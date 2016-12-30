LATE BLOOMS: Rizal Die

Today, wreaths are laid

and speeches made

as Rizal long dead

is praised and remembered.

The pen he wielded eloquently

giving voice to his people’s misery,

unmasking the greed, violence and hypocrisy

that condemned the masses to ignominy.

For daring truth to champion

and espousing his people’s education

he became object of persecution,

accused of fomenting rebellion –

eventually in Bagumbayan facing execution.

Today there are those who in their deed

continue to follow the path that Rizal did tread

and not unlike Rizal in his day are hounded

by minions of narrow-mindedness, violence and greed.

Shall we to their plight turn a blind eye

and be deaf-mutes who simply stand by?

Shall we to their plight turn a blind eye

and once again allow that Rizal die?

Eric S.B. Libre