Criteria for BTC membership finalized next week

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/20 Sept) – The government peace implementing panel will finalize the criteria on membership in the Bangsamoro Transition Committee that will implement the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro.

Patmei Ruivivar, communications director of the Office of Presidential Adviser on Peace Process told Kapehan sa Dabaw that the government panel will convene here on September 27-28 for this purpose.

Both panels met in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last August 13 where they agreed to increase the BTC membership from seven to 10 for the government and from eight to 11 for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to ensure inclusivity in the peace process.

The August 13 meeting was held to start the crafting of an enabling law for the CAB, as the previous Congress failed to pass the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law.

Ruivivar said the GPH panel is expected to have a complete list of its appointees after finalizing the criteria that will be submitted to President Rodrigo R. Duterte for his approval.

In a press conference here prior to the Kuala Lumpur meeting, Presidential Adviser on Peace Process Jesus Dureza said that Muslimin Sema, a leader of one of the Moro National Liberation Front factions, was interested to join the BTC as a GPH appointees.

Ruivivar said the GPH appointees need the concurrence of the MILF implementing panel.

In a joint statement, MILF peace implementing panel chair Mohagler Iqbal said increasing the BTC membership will ensure that the peace process will be open to other sectors in Mindanao.

He said the panels have recommended for the issuance of an executive order on the BTC by Duterte while noting that both parties agreed on the substantive aspect of the peace and development roadmap.

Irene Santiago, head of the GPH peace implementing panel said the GPH and MILF are committed to work together to ensure efficient and inclusive implementation of the agreement.

“The parties committed to sustain trust and confidence between GPH and MILF through continued implementation of the deliverables under the program of normalization, including the Bangsamoro trust fund, in the interest of ensuring effective implementation of the peace agreement,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)