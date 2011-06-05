Pagadian City: Dried Fish

By
Mindanews
-

DRIED FISH. Various species of dried fish at the public market in Pagadian City. The dried fish or “bulad” come from as far away as Tawi-tawi province. MindaNews photo by Jasper Llanderal 

  • daghan jud bulad sa Pagadian klasi klasi sya