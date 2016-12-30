LATE BLOOMS: Rizal Die

Today, wreaths are laid
and speeches made
as Rizal long dead
is praised and remembered.
The pen he wielded eloquently
giving voice to his people’s misery,
unmasking the greed, violence and hypocrisy
that condemned the masses to ignominy.
For daring truth to champion
and espousing his people’s education
he became object of persecution,
accused of fomenting rebellion –
eventually in Bagumbayan facing execution.
Today there are those who in their deed
continue to follow the path that Rizal did tread
and not unlike Rizal in his day are hounded
by minions of narrow-mindedness, violence and greed.
Shall we to their plight turn a blind eye
and be deaf-mutes who simply stand by?
Shall we to their plight turn a blind eye
and once again allow that Rizal die?
Eric S.B. Libre