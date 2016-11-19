Before my eyes unfold
not only bodies blown
into smithereens
Predators of steel
plying the horizon
billowing trails
as vultures gawk on paper
bloodstains on lifeless youth
gory aftermath messed up
by those who pursue glory
charted by puppeteers cloaked
in dove’s feathers yet they
grin like wolves that don’t
deserve faces…reeking stench of feces
Mouthing peace feverishly: Truth rages!
