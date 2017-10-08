HABAGATNONG HINAGAWHAW: Mga Haiku sa Kahimangod

ang nagsinilas
mas dalî nga maimpas
dakong demalas
kon shoes mahalon
dilì sayon tandogon
lisod tumbahon
kanang hustisya
binutbot rang estorya
tuo diay ka?
ambot ngano ni
mailad man ta permi
tam-is manulti
ulaw moangkon
sa sipyat nga desisyon
ngità gyod rason
Eric S.B. Libre
8 Oktubre 2017
(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen)