LATE BLOOMS: Creative Truth

A belief repeated

repeatedly repeated

over and over reiterated

again and again restated

erases unbelief

drowns out disbelief

becomes a truth believed

a truth to be lived.

It matters not

whether it’s true truth,

distorted truth,

or even untruth.

It is enough

it is by believers

believed and

repeatedly repeated.

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)