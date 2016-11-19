Before my eyes unfold

not only bodies blown

into smithereens

Predators of steel

plying the horizon

billowing trails

as vultures gawk on paper

bloodstains on lifeless youth

gory aftermath messed up

by those who pursue glory

charted by puppeteers cloaked

in dove’s feathers yet they

grin like wolves that don’t

deserve faces…reeking stench of feces

Mouthing peace feverishly: Truth rages!

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Warina Sushil A. Jukuy is convenor of Hijaab Niqaab Advocacy, PAHRA Coordinator and chair of Jihad-al-Akbar).