seductive the lie

the slaughter to justify

silence those who cry

drown out voices that defy

the darkness to prettify

in us is darkness

from within us comes darkness

but so does brightness

the world in which we exist

is the world of our own choice

Eric S.B. Libre

20 September 2017

