Sa mga heroes, whoever you may be —

daghang salamat, thank you very many!

Because of you karon way work ug way klase

tungod kay gi-declare man nga holiday.

Mao nga karon mayroon kaming opportunity

makawaráwará, mag-enjoy and be happy

with the barkada mag-malling and watch a movie

ug puyde pod tingali bonding with the family.

Sa mga heroes, whoever you may be

(apil ba X-Men, Avengers ug Transformers ani?) —

maraming salamat, thank you gyod very many.

Eric S.B. Libre

28 Agosto 2017

