LATE BLOOMS:  Merry Christmas Once Again!

Over the years
many times have I been told
only a carabao grows old.
And now I hear
now I feel
the creaks and aches
that come with age.
Sediments left by time
accumulated in muscles and joints
like so much invisible grime
and years piled up
heavily on my shoulders
slow down my movements.
And I realize suddenly
that somewhere along the way
I must have changed somehow
and became a carabao!
But never mind,
for despite it all
I still can laugh and grin
and remember
that it is that time of the year
to say once again to one and all,
“Merry Christmas, my friend!”
(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)