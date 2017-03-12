LATE BLOOMS: Creative Truth

A belief repeated
repeatedly repeated
over and over reiterated
again and again restated
erases unbelief
drowns out disbelief
becomes a truth believed
a truth to be lived.
It matters not
whether it’s true truth,
distorted truth,
or even untruth.
It is enough
it is by believers
believed and
repeatedly repeated.
(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)