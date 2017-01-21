LATE BLOOMS: Seven Bullets*

*Dedicated to Albert Cyril Lim Ouano (Cor Jesu College Class of 1990), gunned down in Digos City on the night of 16 January 2017

Strangers, we

weren’t exactly

but I didn’t

I don’t

know you

really.

Our paths

once crossed

but we

never were

not ever

close.

I don’t even

remember when

but it has been

years ago —

“Hi,” I said to you

and you said, “Hello.”

Then I read

an FB news feed:

you’d been killed!

By seven bullets felled,

assailant unknown,

motive unfathomed.

Will your death

just be another statistic

in the state of lawlessness,

daily dose of DUIs,

and alleged EJKs

that the new normal is?

A faceless number,

just another murder,

subject of rumor

and conjecture

over bottles of beer

promising a hangover.

But you’re more than that

to those whose lives you touched:

You will always be part

of a fondly remembered past,

and as you to the Great Yonder depart

you leave an aching void in their heart.

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)