sabahin. “Tingnan mo ‘yung giyera niya.” Sabihin ko lang man, “Pasukin na ninyo ‘yan bukas.” Sabihin ko, “Maghanap kayo ng paraan.” Sabi, “Paano?” Sabi ko, “Wala akong magawa diyan. Maawa kayo sa akin. Marami akong isipin na burden.”

Karga ko lahat ‘yan. Ang mga kababayan natin sa labas, karga ko ‘yan. Hindi lang diyan.

It’s not a simple matter of a law and order existing in Marawi. It has so many consequences and implications.

Bago ka man, ma’am ‘no?

Q: Hindi sir, hindi po.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ah, dati ka na rin?

Q: Opo, since June. Good evening, sir. Sir, you — you said last week that killings of teenagers could be part of the plan to sabotage the police. Have you identified who the suspects are?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Maybe. Maybe. I’m — I’m trying to… There’s sabotage. Why would you have to kill a teenager? What’s your purpose? What will you get?

At bakit ko gawain ‘yan sa Pilipino na ako ‘yung Presidente? Why would I kill innocent persons? Ano ako, si Trillanes?

By the way, si Trillanes sabi niya, “Duterte should see a psychiatrist.” Pumunta na po ako ng psychiatrist. Nagpakonsulta na ako. Tapos there was a series of questions at binigyan ako ng aptitude test.

Pagkatapos, sabi niya, “Tsk, tsk, tsk.” Sabi niya, “Bata, maswerte ka.” “O, bakit, sir — doc?” “Stage one ka lang sa insanity. ‘Yung isang pasyente ko, stage three.” Sabi ko, “Sino ‘yan siya, doc?” “‘Di si Trililing. Kaya nga Trililing tawag eh.”

‘Di sabi ko, “Doc, paano ko malaman na stage three rin ako?” Sabi niya, “When you act like Trillanes for what is he doing now, stage three ka na.” Sabi ko, “Ah…”

So ‘yang insanity ni Trillanes, eh siya ang may kasalanan. Sabi niya punta ako ng psychiatrist. Nung na-timing-an ko, psychiatrist din pala niya.

Sabi, “Tsk, tsk, tsk. Stage one ka, bata. Pero maswerte ka ‘yung isang kliyente ko stage three.” “Sino ‘yung, sir?” “Huwag ka lang magalit ah? Sabihin ko ang pangalan.” “O sige, sir.” “Si Trililing.” “Ah, ganun? Paano ko malaman stage three na ako?” “Kung asta mo, pareho kay Nogra — kay Trillanes ngayon, ‘yan na ‘yan. Stage three ka na.” Sabi ko, “Ay salamat. Malayo pa pala.”

Q: Sir, going back to the saboteurs, wala pa po kayong pinaghihinalaan kung sino ‘yung behind these killings?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Syempre, hindi ko rin sabihin dito. Baka miyembro ka rin.

Q: Pero sir, by your — based on your — the information that you got, what are — how exactly are they planning to use this and what’s their endgame plan?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Again, I — the question wasn’t very clear.

Q: Okay. Sir, based on the information that you got, how exactly are these saboteurs planning to use the killings against the administration and what is their endgame?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I don’t know. It’s always — alam mo ang politika dito eh. The — ang politics [excuse me]. Ang politics dito sa Pilipinas, siraan talaga. Before the election, bilyon-bilyon ang — 211. Sabi ko, “You are in power. Get it from the banks. Kayo ang power — in power ngayon eh.”

Ngayon, nagpirma ako ng ano, ‘yung waiver, gusto pa ng… Sabi ko, “G*** ito.” Nagpakita ka ng account, nag-waive — nag-waive ako, gusto pa niya ng iba. Eh sinuwerte ka.

Ang — ang sabi ko, “Wala ako niyan. Sinasabi ko na nag-waiver na nga ako eh. Eh sabi mo bilyon-bilyon. 211 million.” O, sabi ko, “Kung meron ako niyan, mag-withdraw ako pagka-Presidente.”

Ngayong Presidente na ako, kung mayroon ako niyan, bababa ako pagka-Presidente.

Q: Thank you.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Sige, ibigay ko sa kanila. Kasi ang mag-Secretary of National Defense, siya man daw o ambisyon niya mag — Alam mo ito si Trililing… ‘Adre, kung bright ka, bakit hindi ka Vice President? Ako ‘yung minamata mo, ako ‘yung Presidente.

Ikaw ‘yung bilib sa sarili, sobra. Alam mo, kung mahusay ka na — magiting ka talaga na lalaki, if you are really that wise and that bright and everything, you ought to — you should be the Vice President now.

Kaya tumahimik ka nga. Doon ka lang sa kudeta-kudeta. ‘Yan ang ano niya — style niya. Patigas-tigas ganun. And he wants my son. I said — hindi na sinabi ni Pulong — sabi ko, “Look, ‘pag magtanong siya, ‘Mr. Senator, you want me to go to prison, correct?’” “Yes.” “And you want evidence, is that

right?” “Yes.” “So, you want to get the evidence now? That’s why we have this hearing right?” “ Yes.”

Eh ganun talaga ang sagot niya, “You want me to go to jail right? But you’re looking for the evidence, correct?” “Yes.” “Kung hindi ka g***, get your evidence somewhere else. Do not get it from my mouth. Bakit ako ang gamitin mo, sarili ko? Loko-loko ka ba?”

‘Yan ang problema sa hindi abogado, tapos pa-bright-bright, pagalit-galit, pa-tapang-tapang. O, kita mo ‘yun, gusto ni Gordon, i-expel siya. It might come because ‘yung behavior niya talaga.

Ako, ganun rin. Maybe. Kung ako rin ang nag-Senador, ma-expel rin, ‘yung bunganga minsan kasi, hindi ko ma — mapigilan. Ewan ko.

Q: Sir, good evening.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, sir.

Q: Sir, hindi na ako tatayo. Baka makaharang lang. Sir, I’d like to go back to Senator Trillanes na I just want to make sure that I don’t misquote or misunderstand what you’re — what you said. You said that for him to just go somewhere else and fly a kite. So in relation to his dare, you’re not calling the dare sir, or you’re declining his dare ‘no?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ibig sabihin, si — I don’t know his IQ because — the IQ, Quotient. Maybe he — he’s just lucky that he was able to enter PMA. But ang Quotient nito ni — tingin ko — ni Trillanes, it’s about 14. Hindi nga umabot ng 15.

And look at his crazy thing — his many antics diyan sa Senado — calling the senators by name, insisting on a question that is not really relevant or not allowed to be asked. Hindi man niya alam ‘yang mga ganun. ‘Yung the right to silence.

You know, when you — when I say, “I will not answer you because the — my answer might incriminate me,” [inaudible] na, “Huwag mo akong hanapan ng mali. Kung gustong mag — huwag sa bunganga ko. And you cannot draw an inference when I invoke a Constitutional right.”

In the same manner, ‘pag sinabi mo, “I did it because of — for press freedom,” I cannot infer na, ‘Yang babae na ‘yan galit o nabayaran,” no one is allowed to make any adverse inference or a —or for some guy using his constitutional right. Wala. You cannot draw anything. You cannot infer, you cannot imagine anything bad, because it is sacred.

Kita mo, sabi na, “Silence means consent,” is not allowed. That — that constitutional right is perfect. Wala ka masasabi diyan na kukuha ka ng mga inferences na, “Baka ganito, baka ganito. Eh talagang nagsisinungaling ‘yan…” It’s not allowed.

Q: Sir, just to be very categorical about it, as dared, are you willing to sign your waiver — sign the waivers to your bank accounts?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ilang beses ba — niloloko niya ako. Taranta — Sabi na, ilang beses sa kampanya? During the election, you were around — kayo, kayo ang assigned sa akin na mag-cover eh.

O, anong ginawa niya? Tapos ngayon, ako na ang Presidente, gagawain pa rin niya. Kaya sabi ko, “Ikaw, Trillanes, kung bright ka talaga, t*** i**, Vice President ka na ngayon. Eh bakit ka natalo?”

Q: Sir, last na lang.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I can give you until four o’clock in the morning.



Q: No, we waited for you sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Mag-order tayo ng breakfast dito, magpa-cater kayo. Bayaran mo.

Q: Okay lang, sir. Okay lang, sir. Charged sa office po. Policy naman ‘yun.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ah okay.

Q: Sir, may nabanggit daw si Pulong kanina during the press conference sa Davao, but I don’t know if you’re made aware of what he said. May sinabi siya doon sir na isang former President and three other people who met at the US Embassy to discuss maybe a strategy to deal with him, and may association with you rin. Would you be able to disclose such information also?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I do not know anything about that. But I meet — I — hindi naman regular, but my favorite talking — ano diyan, si President Ramos, si Gloria Arroyo. ‘Yung isa, nakalimu — Ah, ano bang itsura niya? Nakalimutan ko eh. Ano ba ‘yan siya may buhok tapos may bigote?

I — I do not — I cannot remember his face. That, I do not talk to him. Kaya sabi niya, there was this reaction by a lady senator, pero ayaw ko na lang ulitin. He was asked that, “How do you find the campaign against illegal drugs?” Eh sumagot siya, “Wala mang nangyayari. Walang…”

Sabi ko, “G******* ka talaga. O ,ba’t nangyari ‘yan… Walang nangyari? Karami ko nang pulis pati sundalo namatay? Tapos walang nangyari?”

Ganun katindi ang droga. Last two days, dalawa ang patay ko na pulis. Sinabi ko sa inyo nag-a-average ako ng dalawa, tatlong pulis, buong Pilipinas, patay. One I think was in Bicol. The other one was here in Manila. Caloocan — na meron silang raid na naman doon, inunahan na sila. At tinamaan talaga sa ulo.

In Marawi, how did we start the war? There was this implementation of a warrant of arrest. Pagdating doon, lumaban, bakbakan na. What was the warrant? Drugs. So, ‘yun ang flashpoint sa Marawi. ‘Yun na, tuloy-tuloy na, bakbakan na.

Then from a simple drug enforcement, it rambled on to a rebellion, that — forcing me to declare martial law.

Ito namang isang mga left, mga g*******, sinabi ko na right — “This is not intended for the left because we’re having talks. In deference to the talks. Eh ito,” sabi ko, “Para lang dito sa Marawi.”

Nakikisali pa doon sa drama. “Martial law, diktador.” ‘Pag — kung mag-resign lang ako, kung siguro ang Vice President si Gordon o si Medialdea, matagal na ako nagbitaw, uwi na ako sa amin. Tapos na ako. Ganyan lang pala ang Presidente, magpirma tapos magsakay ng lantsa, matulog roon sa bahay.

‘Pag nakita man ninyo, pagkatapos trabaho hanggang alas-dos ng madaling araw, sakay ako ng lantsa, balik doon, maligo, tulog. ‘Pag umaga, kain, diretso na. Eh ‘yan lang pala eh. Akala ko na — Palasyo. T*** i**, Palasyo, puro kahoy. Pangalan lang ‘yan.

Q: Hi, sir. Sir, may panawagan po kay ano, DOJ Secretary Aguirre na mag-resign po sa pwesto matapos po ‘yung incident —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Sabi nila, nag — sa?

Q: May ka-text po, sir, during hearing?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: That is a very naive. You — you… Ayaw ko lang anuhin si Hontiveros. When two persons talk and you are not a party to it, do not draw conclusions of what they are talking about. For all you know, ang pinag-usapan ng mga g***, babae.

Q: Sir, may — may picture po doon sa text messages, sir. Sinasabing, parang minamadali po na makasuhan si Senator Hontiveros? Parang minamadali po nila na makasuhan si Senator Hontiveros, ‘yung exchange po ng text messages po.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: In connection with what?



Q: Hindi na-mention, sir, eh. Basta may — ‘Yung ka-text niya, sir, from VACC or Congressman Paras, ang sinasabi po nila na sila po mag-file ng kaso, mamadaliin daw niya po daw?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Hindi ko alam ‘yan, ma’am. Sorry talaga.

Q: Pero wala po tayong ginagawa, sir, na ‘yung mga critics po ng administrasyon na makasuhan po sila, masampahan po ng kaso, makulong?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Sino? Si Senator?

Q: ‘Yung mga — in general, sir. Si Senator Hontiveros po, yes po, and other critics po ng administrasyon?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ma’am, wala talaga akong alam diyan. I have been in Davao for the last two days kasi may mga commitment rin ako eh.

I’ve been to Marawi the other day. Ayun, marami ‘yun — [inaudible] makita ko na,nagputok-putukan pa doon. I think there was — beside us was a gunner sa 90RR.

Sige pa ang putukan doon, ‘yung mga kasama ninyo, ang tatapang rin. They covered us.

Q: Sir, nagkaroon po kasi ng negative —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ikaw ang gusto kong samahin sa Marawi.

Q: Okay, sir. Sir, regarding ‘yung —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Kasi kung makita ka nila — ma-mesmerize — is that the right word? They will stop pulling the trigger and just maybe… They will put you in the — pero just to see your face closer.

Q: Baka lalong magkagulo, sir. Sir, regarding your trip yesterday to Marawi. Nagkaroon po ng negative reactions on social media ang pagpasok po ng grupo ninyo sa Grand Mosque sa loob ng main battle area. Sinabi po ng ibang Muslim na very insensitive daw po ‘yung pagpasok ninyo na naka-boots, hindi daw po ninyo tinanggal ‘yung inyong mga sapatos and Asec. Mocha Uson also was not wearing a hijab?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: ‘Yung nakita na nila puro rubbles ang glass eh. And ano, para ka matinik? Tapos ‘pag ba na — “Ano ‘yan? Papa-tetanus ka nanaman?” Makikita mo ‘yan sa floor — may IED nga doon eh — ‘yung pressure — maraming basag na… Gusto mo mag-tinikling ka doon?

Look, I am the grandson of a Moro lady. I know the religion, I know the culture. ‘Wag ka na — kayong diyan sa Marawi, hindi kayo lahat, hindi ako galit sa inyo. But you guys, kayong mga Maute should take the blame for all. Ganun ‘yan eh.

He who is the cause of the cause is the cause of them all. Eh kayo ang nag-umpisa, kainin mo ‘yan, tiisin mo ‘yan, kasi ikaw ‘yung nag — He who is the cause of the cause is the cause of them all. Magpasugat kami ng paa?

I respect Islam, that was the religion of my — there was no — it was not meant to disrespect or dishonor. Ayaw ko lang matinik pati ‘yung lahat. Kasi matanda na — Ang pumasok si Esperon, ako, si — alam mo kapag masugatan kaming mga matatanda na, p*****, ang tagal mag-heal.

What it would take, maybe an ordinary soldier, ‘yan o, ‘yang sundalo na ‘yan sa edad, niya, tamaan ‘yan ng bala, [unclear] lang ‘yan, wala na ‘yan. Pero kami matinik kami ng — ah, wala na. Hindi na maayos.

Because when you are old, the healing is very, very slow. Kaya kami takot matumba because kung ma-fracture, ganun.

Before anything else, it is the right of reservation. Kaya lang kami doon nag-standby, kay ayaw man rin ng ground commander doon, nandoon kami sa ano, pumuputok. Ako, gusto ko tignan, sabi niya, “Huwag, diyan ka lang.”

Sabi niya, “Pumasok ka kasi ‘yung bala.” Ulo. Do not draw unpleasant inferences because nobody wants to dishonor a religion, me especially.

Taga-roon ‘yung… Lanao del Sur talaga ang elders ko. My lola married a Chinese guy so marami silang bakery noon sa Iligan pati sa Cagayan. Sige.

Magpunta tayo doon, bigyan ko kayo pan. Masarap ang pan, ‘pag next time punta — oo, magkain tayo ng kape pati…

–END–

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments