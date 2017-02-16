MINDANAWON ABROAD: Maitum Treasures

Carol Villanueva Peralta‎ / New York

Long before Maitum was a part of Kiamba…

Before Kiamba was ever named

Before South Cotabato was established

Before Sarangani was formed

Before Mindanao was known A Land of Promise

Before the Philippines was discovered

Before religion and the prophets were born

Back in time when Earth had no name

Were a culture we never knew existed

Unitl the 1990s burial jars were discovered

In the Sagel and Pinol caves

Were a community of the Metal Age

Inhabiting Maitum about 2000 years ago

Secondary burial jars testify

To a rich cultural past

Bones of the dead from a prior burial site

Sufficiently decomposed placed in jars

Caves near the sea their final resting place

Jars experts call anthropomorphic

Made to resemble human form

Ascribing attributes to a deity

A culture that gave value to life

A culture that grieved a passing

A culture that respected the dead

And perhaps believed in the afterlife

A journey of the soul to the seas

To an infinity no one sees

Modern man’s ignorance

Looted the caves to satisfy his greed

Denying future generations

Deeper knowledge about the distant past

What’s in the future we will decide

Thousands of years from now

The value of present generations

Made manifest in our burial grounds

Will our tombs yield gold

Like the pharaohs’ gilded crypt

These treasures now adorn museums

But these humble jars

When placed side by side

Are of no lesser in value

Value comes in history they bring

Story of a generation’s value system

A choice between life or gold

Treasures oftentimes seen as ransom

For an ethnic group or sect to claim

Proclaim as land of their ancestors

The land theirs alone

Wage bloody wars

Clearly a value of gold In reality we all go back

To a time and space

Where our collective treasures lie

Where the rainbow ends

And the garden of Eden begins

[MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. PeaceTalk is open to anyone who wishes to share her/ his thoughts on peace in Mindanao. Carolina Villanueva Peralta is the daughter of the late Fidencia V. Peralta, RN who was killed in an ambush along with Lourdes Martinez, wife of the late Mayor Cornelio Martinez of Kiamba, South Cotabato (now part of Sarangani province) in 1977. She presently resides in New York but is actively involved in development efforts in her hometown Sarangani Province. She is a member of the Board of Kiamba Sarangani Development Foundation Inc. (USA). She believes that peace is attainable in Mindanao]