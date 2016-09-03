LATE BLOOMS: Grief – 2 September 2016, Davao Night Market

Innocent blood spilled,

lives violently felled,

fragile bodies maimed

and mangled.

We are appalled,

we are in disbelief,

our hearts weep,

our souls grieve.

How could anyone

calling themselves human

do such an act so inhuman,

such vile violence sparing no one?

And as we together weep,

we realize in our grief

the value of every human life,

the senselessness of violent strife.

We may not always agree with each other,

we may be pro, anti or whatever,

but in the end we are all in this together,

we need to care for one another.

Eric S.B. Libre

3 September 2016