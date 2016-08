Agro Trade Fair

Aug 20

A worker of Sul Orchid waters orchids for sale at the annual Agro Trade Fair at SM Car Park, Davao City on Friday, 19 August 2016. The annual Kadayawan fair end

A worker of Sul Orchid waters orchids for sale at the annual Agro Trade Fair at SM Car Park, Davao City on Friday, 19 August 2016. The annual Kadayawan fair end

0

Reviewed byonRating: