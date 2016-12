I see the sun

hovering

on the horizon

and the sky going

crimson.

Is it a new morn bright

breaking?

Or another dark night

falling?

Which way

is east?

Which way

is west?

Where are we

heading?

Pray,

dear captain,

tell me.

Because our compass

seems broken.

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)