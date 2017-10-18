PANTAW A MAREG: Inged aken a Pilombayan / My beloved Homeland

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(This poem written on 17 October 2017 is in Meranaw and English).

Inged aken a Pilombayan

Miyaka maradika ka kon.

Anda ka miyaka maradika?

Antawa-a bes i titho kiyatimpoan?

Na antawa-a mambo i miyabaloy saya

A mga timpo a dato?

Inged aken a mataya

Minirampay ka bo sa da matolabos

A kiyapaka rondan ka ago

Kiyapakamboko ka.

Minsan so lawas ka na lagid

O miyatapong na so puso ka

Na aden pen a ipeg tek iyan.

Inged aken,

Perala-i ako ngka

Di ako kha-alegan a kala

Ka di aken khatoon sa baraybon

Aken o ba aden a ipakasinga aken

Sa miyambetad ka apiya pen

Miyamaradika ka kon imanto.

Naino, seka i lebi a mata-o

Minsan pen ako kawawatanan

Na da a miyatharo a khapakay

A i-anggan aken a ogop reka

O ba aken reka piyagikoti.

My beloved homeland

I heard you were liberated,

From whom?

Tell me, who are really in chains?

And who among the men

Have unstrung themselves

To become noblemen for your sake?

Dearest homeland

You survived without completely

Losing all to suffering and shame

Though your body may have been

Ripped asunder, but your heart

Remained beating, though very faintly.

My birthplace,

Forgive me

I could not even fake a wry smile

In agony of your deplorable state

Though they said you have been freed.

None, but you, know

In spite of my absence in faraway land

There is nothing that I could offer

Which I did not sacrifice to ease your pain

And I left myself with nothing.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Elin Anisha Guro of Marawi City is Director of Mindanao State University Press and Information Office, on study leave to finish her PhD at the School of Culture and Communication at the University of Melbourne in Australia. She finished her MA Media Studies at the New School, New York City as a Fulbright Scholar)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments