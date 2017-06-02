LATE BLOOMS: Friendly Fire

Friendly fire,
they call it,
deadly bullets
misdirected
or fearsome
bombs misguided
hitting your own
troops instead
of the enemy
targeted.
But bullets
and bombs
can never be
friendly.
When you are
in their way,
it matters not
if you’re friend or enemy —
they tear through you
in a manner most deadly.
Friendly fire
is as deadly
as unfriendly fire
can be.
A bullet’s a bullet,
a bomb’s a bomb —
designed to bring death
to friend or foe alike.
So, friend, beware
even of friendly fire.
Eric S.B. Libre
2 June 2017