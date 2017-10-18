MY, MY, MY MARAWI: Selling sardine cans to survive and a million dollar questions

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 17 October) — For Excluded Evacuees or those without relief and DAFAC (Disaster Assistance and Family Access Card), please report to Grievance Committee, Task Force Bangon Marawi

There’s discovery and gratitude even shock in the many stories I hear from travails of Marawi survivors.

Gratitude in that some people are understanding enough to “lilip” (sneak in some donation to my hand) some amount for infinitea, wink, thanks Jamel.

And to all those asking, no word yet on transfer of residents to Marawi except on damage assessment by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

But first at Robinsons’ Iligan, for those women who need to pray, I suggest looking into the vacant space at the breastfeeding room beside the comfort room at the 2nd floor, past the escalator. Syempre paalam muna.

On the million dollar(s) question if the dead were indeed Omar or Hapilon, we leave it to authorities and their forensics. Greetings FBd us from abroad on Marawi’s “liberation.” We truly pray this 148-day landmark event is a “closure” …

So the rumor este story is aside from money overflowing in the hands of the terror groups is the fact that Lanao lakeside boats because of their much-demand around these unreachable parts of Marawi are able to transport some passengers for a high amount of money not the usual hundreds of pesos a trip.

On updates on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Jamel Barataman of the office of ARMM Assemblyman Atty Amenodin Sumagayan relays there is a need for camp management support for the evacuation center in Saguiaran beside the school there. Sumagayan is focusing on children’s needs and will finance psychosocial support.

I am thankful that a Senate friend is able to provide information on Marawi budget support but we note that 10 billion will not be enough for all things needed.

We recall last week that Representatives Mauyag Jun Papandayan and Pedro Acharon (LGU Committee) in the meeting presided by Rep. Ruby Sahali (Tawi Tawi) reminded us that concerns for legislative oversight be submitted to their offices so they can urge concerned agencies to act on them. On the plenary on the side, we also thank Reps. Khalid and Abdullah Dimaporo (LDN) for the support for Lanao del Norte evacuees.

Iligan City-based accountant Macadato urges serious looking into microfinance that Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) is offering support for Marawi projects.

The auto driver I rode with tells me some evacuees are selling their rice rations (even sardine cans are piling and being sold). Cash is something of urgency and this is how other bakwits find a way.

Please refer to some updates below from our civil society platform that sits with the Taskforce Bangon Marawi (TFBM). Thanks Gemma Asis.

On DAFAC issues- transfer of one IDP to another site. Revalidation can be done at the level of the local government units (LGU). LGU then submits it to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region which will submit the final list to the National DSWD. This will strengthen instruction to Camp managers for case management and or endorsement.

Report of excluded IDPs can be addressed through grievance committee. IDP can approach camp managers and DSWD on field.

Lanao del Sur’s Social Welfare Development Office iis conducting revalidation. Priority is to include the excluded IDP in DAFAC.

On issue of psychosocial counselling, trafficking, formation of a Volunteer Group that will report trafficking as there are existing groups focusing on Child Protection and Gender-Based Violence, and Women.

Thanks Ma’am Amina Rasul for the invitation to Jakarta, to speak at the Conference of Women’s Knowlege on the theme: women, radicalism-terrorism and sexual violence.

I have to be at an Army Advisory Board Meeting in Fort Bonifacio this October 24. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, Ll.B., co-founder of the Young Moro Professionals resigned as Commissioner of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission in late May, days after the Marawi Crisis started, citing personal reasons and policy questions. Samira is one of the organizers of the Ranao Rescue Team, a group set up to respond to the crisis. She had earlier served as an assemblywoman, women sector, of the Regional Legislative Assembly, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and was former director, Al-Amanah Islamic Bank, Inc. and former director of the Marawi Resort Hotel, Inc.)

