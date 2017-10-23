MY, MY, MY MARAWI: From the Exodus to the Return What Really Happened in Marawi and Lanao?

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 23 October) — The Timeline of Events.

December 2016: The Presidential Security Guard convoy of President Duterte experienced an armed incident entering Marawi: President Duterte visits Butig town accompanied by local leaders, urged the Maute Group to leave the main area of the town of Butig ie municipal hall it occupied; Change of 103d Brigade Command from CSO friend Roseller Murillo to Nixon Fortes

2017

January: Provincial Peace and Order Council tackles the Task Force against crime

February: Text blasts on an attack by the Maute Group; AFP chief General Eduardo Año confirms the group of terrorist Otto Maute was behind the death of two intelligence officers in Marawi City.

April: Piagapo confrontation between Maute Group and armed forces, negotiations led by Local Governemnt Unit for the Maute Group to leave Piagapo proper; Clashes have displaced 416 families or almost 2,000 individuals from Barangays Gacap, Tapocan, and a portion of Tambo.

May: 2nd week. Tableegh assembly in Markazz, major mosque at Basak Malutlut;

May 23: serving warrant on Hapilon, armed confrontation on the National Highway; Declaration of martial law in the evening; Exodus of fleeing evacuees; Set up of Crisis Management Committee in Capitol led by Vice Governor Mamintal Adiong; Protection of City Hall by Mayor Majul Gandamra

May 25: aerial strikes, Ranaw CSOs call for a three hour ceasefire to rescue stranded, white flag campaign; evacuation centers in Iligan and home based set up

May 27: Ramadhan begins

June: National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) set up in Iligan City; Ranao CSOs call for President to dialogue with Sultans and leaders

June 9: Integrated Bar of the Philippines Lanao del Sur comes out with a statement that “it has not closed its eyes on any forms of abuses committed in the implementation thereof.”

June 15: an Australian journalist is reported hit by a stray bullet

June 20: SORRY, President visits evacuees in Iligan City National School of Fisheries in Barangay Buru-un. “I would like to say to the Maranao people that I am very, very sorry na nangyari ito sa atin. Sana sa lalong madaling panahon you’ll find it in your heart to forgive my soldiers, pati ako for declaring martial law,” Duterte said; Peace Corridor with the MILF set up to rescue stranded

June 25: Eidul Fitr congregations in tears because of celebration away from Marawi City

July 22: Joint Hearing of Senate and Congress on martial law extension , majority votes to EXTEND including most of Mindanao congressmen

July 24: State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Congress; bakwit march aborted after Cabinet Secretaries went to Iligan to dialogue with Meranao leaders; Taskforce Bangon Marawi organzed (TFBM), announces temporary shelters to be set up in Sagonsongan; tent city opposed by some sectors; Mindanao congresspersons attend Marawi Post-Conflict Reconstruction :Engaging Civil Society on Trajectory of Peace and Prosperity at Luxe Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City

August 8-9: Bakwits and CSOs convene in Iligan City, urge inclusivity in TFBM and Marawi crisis management

August 22: Back to school in Mindanao State University for 8,000 students; first day of the first semester of schoolyear 2017-2018 at the Mindanao State University (MSU) main campus in Marawi.

August 31: Eidul Adha, Feast of Sacrifice

September 3: Walk for Peace, Iligan City Government and CSOs

Sept 3 and 7: Stray bullet hits a professor and a Civil Service Commission ARMM executive respectively in MSU;

Sept 11: President, Army officials and Communication Assec Mocha Unson enter the biggest mosque in Marawi City

Sept. 16: Marawi Vicar General Fr. Chito Soganub is released after 117 days

October 16: Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute declared dead.

October 17: Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) sent out Post Conflict Needs Assessment (PCNA) teams composed of various national and local government agencies in 24 barangays in Marawi City; President declares “liberation” of Marawi .

October 22: The fight is over in Marawi City, military officials declared after 153 days of fighting tha left at least an estimated 1,131 people dead. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, Ll.B., co-founder of the Young Moro Professionals resigned as Commissioner of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission in late May, days after the Marawi Crisis started, citing personal reasons and policy questions. Samira is one of the organizers of the Ranao Rescue Team, a group set up to respond to the crisis. She had earlier served as an assemblywoman, women sector, of the Regional Legislative Assembly, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and was former director, Al-Amanah Islamic Bank, Inc. and former director of the Marawi Resort Hotel, Inc.)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments