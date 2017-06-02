LATE BLOOMS: Friendly Fire

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Friendly fire,

they call it,

deadly bullets

misdirected

or fearsome

bombs misguided

hitting your own

troops instead

of the enemy

targeted.

But bullets

and bombs

can never be

friendly.

When you are

in their way,

it matters not

if you’re friend or enemy —

they tear through you

in a manner most deadly.

Friendly fire

is as deadly

as unfriendly fire

can be.

A bullet’s a bullet,

a bomb’s a bomb —

designed to bring death

to friend or foe alike.

So, friend, beware

even of friendly fire.

Eric S.B. Libre

2 June 2017

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments