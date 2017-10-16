MY, MY, MY MARAWI: Were Meranaos Happy or Sad for Hapilon?

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews/ 16 Oct) — Lyndee of Iniitiatives for International Dialogue in Manila recalled a prayer moment early June of the siege when so many dead littered the streets. A travel mission of civil society from all over came to locked-down and no-entry Marawi for a prayer at the Campo Ranaw.

We should pray today, too, early today 149 personnel of the Office of the Civil Defense in their base in Iligan are entering Marawi, some for the very first time, to conduct post conflict assessment (PCNA), a requisite to make the budget for Marawi rehabilitation.

I was supposet to attend a DOH (Department of Health) meeting at Mahogany Hills’ Taskforce Marawi (TFBM) headquarter at 8:45 am. I was lucky to catch them in the 10 vans with Col. Mamon rushing to his vehicles. He shares 17 more people have been rescued, not telling me yet the BIG NEWS of the death of two leaders. I did not know yet until later.

We pray a thank you to the soldiers for the rescue of the hostages and innallilahirajiun for all the dead. We later received in many chatrooms the photo of the faces of Hapilon and Omar. MindaNews asks reactions, and we urge continuing addressing of the roots of terror. There were mixed reactions, some were celebrating around meals.

Was able to chat, too, there at Mahogany Hills with the head of the Civil Military Relations, Col. Polog, of their efforts to streamline safety passes. He showed me the smooth and fast releasing behind him. He updated that former Lanao based Brigade Commander Roseller Murillo has now assumed the command of Tabak Infantry covering Marawi until Zamboanga peninsula. He assumed so quickly he said, we his partners were not able to attend his Marawi assumption. Many CSOs would have wanted to see him.

With DepEd National Dir of Disaster’s rep, Assist Supt Chique and her team , I was able to sit at their meeting to prepare their entry to Marawi to assess damage of schools, take photos, list down the books, number of chairs etc. Supv. Amin tells me there are 149 schools to be checked and 22 not to be entered in the war zone covering Raya Madaya towards the market .

Imams were awaiting their safety pass so I got to chat with them as well on their moral recovery contribution in the whole rehabilitation process. They are assigned nine barangays in Marawi, mashaallah, a positive sign of returning back some normalcy for mosques to recite the adzan amidst all the dead. This is a shout out to Government, i.e. DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) to support imams and ulama in their drive to heal the grieving and suffering population.

Councilors of Lumba Bayabao co-rescuer Anwar Galo Lamping and his co-superheroes (as they go grassroots there) and lady barangay captains were huddled in Robinsons, we are updated on depleting relief and the need for a shout-out regarding the Rorogagus route to facilitate mobility.

Anwar was thankful for medical rescuers of Ranao Rescue Team assisting on their needs. There continues to be only TWO AMBULANCES available to many Meranaos, so here is a shout of a big THANK YOU and appreciation to Assemblyman Fiat Macarambon. Happy birthday, too, to Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong , the workhorse spokesperson, inspiring light and partner in this whole crisis.

Sultan Camid Gandamra, father of Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra, was also in another huddle with Sultans and we updated on some Iligan City patients transferring and being assisted by rescuers towards Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City. We thanked him and the City, particularly Mayor and the TFBM for sponsorship of the electric bills of schools hosting evacuees like Moneerah Integrated School. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, Ll.B., co-founder of the Young Moro Professionals resigned as Commissioner of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission in late May, days after the Marawi Crisis started, citing personal reasons and policy questions. Samira is one of the organizers of the Ranao Rescue Team, a group set up to respond to the crisis. She had earlier served as an assemblywoman, women sector, of the Regional Legislative Assembly, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and was former director, Al-Amanah Islamic Bank, Inc. and former director of the Marawi Resort Hotel, Inc.)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments