HABAGATNONG HINAGAWHAW: Mga Haiku sa Kahimangod

ang nagsinilas

mas dalî nga maimpas

dakong demalas

kon shoes mahalon

dilì sayon tandogon

lisod tumbahon

kanang hustisya

binutbot rang estorya

tuo diay ka?

ambot ngano ni

mailad man ta permi

tam-is manulti

ulaw moangkon

sa sipyat nga desisyon

ngità gyod rason

Eric S.B. Libre

8 Oktubre 2017

(Eric S.B. Libre is a Mindanawon freelance development consultant who has done some work in a number of conflict-affected areas of Mindanao and occasionally dabbles in creative writing. He lives in Digos City, and is proud to be a senior citizen)

