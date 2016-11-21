I know what you did.

You can hide behind all that silver and gold,

But I can see the ugly and rotten black behind

All that made up beauty.

I know what you did.

You promised to make me happy,

That with you I’ll never be lonely.

I really thought you were the one, you know?

I mean, it wasn’t that hard.

I had always been easily attracted

To brilliant minds,

And boy, were you brilliant.

How you made love to my brain.

But the brain is a deceitful friend.

Had I looked into your heart,

I would have seen that you didn’t have one.

I would have seen that inside you was

A black hole that sucked everything good.

Inside you was a Pandora’s box that released

All evil out into the world.

A man with his words

And his nonexistent heart.

A harbinger of pain and suffering.

His brilliant mind disguised his dark insides.

You have cheated me once.

And now you’ve come back

To cheat on me again.

Now you’ve come back

To revive the heartbreak

You once gave me,

As if the first time wasn’t hard enough.

But like the last time,

I will fight back.

I will take back what is rightfully mine;

Until I lose my breath;

Until the last tooth and nail fall out.

That day will come.

Eventually.

Until I no longer have to shed tears of pain,

But of joy.

Until the sun reflects

Not the red of rage,

But of love.

So yes.

Maybe your body can be buried.

Maybe you can wear the fanciest,

Whitest,

Purest burial clothes.

Maybe you can be placed in the grandest,

Most intricate coffin.

Maybe you can be given the

Applause of 21 guns.

But you cannot bury

The anguish of the thousand mothers

Who lost their children to a grim future

They didn’t want to be part of.

You cannot bury the cries

Of pain and torture

From the ones who only fought

For what they believed they deserved–they did

Not deserve you.

You cannot bury the reek of your evil;

Its scent has only gotten stronger.

You have cheated me

Again and again.

I will keep fighting

Again and again.

So yes.

Maybe you can be buried.

But I know what you did,

And I know what I should do.

(Alexandria M. Mordeno, 17, is a 2nd year Political Science student at Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology. She wrote this piece on November 19).