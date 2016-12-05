Migrants’ group wants concerns of OFWS included in CASER

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 December) — A migrant workers’ group urged the peace panels of the government (GRP) and National Democratic Front (NDF) consider the welfare of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the crafting of the Comprehensive Agreement on Socioeconomic Reforms (CASER).

Inorisa Sialana-Elento, executive director of the Mindanao Migrants Center for Empowering Actions, Inc. (MMCEAI) told a press conference Monday that their group has come up with a list of agenda that they wish to present to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Process (OPAPP).

She said it is important that the welfare of the OFWs be considered in the socioeconomic reforms in the ongoing GRP-NDFP peace negotiations as there are more Filipinos who migrate to other countries to seek better opportunities.

“We have at least 16 million OFWs who are spread all over 195 countries. There are at least 6,000 Filipino who are leaving everyday,” she said.

Ellento said the inclusion of the concerns of the OFWs in the CASER will ensure that they will get protection as well as their families back at home.

The group’s agenda will be presented in a forum at the Ateneo De Davao University (ADDU) on December 14, to celebrate the International Migrants’ Day. Around 500 participants are expected to attend the forum.

Described as the “heart and soul” of the peace negotiations, the CASER contains the most contentious issues such as agrarian reform, national industrialization, and foreign policy.

According to the GRP-NDFP common framework and outlines, the forging of CASER is aimed to eradicate “Philippine poverty and reduce inequality in all their aspects and dimensions to have productive, decent and dignified lives.”

Elento also urged the government to mobilize the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children that will look into the security and welfare of the children who are left behind when their parents work abroad.

She particularly cited the case of an OFW parent, Erlinda Cagalitan whose two-year-old child, J.E. died in the hands of his guardians due to “consistent physical abuse.”

She said their group is supporting Erlinda, a widow with two other children, and the other OFWs both documented and undocumented. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)