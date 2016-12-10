LATE BLOOMS:  Merry Christmas Once Again!

Over the years

many times have I been told

only a carabao grows old.

And now I hear

now I feel

the creaks and aches

that come with age.

Sediments left by time

accumulated in muscles and joints

like so much invisible grime

and years piled up

heavily on my shoulders

slow down my movements.

And I realize suddenly

that somewhere along the way

I must have changed somehow

and became a carabao!

But never mind,

for despite it all

I still can laugh and grin

and remember

that it is that time of the year

to say once again to one and all,

“Merry Christmas, my friend!”

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)