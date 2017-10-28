MY, MY, MY MARAWI: Avoid A Mamasapano and Marawi ! 

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 27 October) — Moro notes, October 20-25:

Marawi returns back its 9 barangays after 153 days of fighting, the last day of fighting they call, one for the books.

Spain’s capital Madrid and autonomous region Catalonia head off in decisions to have more central control.

So many pro-Marawi events around. Thanks for the love!

As the National Highway in Marawi covering barangays of Matampay to MSU entrance activates, many would want to venture in income-generating projects such as hostels, restaurants, cafes. There are an estimated 5,000 families in the nine barangays (note from MindaNews: 6,469 families in the nine barangays, according to Social Welfare Regional Director Zorahayda Taha, DSWD focal person for Marawi) and of course Marawi hosting the 39 towns of Lanao del Sur in conventions, weddings etc. Mercury Drug, Jollibee and MCDO might want to open house here.

Pedicab owners are one big feature in Marawi City. Cash assistance should also assist them aside from sidewalk vendors.

Burn the firearms confiscated in Marawi, hmmm, creates more firearms in the disgruntled, kill the culture not the machinery.

US Prez Trump to join the ASEAN this November. My ASEAN story is that when back at the Phil. School in Jeddah (1980s) , the Embassy would always (host) Pinoy shows for ASEAN bazaars . Later I would grow to join ASEAN-inspired youth platforms and find many human rights concerns remain ticklish in discussions here. Amnesty International Phil. reminded me our times during the Youth Summit in the 1990s. These need to be revived in this age of apathy.

Just had a Multi Sectoral Army Advisory Board Meeting (MSAB) with outgoing Chair Alberto Lim and Commanding General Arevalo sitting for Commanding General Rolando Bautista (who was called suddenly for a mission) , no they did not remove me even with my Joint Hearing speech on (some) army abuse.

We reminded to honor peace agreement mechanisms in joint peacekeeping groups on the ground such as the government – MILF Committee on Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities CCCH, adhoc Joint Action Group AHJAG and Local Monitoring Team. Dozens of agreements have been signed in the past attesting to such security collaboration and coordination, avoid another Mamasapano, another Marawi!

We urged the Army setting up a special operations unit that understands social media and hate messages posted on them .

The number of victims of human trafficking dropped by 22.39 percent in 2016 (PNP).

Records showed there were 1,168 victims of trafficking rescued in 243 police operations last year, compared to 1,505 persons rescued in 2015 (philstar) .

Thanks BTC Commissioner Maisara Dandamun-Latiph for pushing

inidgenous fabric and Mranao support to Manila groups ie Department of Trade and Industry. DTI through ARMM have their mapping and profiles done of local products, please let them finance them. I hear Trade Assec Abdulgani Macatoman is pro-active so he is a great push.

Promoting LAOANEN, a collection of women narratives on war, a fundraiser for Marawi .

Thanks Howie Severino for his feature of Mindanao State University (MSU) as a strength throughout this crisis entitled Balik MArawi .

Miriam College’s women’s group WAGI convenes a Women’s Summit in time for ASEAN this November 6-9 in Manila. Having missed a conference on Radicalism, Sexual Issues and Women in Jakarta, this would be an opportunity . (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, Ll.B., co-founder of the Young Moro Professionals resigned as Commissioner of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission in late May, days after the Marawi Crisis started, citing personal reasons and policy questions. Samira is one of the organizers of the Ranao Rescue Team, a group set up to respond to the crisis. She had earlier served as an assemblywoman, women sector, of the Regional Legislative Assembly, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and was former director, Al-Amanah Islamic Bank, Inc. and former director of the Marawi Resort Hotel, Inc.)

