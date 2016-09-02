MY, MY, MY MARAWI: Eid Tip: Prepare Early

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews/01 September) — Passengers are urged to book their holiday tickets in advance as families by the dozens will come home for Eidul Adha, September 11.

Eid’ul Adha is a national holiday.

Flights from Manila are expected to activate many of the sleeping terminal vehicles that have not had many passengers for the Hajj month. Prices of goods in the market continue to be monitored as vendors are urged not to jack up their prices this Eid holiday where feasts are expected in reunions and households.

Several deadly accidents have occurred in the past week to include a 10-wheeler killing four at public hospital, Amai Pakpak Medical Center. The local government unit, Philippine National Police, Land Transportation Office, Department of Transportation and Communication and Land Transport Franchise Regulatory Board are alerted to address the recklessness of drivers.

Traffic and highway management were also cited in the DepEd Marawi Roadmap Consultation Forum held at APCES where school administrators were urged to help man their own perimeters through their Commandants, security or enforcers.

Marawi City police director, Chief Inspector Parson Asadil, is addressing augmentation of the few police personnel manning Marawi’s streets.

Provincial Director Agustin Thello has augmented Marawi with police from two municipalities to assist Marawi City’s Gomisa Avenue and other chokepoints.

Securing the children’s safety from the highly congested traffic is of primary concern as pedestrian lanes were proposed to be put up. Lanes for walking were also proposed.

Security forces in the Islamic City have been assisting in traffic, garbage monitoring, among others. Kazalimbago reminds barangays to activate their barangay peacekeepings BPATs to assist in such.

Beware of illegal tappers and overloaded transformers, warns LASURECO as it has been steadily responding to transformer damage, demands on the repairs as ground faults have been contributing to brownouts despite the transfer from Abaga to nearby Agus 1 of one substation. Bayang, Pualas and Madalum towns are already partially lighted as circuit concerns continue to plague the dilapidated lines of Task Force Lasureco.