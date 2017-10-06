DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Media Interview. 04 Oct 2017

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Note from MindaNews: This is the official transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s media interview, released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Office).

Presidential Communications Office

Presidential News Desk

MEDIA INTERVIEW

WITH

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

FOLLOWING HIS MEETING WITH

THE PARENTS OF HORACIO CASTILLO III

[Malacañan Palace | 04 October 2017]

Q: Hi sir, good afternoon. Sir just a clarification about your statement earlier. You mentioned that you will recommend the cancellation of passport. Are you referring to just Trangia or all the suspects?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: No. There would be no reason really to cancel those who are in. it means to say that they are not trying to escape o hindi sila maka-eskapo kasi wala silang pera. But there’s no need for that because ‘yung Immigration has a watch list. Nandoon ‘yan sila sa — It’s an American invention.

It’s a phrase called “persons of interest” but actually our Revised Penal Code says “suspects.”

So lahat ng mga suspects na may have been involved in the commission of murder, their names were already posted hopefully by this time in all ports of entry and exit dito sa Philippines.

Ibig sabihin ‘yung mga may flights directly na hindi na dumadaan ng Manila.

Q: Sir, medyo mag-a-other issue lang po ako. May we have your response to the statement of Senator Trillanes? Kasi kahapon po sa privilege speech, na-mention niya na meron daw pong certain Snooky Cruz na ‘yun daw po ‘yung source of information ninyo regarding the bank accounts of Senator Trillanes?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Wala akong kila — ang kilala kong si Snooky ‘yung artista pati ‘yung sa comics, sa totoo lang.

Q: And, sir, minention (mention) din kasi ni Senator Trillanes na naglabas din daw po ng P10 million to acquire the bank account of… the details about the bank transaction of Senator Trillanes so —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I will not spend any single centavo for him. He is not worth even one piso to me. Isang piso rather. One peso. Na-Tagalog ko na, na-English, na-Tagalog.

Q: Thank you, sir.

Q: Hi, sir. Good afternoon. Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said that she will not abandon her constitutional duties and if you have cases against her, might as well you file your cases sa proper…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, that’s what we did — After the ano, we will file an impeachment case against her and I would tend to believe that she was part of the conspiracy, ito… itong fabricated papers ni…

Sabi ko, “In the end, to their sorrow, they would discover that there’s no such things as that amount.”

Kasi hinahamon ko nga sila. Why don’t we go to Congress? The three of us — Sereno, siya, pati ako and we will bring the passbook or the statement of the Central Bank.

I will ask for it myself. Then ipakita natin doon but we sign because what perceives to be a problem for the Republic is the Chief Justice na hindi rin pala nag-file ng SALN niya, the huge attorney’s fees niya sa Piatco case.

Sauce for the gander is sauce for the goose. You convicted a sari-sari store government owner… ng sari-sari store, dismissal, so why should they exempt the Chief Justice?

Ito naman si Conchita. Tawag ko sa kanya Conchita eh. She was part of — Remember na walang AMLC clearance. So walang statement dapat lumabas kay sa may billion ako o piso lang galing diyan sa Central Bank.

Eh it was [inaudible] around. Alam mo, you’re not supposed to — I said to her chagrin, she will realize that.

That hindi siya dapat pumasok diyan lalo na if the evidence is illegally obtained. AMLC says wala sila. Naghugas ng kamay. So saan mo kinuha? Because the only source is AMLC.

At ang lumabas doon nagpindot, pagbukas ng account ko, binigay kay Trillanes, si Abad, who is the mistress of Nograles… ay ni Trillanes. Mali naman. Mistress ‘yan siya ni Trillanes ‘yang Abad na ‘yan.

Then gave it to Trillanes, Trillanes computed it on a daily basis. In- out, in-out, in-out. ‘Yung credit, ‘yung debit wala na kaya ganun lumaki, kaya ako natatawa.

So after this, I would not comment on it. One is that, it’s ridiculous; second, maski anong sigaw ni Sereno pati ni Ombudsman, she knows that she cannot file a case against me except impeachment.

O ‘di sige mag-file — Kasi, i-impeach talaga kita. And kita mo ‘yung mga kaso ng dilaw, as far back as — may reporter na ako galing Central Bank eh.

As early as 19… meron. She never acted on it actually. She berates people for a delay of justice and yet, the Ombudsman is the number one who’s doing the selective justice. And the latest victim was Gringo Honasan.

So kung walang dilaw, pati sila De Lima, Trillanes, meron ‘yan. Bakit hanggang ngayon wala? So that, we will also include in the articles of impeachment.

Pero dito sa akin sasadsad siya. Ke may… Dagdagan mo ng millions o billions of pesos, hindi mo magamit ‘yan.

So ayaw ko ng patulan ‘yan. You cannot use it as evidence in court because ninakaw ninyo ‘yan eh, ni Abad. Binigay niya kay Trillanes, binigay ni Trillanes kay Elman, the Ombudsman for Mindanao because I’m a resident there sa Mindanao, then gave it to Morales tapos naghuhugas na ng kamay sila ngayon pati si Elman.

There is a resolution. Meron siyang resolution sa kaso ko. Si Carandang… It is attached on the record. It was ignored.

Q: Sir, clarify lang sir. Sino si Abad?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Abad ‘yung babae na nasa AMLC.

Q: You’re referring to Julia?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: She is the mistress of Trillanes.

Q: Julia, sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I don’t know what’s her name basta siya ‘yan. Maganda ba siya?

Q: Hi, good afternoon, sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Uy, ma’am.

Q: Sir, sa mga past speeches niyo po, binanggit niyo po na parang may tactical alliance po ‘yung Liberal Party, CJ Sereno, and Ombudsman Carpio Morales. Sa palagay po ninyo, sino po ‘yung nasa likod ng destab plot against you? At particularly po ‘yung financier po, sa palagay po ninyo sino po sila?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: In fairness also to the ladies, actually she is just part of the concerted effort which I cannot clearly state would be a part of the program ng left.

But what is really very clear is ‘yung left pati — ang kaalyado ng left is, ng mga Bayan is the… mga… ‘yung mga dilaw.

Gusto nila ako paalisin dito sa Malacañan. O ‘di bigyan mo akong panahon magbalot. Eh basta-basta na lang tayo…

But, I will show to the Republic that we have a very serious problem with our government officials.

Ako sinabi ko kagabi sa AFP-PNP Command Conference, if you think that I’m lying, tutal mga generals man kayo, may kaibigan man kayo diyan. Pumunta na lang kayo doon sa AMLC ng opisina at pindutin ninyo ‘yung computer and if you see billions of… in my account, kindly, most kindly please, oust me tomorrow.

And my covenant to my brother lawyers in Davao sa convention is that ‘yang account na ‘yan, if it exceeds — ‘yang account na ‘yan if it exceeds ‘yang lifetime ko na ‘yan ha pati ‘yung — if it exceeds 40 million, I will resign.

That is the commitment I gave to the lawyers and now I’m giving it to the people of the Republic of the Philippines. Maaasahan ninyo ‘yan.

Kayong mga manager ng bangko, lahat, may access diyan sa Central Bank, all you have to do is pakisilip nga kung meron.

But I will not give ‘yung sabi ni Trillanes, waiver-waiver. Binigyan ko siya ng waiver. Ginagawa niya akong uto-uto. Tutal hindi naman niya magamit ‘yan for any proceedings.

Neither sa impeachment. ‘Pag i-impeach niya ako, hindi niya magamit. Why? Because illegally obtained.

Ang problema niyan, maski na maglabas na ang totoo ang Central Bank, sabihin ko, “Those are the fruits of a poisonous tree.”

Nalaman ninyo ‘yang account na ‘yan na ninakaw and made in public, therefore you can no longer use it for any other proceeding, maski na totoo.

Wala na kasi… You have an official na Ombudsman na part of, ‘yung fabrication and the use of falsified documents.

And now, pagdating sa impeachment, lalabas na ‘yan. “O ito na, Conchita, o…”

Pero, impeached ka. I’m giving the Ombudsman and the Chief Justice an option: mag-resign tayong tatlo sabay-sabay, dalhin ninyo ‘yang inyong bank accounts, lahat, pati ‘yung Piatco receiving mo, magkano ang ano mo.

Ang nagbayad ng attorney’s fees niya, ang gobyerno. Tignan mo kung gaano kalaki.

Ang kliyente niya pinadugo niya. Pilipino. Magtanong kayo ng abogado. Sabihin, wala kayong kaibigang abogado. Niyari niya ang sarili niyang bayan.

Ito naman si Sereno. Sabi niya, “I’ve always lived a simple life.” ‘Yan Panelo, andito siya. When I became President, I told them I will forbid you from using ‘yung mga number 6 — 7 kasi senador, 8 ang congressman, 6 ang Cabinet members.

At sinabi ko sa kanila, do not bring here a luxury car. Kung gusto ninyong manatili sa gobyerno ko, buy a simple one that is… which is available to the ordinary man, an ordinary manager, ganun.

Marami ‘yan sabi ko. Vios, [Wigo]. Sinabi ko talaga, “Do not…” Walang… wala ka ng — Sa panahon ko, wala kang nakita 6 na plate number.

Sabi ko sa kanila, “Huwag ninyong gamitin ‘yan.” At saka huwag kayong magdala dito ng mga…

Tapos ‘yang Land Cruiser. Sabihin niya, “simple life.” Who are you — Karaming Adventure diyan o. Kung pera mo, magbigay ka. Ako diretso mo. Sabihin ko sa’yo, Mercedes Benz ka na lang eh, kalaki ng kita mo doon sa Piatco. Why buy in the millions?

Ako dito, sabi ko sa lahat, maski ‘yung mayor pa ako, “Walang sumobrang one million.”

Kayo, nag-cover kayo sa Davao when I was campaigning. Anong ginagamit ko? Pick up. Ngayong, Presidente ako, nagko-cover kayo. Anong ginagamit ko? Pick up.

‘Yan ang simple living, Chief Justice.

Hindi ‘yung magbili ka ng luxury. Bakit ka magbili ng luxury Land Cruiser? Luxury na ‘yan. Hindi mo pera ‘yan, pera ng bayan ‘yan. Ano ka man.

Eh ‘di kung bumili ka na ng 700, 800 diyan plus accessories. Ikaw… Ang problema mo kasi Sereno is you are the one who would define yourself and the things that you want in this life.

‘Yung mga simple lang sa’yo, pinadugo mo ‘yung gobyerno sa ano mo, sa attorney’s fees mo. Tapos you define a luxury car as, “I live simply.”

‘Pag nandoon ka sa abroad, you stay in suites. Bakit, hindi ka maka-kwarto ng isang kwarto?

Huwag mo ikumpara ng akin. Kay ang akin, it’s prepared by the host country whenever I go.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ah kulang ‘yan, ayaw ko niyan. Siya, siya muna kay kaibigan ko man ‘yan siya. Siya man nag-cover sa akin ilang buwan. Kilala mo na ako, sumakay ka pa sa pick up ko eh.

Ever since I’ve been Mayor, 1988, pick up na lang ako. Hanggang ngayon Presidente ako, pick up ako.

Q: Good afternoon, sir. Sir just —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Pick upin naman ninyo ako pag minsan-minsan.

Q: Sir, just a clarification. Ano po ‘yung magiging grounds for the impeachment case that you—

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Selective justice, that’s one. The use of falsified documents.

Remember that there are investigation — there are investigations right now. Sabi nila, they’re investigating me.

So by the mere fact that they have this possession and it’s a fabricated one, explain to me galing saan ‘yan. At bakit mo inadmita na “Don’t worry, Mr. Duterte, we have the papers already.”

Pagkasabi ko… sinadya ko nga ‘yung sabi niya ayaw ko raw mag-lie. Totoo ‘yan pero ‘yung aking rules lang para mag-init ulo niya. Alam ko mainit ang ulo eh.

Nakinig kayo sa lecture niya kanina doon sa… susmaryosep. Pretending to know what you do not know and what you will never know. ‘Yan ang problema kay Trillanes. Sa bagal man sumagot.

Sabi ko… tinawagan kasi ako ni Inday, sabi niya, “Ba’t mo sagutin ‘yung g***ng ‘yan? Pwede naman ‘yan gawing [unclear] ‘yung mga dokumento. Hindi naman magamit ‘yan.” Not now na Presidente ako. Hindi mo ako ma-demanda.

Q: Sir, since you said that you will insist on not issuing a waiver as ‘yung gusto po ni Senator Trillanes —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Na at a proper time, I will… I will… I myself will bring the account. Pero —

Q: Are you looking at the impeachment process —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes.

Q: — as the venue to open your records?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Correct. Kasi fabricated. So I have to prove that it is a fabrication. And I’ve said it will not go beyond 40 mi — that is my savings, lifetime ‘yan.

I began my service in this government seven — 1977. Where are we now? Sa sweldo ko lang, all you have to do is go to the Landbank. Tapos tignan mo ano ang pumapasok kay Duterte buwan-buwan. Sweldo ko.

Kung nangsinungaling ako, bumalik kayo dito at sabihin mo nagsinungaling ako.

Q: Last sir, are you also — because you keep on mentioning ‘yung alleged corruption of the Chief Justice… Chief Justice Sereno. Are you also looking at the possibility of filing an impeachment?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, because that is punishable under 3019. And that is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Law. ‘Yang SALN na… matatamaan ka diyan sa anti-graft.

Q: SALN. Okay. Both sir ha? Both you will —

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ah dagdagan ko pa. Ba’t both-both ka diyan.

Q: I’m just getting my facts straight.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Dagdagan ko pa ng lima ‘yan.

Q: Thank you sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ah oo, kaibigan ko. He’s entitled to last and a very long one.

Q: Ah sir, sabi mo ‘yan, very long. Sir, recap ko lang doon sa impeachment po. Meron na po kay Chief Justice Sereno na naka… umaandar sa House of Representatives?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes.

Q: Dagdagan pa?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes.

Q: Ah okay, tapos sir… some are saying that you’re attacking medyo crucial institutions—

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Alam mo kay Sereno, wala akong… wala kaming dynamics. Wala nga akong galit kay Sereno. Wala naman siya… hindi naman siya nag-atake, wala.

But the problem is… The law should apply to all. If you miss that duty of including your earnings sa SALN, ‘di ba meron dito na government official who owned a sari-sari store in Tagum, Davao del Norte? He was sentenced to dismissal pati imprisonment.

‘Di dapat kaming lahat. Pero there must be a predicate crime na bago mo buksan ‘yan, alam nila that there has to be a predicated crime na money laundering. For example, kidnapping, droga, and you are accused in court.

It is only in… during the case filed in court that the court of competent jurisdiction will issue the authority now for AMLC to assess and to find out if it is a product of — wala pa.

So ang sabi na under investigation so if you are holding a fabricated or falsified document during an investigation, and you assume na, “Ito, we are investigating you,” dapat tinignan nila.

Alam mo ganito ‘yan. Tuturuan ko na ito sila lahat. Dapat ang una mong tignan, lalo na may [inaudible] statement from the AMLC.

Q: Okay.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Dapat ‘yang cover story mo, “I am herewith filing a case. Attached as…” Exhibit A is the AMLC findings that you are laundering money.

It is not enough na may piso ka, dalawang piso diyan, o 1 billion, 2 million o 40 million na sabihin mo, “graft and corruption ‘yan.” Loko-loko ka ba?

Anong ginawa ko sa pagkatao ko? Ang sinasabi ko nga, ang unang deposito niya, Insular Bank of Asia and America.

When we divided our properties, kaming mga anak, we had our first taste already, I was still a student.

Tignan ninyo. Sili — may mga enterprising journalistic investigator dito. ‘Di tignan ninyo.

‘Yan, ‘yan ang hamon ko sa inyo, media. Be enterprising. Go into the records and find out if there is money laundering. My last entry diyan could be about three years ago.

‘Yan, gi-reserba ko ‘yan para sa kamatayan ko na. Para kung mag-sakit ako, may pambayad ako sa ospital, antibiotics, oxygen.

Ayaw kong mag-impose sa pamilya ko na pati ‘yung kabaong ko bilihin pa nila. Bayad na ang cremation ko.

Sabi nila na, “Itong si Duterte engrossed masyado diyan sa patayan-patayan, mga patayan.” Sinasabi ko lang what is expected to come into reality in our lives.

Eh ine-explain ko kasi ang pera. Hindi ako walang pera. G*** ka ba? Kung mahirap ka sa inyo noon, bakit mo ako isali sa kahirapan mo? Meron akong sarili because I do not want to disturb people when I die.

I do not want na ‘yung mga anak ko pa magtatakbo-takbo. Eh kung malasin ‘yang mga ‘yan? Later on kung… for one reason or another, misfortune ng buhay.

‘Yung sabihin mag-asa pa ako sa kanila, ‘yung sabihin mag-sangla pa sila ng propriedad. Kagaya ng ginagawa natin lahat.

Nagsakit ang nanay natin. Sinong bigla-bigla mag, “O, sige pirmahan mo lang, bayaran ko pagdating, oxygen lahat, ospital.”

Bakit, mangyari lang sa akin? Lahat kayo. Lahat tayo. Kaya I’m talking about it also kasi ang kuwan sa’kin, “Duterte…” Kasi ang tanong, “Duterte, hindi ka ba matakot diyan, mamatay diyan sa Marawi?”

Sabi ko, “Bakit ako mamatay, matakot?” Sabi ng ISIS, they went to Marawi or they are there because they want to die in the name of God.

Kaming… ako, ‘yung mga sundalo ko at mga pulis ko, we are there to die for our country. Eh ‘di pareho lang.

Bakit man tayo mag-takutan diyan sinong — That’s what I’ve been trying to explain. You do not have the monopoly of courage na takutin na I will go straight to heaven if I die.

Tatakutin mo ako? Ako, magyabang ako. If I die, I go to hell. O, who will be there?

From Panelo pati dito, lahat kayo. Ang malangit dito baka siya lang o.

Q: Sir, sir…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ang sabi ko, “Sinong malangit?” Wala naman akong…

Q: Sir, konti lang, sir. Balik ko lang ‘yung question. Some may think of your actions of filing cases against… an impeachment complaint against the Supreme Court Chief Justice and the Ombudsman as attacking our checks and balances system in the government. How would you respond to that, sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Sila ‘yung nauna eh. I did not start this ruckus.

Q: Okay, sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Tahimik lang man ako. Ang problema, nagpadamay sila kay Trillanes.

It’s Trillanes who will bring this government or this country down to the dogs. Nanguna ang g***. Patapang-tapangan. Sabi niya, “O…” Kaya unahin ko nga siya. P***** i**.

Balita ko isa lang ‘yang b**** mo. Congenital. Kayabang mo. Maglaban kaya sa akin ng barilan? Aysus. Ipagyabang mo ‘yang bunganga mo.

It started with Trillanes during the election pa. ‘Di ba ninyo nahalata ‘yan, ‘yung ganyan? Sabi ko nga, “Wala ako niyan. If I have that account, I will withdraw from the cand — my candidacy.”

Anong… Kasi akala ko black propaga — Siyempre election. Hanggang ngayon. Eh ‘di gidamay niya si Ombudsman. Ang Ombudsman nagpagamit. Ayan, patay na. Magkakaso-kaso sila ngayon.

Sabihin ko sa inyo publicly now. It could not go beyond 40 mi — ‘yung cash on hand.

Ang ginawa nila doon, debit, credit, plus, plus. Debit, credit, plus, plus. Wa — G***. Credit lang ang i-plus mo diyan.

Eh ‘di talagang lalaki ng bilyon. Maski na — ‘Di sige ituro mo. Saan tayo maghanap ng bilyon na manakaw kay ako ang mauna tapos iwanan ko kayo.

Pero yayain ko man ‘yan sila si ano… kaibigan ko. Wala na?

— END —

Comments

comments