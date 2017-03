There

is no mind-bender

worse or stronger —

not even

meth, cocaine

and ecstasy

all put together.

Indeed

it is the ultimate

mind-bender

known ever.

Power:

it is

a soul-eater.

Eric S.B. Libre

2 March 2017

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen.)